Best laptops under 50000: Grab these at up to 40% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 02:15 pm IST

Looking for a budget laptop under 50000 with great performance, unbeatable battery and storage? Grab one during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Best laptop under 50000

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest discount

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details checkDetails

₹49,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0476AU, Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best value for money

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD,Dolby Audio,Premium Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,340

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15, Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Titan Grey, 1.69KG, 250 nits Display, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/42Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg) M1502YA-BQ703WS View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
From attending online classes and working remotely to editing documents and streaming content, a good laptop keeps your day running smoothly. Amazon has heard us all and now you don’t need to spend a fortune to get one. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings a golden chance to grab high-performing laptops at budget-friendly prices.

Check out the best deals on laptops under 50000 during Amazon Sale 2025.

As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, you can now explore laptop deals on Amazon Sale with up to 40% off on select models. This is your moment to pick from the best laptops under 50,000, packed with powerful features like long battery life, fast processors, and ample storage.

No matter if you're a student, a first-time buyer, or someone replacing an older device, these Amazon deals on laptops offer excellent value. Check out the top picks before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale wraps up!

If you're eyeing performance, storage, and battery efficiency on a budget, the Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5 stands out among the best laptops under 50,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5-5625U, it delivers dependable speed for multitasking, content editing, and long study sessions.

The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD allow faster boot-ups and smooth file access, while the battery comfortably lasts a workday. It’s built for people who need a reliable machine without crossing the 50k mark during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5-5625U (Hexa-core)
RAM
16GB DDR4 (dual channel)
Storage
512GB SSD (expandable)
Display
15.6-inch Full HD, narrow bezels
Battery Life
Approx. 6–7 hours on moderate use

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent multitasking with 16GB RAM

affiliate-tick

Sharp Full HD screen for work and streaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No backlit keyboard

affiliate-cross

Plastic trackpad feels average

Click Here to Buy

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it portable and fast for daily tasks, but report mixed battery, display quality, and poor keyboard, sound issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances performance, storage, and price beautifully for all-round everyday use.

This Lenovo ThinkBook 16 blends work-ready performance with long-lasting durability, making it one of the best laptops under 50,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM, handling multitasking, virtual meetings, and large files without stutters.

The 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare display is a bonus for those who work long hours. Its backlit keyboard, fingerprint login, and military-grade toughness make it ideal for professionals and students shopping during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 6-core
RAM
16GB DDR5 (upgradeable to 64GB)
Storage
512GB M.2 SSD
Display
16-inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare
Weight
Approx. 1.7kg with aluminium top

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader

affiliate-tick

Large, bright screen for multitasking or viewing content

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than typical thin-and-light laptops

affiliate-cross

No dedicated graphics for heavy creatives or gamers

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its performance, display, and build quality, but mention early battery drain despite good sound and no fan noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s built for real-world work needs, balancing power, reliability, and screen space.

If you’re after power, multitasking, and portability in one go, this HP 15 is a smart pick. Built with a Ryzen 7 5825U processor and 16GB RAM, it handles browsing, presentations, light editing, and multiple apps without slowing down. The 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot times and quick file transfers.

Battery life holds up well for 6–7 hours under moderate usage. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, it’s one of the best laptops under 50000 worth checking out for daily work or study needs.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare
Graphics
AMD Radeon Integrated

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful multitasking with 16GB RAM

affiliate-tick

Fast SSD storage and solid performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No support for Type-C charging

affiliate-cross

Speakers could’ve been louder

Click Here to Buy

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0476AU, Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Heats up quickly, screen rotation is limited, but runs smoothly—ideal for students doing coding or small-scale training task.

Why choose this product?

It balances performance, storage, and portability better than most laptops under 50000 during the Amazon sale.

Looking for a sleek, daily-use laptop that won’t weigh you down? The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 fits right in. Weighing just 1.38 kg, it packs a Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD—ideal for smooth multitasking, fast boot-ups, and lag-free browsing.

The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with a 60Hz refresh rate ensures decent visuals for work or binge-watching. With Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024 (lifetime), and 1 year of Microsoft 365, it’s a complete productivity package under 50,000.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Display
14-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 60Hz
Graphics
AMD Radeon iGPU

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-lightweight at 1.38 kg

affiliate-tick

Includes Office Home 2024 and M365 Basic

affiliate-tick

Great RAM and SSD combo for the price

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited upgrade options

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for heavy gaming or editing

Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the display and find it great value for money, especially praising its ideal size and weight.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best value-for-money lightweight laptops for students and professionals under 50000 in the Amazon Sale 2025.

For users looking for consistent performance on a tight budget, the Acer Aspire Lite checks all boxes. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H chip paired with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, making it a smooth multitasker for both work and study.

