Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: Early deals with up to 40% off and more now live on laptops
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:00 AM IST
The Prime Day sale is right around the corner, and you can save big on laptops. Choose from brands like Apple, Asus, HP and more to ensure cashback and savings
Our Pick
Highest discount
Cheapest MacBook
Discounted gaming laptop
Powerful gaming laptop
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountLenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BRIN View Details
|
₹50,890
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Cheapest MacBookApple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹60,490
|
|
|
HP Pavilion 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) FHD, 15.6” (39.6cm), Windows 11/MS Office 21, Silver,1.74kg, eg3027TU 720p HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, Audio by B&O Laptop View Details
|
₹63,590
|
|
|
Discounted gaming laptopLenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹75,290
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details
|
₹97,590
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹109,190
|
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/32GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ164WS View Details
|
₹133,590
|
|
|
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, 14/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074TU, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹68,890
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 31 TOPS, Upgrade (Upto 32GB) 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz,IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.3kg, fb3009AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹65,790
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details
|
₹83,790
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3520 Metal Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 16GB/ 512GB SSD/ MX550 (2GB GDDR6)/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB + FPR/Silver/ 1.65kg View Details
|
₹77,390
|
|
|
Powerful gaming laptopMSI Raider 18 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i9-14900HX, 46CM UHD+ MiniLED 120Hz Gaming Laptop(64GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/Core Black/3.6Kg), A14VIG-253IN View Details
|
₹360,390
|
|
|
New Microsoft Surface Pro9 13 Intel evo 12 Gen i7 / 16GB / 256GB Graphite with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Family 30-Day Trial & Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-Day Trial View Details
|
₹129,990
|
|
View More Products