Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Check out deals with up to 65% off on laptops, ACs, TVs and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 12:00 AM IST

The much-awaited Amazon prime Day Sale is now LIVE with massive discounts on a range of electronics and home and kitchen appliances from Samsung, LG and more.

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,590

CHECK DETAILS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, 14/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074TU, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,090

CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,900

CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,590

CHECK DETAILS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹60,490

CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹36,090

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹58,490

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details checkDetails

₹18,499

CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹12,690

CHECK DETAILS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,290

CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,790

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹23,090

CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹74,190

CHECK DETAILS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹37,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹49,790

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,090

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,090

CHECK DETAILS

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,590

CHECK DETAILS

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹42,690

CHECK DETAILS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹17,199

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sony Bravia Theatre HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details checkDetails

₹39,888

CHECK DETAILS

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹50,399

CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Roxor 100W Multi-Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX in-Out Speaker with Dolby Audio, Wireless UHF MIC, and Karaoke, TWS, LED Lights, and Recording Function View Details checkDetails

₹9,449

CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 Premium Home Theatre Soundbar [Flagship Launch], 400 Watts, 5.1 Channel, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Remote Accessibility, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

₹7,349

CHECK DETAILS

Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details checkDetails

₹13,649

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

CHECK DETAILS

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

₹4,890

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

CHECK DETAILS

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

₹8,190

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,190

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

CHECK DETAILS

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,890

CHECK DETAILS

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,190

CHECK DETAILS

Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

CHECK DETAILS

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

CHECK DETAILS
The wait is finally over! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is officially LIVE, and the deals are better than ever. From big-ticket gadgets to everyday appliances, prices have been slashed across categories. You can now grab up to 65% off on laptops, smart TVs, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, and more. Brands like Samsung, LG, Dell, Philips, and Panasonic are all part of the big sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now LIVE! All deals revealed here.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now LIVE! All deals revealed here.

Shopping for a new laptop or upgrading your home setup, this Amazon Prime Sale is packed with limited-time offers, exchange deals, and bank discounts. The Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Prime members, and top picks are already selling out fast.

We’re tracking the best of the best here so stay tuned as we bring you the hottest deals from the Amazon Sale 2025 across every category in one place.

Top laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving serious savings on laptops, with discounts of up to 40% across top-performing models.  Upgrading your work setup, need a student laptop, or want a powerful machine for editing or gaming, this is the right time to buy. Big brands like HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell are offering solid specs at great prices.

With no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and bundled software deals, the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easy to upgrade without overspending. Keep an eye out for limited-time lightning deals under the Prime Sale Amazon 2025, because these prices won’t stick around for long.

Tablet deals on Amazon Prime Sale now LIVE! Up to 60% off

Looking for a portable screen for work, reading, or entertainment? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has gone live with up to 60% off on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple. From budget Android options to high-end iPads, the sale covers a wide range of models to suit every need. 

These deals are part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, offering Prime members deep discounts, easy EMIs, and exchange options. Perfect for students, creatives, and professionals, this is one of the best chances to grab a tablet without paying full price. The Prime Sale Amazon ends in 2 days!

Washing machines at up to 40% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on washing machines across categories—top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic. Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more have dropped prices on some of their best-selling energy-efficient models. With features like inverter motors, smart controls, and better wash cycles, you’re getting more value at a lower price. 

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes exchange offers and bank discounts, making it one of the smartest times to upgrade your home appliance lineup. 

Amazon Prime Sale 2025: Refrigerators at up to 55% off

The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 has opened the door to some of the biggest discounts on refrigerators, with up to 55% off across single-door, double-door, and convertible models. Brands like Samsung, LG, and more are offering feature-rich fridges with faster cooling, inverter compressors, and energy-saving tech at highly competitive prices. 

From compact models for small families to large frost-free options, the range covers every need. With additional bank offers and exchange deals under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, this is the best time to upgrade your kitchen without overshooting your budget. 

Smart TVs at up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale

The screen gets bigger and the prices drop—Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 50% off on the latest Smart TVs. From 4K Ultra HD to QLED and OLED, top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and OnePlus are part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 lineup. 

With added perks like exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bundled streaming subscriptions, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 makes it easier to bring home a cinematic experience without a heavy bill. 

ACs at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Beat the heat without burning your wallet! Amazon Sale 2025 is now live with up to 55% off on air conditioners from top names like LG, Voltas, Daikin, Samsung, and Panasonic. From inverter split ACs to energy-efficient 5-star models, the discounts under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 cover every type of cooling need. 

Many models come with AI cooling, fast chill modes, and low noise operation, making them ideal for Indian summers. The Prime Sale Amazon also brings in bank offers and exchange deals, so you can upgrade without breaking the bank. 

Water purifier deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale, min 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, offering a guaranteed 40% off on a wide range of water purifiers. Trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Livpure are included with discounts deep enough to make clean water affordable. From RO-UV systems for heavy purification to UV and mineral-focused purifiers, there’s something for every household need. 

Enjoy other benefits like no-cost EMI, bank offers, and exchange options sweeten the deal under the Amazon Sale 2025, making advanced filtration systems accessible right now. 

Speakers and soundbars at up to 60% off on Prime Day Sale

Prime Sale Amazon 2025 is live and slashing prices on top-tier speakers and soundbars with savings of up to 60%. From booming Bluetooth speakers to immersive soundbars that deliver crisp dialogue and powerful bass, this is the moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup. 

Brands like JBL, Sony, Bose, and Zebronics are offering stellar deals under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, perfect for movie nights, gaming sessions, or filling your home with music. Add in no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange offers as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, and there’s never been a better time to boost your sound experience. 

Microwave ovens at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, and kitchen convenience just got more affordable—microwave ovens are now up to 60% off.  Popular names like IFB, Panasonic, and LG offer solo, grill, and convection microwaves packed with user-friendly features—grill options, preset menus, steam-cleaning, and more. 

Thanks to attractive deals under the Amazon Sale 2025, and perks like no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange offers, upgrading your cooking game is smart and simple. From compact units for small kitchens to spacious ovens for family meals, the Prime Sale Amazon has something for every need.

Min 45% off on chimneys during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Cooking smells no longer need to linger! Prime Day Sale Amazon 2025 is LIVE, offering a minimum 45% off on kitchen chimneys. Brands like Elica, Faber, and more are featured with sleek, high-suction models that promise a fresher kitchen environment. 

These appliances not only keep air clean but also add a polished look to your cooking space. With added benefits like no-cost EMI, bank discounts, and exchange deals under the Amazon Sale 2025, upgrading is both practical and budget-friendly. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • Is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 live now?

    Yes, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live and running across all major product categories.

  • Who can access the Prime Day Sale deals?

    Only Amazon Prime members can access the deals during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

  • What are the top categories on sale?

    You can find major discounts on laptops, smart TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, and kitchen appliances.

  • How much discount can I get?

    The sale offers up to 65% off on select electronics and home appliances from brands like Samsung, LG, Philips, Dell, and more.

  • How long will the sale run?

    The Prime Day Sale lasts till 14th July this year, so make the most of these deals right away.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

