Best laptops under 60000 in June 2025 with fast performance, good storage and long battery life

A good laptop under ₹60,000 used to mean compromises. That’s not the case anymore. June 2025 brings machines that are fast, well rounded, and built to last through long days of work or study. You get reliable performance, enough storage to stay organised, and battery life that actually holds up outside a charger. Best laptop under ₹ 60000 in June 2025 that balances price and performance well.

These aren’t just budget picks; they’re capable devices ready for real-world use. From handling daily workloads to staying responsive during meetings or assignments, a few models clearly stand above the rest. After sifting through the noise, we’ve found the ones that are actually worth considering.

For those checking out the best laptops under ₹60,000 in June 2025, Dell’s Inspiron 15 3530 stands out for handling real-world tasks without lag. The 120Hz FHD display makes scrolling smoother, especially when jumping between tabs or working with larger files.

The backlit keyboard comes in handy in low-light spaces, and the overall speed keeps things moving. It covers daily needs well without trying to overdo anything or falling short where it matters.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD, 120Hz Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 1TB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Reasons to buy Fast RAM and large SSD for smooth use Backlit keyboard is handy for late hours Reasons to avoid No dedicated graphics for gaming Plastic build feels very basic Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop - 15.6 FHD 120Hz Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Platinum Silver, 1.62 Kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick setup and works well for study and office work.

Why choose this product?

Keeps daily use smooth without trying too hard.

This HP 15 brings together what most people actually need in a laptop under ₹60,000 in June. With a 13th Gen i5 and 16GB RAM, it moves smoothly through daily work like spreadsheets, video calls and casual browsing. The anti-glare screen helps reduce eye strain during longer use.

Intel Iris Xe graphics handle light creative tasks while the webcam includes a privacy shutter. Nothing is overdone here, just thoughtful where it matters.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Reasons to buy 16GB RAM offers room for multitasking Privacy shutter is a useful touch for remote work Reasons to avoid Only 512GB storage may feel tight for heavy file users No backlit keyboard Click Here to Buy HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/privacy shutter, fd0577TU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runs fast and looks clean, works well for online classes and light work.

Why choose this product?

Small details like the shutter add real value.

If you're exploring the best laptops under ₹60,000 in June with newer-gen specs, the Acer Aspire Lite offers a decent balance. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H works well for everyday work and heavier browser loads, and the 16GB RAM helps keep things moving without regular slowdowns. The Full HD IPS display gives a slightly better viewing angle and clarity compared to standard panels.

Its backlit keyboard helps in late hours and makes typing easier in dim lighting. The design is simple, but it delivers what’s needed for office work, college, or remote use.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD IPS Processor Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Reasons to buy 16GB RAM supports smoother multitasking IPS display gives better clarity and angle Reasons to avoid Lacks dedicated graphics Slightly heavier than similar models Click Here to Buy Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for daily office and online use without heating issues.

Why choose this product?

RAM and processor combo handles multitasking well.

If you’ve been pushing your luck with an old laptop and want something faster without crossing ₹60,000 this June, the Lenovo V14 G3 is worth a serious look. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel i7 with 16GB RAM, which means it can handle multiple tabs, video calls and light software work without freezing up.

This is a work focused laptop that keeps things simple and quick. It holds up well when you need to get through a busy day.

Specifications Display 14.0 inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i7-1255U 12th Gen up to 4.70 GHz Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Fast processor and 16GB RAM at this price Compact display easy to carry Reasons to avoid No backlight on keyboard Not built for gaming or heavy visuals Click Here to Buy Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast enough for work and daily use without issues.

Why choose this product?

The processor and RAM hold up well for real multitasking.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is for those keeping an eye out for something faster and tougher without jumping to premium prices. With the Ryzen 7 7435HS and RTX 2050, it handles gaming and heavier work tasks better than most laptops in this segment.

