Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Best gaming laptops in India in March 2025: Top 10 picks with high-end GPUs, fast refresh rates and superior performance

By Nivedita Mishra
Mar 13, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Explore the best gaming laptops in India for March 2025, featuring top performance, powerful graphics, and high refresh rates for smooth gameplay.

FAQs

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 View Details checkDetails

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

Max discount

Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59KG View Details checkDetails

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS Octa-core,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD,15.6/39.6cm IPS FHD, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-41 Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹80,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS View Details checkDetails

₹94,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹81,490

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EHIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹90,490

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

Most affordable

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX View Details checkDetails

₹49,074

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win 11,Office 21, Black,1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, 3K, OLED, 14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, fb0007TX View Details checkDetails

₹126,990

Gaming laptops in India are packed with power, offering high-speed processors, dedicated GPUs, and fast refresh rates for smooth gameplay. Whether you’re into casual gaming or high-end titles, picking the right specs makes all the difference.

Experience next-level gaming with high-performance laptops designed for speed, power, and stunning visuals.(Pexels)
Experience next-level gaming with high-performance laptops designed for speed, power, and stunning visuals.(Pexels)

Brands like ASUS, Acer, HP, and Lenovo offer great options with powerful graphics, RGB keyboards, and efficient cooling systems. With rapid tech upgrades, newer models bring better performance and battery life. Investing in a good gaming laptop ensures you enjoy the latest games without lag. So, if your old laptop struggles with new titles, it might be time for an upgrade!

Check out the best options in gaming laptops available on Amazon.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is built for serious gamers, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for smooth, high-speed gameplay. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals, reducing motion blur during fast-paced action. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers quick load times and seamless multitasking. The durable design, combined with a 48WHr battery, makes it a reliable choice for gaming and productivity.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, FHD 144Hz
Colour
Graphite Black
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
16GB

Reasons to buy

Smooth 144Hz refresh rate

Powerful Ryzen 7 processor

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.3kg

48WHr battery could be better

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its performance, smooth display, and fast speeds. Some mention it’s a bit heavy, but overall, it's a great gaming laptop.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for gaming and multitasking, offering a powerful processor, fast display, and dedicated graphics for an immersive experience.

The HP Victus gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, ensuring smooth gameplay and fast performance. Its 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers clear and fluid visuals, ideal for competitive gaming. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers quick load times and seamless multitasking. The enhanced cooling system keeps performance steady, while the backlit keyboard adds style and functionality, making it a solid choice for gamers.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 144Hz IPS
Colour
Blue
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
RAM
16GB DDR4

Reasons to buy

144Hz display for smooth gameplay

Powerful cooling system

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.37kg

Battery life could be better

Click Here to Buy

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise its fast performance, smooth display, and efficient cooling. Some mention battery life could be better, but overall, it's reliable.

Why choose this product?

A great choice for gamers, offering smooth visuals, fast performance, and a powerful cooling system to prevent overheating during long sessions.

The Acer ALG gaming laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB RTX 2050 graphics, delivering smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers quick load times and seamless operation. The premium metal body adds durability while keeping the weight at just 1.59kg, making it highly portable for gamers on the go.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 144Hz FHD
Colour
Steel Gray
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
12th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM
16GB

Reasons to buy

Lightweight at just 1.59kg

144Hz display for smooth gaming

Reasons to avoid

RTX 2050 is entry-level

Battery backup could be better

Click Here to Buy

Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59KG

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its lightweight design, fast performance, and smooth display. Some wish for better battery life, but overall, it’s well-rated.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers seeking a lightweight, stylish laptop with smooth performance, a fast display, and a durable premium metal body.

The Acer Nitro V 15 is built for serious gaming, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS octa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 for high-speed gameplay. Its 15.6-inch IPS FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid and immersive visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ultra-fast performance and seamless multitasking. The Obsidian Black design adds a sleek, modern look, while its efficient cooling system helps maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 144Hz IPS FHD
Colour
Obsidian Black
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS
RAM
16GB DDR5

Reasons to buy

RTX 4050 for strong gaming performance

144Hz display for smooth visuals

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.1kg

Battery life could be better

Click Here to Buy

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS Octa-core,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD,15.6/39.6cm IPS FHD, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-41 Gaming Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the powerful performance, smooth graphics, and fast speed. Some mention battery life could improve, but overall, it's well-rated.

