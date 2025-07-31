Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is Live: Save up to 60% on laptops from Apple, Asus, Lenovo and more
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 12:15 pm IST
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live now with up to 60% off on laptops from Apple, Dell, HP and more, plus bank offers, cashback and easy EMIs.
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight
₹73,990
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹59,990
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Space Gray
₹75,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight
₹147,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver
₹151,854
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight
₹118,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey
₹123,990
HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6 cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69 kg, eq2144AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop
₹35,900
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop
₹30,280
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu
₹35,890
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0569TU
₹36,999
HP Pavilion 16 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win11+Office, Silver, 1.77 kg) 16-af0056TU
₹66,990
HP 255 G10 Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver
₹22,390
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax
₹47,990
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop
₹68,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS
₹33,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK321WS
₹36,990
ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS
₹35,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS
₹30,900
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1335U,Thin & Light Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VA-NK762WS
₹44,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS
₹39,990
ASUS Vivobook S16,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H,Metallic Design Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.7 Kg)S3607VA-RP054WS
₹65,990
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS
₹61,990
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty
₹33,101
Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP
₹31,777.11
Dell 15 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 12th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /
₹32,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD,15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB,Win 11 + M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24 &15 Month McAfee, P.Silver, 1.62kg View Details
₹52,900
Dell 15 (Smartchoice) Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO24+McAfee 12 Month/Carbon Black/ 1.62kg View Details
₹36,990
Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details
₹74,990
Dell 15, Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Titan Grey, 1.69KG, 250 nits Display, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹36,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
₹57,490
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
₹44,999
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00 View Details
₹47,820
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details
₹49,800
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details
₹47,390
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
₹33,931
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/3Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83DA0049IN View Details
₹69,990
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 16 Wuxga IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA07RIN View Details
₹47,390
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
₹65,990
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹35,990
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
₹30,490
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 13th Gen (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14 WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG View Details
₹59,990
Acer Swift Go OLED Display Thin and Light Premium Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16GB/ 512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home and Student) Sunshiny Gold, SFG14-71, 35.56 cm (14.0 Inch) View Details
₹64,990
Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details
₹46,990
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
₹23,990
Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details
₹74,990
acer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H(14thgen) AI Processor,16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium Laptop View Details
₹57,990
