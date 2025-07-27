Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 08:00 am IST

These smart refrigerators offer Wi-Fi control, energy savings, and modern designs, perfect for tech-savvy Indian homes in 2025.

Best overall

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

High capacity

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

Trusted brand

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

LG 466 L, 1 Star, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T492NPZR, Shiny Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹54,490

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

LG 630 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free, Double Door, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi Convertible Side By Side Refrigerator with AI ThinQ (GL-L257CMC3, Matt Black, Ice & Water Dispenser) View Details checkDetails

₹119,990

Refrigerators have evolved from simple cooling boxes to intelligent appliances that sync with your phone. In 2025, Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators are redefining kitchen convenience for Indian households.

Smart features meet everyday convenience
Smart features meet everyday convenience

With smart features like remote temperature control, power monitoring, and voice assistant integration, these refrigerators bring automation to your daily routine. Whether you want efficiency, smart diagnostics, or just love connected living, there’s a model in this list to suit your style and budget.

This 350 L fridge suits families of 3-4 with versatile storage via Convertible 5-in-1 modes for different usage patterns. It features a Digital Inverter Compressor that promises energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting durability with a 20-year warranty. Equipped with Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode, it optimises cooling and energy use. Customers appreciate its spacious shelves and good design, but report mixed experiences regarding noise and freezer ice build-up.

Specifications

Capacity
350 litres (275 L fresh, 75 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, 243 kWh/year
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1
Technology
Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty)
Features
Frost Free with Twin Cooling Plus

Reasons to buy

Flexible storage with convertible modes

Energy-efficient compressor with long warranty

Reasons to avoid

Some noise and ice accumulation reported

Mixed freezer performance

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the roomy shelves and sleek design but mention occasional noise and freezer ice issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for flexible storage options and energy-efficient, quiet cooling designed for small families.

Ideal for larger families (5+), this 653 L Samsung side-by-side offers a large freezer and fresh food area, WiFi-enabled for SmartThings control. It has Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes and a powerful Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty. While the cooling and design receive praise, customers report inconsistent space utilization and some quality issues with components and compressor failure.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres (409 L fresh, 244 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, 547 kWh/year
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes
Technology
Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty)
Features
Wi-Fi, Twin Cooling Plus, Fingerprint Resistant

Reasons to buy

Large capacity with smart cooling features

Energy-saving compressor

Reasons to avoid

Some report space inefficiency

Complaints of compressor failure and missing accessories

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise design and cooling but cite component reliability and space layout issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for large families needing smart control and energy-efficient cooling with ample capacity.

This 655 L LG model targets families of 5+ with spacious compartments and tempered glass shelves. Featuring an Inverter compressor for stable cooling and energy savings, it also includes Smart Diagnosis and Express Freeze features. Customers like the fast cooling, build quality, and functional design but some note minor dents and accessibility issues with the ice maker.

Specifications

Capacity
655 liters (416 L fresh, 239 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty)
Build
Tempered Glass Shelves and Manual Ice Maker

Reasons to buy

Stable, fast cooling with inverter efficiency

Good build quality and ample storage

Reasons to avoid

Some complaints about minor dents

Manual ice maker may be less convenient

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise cooling speed and build but mention occasional physical imperfections.

Why choose this product?

Pick LG’s model for reliable inverter cooling and spacious design perfect for large households.

Designed for families of 3-4, this 419 L Samsung model combines flexible 5-in-1 convertible storage with AI energy savings and Twin Cooling Plus technology. It features a quiet Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty. Users appreciate its stylish design and storage capacity but report some reliability and temperature consistency issues.

Specifications

Capacity
419 liters (324 L fresh, 95 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, 252 kWh/year
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes
Technology
Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty)
Features
Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode

Reasons to buy

Quiet and efficient compressor

Contemporary design and flexible storage

Reasons to avoid

Mixed reliability and cooling consistency

Reports of product failure after 1 year

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find it stylish and roomy but some complain about inconsistent cooling and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose for a modern, flexible fridge with energy-efficient operation suited to smaller families.