Battery backup is solid with its 51Wh cell, lasting several hours on moderate usage. With a backlit keyboard and IPS display, it's one of the best laptops under 50000 this Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H, up to 4.4GHz
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display
15.6" FHD IPS, 60Hz
Battery
51Wh with 90W adapter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great for multitasking and office work

affiliate-tick

Comfortable full-sized backlit keyboard

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No dedicated graphics

affiliate-cross

Basic speakers, not built for rich audio

Click Here to Buy

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s great for office work and gaming, but report low sound, poor webcam, and mixed battery performance.

Why choose this product?

It offers dependable performance, fast storage, and a premium display—great value in the best laptops under 50000 range.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is ideal for users who want reliability, portability, and speed without breaking the 50,000 barrier. Powered by Intel’s 12th Gen i5-12450H chip and 16GB RAM, it handles office work, browsing, and online classes effortlessly.

The 512GB SSD ensures quick boots and file access. Battery backup is steady for a typical day, and its lightweight build makes it easy to carry. Perfect pick from the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H, up to 4.4GHz
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display
14" FHD Anti-glare, 250 nits
Weight
1.37kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact for daily portability

affiliate-tick

Stutter-free multitasking with high-speed RAM

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

RAM is soldered, not upgradable

affiliate-cross

Speakers are average for entertainment use

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its speed, build, and portability, but report low sound, heating issues, and mixed display and battery feedback.

Why choose this product?

It combines speed, portability, and daily practicality, making it one of the best laptops under 50000 in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

For gamers and creators shopping in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, the HP Victus brings solid performance under 50,000. Powered by Ryzen 5 5600H and dedicated RX 6500M 4GB graphics, it handles AAA titles and editing workflows with confidence.

The 512GB SSD loads files swiftly, and the thermals are managed reasonably well. Battery life supports casual sessions, though gaming will demand the charger. Among the best laptops under 50000 for performance-first users.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6 cores, 12 threads)
Graphics
4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M (Dedicated)
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD, 250 nits, anti-glare

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dedicated GPU ideal for gaming and editing

affiliate-tick

Excellent value during Amazon deals on laptops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavier at 2.29 kg, not travel-friendly

affiliate-cross

RAM is limited to 8GB out of the box

Click Here to Buy

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great for gaming and lab work, but report mixed battery life despite good performance and overall value.

Why choose this product?

It offers dedicated graphics and a powerful CPU, perfect for gaming enthusiasts chasing laptop deals on Amazon Sale.

If you're hunting for reliable laptops under 50000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, this Lenovo V15 G4 stands out with its 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and fast SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and faster boot-ups. The Ryzen 5 7520U processor handles office tasks, browsing, and light content work easily.

The anti-glare 15.6-inch display is easy on the eyes, and while it ships with DOS, it’s a solid pick for those looking to install Windows separately. A serious performer for budget-conscious users.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3GHz)
RAM
16GB LPDDR5 5500 MHz
Storage
512GB PCIe SSD (expandable up to 1TB)
Display
15.6-inch FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare
Operating System
DOS (Windows to be installed separately)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-speed RAM and SSD at this price range

affiliate-tick

Good display size for productivity and multitasking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No pre-installed Windows or Office

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for gaming or graphic-intensive tasks

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD,Dolby Audio,Premium Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it ideal for daily tasks, gaming, and work, but mention low speaker volume and some build issues.

Why choose this product?

You get exceptional performance, expandability, and value at a budget price—ideal for professionals buying in the Amazon sale 2025.

Looking for a well-rounded Dell laptop under 50,000? This Dell Vostro 15 with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U is ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users. You get a smooth Windows 11 experience, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD for quick boot-ups and multitasking.

The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals, while MS Office 2021 and McAfee security add great value. Lightweight and sleek at just 1.69 kg, it’s a dependable device in this Amazon Freedom Sale.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits
OS & Software
Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, McAfee 15-month subscription
Weight
1.69 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pre-installed Windows 11 and Office

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and thin design

affiliate-tick

Good display refresh rate for smooth visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for gaming or heavy editing

affiliate-cross

Limited upgradability

Click Here to Buy

Dell 15, Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Titan Grey, 1.69KG, 250 nits Display, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it a great buy—lightweight, high-quality, and excellent for above-average work and everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

It offers one of the best all-round configurations in the under 35,000 range, especially with software perks included.

