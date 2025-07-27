Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

Refrigerators have evolved from simple cooling boxes to intelligent appliances that sync with your phone. In 2025, Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators are redefining kitchen convenience for Indian households. Smart features meet everyday convenience

With smart features like remote temperature control, power monitoring, and voice assistant integration, these refrigerators bring automation to your daily routine. Whether you want efficiency, smart diagnostics, or just love connected living, there’s a model in this list to suit your style and budget.

Loading Suggestions...

This 350 L fridge suits families of 3-4 with versatile storage via Convertible 5-in-1 modes for different usage patterns. It features a Digital Inverter Compressor that promises energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting durability with a 20-year warranty. Equipped with Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode, it optimises cooling and energy use. Customers appreciate its spacious shelves and good design, but report mixed experiences regarding noise and freezer ice build-up.

Specifications Capacity 350 litres (275 L fresh, 75 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star, 243 kWh/year Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Technology Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty) Features Frost Free with Twin Cooling Plus Reasons to buy Flexible storage with convertible modes Energy-efficient compressor with long warranty Reasons to avoid Some noise and ice accumulation reported Mixed freezer performance Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the roomy shelves and sleek design but mention occasional noise and freezer ice issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for flexible storage options and energy-efficient, quiet cooling designed for small families.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for larger families (5+), this 653 L Samsung side-by-side offers a large freezer and fresh food area, WiFi-enabled for SmartThings control. It has Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes and a powerful Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty. While the cooling and design receive praise, customers report inconsistent space utilization and some quality issues with components and compressor failure.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres (409 L fresh, 244 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star, 547 kWh/year Modes Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes Technology Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty) Features Wi-Fi, Twin Cooling Plus, Fingerprint Resistant Reasons to buy Large capacity with smart cooling features Energy-saving compressor Reasons to avoid Some report space inefficiency Complaints of compressor failure and missing accessories Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise design and cooling but cite component reliability and space layout issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for large families needing smart control and energy-efficient cooling with ample capacity.

Loading Suggestions...

This 655 L LG model targets families of 5+ with spacious compartments and tempered glass shelves. Featuring an Inverter compressor for stable cooling and energy savings, it also includes Smart Diagnosis and Express Freeze features. Customers like the fast cooling, build quality, and functional design but some note minor dents and accessibility issues with the ice maker.

Specifications Capacity 655 liters (416 L fresh, 239 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty) Build Tempered Glass Shelves and Manual Ice Maker Reasons to buy Stable, fast cooling with inverter efficiency Good build quality and ample storage Reasons to avoid Some complaints about minor dents Manual ice maker may be less convenient Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise cooling speed and build but mention occasional physical imperfections.

Why choose this product?

Pick LG’s model for reliable inverter cooling and spacious design perfect for large households.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for families of 3-4, this 419 L Samsung model combines flexible 5-in-1 convertible storage with AI energy savings and Twin Cooling Plus technology. It features a quiet Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty. Users appreciate its stylish design and storage capacity but report some reliability and temperature consistency issues.

Specifications Capacity 419 liters (324 L fresh, 95 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star, 252 kWh/year Modes Convertible 5-in-1 storage modes Technology Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty) Features Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode Reasons to buy Quiet and efficient compressor Contemporary design and flexible storage Reasons to avoid Mixed reliability and cooling consistency Reports of product failure after 1 year Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find it stylish and roomy but some complain about inconsistent cooling and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose for a modern, flexible fridge with energy-efficient operation suited to smaller families.

Loading Suggestions...

A 466 L LG fridge ideal for families of 5+, this model offers Door Cooling+ for faster, even cooling, with a Smart Inverter Compressor for silent, energy-efficient operation. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and Express Freeze. Though energy rating is low (1 Star), customers appreciate space and quietness but report mixed issues with compressor and ice formation.

Specifications Capacity 466 liters (364 L fresh, 102 L freezer) Energy Rating 1 Star, 345 kWh/year Features Door Cooling+ technology Technology Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty) Smart features Wi-Fi enabled, Express Freeze Reasons to buy Even and fast cooling across compartments Silent and energy-saving inverter compressor Reasons to avoid Low energy efficiency rating Mixed reviews on compressor reliability and freezer ice Click Here to Buy LG 466 L, 1 Star, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T492NPZR, Shiny Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the spacious interior and silence but mention problems with compressor and ice formation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this LG for families needing fast, even cooling with smart features, despite modest energy efficiency.

