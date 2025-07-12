Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Check out deals with up to 65% off on laptops, ACs, TVs and more

The wait is finally over! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is officially LIVE, and the deals are better than ever. From big-ticket gadgets to everyday appliances, prices have been slashed across categories. You can now grab up to 65% off on laptops, smart TVs, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, and more. Brands like Samsung, LG, Dell, Philips, and Panasonic are all part of the big sale. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now LIVE! All deals revealed here.

Shopping for a new laptop or upgrading your home setup, this Amazon Prime Sale is packed with limited-time offers, exchange deals, and bank discounts. The Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Prime members, and top picks are already selling out fast.

We’re tracking the best of the best here so stay tuned as we bring you the hottest deals from the Amazon Sale 2025 across every category in one place.

Top laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving serious savings on laptops, with discounts of up to 40% across top-performing models. Upgrading your work setup, need a student laptop, or want a powerful machine for editing or gaming, this is the right time to buy. Big brands like HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell are offering solid specs at great prices.

With no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and bundled software deals, the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easy to upgrade without overspending. Keep an eye out for limited-time lightning deals under the Prime Sale Amazon 2025, because these prices won’t stick around for long.

Tablet deals on Amazon Prime Sale now LIVE! Up to 60% off

Looking for a portable screen for work, reading, or entertainment? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has gone live with up to 60% off on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple. From budget Android options to high-end iPads, the sale covers a wide range of models to suit every need.

These deals are part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, offering Prime members deep discounts, easy EMIs, and exchange options. Perfect for students, creatives, and professionals, this is one of the best chances to grab a tablet without paying full price. The Prime Sale Amazon ends in 2 days!

Washing machines at up to 40% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on washing machines across categories—top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic. Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more have dropped prices on some of their best-selling energy-efficient models. With features like inverter motors, smart controls, and better wash cycles, you’re getting more value at a lower price.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes exchange offers and bank discounts, making it one of the smartest times to upgrade your home appliance lineup.

Amazon Prime Sale 2025: Refrigerators at up to 55% off

The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 has opened the door to some of the biggest discounts on refrigerators, with up to 55% off across single-door, double-door, and convertible models. Brands like Samsung, LG, and more are offering feature-rich fridges with faster cooling, inverter compressors, and energy-saving tech at highly competitive prices.

From compact models for small families to large frost-free options, the range covers every need. With additional bank offers and exchange deals under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, this is the best time to upgrade your kitchen without overshooting your budget.

Smart TVs at up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale

The screen gets bigger and the prices drop—Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 50% off on the latest Smart TVs. From 4K Ultra HD to QLED and OLED, top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and OnePlus are part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 lineup.

With added perks like exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bundled streaming subscriptions, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 makes it easier to bring home a cinematic experience without a heavy bill.

ACs at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Beat the heat without burning your wallet! Amazon Sale 2025 is now live with up to 55% off on air conditioners from top names like LG, Voltas, Daikin, Samsung, and Panasonic. From inverter split ACs to energy-efficient 5-star models, the discounts under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 cover every type of cooling need.

Many models come with AI cooling, fast chill modes, and low noise operation, making them ideal for Indian summers. The Prime Sale Amazon also brings in bank offers and exchange deals, so you can upgrade without breaking the bank.

Water purifier deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale, min 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, offering a guaranteed 40% off on a wide range of water purifiers. Trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Livpure are included with discounts deep enough to make clean water affordable. From RO-UV systems for heavy purification to UV and mineral-focused purifiers, there’s something for every household need.

Enjoy other benefits like no-cost EMI, bank offers, and exchange options sweeten the deal under the Amazon Sale 2025, making advanced filtration systems accessible right now.

Speakers and soundbars at up to 60% off on Prime Day Sale

Prime Sale Amazon 2025 is live and slashing prices on top-tier speakers and soundbars with savings of up to 60%. From booming Bluetooth speakers to immersive soundbars that deliver crisp dialogue and powerful bass, this is the moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Brands like JBL, Sony, Bose, and Zebronics are offering stellar deals under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, perfect for movie nights, gaming sessions, or filling your home with music. Add in no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange offers as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, and there’s never been a better time to boost your sound experience.

Microwave ovens at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, and kitchen convenience just got more affordable—microwave ovens are now up to 60% off. Popular names like IFB, Panasonic, and LG offer solo, grill, and convection microwaves packed with user-friendly features—grill options, preset menus, steam-cleaning, and more.

Thanks to attractive deals under the Amazon Sale 2025, and perks like no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange offers, upgrading your cooking game is smart and simple. From compact units for small kitchens to spacious ovens for family meals, the Prime Sale Amazon has something for every need.

Min 45% off on chimneys during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Cooking smells no longer need to linger! Prime Day Sale Amazon 2025 is LIVE, offering a minimum 45% off on kitchen chimneys. Brands like Elica, Faber, and more are featured with sleek, high-suction models that promise a fresher kitchen environment.

These appliances not only keep air clean but also add a polished look to your cooking space. With added benefits like no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange deals under the Amazon Sale 2025, upgrading is both practical and budget-friendly.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 live now? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live and running across all major product categories.

Who can access the Prime Day Sale deals? Only Amazon Prime members can access the deals during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

What are the top categories on sale? You can find major discounts on laptops, smart TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, and kitchen appliances.

How much discount can I get? The sale offers up to 65% off on select electronics and home appliances from brands like Samsung, LG, Philips, Dell, and more.

How long will the sale run? The Prime Day Sale lasts till 14th July this year, so make the most of these deals right away.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.