Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Best thin and light laptop deals from HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 46% off on Amazon

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 01:48 pm IST

Find the best laptop deals from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS with discounts up to 46% during the Amazon Sale. Ideal for work, study and entertainment.

Highest discount

ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Value for money

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details checkDetails

₹49,800

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN View Details checkDetails

₹78,990

Budget friendly

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,993

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5541WS View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN View Details checkDetails

₹33,100

HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU View Details checkDetails

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 13.5 (34.29 cms) Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics/Platinum/1.265kg, 25% Off on 365), VGY-00021 View Details checkDetails

₹99,999

This Amazon Sale brings top deals on some of the most trusted brands in the market, including HP, Lenovo and ASUS. With discounts going up to 46%, now is a great time to upgrade your work or entertainment setup.

Great savings on top thin and light laptops from popular brands

Whether you need a powerful machine for productivity, a budget option for everyday use, or something sleek and lightweight for portability, this curated list will help you choose the right one. Dive into these handpicked laptop deals and find the perfect balance of price, performance and brand reliability.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a stylish and lightweight laptop designed for day-to-day productivity. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it offers responsive multitasking and fast boot speeds with its 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display delivers sharp visuals with anti-glare coating, ideal for extended use. It includes a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a backlit keyboard, weighing a portable 1.4 kg, perfect for students and professionals.

Specifications

Display
15.6" FHD IPS, 60Hz
CPU
Intel Core i3-1215U (1.2 – 4.4 GHz, 6 cores)
RAM
8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz (onboard)
Storage
512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Battery
42 WHr (up to 6 hours)
ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is built to combine power and durability. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and quick app launches. Its 16-inch WUXGA IPS display boasts 300 nits brightness with anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing.

The aluminium chassis is MIL-STD-810H tested for durability, making it a dependable choice for business professionals. It also includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, and numeric keypad for enhanced productivity.

Specifications

Display
16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare
CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (3.3 – 4.55 GHz, 6 cores)
RAM
16 GB DDR5 4800 MHz
Storage
512 GB M.2 SSD
Weight
1.7 kg, Aluminum build
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN

The Yoga Slim 7 boasts an ultra-modern Intel Core Ultra i5 125H processor optimised for power and AI-enabled performance. Coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly.

The 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen delivers 400-nit brightness, HDR True Black 500, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid and true-to-life visuals. The slim, full-aluminium body weighs just 1.39 kg, offering portability with robust build quality. Perfect for creators and professionals demanding excellent display and fast responsiveness.

Specifications

Display
14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision
CPU
Intel Core Ultra i5 125H (14 cores, up to 4.5 GHz)
RAM
16 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz
Storage
512 GB SSD
Weight
1.39 kg, Full aluminum body
Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN

Acer Aspire Lite offers efficient everyday performance powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz. Balanced with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it delivers smooth multitasking and quick data access.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display features narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience, housed in a sleek steel gray metal body. Practical connectivity includes USB Type-C, USB 3.2, and HDMI ports, ideal for professionals and students.

Specifications

Display
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), narrow bezel
CPU
Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.5 GHz)
RAM
8 GB DDR4
Storage
512 GB NVMe SSD (expandable)
Ports
USB Type-C, USB 3.2, HDMI
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop

This Vivobook Go 15 houses an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB high-speed DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, ensuring quick app launches and fluid multitasking. Its 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD display with 250 nits brightness reduces eye strain over extended hours.

Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it also includes Alexa support and weighs 1.63 kg. A versatile choice for users balancing performance and portability.

Specifications

Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare, 250 nits
CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz)
RAM
16 GB DDR5
Storage
512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD
Weight
1.63 kg
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

A compact, thin and light laptop, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 features AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for excellent responsiveness. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display runs at 60Hz and 250 nits brightness, suitable for comfortable viewing.

Included are Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The laptop weighs 1.38 kg and offers a modern chiclet keyboard for seamless typing.

Specifications

Display
14" FHD anti-glare, 60Hz, 250 nits
CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz)
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB PCIe SSD
Weight
1.38 kg
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5541WS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an affordable 15.6-inch laptop equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It features a Full HD TN anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness.

The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Office 2021 and Xbox Game Pass for casual gaming. Weighing 1.63 kg with a narrow bezel design, it suits students and budget-conscious users.

Specifications

Display
15.6" FHD TN anti-glare, 250 nits
CPU
Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.4 GHz)
RAM
8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz
Storage
12 GB SSD (upgradable)
Weight
1.63 kg
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

This 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 features a convertible touchscreen with micro-edge design running on Intel Celeron N4120, equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. Chrome OS offers integrated cloud services with 100GB Google Cloud storage for a year. The laptop weighs 1.49 kg for portability and provides USB Type-C and Type-A ports. Ideal for students and casual users valuing flexibility and Google ecosystem integration.

Specifications

Display
14" HD touchscreen (1366x768)
CPU
Intel Celeron N4120 (up to 2.8 GHz)
RAM
4 GB LPDDR4
Storage
64 GB eMMC
Weight
1.49 kg
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU

Apple’s MacBook Air packs the efficient M1 chip with 8-core CPU, delivering powerful computing with 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers sharp visuals with vibrant colour.

Known for remarkable battery life up to 18 hours, it supports macOS with seamless integration in the Apple ecosystem. Lightweight and portable, it is ideal for professionals and creatives needing long-lasting power and premium design.

Specifications

Display
13.3" Retina (2560x1600)
CPU
Apple M1 (8-core)
RAM
8 GB unified memory
Storage
256 GB SSD
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The elegant Surface Laptop 3 features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a sharp 2496 x 1664 resolution. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, it offers smooth productivity and media handling. The 128GB SSD ensures responsive storage.

Premium build quality with Alcantara fabric palm rest enhances comfort. Comes pre-installed with Windows 10 with an option to upgrade to Windows 11, tailored for professionals wanting style and functionality.

Specifications

Display
13.5" PixelSense touchscreen (2496x1664)
CPU
Intel Core i5-1035G7 (1.2 GHz, 4 cores)
RAM
8 GB LPDDR4X
Storage
128 GB SSD
Weight
1.265 kg
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 13.5 (34.29 cms) Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics/Platinum/1.265kg, 25% Off on 365), VGY-00021

FAQs

  • Which brand offers the best value laptops during the sale?

    HP and Lenovo often offer the best mix of features and pricing during sales.

  • Can I get a gaming laptop in this discount range?

    Yes, entry-level gaming laptops with GTX or RTX GPUs are often included.

  • Are these laptops good for students?

    Absolutely. Many models are ideal for students, with decent performance and portability.

  • Is an extended warranty available during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon often offers extended warranty options at discounted rates.

  • Can I exchange my old laptop for a discount?

    Yes, exchange offers are available on select models to reduce the overall price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

