Top 10 best laptops under 35000 in India for students and office use

A good laptop doesn’t have to break the bank. With advancements in technology and increasing competition among brands, it’s now possible to find reliable and efficient laptops under ₹35,000. These budget-friendly devices are ideal for students, casual users, and professionals who need a machine for everyday tasks like browsing, working on documents, and attending virtual meetings. Powerful performance meets budget-friendly price with the best laptops under ₹ 35,000.

In this guide, we’ve handpicked the 10 best laptops under ₹35,000 available in India. Each model offers a solid mix of performance, battery life, and usability, making them smart choices for those who want quality without spending a fortune.

The HP 15s is a budget-friendly laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. It’s designed for everyday productivity, offering a 15.6-inch FHD display and Radeon Graphics for casual multitasking. Currently, a discount of around 32% makes it even more attractive for students or home users seeking value.

While it’s praised for its performance and affordability, the display quality receives criticism for poor viewing angles and brightness. The battery life is average, and the build quality is typical for the price segment.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics AMD Radeon Reasons to buy Good value for money with fast SSD Ample RAM for multitasking Reasons to avoid Display quality is below average Average battery life Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it a good budget laptop that functions well, but many criticise the display quality as extremely poor.

Why choose this product?

Affordable and functional, but display quality may be a significant drawback.

The Acer Aspire Lite features the Ryzen 5 5625U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it suitable for students and office work. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display and Radeon Graphics, with a lightweight design for portability. A 25% discount makes this model a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Performance is generally smooth, but the laptop’s plastic build and average battery life are common complaints. The display is decent for the price, but not ideal for content creators.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics AMD Radeon Reasons to buy Smooth multitasking performance Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid Plastic build feels cheap Battery life could be better Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the performance for daily tasks, but some mention the build feels flimsy and battery life is average.

Why choose this product?

Strong performance for the price, but not the most robust build.

This HP 15s model offers an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a solid choice for basic office or student needs. The 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics are suitable for light tasks. A 20% discount makes it a more affordable entry-level option.

Users like the fast boot times and overall value, but the display quality and speaker output are often criticised. It’s best for those prioritising price and basic functionality.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Fast SSD and good performance for basic tasks Affordable price point Reasons to avoid Weak display brightness and colors Mediocre speakers Click Here to Buy HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5011TU, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the speed and value, but many complain about the display and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Great for basic needs, but display and audio are weak.

Lenovo’s V15 G4 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7520U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics make it suitable for students and professionals. A 28% discount makes it a strong value proposition.

Users praise the performance and build quality, though the battery life and display brightness are noted as average. It’s a good all-rounder for work and study.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7520U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Strong performance and build Ample RAM for multitasking Reasons to avoid Battery life is average Display could be brighter Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with speed and build, but wish for better battery and display brightness.

Why choose this product?

Solid performance and build, but battery and display are just average.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 features an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and integrated graphics suit everyday tasks. With a 22% discount, it’s a good pick for students or home users.

Buyers like the slim design and performance for basic work, but some note the display isn’t very vibrant and the battery life is limited. The keyboard is comfortable for typing.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the design and keyboard, but display and battery life get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Good for portability and typing, less so for display quality.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD display and Radeon Graphics make it compact and suitable for travel. A 19% discount increases its appeal to students and professionals on the move.

Users appreciate the compact size and quick performance, but some find the screen small for multitasking and battery life average. It’s ideal for portability-focused buyers.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 14-inch FHD Graphics AMD Radeon Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight Fast performance Reasons to avoid Small screen for multitasking Average battery life Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the portability and speed, but screen size and battery life are common concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great for travel and quick tasks, but screen may feel cramped.

Acer Aspire 3 is equipped with Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display and UHD Graphics are suitable for basic computing. A 24% discount makes it a solid budget choice for students and home users.

Performance is considered adequate for daily work, but the plastic build and display quality are often mentioned as drawbacks. It’s best for those seeking affordability over premium features.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Good value for money Decent performance for basic tasks Reasons to avoid Plastic build feels cheap Display quality is subpar Click Here to Buy acer Professional 14, AMD Ryzen 3-7330U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14 Full HD,UHD Graphics, Premium Metal Body, Windows 11 Pro, MSO 21, 1.34KG, Travel Lite, TL14-42M, Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the price and performance, but build and display are not impressive.

Why choose this product?

Affordable, but not for those wanting premium build or display.

