Split ACs from LG, Samsung, Voltas, Lloyd and more now at up to 40% off on Amazon

Thinking about getting a new AC? Now’s a great time to stop thinking and start shopping. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on split air conditioners from popular brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, Lloyd, and more. With the heat showing no signs of slowing down, a powerful and efficient AC isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a must. Amazon deals on split ACs with up to 40% off.

If you are looking for a compact unit for your bedroom or a high-capacity model for larger spaces, you will find an option in every range and cooling capacity. These ACs come packed with features like inverter tech, fast cooling, and even smart controls, so you stay cool without driving up your power bill.

So if comfort and savings are both on your mind, now’s your chance to grab a great deal before the summer rush kicks in.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for the best split AC deals this season? Amazon’s offering a massive 51% off on the LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC, bringing the price down to just ₹34,990. Ideal for small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft.), this energy-efficient AC offers powerful cooling, fast performance, and multiple smart modes like AI Convertible 6-in-1 and VIRAAT mode for variable cooling based on your need.

With an annual energy consumption of just 571.99 units, it’s budget- and environment-friendly. If you're after reliable cooling with modern features, this is one of the best AC options under Amazon deals.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 3470 W Energy Rating 4 Star (ISEER 4.70) Compressor Dual Inverter with AI 6-in-1 Convertible modes Special Features 4-way swing, HD Filter, VIRAAT Mode, Auto Clean Annual Power Consumption 571.99 units Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a budget-friendly split AC that delivers solid performance? Check out the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC, now available at a massive 48% discount on Amazon. With its Intellisense Inverter Compressor and 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, this AC smartly adapts to your room's temperature and energy needs.

It's ideal for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.) and operates even at high ambient temperatures up to 52°C. While its annual consumption is on the higher side at 941.42 units, the powerful cooling and flexible modes make it one of the best AC deals on Amazon right now.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4.8 kW Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.95) Compressor Intellisense Inverter with 4-in-1 Convertible Modes Special Features Turbo Cool, Auto Clean, Gas Leak Indicator, Stabilizer-free operation Annual Power Consumption 941.42 units Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a high-performance split AC with premium features and top-tier efficiency? The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is now available at 41% off on Amazon. Ideal for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.), it comes with Xpandable+ Technology, 4-way swing, and ice Clean powered by FrostWash, ensuring powerful, odour-free, and hygienic cooling.

With a 5-star rating and annual energy consumption of just 774.58 units, it's one of the best ACs for long-term energy savings under Amazon’s split AC deals.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 17,060 BTU Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER not listed, but top-class efficiency) Compressor Inverter with Xpandable+ Tech Special Features ice Clean, 4-Way Swing, Long Air Throw, Penta Sensor, SmartView Display Annual Power Consumption 774.58 kWh Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Need a reliable, energy-efficient cooling solution this summer? The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is now available on Amazon at a huge 47% discount. Ideal for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.), this AC delivers powerful performance even in scorching 52°C heat. The 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode lets you switch between cooling capacities as per need, helping save on energy bills. With an ISEER of 5.0 and annual energy usage of just 751.28 units, it’s one of the best split AC deals for long-term value and comfort.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4850W Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.00) Compressor Inverter with 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling Modes Special Features Anti-Dust Filter, Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo Cooling Annual Power Consumption 751.28 kWh Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a smart, energy-efficient split AC that blends technology with powerful performance? The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC is now available at 36% off on Amazon. Ideal for medium-sized rooms (120–150 sq. ft.), this model is packed with modern features like Wi-Fi control, Alexa/Google/Bixby voice support, and SmartThings app integration.

The BESPOKE AI mode optimizes cooling while saving up to 30% more energy, making it a great pick for smart homes. Annual energy usage is 852.47 units, backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4.4 kW Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.00) Compressor Digital Inverter with AI Energy Saving Special Features 5-Step Convertible Mode, 4-Way Swing, Voice Control, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi Annual Power Consumption 852.47 kWh Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a smart, feature-packed air conditioner that blends comfort with technology? The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC is now available at a 36% discount on Amazon. Perfect for medium-sized rooms (120–150 sq. ft.), this AC is powered by BESPOKE AI for intelligent cooling and up to 30% extra energy savings.

