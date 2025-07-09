Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with 3 days left! Get up to 53% off on split and window ACs from top brands

The Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with only 3 days left before the biggest shopping event of the year. Early Prime Day deals are already live, bringing up to 53% off on split and window ACs from all the top brands including LG, Samsung, Voltas, and others. If you’ve been waiting to refresh your home, now is the time to grab Prime Day blockbuster deals, limited-time AC offers, and Prime Day electronics sale discounts. Early details are out and up to 53% off on ACs before the sale begins.

From no cost EMI options to exclusive early Prime Day access, nearly every brand has announced special prices. Don’t miss your chance to explore the best Amazon Prime Day AC deals, cooling appliances, and summer savings before stocks run out.

The LG 1.5 ton dual inverter split AC is built to handle hot days with steady cooling and smart features. This model uses an AI Convertible 6-in-1 setting to match the cooling level you need, while VIRAAT mode helps cool larger spaces faster.

Thinking about a new AC? You can pick this up before Prime Day kicks off. It’s currently available at up to 53% off, offering HD filter protection, diet mode plus, and smart energy savings all season.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Filter HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, sleep mode, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

When the heat doesn’t let up, this Voltas split AC steps in with a 4-in-1 Adjustable mode so you can set the cooling to match your room size. The Anti-dust filter works quietly in the background, helping keep the air fresher day and night.

Pre deal revealed on this split AC before the Amazon Prime Day, offering up to 47% off on Amazon. This can be the right time to pick an efficient cooling companion for summer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode Filter Anti-dust Filter Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

For rooms that stay warm all afternoon, this LG window AC can help keep things cool without much effort. Its Convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode adjusts airflow, and the 4 Way Air Swing spreads cold air evenly across the space. The HD Filter helps capture dust so the air stays fresher.

You can get an early deal on AC and pick this up with up to 50% off available now. A smart buy before temperatures rise.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Air Swing 4 Way Cooling Power 4.7 Kilowatts Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Filter Light Reminder, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

Blue Star packs in plenty of useful details with this 1.3 ton split AC. The Convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode changes the cooling level to match your mood or the heat outside. Multi sensors and auto defrost are built in so you don’t need to tweak settings all the time.

There’s an early deal on this split AC on Amazon before the sale begins on 12th July. You can get this at up to 42% off now and sort out cooling before summer is in full swing.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 ton Cooling Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Special Features Multi Sensors, Auto Defrost, Dust Filter Cooling Power 865 Kilowatts Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

This Voltas Window AC keeps things simple with a 2-in-1 adjustable mode that lets you fine-tune cooling to suit the moment. Its copper condenser helps maintain cooling over longer hours without much drop in output.

The 2023 model also includes clear digital controls that feel easy to use right from the start. You can get this at up to 43% off now and bring home consistent cooling without waiting.

Specifications Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Cooling Power 1.79 Kilowatts Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Modes 2-in-1 Adjustable Condenser Copper Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White)

With Xpandable Plus cooling and 4 way swing, this Hitachi AC makes it simpler to keep every corner of the room cool. The ice clean function works at the press of a button to help freshen the coils, while the dust filter keeps air feeling light.

It’s the best time to buy an AC as the early Prime Day Sale brings big discount offers ahead of the main event. Get this inverter AC at a 41% off.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Special Features Long air throw, ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology, SmartView Display, Xpandable+ Technology Cooling Modes Xpandable+ Filter Dust Filter Cooling Power 17060 British Thermal Units Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Lloyd’s 2023 window AC is built to handle larger rooms comfortably. The fixed speed compressor and copper condenser work together to keep temperatures under control for hours.

You’ll also notice the fresh White body with a subtle Silver Deco Strip that blends into most spaces without looking bulky. Before the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get this at up to 42% off while stocks are available.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Type Fixed Speed Window Cooling Power 4.8 Kilowatts Special Features Self Diagnosis Function, 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display, Remote Control Operation, Blue Fin Coils Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2023 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW)

Here’s an AC designed to adapt to whatever the day brings. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 function adjusts cooling modes when the temperature outside shifts, while the VIRAAT mode brings a boost when the room feels extra warm. You also get a 4 way swing and an HD filter that screens out dust and germs without extra effort.

A special offer on AC is live right now, letting you get this at up to 42% off. This window is short, so it helps to decide soon.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling Power 3.47 Kilowatts Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Filter HD Filter with Antivirus Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1 Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

If you prefer window ACs with reliable cooling, this Carrier model offers a 5 star rating and a high density filter that works hard to trap dust before it spreads indoors. The 2 way air direction control helps you adjust airflow without needing to shift the unit or move furniture around.

This inverter window AC is up for grabs right now with up to 42% off, so you can secure your deal early and avoid rushing when Prime Day arrives.

Specifications Filter High Density Dust Filter Cooling Power 5150 Kilowatts Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling Condenser 100% Copper Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White)

If you’re tired of fighting off heat that never lets up, this Hitachi window AC comes built to keep a steady chill, even when it touches 43°celcius outside. The copper condenser adds stability over time, while inverter technology keeps power use steady without frequent spikes.

This AC is already marked down by up to 23%, giving you a chance to lock in savings before Prime Day and get ready for the hottest days ahead.

Specifications Special Features Auto Restart, Precoated Alluminum Fins, Wireless LCD Remote, Auto Fan Speed, Defrosting Sensor Cooling 100% cooling at 43°C Condenser 100% Copper Type Window Inverter AC Capacity 1.5 ton Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, RAW518HHEO, White)

FAQs on Prime Day Sale Countdown on ACs Are early deals on ACs available before Prime Day? Yes, many brands have early deals live now with big discounts.

Can I get no-cost EMI on ACs during the sale? Most listings offer no-cost EMI and easy financing options.

Which brands have the biggest AC discounts? Brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, Hitachi, and Carrier have some of the highest markdowns.

Do ACs bought on Prime Day come with full warranty? Yes, all new units come with manufacturer warranty as usual.

Is there any special cashback on ACs during Prime Day? Many banks and payment apps will have extra cashback offers during checkout.

