Best thin and light laptop deals from HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 46% off on Amazon

This Amazon Sale brings top deals on some of the most trusted brands in the market, including HP, Lenovo and ASUS. With discounts going up to 46%, now is a great time to upgrade your work or entertainment setup. Great savings on top thin and light laptops from popular brands

Whether you need a powerful machine for productivity, a budget option for everyday use, or something sleek and lightweight for portability, this curated list will help you choose the right one. Dive into these handpicked laptop deals and find the perfect balance of price, performance and brand reliability.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a stylish and lightweight laptop designed for day-to-day productivity. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it offers responsive multitasking and fast boot speeds with its 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display delivers sharp visuals with anti-glare coating, ideal for extended use. It includes a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a backlit keyboard, weighing a portable 1.4 kg, perfect for students and professionals.

Specifications Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 60Hz CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (1.2 – 4.4 GHz, 6 cores) RAM 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz (onboard) Storage 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 42 WHr (up to 6 hours) Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is built to combine power and durability. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and quick app launches. Its 16-inch WUXGA IPS display boasts 300 nits brightness with anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing.

The aluminium chassis is MIL-STD-810H tested for durability, making it a dependable choice for business professionals. It also includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, and numeric keypad for enhanced productivity.

Specifications Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (3.3 – 4.55 GHz, 6 cores) RAM 16 GB DDR5 4800 MHz Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD Weight 1.7 kg, Aluminum build Click Here to Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN

The Yoga Slim 7 boasts an ultra-modern Intel Core Ultra i5 125H processor optimised for power and AI-enabled performance. Coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly.

The 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen delivers 400-nit brightness, HDR True Black 500, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid and true-to-life visuals. The slim, full-aluminium body weighs just 1.39 kg, offering portability with robust build quality. Perfect for creators and professionals demanding excellent display and fast responsiveness.

Specifications Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision CPU Intel Core Ultra i5 125H (14 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz Storage 512 GB SSD Weight 1.39 kg, Full aluminum body Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN

Acer Aspire Lite offers efficient everyday performance powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz. Balanced with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it delivers smooth multitasking and quick data access.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display features narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience, housed in a sleek steel gray metal body. Practical connectivity includes USB Type-C, USB 3.2, and HDMI ports, ideal for professionals and students.

Specifications Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), narrow bezel CPU Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.5 GHz) RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD (expandable) Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.2, HDMI Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop

This Vivobook Go 15 houses an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB high-speed DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, ensuring quick app launches and fluid multitasking. Its 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD display with 250 nits brightness reduces eye strain over extended hours.

Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it also includes Alexa support and weighs 1.63 kg. A versatile choice for users balancing performance and portability.

Specifications Display 15.6" FHD anti-glare, 250 nits CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Weight 1.63 kg Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

A compact, thin and light laptop, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 features AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for excellent responsiveness. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display runs at 60Hz and 250 nits brightness, suitable for comfortable viewing.

Included are Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg and offers a modern chiclet keyboard for seamless typing.

Specifications Display 14" FHD anti-glare, 60Hz, 250 nits CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB PCIe SSD Weight 1.38 kg Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5541WS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an affordable 15.6-inch laptop equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It features a Full HD TN anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness.

The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Office 2021 and Xbox Game Pass for casual gaming. Weighing 1.63 kg with a narrow bezel design, it suits students and budget-conscious users.

Specifications Display 15.6" FHD TN anti-glare, 250 nits CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Storage 12 GB SSD (upgradable) Weight 1.63 kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

This 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 features a convertible touchscreen with micro-edge design running on Intel Celeron N4120, equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. Chrome OS offers integrated cloud services with 100GB Google Cloud storage for a year. The laptop weighs 1.49 kg for portability and provides USB Type-C and Type-A ports. Ideal for students and casual users valuing flexibility and Google ecosystem integration.

Specifications Display 14" HD touchscreen (1366x768) CPU Intel Celeron N4120 (up to 2.8 GHz) RAM 4 GB LPDDR4 Storage 64 GB eMMC Weight 1.49 kg Click Here to Buy HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU

Apple’s MacBook Air packs the efficient M1 chip with 8-core CPU, delivering powerful computing with 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers sharp visuals with vibrant colour.

Known for remarkable battery life up to 18 hours, it supports macOS with seamless integration in the Apple ecosystem. Lightweight and portable, it is ideal for professionals and creatives needing long-lasting power and premium design.

Specifications Display 13.3" Retina (2560x1600) CPU Apple M1 (8-core) RAM 8 GB unified memory Storage 256 GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Click Here to Buy Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The elegant Surface Laptop 3 features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a sharp 2496 x 1664 resolution. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, it offers smooth productivity and media handling. The 128GB SSD ensures responsive storage.

Premium build quality with Alcantara fabric palm rest enhances comfort. Comes pre-installed with Windows 10 with an option to upgrade to Windows 11, tailored for professionals wanting style and functionality.

Specifications Display 13.5" PixelSense touchscreen (2496x1664) CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (1.2 GHz, 4 cores) RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB SSD Weight 1.265 kg Click Here to Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 13.5 (34.29 cms) Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics/Platinum/1.265kg, 25% Off on 365), VGY-00021

FAQs Which brand offers the best value laptops during the sale? HP and Lenovo often offer the best mix of features and pricing during sales.

Can I get a gaming laptop in this discount range? Yes, entry-level gaming laptops with GTX or RTX GPUs are often included.

Are these laptops good for students? Absolutely. Many models are ideal for students, with decent performance and portability.

Is an extended warranty available during the sale? Yes, Amazon often offers extended warranty options at discounted rates.

Can I exchange my old laptop for a discount? Yes, exchange offers are available on select models to reduce the overall price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.