With Wi-Fi, voice control (Alexa/Google/Bixby), and SmartThings app integration, it brings connected living to your fingertips. The 5-Step Convertible mode, fast cooling, and auto clean features make it one of the best split AC deals on Amazon right now.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4.4 kW Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.00) Compressor Digital Inverter with BESPOKE AI Special Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, 5-Step Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Fast Cooling Annual Power Consumption 852.47 units Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

Loading Suggestions...

Need a powerful AC for a larger room or hall? The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2025 Model) is now available at 30% off on Amazon. Designed for bigger spaces (170–200 sq. ft.), it features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling that adjusts between 40% to 110% capacity, helping you balance performance and power consumption.

With i-Sense tech, it cools based on the temperature around your remote, while the anti-microbial self-clean keeps the indoor unit hygienic. This is one of the best AC deals on Amazon for high-capacity cooling with heavy-duty performance at up to 52°C.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 6.1 kW Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.1) Compressor Inverter with 5-in-1 Convertible Modes Special Features i-Sense, Self Clean, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, Dust Filter Annual Power Consumption 1153.08 units Click Here to Buy Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a future-ready, smart split AC with heavy-duty cooling? The Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (2025 Model) is now available at a limited-time deal of. Ideal for large rooms (170–210 sq. ft.), this AC is India’s first Matter-enabled model, compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Panasonic’s MirAie app.

With True AI technology, it adapts cooling intelligently to your comfort while optimizing energy use. Features like 7-in-1 Convertible Modes, 4-way swing, and a PM 0.1 filter make it one of the best ACs in the premium segment for connected homes.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 6200W (21,155 BTU) Energy Rating 4 Star (ISEER 4.60) Compressor Inverter with 7-in-1 Convertible and True AI Special Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, PM 0.1 Filter, Matter-enabled, 4-Way Swing Annual Power Consumption 1042.48 kWh Click Here to Buy Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a compact and efficient AC for your bedroom or study? The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is now available at a steep 43% discount on Amazon. Ideal for small rooms up to 110 sq. ft., this AC offers 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, allowing you to switch modes depending on your cooling needs and energy use.

With auto defrost, dust filters, and Blue Fins for anti-corrosion, it promises durability and clean air. Consuming just 865.48 units annually, it’s one of the best AC options under budget for efficient everyday cooling.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4784W (Max) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.85) Compressor Inverter with 5-in-1 Convertible Modes Special Features Blue Fins, Auto Defrost, Self Diagnosis, Eco Mode, Smart Ready Annual Power Consumption 865.48 kWh Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model) is now available at a 36% discount on Amazon. Designed for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.), it combines energy efficiency with smart airflow features like Coanda Airflow and 3D Airflow for even cooling.

The Triple Display keeps you updated on power usage, temperature, and error codes, while Dew Clean Technology ensures a hygienic indoor unit. With an air throw of 16 meters and PM 2.5 filtration, this is one of the best split AC deals for cleaner, faster cooling.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 17,100 BTU Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER not listed) Compressor Inverter with Auto Variable Speed Special Features Dew Clean, PM 2.5 Filter, 3D Airflow, Triple Display, Coanda Airflow Annual Power Consumption Not specified, moderate for 3 Star rating Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

Similar stories for you

Split ACs vs window ACs vs portable ACs: Hidden truths no one tells you before buying an AC - but we’ve got you covered

2 ton AC models for living room that can transform your home into chill zone: Top 10 picks from LG, Carrier and others

Best 1 ton non inverter ACs in 2025 engineered for energy savings and comfort with reliable cooling: Top 6 ACs for you

Best 5 star split ACs: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling, smart controls, and reliable year-round performance

Split AC vs window AC: A detailed comparison to help you choose the best cooling option; top picks to buy

FAQs on split ACs What does inverter technology mean in split ACs? Inverter ACs adjust the compressor speed based on the room’s temperature, saving energy and maintaining consistent cooling.

Are split ACs better than window ACs? Yes. Split ACs offer quieter operation, better aesthetics, and often come with more advanced features and higher energy efficiency.

How much electricity does a 1.5 Ton split AC consume? It depends on the energy rating. On average, a 3-star 1.5 Ton AC uses 900–1100 units annually, while a 5-star uses 700–900 units.

What are convertible or adjustable cooling modes? These modes let you change the AC’s cooling capacity (like 40% to 110%), helping you save power when full capacity isn’t needed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.