A 466 L LG fridge ideal for families of 5+, this model offers Door Cooling+ for faster, even cooling, with a Smart Inverter Compressor for silent, energy-efficient operation. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and Express Freeze. Though energy rating is low (1 Star), customers appreciate space and quietness but report mixed issues with compressor and ice formation.

Specifications

Capacity
466 liters (364 L fresh, 102 L freezer)
Energy Rating
1 Star, 345 kWh/year
Features
Door Cooling+ technology
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty)
Smart features
Wi-Fi enabled, Express Freeze

Reasons to buy

Even and fast cooling across compartments

Silent and energy-saving inverter compressor

Reasons to avoid

Low energy efficiency rating

Mixed reviews on compressor reliability and freezer ice

LG 466 L, 1 Star, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T492NPZR, Shiny Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the spacious interior and silence but mention problems with compressor and ice formation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG for families needing fast, even cooling with smart features, despite modest energy efficiency.

This large-capacity 633 L Samsung side-by-side supports big families with Convertible 5-in-1 modes, WiFi control, and a convenient water and ice dispenser. The Digital Inverter Compressor reduces power use and noise, backed by a 20-year warranty. Customers like the spaciousness and quiet operation but have mixed experiences with cooling consistency and installation services.

Specifications

Capacity
633 liters (409 L fresh, 224 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, 535 kWh/year
Dispenser
Water and ice
Technology
Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty)
Features
Convertible 5-in-1 with AI Energy Mode

Reasons to buy

Large storage with dispenser convenience

Quiet and energy-efficient compressor

Reasons to avoid

Mixed feedback on cooling performance

Some installation difficulties

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the roomy design and quiet performance but note some cooling and installation issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose for large families wanting smart dispenser features, flexible storage, and quiet operation.

This 630 L LG fridge offers advanced freshness with Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ technologies, ensuring healthier food storage. It supports fast and even cooling with a Smart Inverter Compressor backed by a 10-year warranty. The premium metallic build and Wi-Fi connectivity enhance kitchen aesthetics and convenience. Customers appreciate its design and silent operation with some noting energy-efficient performance.

Specifications

Capacity
630 liters (416 L fresh, 214 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, 546 kWh/year
Features
Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ features
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty)
Smart features
Wi-Fi enabled with advanced freshness tech

Reasons to buy

Enhanced hygiene and even cooling

Silent and energy-efficient compressor

Reasons to avoid

Some users note minor issues typical of side-by-side models

LG 630 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free, Double Door, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi Convertible Side By Side Refrigerator with AI ThinQ (GL-L257CMC3, Matt Black, Ice & Water Dispenser)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its premium design, freshness features, and quiet operation.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for families seeking hygienic, quiet, and energy-efficient refrigeration with smart tech.

Factors to consider when buying a wifi enabled refrigerator

  • Wi-Fi features: Look for app connectivity, voice assistant support, and remote controls.
  • Energy efficiency: Choose 5-star rated models to cut down on power bills.
  • Smart diagnostics: Helps detect faults quickly via mobile notifications.
  • Storage layout: Adjustable shelves and convertible zones add flexibility.
  • Build and finish: Go for fingerprint-resistant steel or glass finishes for style and durability.

How useful is Wi-Fi in a refrigerator for daily life?

Wi-Fi lets you monitor temperature, receive door-open alerts, and adjust settings remotely—handy when you're away or multitasking.

Do Wi-Fi refrigerators cost a lot more?

They are slightly more expensive, but the added convenience, energy monitoring, and tech integration make them worth the extra cost for many users.

Will it work with Alexa or Google Assistant?

Most premium Wi-Fi fridges support both Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice commands for temperature settings, alerts, or diagnostics.

FAQs on wifi enabled refrigerators

  • Do all Wi-Fi fridges need a constant internet connection?

    They work as normal fridges offline, but smart features need Wi-Fi to function.

  • Can I control it from outside the home?

    Yes, you can adjust settings or receive alerts using the brand’s mobile app.

  • Is it safe to connect a fridge to Wi-Fi?

    Yes, reputable brands use secure encrypted connections and frequent updates.

  • What happens if the Wi-Fi disconnects?

    The fridge continues cooling; only remote features will stop temporarily.

  • Are these suitable for Indian power conditions?

    Yes, most come with stabiliser-free operation and are built for Indian voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

