Amazon Prime Day starts on 12th July! Expect up to 50% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to go live on July 12, bringing major discounts across categories, including home appliances. Among the top highlights this year is the offer of up to 45% off on washing machines from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, IFB and more. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 deals revealed on washing machines.(Amazon)

The Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Prime members and will feature top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic models across various capacities. With demand for energy-efficient and smart appliances on the rise, this year’s washing machine deals are expected to see strong traction.

Buyers can also benefit from no-cost EMI, bank offers, and exchange deals. Amazon has already started teasing early offers, and detailed listings are expected to go live by midnight on July 12. For those planning to upgrade their laundry setup, this sale could bring considerable savings.

Washing machine deals on Amazon Sale 2025

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting July 12, Godrej is offering a massive 48% discount on its 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Model: WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR).

This model, designed for small to medium households, comes with advanced features like Zero Pressure Technology for faster tub fills and an auto-balance system for stable operation. Prime members can avail exclusive deals on washing machines during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 12 Special Technologies Zero Pressure Fill, Turbo 6 Pulsator Spin Speed 720 RPM Click Here to Buy Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 20, Prime members can grab a 39% discount on LG’s 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W). This model stands out for its Allergy Care with Steam that removes allergens and tough stains using high-temperature washes.

Equipped with Inverter Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD, it delivers quiet, stable operation with fabric-specific motion controls. The in-built heater supports hot water cycles up to 95°C, ideal for hygiene-intensive loads.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology Inverter Direct Drive + Steam Wash Programs 10 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

Samsung’s premium 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL) is now available at 25% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Built for large families and smart homes, this AI-powered washer features EcoBubble™ technology for effective cold washes and a Super Speed mode that cleans clothes in just 39 minutes.

With a 1400 RPM motor, 14 wash programs, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers full-cycle control and customisation through SmartThings. The Hygiene Steam function ensures allergen-free laundry, while the Diamond Drum protects delicate fabrics during every wash.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Technology AI EcoBubble, Digital Inverter, Wi-Fi Wash Programs 14 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

LG’s 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) is now up for grabs at 28% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, available exclusively to Prime members. This model combines AI Direct Drive Technology with Steam and Wi-Fi connectivity to deliver personalised fabric care and advanced hygiene.

With 6 Motion DD and 14 wash programs—including Allergy Care and Baby Steam—it adjusts wash patterns based on fabric type, ensuring both performance and garment safety.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Wash Programs 14 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Godrej is offering a 43% discount on its 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR) during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Designed for modern homes, this model integrates AI Tech that senses fabric type and optimises wash cycles for improved stain removal and energy efficiency.

With 12 wash programs, steam wash technology, and an inbuilt heater, it ensures deep cleaning and hygiene. The stainless steel drum and 1200 RPM motor support faster drying, while features like i-sense, child lock, and quick wash add everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology AI Tech, Steam Wash, Digi Inverter Wash Programs 12 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)

Wishlist the hottest deals on washing machines this Amazon Prime Day Sale.

More deals on washing machines during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, Bosch’s 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA2420SIN) is now available at a 27% discount. Built for precision and performance, this model features AI Active Water+ technology that adjusts water levels automatically for each load.

It comes with 14 wash programs, including Anti-Bacteria Steam, Iron Steam Assist, and Anti-Wrinkle for fabric care. The 1200 RPM EcoSilence Drive motor, in-built heater, and stainless steel SoftCare Drum deliver powerful yet quiet operation—ideal for large families with frequent laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Technology AI Active Water+, EcoSilence Drive Wash Programs 14 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy Bosch 9Kg, 5 Star, AI Acitve Water+, Anti Stain, Iron Steam Assist, Anti Tangle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA2420SIN, In-Built Heater, Allergy Plus, Anti Wrinkle, Dark Silver)

As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, LG’s 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available at a 36% discount. Ideal for small to medium households, this model features Smart Inverter Technology that ensures energy-efficient performance and lower noise levels.

The TurboDrum and Auto Prewash functions handle tough stains with ease, while the stainless steel drum offers durability and hygiene. With eight wash programs and a soft-closing lid, this top-loader is designed for convenience and smart fabric care.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 740 RPM Technology Smart Inverter, TurboDrum Wash Programs 8 Energy rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

Blending smart features with powerful stain removal, the IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1) offers Deep Clean® technology backed by AI. With ActivMix for faster detergent action and Aqua Energie for hard water treatment, it delivers an efficient wash even in challenging conditions.

Smart AI adjusts wash settings based on fabric type and load. Certified with a 5-star energy rating, it’s built for savings and performance. Comes with a 4-year comprehensive warranty and rust-proof stainless steel drum for added durability.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 720 RPM Technology AI, DeepClean, Aqua Energie, ActivMix Washi Programs 9 Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)

Perfect for budget-conscious homes, the LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine brings practical design and reliable performance. Its Wind Jet Dry technology ensures faster moisture removal post-wash, while the Rat Away feature with a chemical-coated base helps protect the machine from rodent damage.

It comes with three wash modes Gentle, Normal, and Strong, tailored for different fabric types. The built-in Collar Scrubber tackles tough stains on collars and cuffs, and the Lint Filter ensures cleaner washes. With a rust-free plastic body and 1300 RPM spin speed, this machine combines efficiency with long-term durability.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg (Wash), 5.5 Kg (Spin) Spin Speed 1300 RPM Programs Gentle, Normal, Strong Special features Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away, Lint Filter, Collar Scrubber Energy rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

Ideal for small to medium-sized households, the Samsung WT70M3000UU/TL offers powerful cleaning with energy efficiency. Equipped with Air Turbo Drying System, it spins clothes at 1300 RPM to reduce moisture and cut drying time.

The Dual Storm Pulsator ensures deep dirt removal without damaging fabrics, while the rust-proof plastic body adds long-term durability. Caster wheels make it easy to move, and Rat Mesh Protection offers added peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 1300 RPM Wash programs Gentle, Normal, Heavy Special features Air Turbo Drying, Dual Storm Pulsator, Rat Mesh Protection Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

Washing machines Are washing machines cheaper during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? Yes, Prime Day Sale offers some of the best discounts of the year. You can expect up to 45% off on washing machines from top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more

Can I get no-cost EMI or exchange offers on washing machines? Absolutely. During the sale, many washing machines are available with no-cost EMI options on credit/debit cards and exchange discounts (up to ₹5,000), helping you save even more.

Are installation and warranty included when I buy a washing machine during the sale? Yes, all washing machines sold by Amazon Fulfilled sellers include brand-authorized installation and standard manufacturer warranty (usually 2 years on product, up to 10 years on motor).

Are 5-star energy-rated washing machines part of the sale? Yes, many energy-efficient 5-star models are available at discounted prices, helping you save on electricity bills in the long run.

