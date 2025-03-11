Menu Explore
Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 10 picks

Mar 11, 2025 08:28 PM IST

Discover the best laptops under ₹40,000 in 2025 with fast performance, SSD storage, full HD display, and long battery life. Read on.

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details checkDetails

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop View Details checkDetails

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN View Details checkDetails

Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Digital Nomads, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration View Details checkDetails

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu View Details checkDetails

Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Finding the best laptop under 40,000 in 2025 is easier with top brands offering powerful options for work, study, and entertainment. These laptops come with fast processors, SSD storage, and full HD displays, ensuring smooth performance and reliability. Many models include 8GB RAM, long battery life, and lightweight designs, making them ideal for students and professionals. Options with integrated graphics support casual gaming and creative tasks. The best laptops in India at this price range balance performance, efficiency, and affordability.

Explore the options for the best laptops under ₹40000 in 2025
Explore the options for the best laptops under 40000 in 2025

Some models even feature backlit keyboards and multiple connectivity ports for added convenience. With brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer, there are many reliable choices. Explore the best laptops available to get the right combination of speed, storage, and durability at an affordable price.

The HP 15 (fc0154AU) is one of the best laptops under 40,000 in 2025, featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with a 4.1 GHz boost clock. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth performance and fast boot times. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display delivers clear visuals, while AMD Radeon Graphics supports everyday tasks. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple ports, connectivity is seamless. It also includes a 1080p HD camera and dual speakers, making it a great choice for students and professionals.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Light Silver
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Full HD anti-glare display for better visibility

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for strong connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited graphics performance for gaming or heavy tasks

Click Here to Buy

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

This laptop is a solid choice for those looking for the best laptop under Rs40,000 in 2025 with fast performance, good storage, and a sharp display.

The Dell Smartchoice 3520 is a strong contender for the best laptop under 40,000 in 2025, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with a 4.40 GHz boost clock. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16GB, and a 512GB SSD for fast performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD WVA display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while Integrated Graphics handles everyday tasks efficiently. Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription come pre-installed.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Black
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor for smooth multitasking

120Hz Full HD display for improved visuals

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier at 1.69 kg compared to similar models

Click Here to Buy

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you are looking for a well-balanced device with a powerful Intel processor, fast SSD storage, and a high-refresh-rate display.

The Acer Aspire Lite (AL15-41) is a powerful and lightweight option in the best laptop category. It features an AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Hexa-Core processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels provides clear visuals, while the premium metal body adds durability. AMD Radeon Graphics handles everyday tasks efficiently. With multiple USB ports, including USB-C, and a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, it offers excellent usability.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Grey
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

AMD Ryzen 5 processor for fast performance

Premium metal body for durability

Reasons to avoid

Limited high-speed USB ports

Click Here to Buy

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you are seeking a laptop with strong performance, ample storage, and a sleek design.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is a budget-friendly yet powerful choice for everyday use. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it efficient for multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display offers a comfortable viewing experience. With a lightweight and ultra-thin design, it is highly portable. Features like Lenovo Aware, Eye Care, and Whisper Voice enhance productivity and ease of use. The 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter and Dolby Audio stereo speakers improve video calls and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Cloud Grey
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and ultra-thin design for easy portability

Privacy shutter for enhanced security

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life under heavy usage

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

With a strong processor, ample RAM, and a privacy-focused camera, this laptop offers excellent value for money.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, complemented by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring effective multitasking performance. It boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, delivering crisp and clear images. A backlit keyboard is included for enhanced functionality in low-light settings. The 720p HD camera features a privacy shutter for secure video calls. With a 42WHr battery, it supports extended working hours, and multiple USB ports, an HDMI port, and a Type-C port facilitate easy connectivity.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Silver
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Privacy shutter on webcam for security

Multiple connectivity ports including USB Type-C

Reasons to avoid

Average battery life

Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Select this laptop if you need a fast, lightweight, and feature-packed device.

The HP 14s stands out as a lightweight and compact laptop in the best laptops in 2025 category. Powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast performance. The 14-inch Full HD micro-edge display delivers sharp visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability in dim environments. Its 41Wh battery supports up to 9 hours of usage, and HP Fast Charge powers it to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Specifications

Screen Size
14 inch
Colour
Silver
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and portable design

Fast SSD storage for quicker boot-ups

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for heavy gaming or video editing

Click Here to Buy

HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

The HP 14s is perfect for students, professionals, and frequent travelers who need a compact, efficient, and stylish laptop.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an ideal for daily tasks, office work, and online learning. The 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display ensures clear visuals, while Dolby Audio-powered stereo speakers deliver an immersive audio experience. It comes with Windows 11, Office 2021, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for added value. With 10-hour battery life and Rapid Charge technology, it’s great for users who need a reliable laptop on the go.