It’s not built for minimal use but works well for users who want a machine that can do more than just open tabs. One of the rare gaming friendly picks showing up among the best laptops under ₹60,000 in June 2025.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Reasons to buy Discrete RTX 2050 GPU handles gaming and editing 144Hz screen is smoother for motion-heavy work Reasons to avoid May cross the 60K mark without offers On the heavier side compared to others Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Handles gaming and multitasking smoothly without major heat issues.

Why choose this product?

A serious step up for users who want more than the basics.

HP’s 15 inch model keeps things simple and focused with a 13th Gen Intel i5 and 16GB RAM. It’s made for people who mostly work across documents, attend meetings, or spend hours in browser tabs. The FHD screen feels easy on the eyes, and the backlit keyboard is handy in low light.

Extras like a privacy shutter on the webcam and Iris Xe graphics round it off neatly. A strong pick quietly holding its space in the best laptops under ₹60,000 in June 2025.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD (39.6cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Special Features Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display Reasons to buy Backlit keyboard helps in dim settings Privacy shutter is useful for work calls Reasons to avoid No dedicated graphics card Audio quality is average Click Here to Buy HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop(16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), 15.6/39.6cm,FHD,Win 11,Office 24,Microsoft 365*, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB, fd0467tu

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runs smooth for work and daily tasks, with quick boot times.

Why choose this product?

It offers just enough to feel complete without going overboard.

ASUS Vivobook 16X brings extra room to work and play, with a 16 inch FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 144Hz that makes visuals feel smoother. Paired with the Intel Core i5-12500H and 16GB RAM, it’s built to handle creative tools, light editing, and some casual gaming without locking up under pressure.

The RTX 2050 graphics card adds that extra boost for tasks that need more than just a browser. It’s a well-balanced pick for those who need power and space in one machine.

Specifications Display 16.0 inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB Reasons to buy Large screen with 144Hz is smooth and sharp RTX 2050 helps with creative and light gaming work Reasons to avoid Slightly larger than usual laptops Battery life varies with heavier apps Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good screen and handles editing tools without slowing down.

Why choose this product?

The display and GPU combo work well for creative or visual tasks.

Dell’s Inspiron 3530 brings together a smooth 120Hz Full HD display and the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 to handle everyday work without slowing down. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it stays quick while switching between apps or dealing with long work sessions. The backlit keyboard helps when you’re working late or in low light without needing to strain.

This is the kind of laptop that fits into a typical day without drawing much attention to itself. One of the few steady picks still showing up in lists under ₹60,000 in June 2025.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Special Feature Backlit Keyboard Reasons to buy 120Hz screen makes daily work feel smoother Backlit keyboard is useful in low light Reasons to avoid Lacks dedicated GPU Build feels basic and plain Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runs fast and handles everyday work without trouble.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop because it keeps tasks moving without freezing up or heating too much.

ASUS Vivobook 15 is built around the idea of staying fast and simple. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H and 16GB RAM, it moves through daily work like browsing, calls and writing without delay. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is clear and easy to get used to, while the backlit keyboard is a quiet bonus when working late.

You won’t find extras that don’t serve a purpose here, and that’s exactly the point. It’s the kind of laptop that focuses on what actually matters and leaves out what doesn’t.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen Graphics Intel UHD Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy New-gen processor and 16GB RAM handle daily work well Backlit keyboard improves low-light typing Reasons to avoid No dedicated graphics for creative tasks 60Hz screen is standard, not fast Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick boot-up and handles office tasks easily.

Why choose this product?

Because it keeps things smooth when handling common tasks and multitasking.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is built for quiet everyday work, with just the features that make a difference. The 14-inch Full HD IPS screen comes with an anti-glare coating, which helps when you're stuck in long sessions. The 12th Gen i5 processor and 16GB RAM hold up well under usual workloads like browser tabs, docs, and video calls.

It also brings in small, useful details like a backlit keyboard, memory card slot, and HD audio; nothing loud, just what helps.

Specifications Display 14 inch Full HD IPS with Anti-Glare Processor Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Anti-glare screen and backlit keys are practical touches Memory card slot adds simple flexibility Reasons to avoid No fingerprint reader or Type-C charging Speakers are fine but not loud Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0073IN, 1Yr ADP Free, Thin & Light Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runs smooth and looks clean with a good display and typing feel.

