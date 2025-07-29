Two days to go for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, grab the best tablet deals with up to 32% off
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 02:09 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 begins in just two days. Check out the best early tablet offers available now on brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Large display
Value for money
Budget friednly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountLenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹20,998
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3| 10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Large displayLenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender View Details
|
₹31,898
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN) View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” Android Tablet (32GB) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹42,500
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details
|
₹83,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
|
₹38,999
|
|
|
Budget friednlyXiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad 2, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 4GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
