Smart tech, smarter budget: Your guide to the best laptops under 40000 from brands like HP, Lenovo, and more

Tired of tech that empties your wallet? Welcome to the savvy shopper's secret: the world of best laptops under ₹40000. Forget compromising on quality; we're diving deep into a curated selection of surprisingly powerful machines from trusted names like HP and Lenovo, proving that smart tech doesn't demand a premium price. Beyond the hype, real value awaits. Uncover surprisingly capable laptops under ₹ 40000 from names you trust.

This isn't just a list; it's your personalised roadmap to unlocking capable computing without breaking the bank.

Find hidden gems and top contenders that deliver performance and reliability, all while keeping your budget firmly in check. Say goodbye to overspending and hello to intelligent upgrades – your perfect, affordable laptop journey starts right here.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for best laptops under ₹40000? This HP 15 is a strong contender. Its 13th Gen Intel i3 processor ensures smooth sailing for your daily tasks. The 512GB SSD means quick starts and plenty of room for your stuff, while the 15.6-inch Full HD screen delivers clear visuals. You also get all the connections you need and decent battery life with fast charging. A proper workhorse without the hefty price tag.

Specifications CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to buy Good, nippy performance for everyday tasks. Decent battery life with fast charging. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics might not suit heavy gaming. Some might prefer a brighter screen. Click Here to Buy HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People reckon it’s a solid workhorse for the money, good for general use and the screen’s clear. They’re happy with the speed and how easy it is to set up.

Why choose this product?

It’s a dependable laptop from a brand folks trust, offering a good mix of performance and features without costing a fortune.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're after best laptops under ₹40000, have a proper dekko at this HP 14s. It's got a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 inside, so it'll handle your daily bits and bobs without any bother. You get a decent 512GB SSD, meaning quick starts and plenty of space for your stuff. The 14-inch Full HD screen is nice and clear, and it even has a backlit keyboard for when you're working late. Best of all, it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 already installed. A solid piece of kit, ready to go.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3 12th Gen Display 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to buy Reliable performance for everyday tasks. Handy backlit keyboard and pre-loaded software. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics are fine for general use, not heavy gaming. The HD camera is fairly basic. Click Here to Buy HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks reckon it's a good all-rounder for the dosh, does the job well for work and browsing. Having the software already there is a real plus, and it feels reasonably quick off the mark.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid, dependable laptop from a brand you know, offering a good mix of everyday performance and useful features, including the software, without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

Fancy a reliable workhorse that won't drain your wallet? For those seeking best laptops under ₹40000, this HP 15s is a proper contender. Its AMD Ryzen 5, six-core engine tackles daily tasks with ease. Say goodbye to slow startups with the speedy 512GB SSD, offering ample room for your bits and bobs. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen delivers crisp visuals. Plus, it's ready to roll with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed. A solid, no-nonsense machine that gets the job done.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to buy Dependable performance for everyday use. Comes with Windows and Office ready to go. Reasons to avoid Older Wi-Fi and Bluetooth tech. Basic HD (720p) webcam. Click Here to Buy HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, eq2144AU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People reckon it's a good value-for-money option, handling work and browsing smoothly. The pre-installed software is a definite plus, and it feels reasonably quick to use.

Why choose this product?

It's a trustworthy laptop from a well-known brand, providing a solid blend of everyday performance and essential features, software included, without costing a fortune.

Loading Suggestions...

For those on the hunt for best laptops under ₹40000, this Acer Aspire Lite could be your smart move. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 with six cores, meaning it’ll zip through your daily tasks and even handle a bit more without grumbling. Forget running out of space with a whopping 1TB SSD, and with 16GB of RAM, you can juggle apps like a pro. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen delivers sharp visuals, all housed in a smart, lightweight metal design. A proper bit of tech that won't break the bank.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Hexa-Core Display 15.6-inch Full HD Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Reasons to buy Smooth performance thanks to the hexa-core processor. Massive storage and plenty of RAM for multitasking. Reasons to avoid Graphics are integrated AMD Radeon. Some might find the USB port selection a bit limited. Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They reckon it's a fantastic deal for the specs, especially the RAM and storage. Users find it quick and capable for everyday use and even some more demanding applications.

Why choose this product?

It's a clever choice from a reputable brand, offering a cracking amount of memory and storage for the price, making it ideal if you need a bit more power and space without emptying your pockets.

Loading Suggestions...

