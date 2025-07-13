Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ON!! Get up to 60% off on tablets across price range
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:30 AM IST
This Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, get ready to upgrade your tablet while ensuring big savings. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11 Inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone. View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 256GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Quick Silver View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6|[Smartchoice] | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
|
₹58,490
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹44,900
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Mirage Purple View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
|
₹49,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹56,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details
|
₹84,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹96,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey View Details
|
₹109,900
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details
|
₹104,900
|
|
View More Products