Why choose this product?

A great pick for gamers, offering high-end graphics, a fast display, and a powerful processor for seamless, immersive gameplay.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is built for high-performance gaming, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and RTX 4060 graphics for smooth, lag-free gameplay. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals and immersive action. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers fast load times and seamless multitasking. The 90WHr battery provides extended gaming sessions, while the durable Mecha Gray design adds a rugged, stylish touch, making it a solid gaming companion.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 144Hz FHD
Colour
Mecha Gray
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
16GB

Reasons to buy

RTX 4060 for high-end gaming performance

Long-lasting 90WHr battery

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.2kg

Display brightness could be better

Click Here to Buy

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its strong performance, long battery life, and smooth graphics. Some mention brightness could improve, but overall, it’s well-rated.

Why choose this product?

A powerful gaming laptop with top-tier graphics, fast refresh rate, and a long battery life for uninterrupted, high-performance gaming sessions.

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a powerhouse gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 with 6GB VRAM for smooth gaming performance. Its 15.6-inch display supports 100% sRGB for vibrant colours, perfect for both gaming and content creation. With 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures ultra-fast multitasking and quick load times. The laptop comes with Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, and a 3-month Game Pass, offering a complete package for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 100% sRGB
Colour
Grey
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
24GB

Reasons to buy

100% sRGB for vibrant visuals

24GB RAM for seamless multitasking

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.4kg

No per-key RGB lighting

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise its powerful performance, bright display, and fast speeds. Some feel it’s a bit heavy, but overall, it's highly rated.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for gamers and creators, offering high-end performance, stunning visuals, and extra RAM for smooth multitasking and immersive gaming experiences.

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 delivers top-tier gaming performance with an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM. Its 15.6-inch display with 100% sRGB offers vibrant colours and sharp visuals, perfect for gaming and creative work. With 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures ultra-fast multitasking and quick loading times. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office Home 2024, plus a 3-month Game Pass, it’s a great choice for both gamers and professionals.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 100% sRGB
Colour
Grey
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
24GB

Reasons to buy

RTX 4060 for high-end gaming performance

100% sRGB for vivid visuals

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.4kg

No per-key RGB lighting

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EHIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its smooth performance, stunning display, and fast speeds. Some feel it’s a bit heavy, but overall, it’s highly rated.

Why choose this product?

A powerful laptop with top-notch graphics, vibrant display, and extra RAM, ideal for gaming, content creation, and multitasking.

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a great choice for gamers, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 6GB VRAM for smooth performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness ensures clear and fluid visuals. With 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking efficiently. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 21, plus a 3-month Game Pass, it’s a solid gaming laptop for everyday use.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, 144Hz FHD IPS
Colour
Grey
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS
RAM
12GB

Reasons to buy

144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay

RTX 3050 offers solid graphics performance

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy at 2.4kg

No RGB keyboard backlighting

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like its smooth gaming performance and display quality. Some feel the RAM could be higher, but it’s great for budget gaming.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly gaming laptop with a high refresh rate, good graphics, and fast performance for casual and competitive gamers.

The HP Victus gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500 graphics for smooth gameplay. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display delivers crisp visuals, while enhanced cooling ensures optimal performance during long gaming sessions. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers fast load times and seamless multitasking. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 21, it’s a great option for casual gamers and students. The stylish blue design adds a sleek touch to its powerful internals.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inches, FHD IPS
Colour
Blue
Hard disk size
512GB SSD
CPU model
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
RAM
8GB DDR4

Reasons to buy

Enhanced cooling for better performance

Radeon RX 6500 for decent gaming power

Reasons to avoid

8GB RAM may need upgrading

No high refresh rate display

Click Here to Buy

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its smooth performance and cooling system. Some feel the RAM should be upgraded for heavy gaming, but overall, it’s reliable.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, well-cooled gaming laptop with reliable performance, making it ideal for casual gaming, multitasking, and everyday use.

The HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM, delivering top-tier gaming performance. Its 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time ensures ultra-smooth, vivid visuals. With 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB SSD, it provides blazing-fast multitasking and storage. Tempest Cooling keeps the system cool, while the RGB keyboard enhances gaming aesthetics. At just 1.63kg, it’s powerful yet portable for on-the-go gaming.