Why choose this product?

Practical additions like audio, card slot, and keyboard help in daily use.

Is it still possible to get a 16GB RAM laptop under ₹ 60,000 in June 2025 without cutting corners?

It actually is. Several brands now offer models with 13th Gen Intel i5 or Ryzen equivalents paired with 16GB RAM and SSD storage. For anyone juggling work, study or just everyday multitasking, these laptops manage to stay quick and responsive without asking for more money.

Can you still get a smooth display and backlit keyboard without paying extra this month?

You can if you know where to look. A few models quietly include 120Hz screens and backlit keyboards in this range. They do what matters without piling on features you probably won’t use, making them easy to recommend for daily use.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best laptop under ₹ 60,000 in June 2025:

Processor matters more than design : A 12th or 13th Gen Intel i5 or a Ryzen 5 handles daily work better and stays relevant longer.

: A 12th or 13th Gen Intel i5 or a Ryzen 5 handles daily work better and stays relevant longer. 16GB RAM is worth it : With everything from browsers to apps getting heavier, 16GB helps things run smoother without freezing up.

: With everything from browsers to apps getting heavier, 16GB helps things run smoother without freezing up. Always pick SSD over HDD : Laptops with SSD boot faster and feel quicker in general use. A 512GB SSD gives enough space for most users.

: Laptops with SSD boot faster and feel quicker in general use. A 512GB SSD gives enough space for most users. Look beyond just screen size : A Full HD display should be the minimum. Anti-glare or higher refresh rates are helpful for longer hours.

: A Full HD display should be the minimum. Anti-glare or higher refresh rates are helpful for longer hours. A backlit keyboard is a quiet win : It makes late-night typing easier and adds more comfort than you’d expect.

: It makes late-night typing easier and adds more comfort than you’d expect. Graphics depend on your use : If you're not gaming or editing videos, integrated graphics are more than enough.

: If you're not gaming or editing videos, integrated graphics are more than enough. Build and weight still matter : Laptops in this range aren’t ultra slim, but a well-balanced one is easier to carry around.

: Laptops in this range aren’t ultra slim, but a well-balanced one is easier to carry around. Check what software is included: Some laptops come with Windows and Office pre-installed. It saves you time and money later.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under ₹ 60,000 in June 2025:

Best Laptops under ₹ 60,000 in June 2025 Processor Graphics Special Features Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop - 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel UHD Graphics 120Hz Display, Backlit Keyboard HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Intel Core i5-1335U, 13th Gen Intel Iris Xe FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Privacy Shutter Acer (SmartChoice) Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen Intel UHD Graphics IPS Display, Backlit Keyboard Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Laptop Intel Core i7-1255U, 12th Gen Integrated Graphics FHD Display, Light Build ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 144Hz Display, RTX GPU, Gaming Build HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel Iris Xe Backlit Keyboard, Privacy Shutter ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5 Laptop Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 16" Display, 144Hz, RTX GPU Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel UHD Graphics 120Hz Display, Backlit Keyboard ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen Intel UHD Graphics Backlit Keyboard, FHD Display Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5 Laptop Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen Integrated Graphics IPS Display, Anti-Glare, Backlit Keyboard

FAQs on the best laptops under ₹60,000 in June 2025 Can I get a laptop with 16GB RAM and SSD in this price range? Yes, many models now offer 16GB RAM with a 512GB SSD under ₹60,000.

Are 13th Gen Intel laptops available below 60K? Some models with Intel i5 1334U or 13420H are available under offers or during sales.

Is a 120Hz or 144Hz screen possible in this range? A few models offer higher refresh rate displays, especially in gaming or creator laptops.

Do laptops at this price come with pre-installed MS Office? Many do include Office Home and Student 2024, but it’s good to double-check before buying.

Are there good options for both work and light gaming under 60K? Yes, laptops with RTX 2050 or Iris Xe graphics can handle basic games and editing.