Ditch the idea that a decent laptop has to cost a bomb. For those on the hunt for best laptops under ₹40000, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 could be your smart move. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 with six cores, meaning it’ll zip through your daily tasks without grumbling. Forget slow loading with a speedy 512GB SSD, and with a generous 16GB of RAM, you can juggle apps like a pro. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen delivers sharp visuals. Best of all, it’s ready to roll with Windows 11 and Office 2021, and they’ve even thrown in accidental damage protection for a year.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Smooth performance thanks to the hexa-core processor and ample RAM. Comes with Windows and Office, plus accidental damage cover. Reasons to avoid Keyboard isn't backlit. The selection of standard USB ports is a bit sparse. Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They reckon it's a fantastic deal for the specs, especially the RAM and the included software and protection. Users find it quick and capable for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

It's a clever choice from a reputable brand, offering a cracking amount of memory and the added peace of mind of accidental damage cover, all without emptying your pockets.

Loading Suggestions...

For those after best laptops under ₹40000, check out this Dell Inspiron 3530. It’s got a 13th Gen Intel Core i3, so it’ll handle your everyday bits and bobs without a fuss. You get a decent 512GB SSD for quick starting and a smooth 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 sorted.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1305U Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Anti-Glare Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz display for better visuals. Comes with Windows and Office pre-installed. Reasons to avoid RAM is single channel. USB-C port is data only. Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks reckon it’s a good value-for-money option, especially with the included software and smooth screen. They find it capable for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable laptop from a trusted brand, offering a good mix of everyday performance and a smooth display, plus essential software, without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

This ASUS Vivobook 15 is worth a peek if you’re hunting the best laptops under ₹40000. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i3, making every day tasks a breeze. You get a snappy 512GB SSD for quick boots and a hefty 16GB RAM, so juggling apps is no sweat. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen is easy on the eye, and it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 straight out of the box. A solid performer that won't leave your wallet weeping.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy Smooth multitasking thanks to ample RAM. Comes ready with Windows and Office. Reasons to avoid Standard 60Hz screen refresh. Integrated graphics are basic. Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 1920x1080, 1.2 GHz, 15.6, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ342WS, Integrated Graphics, Thin & Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They reckon it's a cracking deal, especially for the RAM and included software. Users find it quick for everyday stuff.

Why choose this product?

It's a smart buy from a trusted name, offering good performance and essential software without costing an arm and a leg.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for best laptops under ₹40000 that's properly portable? Have a look at this ASUS Vivobook Go 14. It’s got an AMD Ryzen 3 processor that’ll handle your everyday bits and bobs without a fuss. You get a decent 512GB SSD for quick starting and 8GB of the latest DDR5 RAM. The 14-inch Full HD screen is clear, and it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 already sorted, all in a lightweight design.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Display 14.0-inch FHD Anti-glare Memory 8GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable design. Comes with Windows and Office pre-installed, plus the latest DDR5 RAM. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics are fine for general use, not heavy gaming. Battery life is around 6 hours. Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks reckon it's a good value option for portability and everyday tasks. Having the software included is a plus, and they appreciate the lightweight design.

Why choose this product?

It’s a handy, portable laptop from a trusted brand, offering a good mix of everyday performance and essential features, including the software and the latest RAM, without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

For those after best laptops under ₹40000, this Dell Inspiron 3530 could be just the ticket. The 13th Gen Intel Core i3 inside means everyday tasks feel pretty smooth. You get a decent chunk of fast storage with the 512GB SSD, and the 15.6-inch screen? It's a proper step up with that 120Hz refresh rate – makes scrolling and videos look a treat. Plus, it comes ready to go with Windows and Office. A solid, no-nonsense bit of kit.

Specifications CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Anti-glare Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy That 120Hz screen makes a noticeable difference. Comes with Windows and Office, saving you a bob or two. Reasons to avoid The RAM setup isn't ideal for heavy multitasking. The USB-C port is a bit limited in what it can do. Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They like the smooth screen and reckon it's a good all-rounder for the price, especially with the included software. Does the job for everyday stuff without any complaints.

Why choose this product?

It's a sensible choice from a brand you know, offering a smoother visual experience thanks to that 120Hz screen.

Loading Suggestions...