Specifications

Screen size
14 inches, 3K OLED, 120Hz
Colour
Black
Hard disk size
1TB SSD
CPU model
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x

Reasons to buy

3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Lightweight at just 1.63kg

Reasons to avoid

Smaller screen may not suit all gamers

No expandable RAM option

Click Here to Buy

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060,16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD (Win 11,Office 21, Black,1.63kg) 120Hz, 0.2MS, 3K, OLED, 14-inch(35.6cm), Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, fb0007TX

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its premium display, fast performance, and sleek design. Some wish for a larger screen, but it’s great for portability.

Why choose this product?

A high-performance, ultra-portable gaming laptop with a stunning OLED display, powerful hardware, and advanced cooling for top-tier gaming.

Which brand laptop is best for gaming?

For gaming in India, ASUS, HP OMEN, Lenovo Legion, Acer Predator, and MSI offer top choices. They provide high refresh rate displays, powerful GPUs, and efficient cooling, ensuring smooth gameplay. Choose based on budget, performance needs, and brand preference.

Is the HP 15 a gaming laptop?

The HP 15 is not a gaming laptop. It’s designed for everyday tasks, featuring basic processors and integrated graphics. For gaming, HP’s Victus or OMEN series are better choices, offering dedicated GPUs, high refresh rates, and enhanced cooling systems.

Do HP do gaming laptops?

Yes, HP makes gaming laptops under its Victus and OMEN series. OMEN laptops offer high-end performance with powerful GPUs and advanced cooling, while Victus models provide budget-friendly gaming options. Both deliver smooth gameplay and solid build quality for gamers.

Top 3 features of best gaming laptops in India in March 2025

Best Gaming Laptop in India (March 2025)Operating SystemSpecial FeatureProcessor
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCR-HN054W)Windows 11144Hz Display, RTX 3050
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
HP Victus (fb0106AX/Fb0112AX)Windows 11Enhanced Cooling, Backlit KBAMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Acer ALG (AL15G-52)Windows 11 HomePremium Metal Body, Wifi 6Intel Core i5 12th Gen
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-41)Windows 11 HomeRTX 4050, 144Hz IPS Display
AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NVR-LP104WS)Windows 11RTX 4060, 144Hz Display
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
Lenovo LOQ 2024 (83JC00EGIN)Windows 11100% sRGB, 3-Month Game Pass
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
Lenovo LOQ 2024 (83JC00EHIN)Windows 11RTX 4060, 100% sRGB
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
Lenovo LOQ 2024 (83JC0031IN)Windows 11RTX 3050, 144Hz IPS Display
AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS
HP Victus (fb0147AX/fb0184AX)Windows 11Enhanced Cooling, IPS DisplayAMD Ryzen 5 5600H
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop (fb0007TX)Windows 113K OLED, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming laptop in India in March 2025

Processor and graphics: A powerful processor and dedicated GPU ensure smooth gaming. Look for AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 with NVIDIA RTX 3050 or higher.

Display and refresh rate: A Full HD display with at least a 144Hz refresh rate enhances visuals and responsiveness.

RAM and storage: Opt for 16GB RAM and SSD storage for faster load times and multitasking.

Cooling system: Efficient cooling prevents overheating during intense gaming sessions.

Battery life and build quality: A long-lasting battery and a sturdy, lightweight design improve portability.

Similar articles for you

Best gaming laptops: Top 7 picks for gaming, streaming, and content creation from top brands like Lenovo, HP, and more

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

Best laptop brands in Feb 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading the way in performance, speed, and reliability

These laptops under 1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech

Best gaming laptops under 40000: Top 6 picks for powerful performance and smooth gameplay without breaking the bank

FAQs on gaming laptops

  • Which processor is best for gaming laptops?

    AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 and above deliver excellent gaming performance.

  • How much RAM is needed for smooth gaming?

    At least 16GB RAM is recommended for modern games and multitasking.

  • Is a high refresh rate display important?

    Yes, a 144Hz or higher refresh rate ensures smoother gameplay and reduced lag.

  • Do gaming laptops overheat?

    Advanced cooling systems help manage heat, but external cooling pads can help.

  • Are gaming laptops good for work too?

    Yes, they handle intensive tasks like video editing and programming efficiently.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

