Friday, Jul 11, 2025
5 best tablet deals with verified price drops- Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Shaurya Sharma
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Best tablets: Here are the best verified price drops on top tablets you can buy right now during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally almost here, and the Prime Day Early Deals have already started popping up. Now, if you're looking for tablet deals, we have put together a list of the best ones we have spotted on Amazon ahead of the big sale. Further, we have also taken the time to include price history, so you can decide whether it’s a real discount or just marked down for the sake of the sale. Read on for the details.

Best tablet in India: Several tablets are currently discounted on Amazon as part of the Early Deals.
The OnePlus Pad Go typically retails for 19,999. However, the tablet is often available for 17,999. It frequently drops to 16,999, as it did in May and June. The product is again back at 16,999. However, you can sweeten the deal further by applying a 1,000 coupon, which was available as of 1PM on July 11. This brings the price down to 15,999. Furthermore, you can get a 2,000 discount on select bank cards, which brings the price under 14,000.

This is a good price for the product, as it mostly retails at 17,999. The tablet itself is ideal for content consumption; it has a large 2.4K display and supports Dolby Atmos with its quad-speaker setup. However, do not expect to do high-end gaming on this one. For most content consumption and note-taking needs, this should be ideal.

OnePlus Pad Go price history (Source: Keepa)

Period/OfferPrice (Rs)
Typical Retail Price19,999
Frequent Sale Price17,999
Price in May & June 202516,999
Current Prime Day Price (11th July)16,999
With 1,000 Coupon15,999
With Coupon & Bank OfferAround 14,000
This is another deal we came across where the price is certainly lower than before. As part of an early Prime Day deal, the iPad Air M3 is available for 51,900. Regarding its price history, until mid-June, the tablet retailed at 59,900. It dropped to 55,999 by the end of June but was back up to 58,490. Therefore, the current price of 51,900 is certainly a good deal. You can bring this down by a further 3,500 by combining bank offers.

As for the tablet itself, you get the powerful M3 chipset, and this is the latest iPad Air version. You will be able to perform intensive tasks like video editing in apps such as Final Cut and graphic design in apps like Procreate. Of course, it will also be an excellent media consumption device thanks to its punchy display and powerful speakers. However, you will miss out on 120Hz refresh rate support that you get with the higher-end iPad Pro OLED models.

iPad Air with M3 chip price history (Source: Keepa)

Period/OfferPrice (Rs)
Retail Price (until mid-June 2025)59,900
Price (late June 2025)55,999 - 58,490
Current Prime Day Deal (11th July)51,900
With Bank Offer ( 3,500 off)48,449
Samsung Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with an S Pen in the box, which makes it good value for money, especially for note-takers and students. The tablet is also available for a good price right now at 28,999. You can get up to 5750 discount on SBI bank credit cards, which brings the net effective price down further.

This is a big discount, as towards the end of June, the tablet was available for 34,999. It then dropped to 29,999 before going back up to 34,999, just before its current price of 28,999 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The tablet also packs several AI features, including Circle to Search, just like Samsung's flagship phones. It is IP68 rated, so you do not have to worry about children spilling water on it. All in all, this could be a good media consumption device with some flagship features. Optional accessories are also available, like the book cover keyboard, which you can use to type comfortably and have an almost laptop-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price history (Source: Keepa)

Period/OfferPrice (Rs)
Typical Price (late June 2025)34,999
Brief Price Drop (late June 2025)29,999
Current Prime Day Deal (11th July)28,999
Net Effective Price with SBI Bank OfferAround 23,300
You may remember Apple launched an iPad Pro with nano-texture glass that eliminates reflections, making it ideal for use in bright work environments. What if we told you that you could get something similar with the Xiaomi Pad 7? The tablet itself packs a lot of power with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. It has a 3.2K display and comes with 12 GB of RAM, so it should be ideal for mid-range gaming, content consumption, and even some light video editing. It also runs Xiaomi's latest HyperOS. The best part is that the tablet is indeed available for a low price compared to what it was going for a month ago.

Looking at the price history, for most of May, it retailed at 32,999. It dropped to 31,999 by the end of May, and then at the start of June, it was 30,999. The tablet is now back at 30,999, but you can get up to 3,750 discount on select bank credit cards.

So, if you want a tablet that stays legibly bright in outdoor conditions and you want to avoid reflections, this could be a great option.

 Xiaomi Pad 7 price history (Source: Keepa)

Period/OfferPrice (Rs)
Price (most of May 2025)32,999
Price (late May 2025)31,999
Price (early June 2025)30,999
Current Prime Day Price (11th July)30,999
Net Effective Price with Bank OfferAround 27,300
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is for those who want a tablet from a reliable brand, and Samsung certainly is, thanks to its after-sales support. This makes it ideal for first-time tablet buyers or parents looking for a tablet for their children.

Coming to the price, the tablet retailed for 20,999 for most of June, dropped to 18,999 by the end of the month, and was back up to 20,999 in the first week of July. As part of an early Prime Day deal, the tablet is now retailing for 16,999, which is much lower than its previous retail price. You can couple this with up to a 4,500 extra discount and also apply bank discounts, bringing the price down even further.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ price history (Source: Keepa)

Period/OfferPrice (Rs)
Price (most of June 2025)20,999
Price (late June 2025)18,999
Price (early July 2025)20,999
Current Prime Day Deal (11th July)16,999
Price with Bank DiscountsLower than 13,000

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