Picture this: a proper thin and light laptop that’s got a bit of grunt without emptying your pockets. For those after best laptops under ₹40000, this Lenovo V15 G4 could be just the ticket. The AMD Ryzen 5 inside is a decent bit of kit, and with a whopping 16GB of the super-fast DDR5 RAM, it’ll handle multitasking like a champ. You get a speedy 512GB SSD for quick starts, and the 15.6-inch Full HD screen is easy on the eyes. Plus, it’s got all the right connections and even a spill-resistant keyboard – handy for those accidental tea spills. A solid, dependable machine.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare Memory 16GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Reasons to buy Cracking performance for the price, thanks to the Ryzen 5 and 16GB DDR5 RAM. Spill-resistant keyboard is a thoughtful touch. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics are fine for everyday use, not heavy gaming. Screen brightness could be a tad higher. Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it quick and capable for work and everyday tasks, and appreciate the build quality.

Why choose this product?

It’s a smart buy from a trusted brand, offering impressive performance for the money, with plenty of RAM for smooth multitasking.

Which processor types are common in laptops under ₹ 40000?

Both Intel Core i3 and i5 (older generations) and AMD Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 series are frequently found in laptops under ₹40,000, offering a good balance of performance and efficiency for everyday tasks.

What is the typical RAM and storage (SSD/HDD) in laptops under ₹ 40000?

Expect 8GB of RAM as standard, with some models offering 16GB. SSD (Solid State Drive) storage of 256GB or 512GB is increasingly common for faster performance, though some might still include a slower HDD.

What screen resolution should I look for in laptops under ₹ 40000?

Full HD (1920x1080) resolution is the desirable standard for a clear and detailed viewing experience in this price segment. Avoid lower HD (1366x768) resolutions if possible for better visual clarity.

Which are the popular laptop brands under ₹ 40000 in India?

Popular and reliable brands in this segment include HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer. These manufacturers offer a range of models catering to different needs and often have good after-sales service in India.

Factors to consider when buying a new laptop under ₹ 40000

Make sure the laptop's got at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor for decent speed.

Ideally, go for a laptop with 8GB of RAM, though 16GB will make multitasking smoother.

Prioritise a laptop that uses an SSD (Solid State Drive) of 256GB or 512GB for quicker starting and loading.

Aim for a display with a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution to get a clear and detailed picture.

Check what the battery life's like and look for models that give you at least 5 to 6 hours of actual use on one charge.

Think about buying from well-known brands that have a good reputation for being reliable and having decent after-sales support in India.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under ₹ 40000

Best laptops under ₹ 40000 Processor & Performance RAM & Storage Display & Key Features HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare, Decent Battery Life HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen 12th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + Office 21 HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD 15.6-inch FHD, Thin & Light Metal Body Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD, Windows 11 + Office 21 Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 13th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Anti-Glare, Windows 11 + Office 21 ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen Intel Core i3 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare, Windows 11 + Office 21 ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch FHD Anti-glare, Lightweight Design, Windows 11 + Office 21 Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Intel Core i3-1305U 13th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Anti-glare, Windows 11 + Office 21 Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare, Thin & Light, 16GB DDR5 RAM

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under ₹40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

Best gaming laptops in India in March 2025: Top 10 picks with high-end GPUs, fast refresh rates and superior performance

These laptops under ₹1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech

Best laptops under ₹70,000 in February 2025: Top 10 choices for performance, great displays, and long battery life

Best 8GB RAM laptop: Top 10 choices for students, professionals, and gamers with speed, storage, and display excellence

Best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh: Go stealth mode with these top 7 powerful picks with the latest specs and design

FAQs on laptops under ₹40000 What's the most crucial thing when picking a laptop for under forty thousand rupees? Prioritise the processor (Intel i3/Ryzen 3 or better) and RAM (at least 8GB) for smooth everyday use and doing a few things at once without it struggling.

Do I need a separate graphics card for laptops under forty thousand rupees? Generally, no. Most in this price range use built-in graphics, which are fine for basic stuff and a bit of light gaming. Proper graphics cards are rare at this price.

Should I go for an SSD or a regular hard drive in a budget laptop? Definitely go for an SSD (Solid State Drive). It makes things start up and load much faster than a traditional hard drive.

What sort of screen quality should I expect for laptops under forty thousand rupees? Full HD (1920x1080) is the standard you should be looking for in this price range to get a clear and detailed picture.

Which brands make decent laptops for under forty thousand rupees in India? Reliable brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer all offer a good selection of laptops in this price bracket with decent after-sales service across India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.