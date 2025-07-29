Two days to go for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, grab the best tablet deals with up to 32% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is just around the corner, but if you're eyeing a tablet upgrade, you don’t have to wait. Exciting early deals are already live, offering huge savings on top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi and more. Grab these limited-time tablet deals before the sale starts.

Whether you want a tablet for work, entertainment, or study, this is the perfect time to grab one at a bargain price. From stylus support and long battery life to high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and ample storage, these devices suit every need. We’ve shortlisted the best pre-sale tablet deals you can shop right now, before the main discounts roll in.

The Lenovo Smartchoice Tab Plus offers an 11.5-inch 2K display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, promising vibrant visuals and responsive touch. Powered by Mediatek Helio G99 and Android 14 with guaranteed upgrades until Android 16, it ensures long-lasting software support.

The tablet includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus premium Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. It's 8600 mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. The built-in kickstand and IP52 dust/water resistance deliver enhanced usability and durability. Before the Amazon Sale, the tablet is available at a great discount.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a flagship 12.7-inch tablet featuring a 3K Puresight Pro display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and TÜV-certified anti-reflective coating for clear outdoor usage. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, it delivers powerhouse performance.

The 10200 mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. It boasts a 6-speaker Harman/Kardon system optimised for Dolby Atmos and comes with a pen and keyboard, perfect for creators and multitaskers. Get this amazing tablet at a huge discount on Amzon Sale.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a 12.7-inch 3K LCD screen at 144 Hz, providing sharp visuals with 400 nits brightness. Powered by the efficient Mediatek Dimensity 8300 with 12GB LPDDR5x and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, it supports fast multitasking.

The tablet includes quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Its 10200 mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, offering up to 11 hours streaming. Ideal for those wanting a balance of smooth visuals, sound, and mid-high performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is an 11" tablet featuring a 1920x1200 WQXGA LCD screen with 90 Hz refresh rate. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The tablet offers quad speakers for surround sound, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7040 mAh battery. It targets casual users wanting smooth daily performance and vibrant media consumption with reliable battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9" WQXGA AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh and 2304x1440 resolution. Powered by Exynos 1380 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it supports an S Pen for productivity.

The tablet has dual AKG speakers, IP68 water resistance, and an 8000 mAh battery, appealing to creative users valuing display quality, durability, and stylus input.

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1" 3K IPS LCD with Dolby Vision and 144 Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The tablet boasts six omnidirectional speakers for superior audio, a 9510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and OnePlus AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0. Its all-metal, seamless design enhances durability and aesthetics. During the Amazon Sale, you will get this tablet at an amazing discount.

Xiaomi Pad 7 offers an 11.2" 3.2K CrystalRes IPS LCD with Dolby Vision, 144 Hz adaptive refresh, and 68+ billion colours, ensuring vibrant clarity at 800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Quad speakers deliver panoramic surround sound optimised with Dolby Atmos. The 8850 mAh battery supports 45W turbo charging. Its HyperOS 2 provides a smooth, optimised Android experience.

Redmi Pad 2 sports an 11" 2.5K LCD display at 90 Hz with up to 600 nits brightness. It supports active stylus input (sold separately) for drawing and note-taking with ultra-low latency. Powered by HyperOS on Android, it includes AI features like Gemini AI and a 9000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage offer smooth daily use and multitasking for budget-friendly buyers focused on creativity and productivity.

OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35" 2.4K display (2408x1720) with 7:5 aspect ratio and 400 nits brightness. It runs on MediaTek Helio G99 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The tablet has Dolby Atmos quad speakers, intelligent eye care with TÜV certification, and an 8000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. It supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling for versatile connectivity. Grab this compact tablet with a huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

Redmi Pad Pro offers a 12.1" tablet with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 120Hz display and 10000 mAh battery ensure smooth visuals and long use. It runs HyperOS and includes quad speakers with Wi-Fi 6.

Designed for productivity and media consumption, it supports fast charging and up to 33+ days of standby time. A solid choice for users wanting efficiency and immersive entertainment.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 start? The sale begins on 31st July 2025, with exciting offers across electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.

Are early tablet deals available before the sale begins? Yes, Amazon has rolled out early deals on tablets and other gadgets ahead of the 31st July sale launch.

What is the maximum discount on tablets during the sale? You can get up to 38% off on tablets from top brands, with additional savings through bank offers and exchanges.

Will there be special bank discounts during the sale? Yes, expect instant discounts, cashback, and EMI options through select bank cards once the sale goes live on 31st July.

Can I exchange my old tablet during the sale period? Yes, Amazon is offering exchange deals on eligible tablets, allowing you to save more by trading in your old device.

