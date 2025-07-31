Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is Live: Save up to 60% on laptops from Apple, Asus, Lenovo and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 12:15 pm IST

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live now with up to 60% off on laptops from Apple, Dell, HP and more, plus bank offers, cashback and easy EMIs.

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹147,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver View Details checkDetails

₹151,854

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight View Details checkDetails

₹118,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹123,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6 cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69 kg, eq2144AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹35,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,280

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu View Details checkDetails

₹35,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0569TU View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Pavilion 16 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win11+Office, Silver, 1.77 kg) 16-af0056TU View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 255 G10 ‎‎Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver View Details checkDetails

₹22,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK321WS View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1335U,Thin & Light Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VA-NK762WS View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook S16,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H,Metallic Design Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.7 Kg)S3607VA-RP054WS View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,101

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP View Details checkDetails

₹31,777.11

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 12th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /Intel UHD Graphics/15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD,15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB,Win 11 + M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24 &15 Month McAfee, P.Silver, 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹52,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 (Smartchoice) Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO24+McAfee 12 Month/Carbon Black/ 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15, Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Titan Grey, 1.69KG, 250 nits Display, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹57,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00 View Details checkDetails

₹47,820

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details checkDetails

₹49,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,931

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/3Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83DA0049IN View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 16 Wuxga IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA07RIN View Details checkDetails

₹47,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 13th Gen (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14 WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Swift Go OLED Display Thin and Light Premium Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16GB/ 512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home and Student) Sunshiny Gold, SFG14-71, 35.56 cm (14.0 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H(14thgen) AI Processor,16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is Live and the laptop deals are nothing short of incredible. With discounts reaching up to 60%, this is your chance to upgrade your old device with a sleek and high-performing machine from trusted brands.

Laptop deals go live as Amazon sale begins today at noon.
Laptop deals go live as Amazon sale begins today at noon.

From Dell and HP to Lenovo, MSI and ASUS, there is something for every user, including students, professionals and gamers. These deals are now live so you can start saving right away. With added bank offers, cashback and easy EMI options, the value gets even better. If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy a laptop, do not miss this window. The biggest tech bargains are just a few clicks away.

Apple laptops get 38% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Premium gets affordable as Apple laptops are now available at 38% off. If you’ve been eyeing the MacBook Air M2 or M3, now is the right time to invest. These models offer top-tier build quality, fast performance, and unbeatable battery life. Ideal for students, creatives, and Apple fans looking for a dependable and stylish laptop.

HP laptops get 41% off in Amazon Sale 2025

HP brings great value this sale season with 41% off on bestselling models. From lightweight Pavilion series to high-performance Victus gaming laptops, there are options for every kind of user. You can expect reliable design, good thermals, and excellent after-sales support with every HP device.

Asus laptops get 41% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Asus is offering up to 41% discount on a range of devices including Vivobook, Zenbook, and TUF Gaming laptops. These models are known for their stylish design, strong internals, and durable keyboards. Great for creators, students, and gamers seeking balanced power and price.

Dell laptops get 63% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Dell is leading the laptop deals with a massive 63% discount on select models. You’ll find offers on Inspiron, Vostro, and even Alienware series. Dell laptops combine solid build quality, powerful configurations, and great display options, making them a popular choice for professionals and students.

Lenovo laptops get 55% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Lenovo’s popular IdeaPad and Legion models are now available at up to 55% off. Known for their productivity features and long battery life, Lenovo laptops are ideal for work, study, and casual gaming. Most models come with clean designs and excellent keyboard comfort.

Acer laptops get 41% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Acer is offering up to 41% off across Swift, Aspire, and Nitro models. Expect solid performance, vivid displays, and budget-friendly pricing. These laptops are well-suited for students, remote workers, and anyone looking for solid daily computing at an affordable price.

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

  • Are the laptop deals already live on Amazon?

    Yes, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live now, and laptop discounts are available for immediate purchase.

  • What is the highest discount available on laptops?

    You can get up to 60 percent off on top brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS during this sale.

  • Are there any bank offers available on laptop purchases?

    Yes, you can avail instant discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options using select credit and debit cards.

  • Can I exchange my old laptop during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon offers exchange discounts on select models, which can further reduce your purchase cost.

  • Do these deals include gaming and professional laptops?

    Yes, the sale includes a wide range of laptops for work, study, gaming and general use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