Loading Suggestions...

This large-capacity 633 L Samsung side-by-side supports big families with Convertible 5-in-1 modes, WiFi control, and a convenient water and ice dispenser. The Digital Inverter Compressor reduces power use and noise, backed by a 20-year warranty. Customers like the spaciousness and quiet operation but have mixed experiences with cooling consistency and installation services.

Specifications Capacity 633 liters (409 L fresh, 224 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star, 535 kWh/year Dispenser Water and ice Technology Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty) Features Convertible 5-in-1 with AI Energy Mode Reasons to buy Large storage with dispenser convenience Quiet and energy-efficient compressor Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on cooling performance Some installation difficulties Click Here to Buy Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the roomy design and quiet performance but note some cooling and installation issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose for large families wanting smart dispenser features, flexible storage, and quiet operation.

Loading Suggestions...

This 630 L LG fridge offers advanced freshness with Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ technologies, ensuring healthier food storage. It supports fast and even cooling with a Smart Inverter Compressor backed by a 10-year warranty. The premium metallic build and Wi-Fi connectivity enhance kitchen aesthetics and convenience. Customers appreciate its design and silent operation with some noting energy-efficient performance.

Specifications Capacity 630 liters (416 L fresh, 214 L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star, 546 kWh/year Features Door Cooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ features Technology Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty) Smart features Wi-Fi enabled with advanced freshness tech Reasons to buy Enhanced hygiene and even cooling Silent and energy-efficient compressor Reasons to avoid Some users note minor issues typical of side-by-side models Click Here to Buy LG 630 L, 3 Star, Frost-Free, Double Door, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi Convertible Side By Side Refrigerator with AI ThinQ (GL-L257CMC3, Matt Black, Ice & Water Dispenser)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its premium design, freshness features, and quiet operation.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for families seeking hygienic, quiet, and energy-efficient refrigeration with smart tech.

Factors to consider when buying a wifi enabled refrigerator

Wi-Fi features : Look for app connectivity, voice assistant support, and remote controls.

: Look for app connectivity, voice assistant support, and remote controls. Energy efficiency : Choose 5-star rated models to cut down on power bills.

: Choose 5-star rated models to cut down on power bills. Smart diagnostics : Helps detect faults quickly via mobile notifications.

: Helps detect faults quickly via mobile notifications. Storage layout : Adjustable shelves and convertible zones add flexibility.

: Adjustable shelves and convertible zones add flexibility. Build and finish: Go for fingerprint-resistant steel or glass finishes for style and durability.

How useful is Wi-Fi in a refrigerator for daily life?

Wi-Fi lets you monitor temperature, receive door-open alerts, and adjust settings remotely—handy when you're away or multitasking.

Do Wi-Fi refrigerators cost a lot more?

They are slightly more expensive, but the added convenience, energy monitoring, and tech integration make them worth the extra cost for many users.

Will it work with Alexa or Google Assistant?

Most premium Wi-Fi fridges support both Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice commands for temperature settings, alerts, or diagnostics.

Similar articles for you

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

Best single door refrigerators for compact homes that need reliable cooling: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

Top 10 double door refrigerators in July 2025 for uniform cooling, humidity control, and expansive freezer space

Best refrigerator brands in India that combine modern features, durability and performance from top brands

FAQs on wifi enabled refrigerators Do all Wi-Fi fridges need a constant internet connection? They work as normal fridges offline, but smart features need Wi-Fi to function.

Can I control it from outside the home? Yes, you can adjust settings or receive alerts using the brand’s mobile app.

Is it safe to connect a fridge to Wi-Fi? Yes, reputable brands use secure encrypted connections and frequent updates.

What happens if the Wi-Fi disconnects? The fridge continues cooling; only remote features will stop temporarily.

Are these suitable for Indian power conditions? Yes, most come with stabiliser-free operation and are built for Indian voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.