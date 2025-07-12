Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: Early deals with up to 40% off and more now live on laptops

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is officially live from July 12 to 14, and this year’s lineup includes some serious deals on laptops. You're maybe hunting for a reliable work machine, a creator-friendly powerhouse, or a gaming-ready rig, the Amazon Sale 2025 has something to match your budget and needs. Expect price drops across major brands, limited-time lightning deals, and extra savings if you're using an ICICI or SBI bank card. The Prime Day Sale isn’t just about discounts, but also about timing your upgrade right. Here are 10 early deals on laptops worth considering before the offers disappear. Prime Day sale starts July 12, but early deals are now live.

Best early deals on laptops during Amazon Prime Day sale

A solid mid-range pick in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 brings Ryzen 7000-series performance into a lightweight, metal-clad chassis. Designed for professionals and students alike, it features a crisp 16-inch WUXGA display, 512 GB SSD, and a fingerprint reader for quick access. Add Windows 11 and Office 2024 out of the box, and it’s ready to go from day one. With the current Prime Sale Amazon discounts, this one’s a value buy.

If you want a dependable machine for browsing, streaming, and office work, the ASUS Vivobook 15 delivers just that, without stretching your budget. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and paired with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it boots fast and runs light. The backlit keyboard and Full HD screen make it easy to work or study anywhere. It’s even lighter on the wallet during the Amazon Sale 2025.1.7 kg

The M1 MacBook Air remains a strong contender for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. With silent performance, fast app launch times, and all-day battery life, it’s a reliable daily driver for work, study, or content creation. The 13.3-inch Retina display is sharp and colour-accurate, and it syncs seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad. If you've waited for a deal, the Prime Day Sale makes now a smart time to switch or upgrade.

This HP Pavilion packs in serious performance with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and 16 GB RAM, making it ideal for multitasking, video calls, or casual editing. The Full HD display, B&O tuned speakers, and clean design check both form and function. At 1.74 kg, it’s light enough for hybrid work or travel. The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 adds value with bundled Office software and extra card discounts.

For gamers looking to stretch every rupee, the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 3050 and a 144Hz display is a solid bet. It runs modern titles smoothly, thanks to the 12th Gen Intel i5 and 16 GB RAM combo. It’s also capable enough for video editing and 3D work. With the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 deals in play, this machine punches above its price bracket.

More deals on laptops during the Amazon Prime Day sale

This Acer ALG model balances specs and pricing well for first-time gamers and creators. With a 13th Gen i5 processor and RTX 3050 GPU, it can handle demanding titles at 1080p. The 144Hz refresh rate makes gameplay smoother, and the 16 GB RAM ensures lag-free performance. Grab it during the Amazon Sale 2025 for added value and that 10% bank card saving.

The M2 MacBook Air refines Apple’s ultraportable design with a larger Liquid Retina display, sharper 1080p webcam, and faster chip. It’s fanless, sleek, and incredibly responsive. Whether you're editing a Keynote deck or tuning into a Zoom call, this model keeps up. If you're buying during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, you’re getting top-tier performance with rare markdowns.

For those who want a bit more GPU power without going full gaming, this Dell Inspiron delivers with NVIDIA MX550 graphics and 16 GB RAM. The build is lightweight, the screen is clear, and the overall experience is smooth for multitasking, office work, and some casual editing. With MS Office pre-loaded and a full metal chassis, it’s a solid buy this Prime Day.

This is a beast in every sense. With Intel’s flagship 14th Gen i9 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 GPU, the MSI Raider 18 HX is made for extreme gaming and professional workloads. The 46 cm UHD+ MiniLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate is visually stunning. If you’re all in, the Amazon Prime Sale 2025 gives you a rare shot at saving on a top-tier rig.

For users who prefer the versatility of a tablet-laptop hybrid, the Surface Pro 9 is one of the best. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, and runs silently thanks to fanless cooling. Whether you’re sketching, working, or watching, the high-res touchscreen and detachable keyboard adapt to your workflow. With Microsoft 365 and Game Pass trials bundled in, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 sweetens the deal.

FAQs about laptops on Amazon sale When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? The sale runs from July 12 to 14, exclusively on Amazon for Prime members.

Are there extra discounts on laptops during the sale? Yes, in addition to sale prices, you can get an extra 10% off with ICICI and SBI bank cards.

Is Prime membership required to access these deals? Yes, only Prime members can access the full range of deals during the Prime Day Sale.

Are the laptops listed here good for gaming or editing? Yes, models like the Lenovo LOQ, Acer ALG, and MSI Raider 18 HX are built for gaming and heavy tasks like video editing.

Can I return or exchange a laptop bought during the sale? Amazon’s standard return and replacement policy applies—even during the sale. Just check each product’s return window before buying.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.