The Lenovo V15 G3 is a business-focused 15.6-inch laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a Full HD anti-glare display, a sturdy chassis, and a numeric keypad, making it suitable for office, student, and remote work. Security features like a TPM chip and a physical webcam shutter add peace of mind.

Currently, the V15 G3 is available at a notable discount, making it a strong value for budget-conscious buyers who need reliable performance for productivity and everyday computing. The battery life is average, and the keyboard is not backlit, which may affect usability in dim environments.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), anti-glare Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Good value and reliable performance Full HD anti-glare display Reasons to avoid Average battery life No keyboard backlighting Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 G3 (82TTA01EIN) Laptop (Intel Core i3-1215U/ 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD/DOS/ 15.6 FHD/ 1 Year Warranty), Iron Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value and performance, but some wish for longer battery life and a backlit keyboard.

Why choose this product?

Affordable, reliable, and well-equipped for office and study, but not for heavy multitasking or gaming.

Dell 14 offers the Intel Core i3 12th gen, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for reliable everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display and UHD Graphics are fit for students and office users. A 17% discount makes it an appealing budget choice.

Customers like the performance and Dell’s brand reliability, but battery life and display brightness receive criticism. It’s best for those seeking a trusted brand at a lower price.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Reliable performance Trusted Dell brand Reasons to avoid Battery life is below average Dim display Click Here to Buy DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers trust the brand and performance, but battery and display are weak points.

Why choose this product?

Reliable brand, but expect average battery and display.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 features the Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and integrated graphics make it ideal for everyday tasks. With a 23% discount, it’s a competitive choice for students and home users.

Users like the smooth performance and design, but the display quality and battery life are often mentioned as negatives. It’s best for those needing a basic, stylish laptop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics Integrated Reasons to buy Smooth performance for daily use Stylish design Reasons to avoid Display quality is average Battery life is limited Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15 FHD (1920 x 1080),Intel Core i3-N305 Processor,(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.63 kg),E1504GA-NJ3322WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the design and speed, but display and battery life are commonly criticised.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and smooth, but not for display or battery enthusiasts.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop under ₹ 35,000

Performance: Look for laptops with at least an Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 4GB to 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

Storage: Choose SSD storage over HDD for faster boot times and quicker file access.

Display: A Full HD screen is preferable for better clarity especially for long working hours.

Battery Life: Ensure the laptop offers at least 5 to 6 hours of battery backup for convenience on the go.

Build Quality: Opt for a sturdy design with a comfortable keyboard and reliable port options.

Can a laptop under ₹ 35,000 handle multitasking and basic software smoothly?

Yes, many laptops in this price range now come with 8GB RAM and SSD storage, making them capable of handling basic multitasking, browsing, and office applications efficiently. They may struggle with heavy software, but for everyday use, they perform reliably.

Are budget laptops under ₹ 35,000 suitable for students and professionals?

Absolutely. Budget laptops offer essential features like good battery life, decent performance, and lightweight designs, making them ideal for students and remote professionals. While they may lack advanced features, they meet the core requirements for studying, attending online classes, and working on documents or spreadsheets.

What compromises should I expect in laptops under ₹ 35,000?

In this price range, expect compromises in areas like gaming performance, high-end graphics, and build materials. Most laptops will have plastic bodies, average display quality, and limited storage. However, for routine tasks, they are efficient and deliver excellent value for money within the budget.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 35,000

Laptops under ₹ 35,000 Processor RAM Storage HP 15 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB 512GB SSD HP 15s Core i3-1215U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 15 (i3-1315U) Core i3-1315U 8GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (R5 7520U) Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD Acer Professional 14 Core i3-1315U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 G3 Core i3-1215U 8GB 512GB SSD Dell 14 Core i3-1215U 8GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Core i3-N305 8GB 512GB SSD

FAQs Can I upgrade RAM or storage later in budget laptops? Yes, many budget laptops allow RAM or storage upgrades, but it depends on the model.

Do laptops under ₹ 35,000 support Windows 11? Some do, especially newer models. Always check for Windows 11 compatibility before buying.

Are these laptops good for online classes? Yes, they’re ideal for online classes, video calls, and using educational apps.

Can I use budget laptops for light gaming? Light gaming is possible, but don’t expect smooth performance on demanding titles.

Do these laptops come with pre-installed software? Many come with Windows and basic productivity software like MS Office trial versions.