Specifications

Screen Size
14 inch
Colour
Grey
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Fast SSD storage with upgradability up to 1TB

Long battery life with Rapid Charge

Reasons to avoid

Lower viewing angles compared to IPS panel

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Its solid performance, lightweight design, and long battery life make it one of the best budget laptops in 2025.

The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is a business-focused laptop featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it ideal for professionals, freelancers, and digital nomads who require a lightweight and efficient device. The 15.6-inch Full HD display ensures clear visuals, while the 1.69kg weight makes it easy to carry. The integration of Windows 11 Home and McAfee LiveSafe, which offers 12 months of protection, ensures a safe and productive environment.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Black
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Pre-installed Windows 11 and McAfee security

Fast and efficient 512GB SSD storage

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable heavy gaming

Click Here to Buy

Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Digital Nomads, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is a great choice for business professionals, students, and remote workers who need a secure, portable, and high-performing laptop for everyday productivity.

The HP 15s fq5327tu is a well-rounded 15.6-inch Full HD laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Designed for students, professionals, and home users, it delivers a smooth computing experience with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed. The micro-edge anti-glare display enhances viewing comfort, while the backlit keyboard ensures ease of use in low-light settings.

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Natural Silver
Processor
Intel Core i3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing

Good battery life

Reasons to avoid

No dedicated graphics card

Click Here to Buy

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a lightweight, budget-friendly, and efficient laptop for work, study, or entertainment, the HP 15s is a solid choice.

Description missing

Specifications

Screen Size
15.6 inch
Colour
Steel Grey
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3
Operating System
Windows

Reasons to buy

Premium build quality

15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels

Reasons to avoid

Average battery life

Click Here to Buy

Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you’re looking for reliable everyday performance, a good display, and a premium feel at an affordable price

Which brands offer the best laptops under 40,000 in India?

Many top brands offer budget-friendly laptops with reliable performance. HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS provide some of the best laptops in India in this price range. These brands focus on durability, performance, and battery life, making them suitable for everyday use, online classes, office work, and entertainment. Checking customer reviews and specifications helps in making a better choice.

Are SSDs better than HDDs in budget laptops?

Yes, SSDs are much better than HDDs in budget laptops. The best laptops under 40,000 now feature 256GB or 512GB SSDs, offering faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and better overall performance. While HDDs provide more storage, SSDs improve speed and efficiency, making them the preferred choice for students and professionals who need a responsive system.

Can laptops under 40,000 handle multitasking and online classes?

Yes, the best laptops in India under 40,000 can easily handle multitasking, online classes, and office work. Laptops with 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and energy-efficient processors allow smooth performance while using multiple apps. They support video conferencing, document editing, and browsing without lags, making them perfect for students and professionals.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under 40,000

Best selling laptopsMemoryScreen SizeSpecial Feature
HP 15 7320U8GB/512GB15.6 inchAnti Glare Screen, Numeric Keypad
Dell [Smartchoice] 3520 Laptop8GB/512GB15.6 inchFHD Display, 15 Month Mcafee
Acer Aspire Lite 5625U16GB/512GB15.6 inchHD Audio, Light Weight, Numeric Keypad
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 18GB/512GB15.6 inchAnti Glare Coating
ASUS Vivobook 158GB/512GB15.6 inchFull HD, Anti Glare Coating
HP 14sIntel Core i314 inchPortable, Anti Glare Screen, Micro Edge Display
Lenovo IdeaPad 38GB/512GB14 inchBuilt-in Microphone, Full HD
HP 15s 1215U8GB/512GB15.6 inchFHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop8GB/512GB15.6 inchFull HD, Thin and  Light
Acer Aspire Lite, 5300U8GB/512GB15.6 inchFull HD Display, Metal Body

FAQs on best laptop under 40000 in 2025

  • Can I get a gaming laptop under 40,000?

    Most budget laptops in this range come with integrated graphics, making them suitable for casual gaming but not for high-end gaming.

  • Which laptop brand offers the best budget models?

    Brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer provide reliable budget laptops with decent specs for students and office users.

  • Is SSD storage available in laptops under 40,000?

    Yes, many budget laptops now come with 512GB SSDs, ensuring faster boot times and better performance than HDDs.

  • Do budget laptops come with pre-installed Windows and MS Office?

    Many models in this price range include Windows 11 and MS Office Home & Student 2021, saving additional costs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