Power through everyday tasks with the ASUS Vivobook 15 featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a backlit keyboard ensures comfortable work even in low light. Weighing just 1.7 kg, this sleek laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year). At just 45,990, this is one of the best laptops under 50,000 in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (8-core, up to 4.5GHz)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Display
15.6" FHD, Anti-glare, 250 nits
OS & Software
Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, MS 365 (1-year)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High multitasking power with Ryzen 7 and 16GB RAM

affiliate-tick

Full suite of productivity software included

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery could have been larger

affiliate-cross

No dedicated graphics for editing or gaming

Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/42Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg) M1502YA-BQ703WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the specs good but criticise its poor multimedia performance, weak audio, and lack of screen sharpness.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best laptops under 50000 with top specs, premium build, and value-packed features during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Can a laptop under 50,000 handle everyday tasks smoothly?

Yes, most laptops in this range are built for everyday tasks like web browsing, video calls, document editing, and media streaming. With the latest Intel i3, Ryzen 3/5 processors and SSD storage, performance is smooth for students and working professionals. However, they’re not ideal for high-end gaming or heavy design software. For daily productivity and multitasking, these laptops deliver great value without lag or performance issues.

Are laptops under 50000 good for students or online classes?

Absolutely. Laptops under 50000 often come with full HD displays, good webcams, long battery life, and lightweight designs making them perfect for students. They support online classes, assignments, presentations, and project work without slowing down. Brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS offer student-friendly models with good after-sales support. Plus, many come pre-installed with Windows and MS Office, so students can get started right out of the box.

Is SSD or HDD better in laptops under 50,000?

If speed and responsiveness matter, go for a laptop with an SSD. SSDs help boot up the system faster, reduce app loading times, and improve overall performance—something you’ll definitely notice in everyday use. While HDDs offer more storage at lower prices, SSDs are now common in the under 50,000 range and are a better long-term choice. Some laptops even offer hybrid options with both SSD and HDD.

Factors to consider while buying the best laptops under 50000

  1. Processor Performance: Look for laptops with the latest generation Intel Core i3, Ryzen 3, or Ryzen 5 processors. These offer smooth multitasking and efficient performance for daily tasks like browsing, video calls, and working on documents.
  2. RAM and Storage: Aim for at least 8GB RAM for smoother multitasking. For storage, SSD is a must, a 256GB or 512GB SSD loads apps and boots up the system much faster than HDD.
  3. Display Quality: Go for a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution display. It offers sharper visuals, better colour reproduction, and reduces eye strain. A 14-inch or 15.6-inch screen works well depending on portability and workspace needs.
  4. Battery Life: Choose a laptop that offers at least 6–8 hours of battery life on regular use. It’s especially important for students or remote workers who move around and don’t want to stay plugged in all day.
  5. Build & Portability: Look for a lightweight yet durable build, especially if you plan to carry the laptop often. Check the keyboard layout, touchpad response, and port availability.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under 50000

Best laptops under 50000

Processor

RAM

Storage

Acer Aspire Lite (Ryzen 5 5625U)AMD Ryzen 5 5625U16GB DDR4512GB SSD
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Ryzen 5 7535HS)AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS16GB DDR5512GB M.2 SSD
HP 15 (Ryzen 7 5825U)AMD Ryzen 7 5825U16GB DDR4512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (Ryzen 5 7520U)AMD Ryzen 5 7520U16GB LPDDR5512GB NVMe SSD
Acer Aspire Lite (i5-12450H)Intel Core i5-12450H16GB LPDDR5512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (i5-12450H)Intel Core i5-12450H16GB LPDDR5512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
HP Victus (Ryzen 5 5600H + RX 6500M)AMD Ryzen 5 5600H8GB DDR4512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Lenovo V15 G4 (Ryzen 5 7520U)AMD Ryzen 5 7520U16GB LPDDR5512GB PCIe SSD
Dell Vostro 15 (i3-1305U, 13th Gen)Intel Core i3-1305U8GB DDR4512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 15 (Ryzen 7 5825U)AMD Ryzen 7 5825U16GB DDR4512GB NVMe SSD

FAQs on laptops under 50000

  • What are the best laptops under 50,000 for students?

    Laptops from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer with 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and FHD displays are ideal for students.

  • Are laptops under 50,000 good for work-from-home?

    Yes, they can handle video calls, documents, browsing, and basic productivity tasks with ease, great for remote work setups.

  • Do these laptops support MS Office or Google Docs?

    Most come with Windows 11 and trial versions of MS Office. You can also use free tools like Google Docs or LibreOffice.

  • How much RAM is enough in this price range?

    At least 8GB RAM is recommended for smooth multitasking. Some laptops also allow RAM upgrades later.

  • Which processor is better in this budget, Intel or AMD?

    Both Intel i3/i5 and AMD Ryzen 3/5 are good options. Ryzen often gives better graphics performance in this range.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

