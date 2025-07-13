Looking for laptops under ₹60000? Great deals with Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 on HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 40% off
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 brings up to 40% off on laptops under ₹60,000 from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS. Shoppers can expect lightning deals, extra bank discounts!
Our Pick
Best ratings
Great price
For gamers
Trusted brand
Thin and light
Great choice
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU
|
₹51,500
|
|
|
HP 15 Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11 Home, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.75 kg), eh3036AU / EH2050AU
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Anti-Glare, FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, (Win 11, M.S. Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg) 15-FD0467TU
|
₹53,550
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
HP 15 Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11 Home, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.75 kg), eh3036AU / EH2050AU
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-Glare,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5330TU
|
₹50,600
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop
|
₹32,299
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 15.6 inch (38.5cm) FHD Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011CIN
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00EVIN
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/15.6 Inch (39.6Cm)/FHD IPS Display/3Months Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011CIN/0DIN Laptop
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop
|
₹35,590
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU
|
₹51,500
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN
|
₹33,260
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop
|
₹49,190
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop
|
₹40,690
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS
|
₹33,940
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS
|
₹57,990
|
|
