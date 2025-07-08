Pre-sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Amazon Prime Day! Get up to 53% off on LG, Samsung, Voltas, and other top brands

Amazon Prime Day AC deals are rolling out early, giving shoppers a head start on some of the biggest discounts of the season. Top brands including LG, Samsung, and Voltas have launched AC pre-sale offers with up to 53% off select models. From budget-friendly air conditioners to premium units, there’s something for every home. Cool savings start early! Grab big AC discounts before Amazon Prime Day begins.

These early Prime Day deals also bring no-cost EMI options and limited-time bank discounts to help make purchases easier. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, Amazon’s summer sale is the ideal chance to find affordable ACs and secure early savings.

The LG 1.5 ton 3 star dual inverter split AC comes with AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling to adjust power as you need. The VIRAAT mode delivers strong cooling even in high heat, while Diet Mode plus helps save power.

This early deal on AC is live at up to 53% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection work together to maintain clean, fresh air.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Technology AI Convertible 6-in-1 Special Modes VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Condenser Coil 100% Copper Air Filter HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, sleep_mode, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Samsung 1 ton 3 star digital inverter split AC cools rooms fast, even when it hits 58 degree celsius outside. Its 5 step convertible feature lets you adjust power levels to suit any need, big or small.

Grab this early deal on AC at 40% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and cooling help keep your space comfortable through the hottest summer days. Don’t wait too long to pick up this early deal on the split air conditioner.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Powerful even at 58°C Convertible Modes 5 Step Convertible Compressor Digital Inverter Special Features Digital Inverter Compressor, 3 Step Auto Clean, 5 Step Convertible, 2 Way Swing, Copper Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

This Voltas 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC is built to cool large spaces without effort. The 4-in-1 adjustable mode lets you set the cooling just how you like it, and the anti-dust filter keeps the air cleaner every day.

Right now, you can grab an early deal on AC with 47% off during Amazon Prime Day offers. The copper condenser delivers consistent cooling, keeping your home comfortable on hot summer afternoons.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Adjustable Modes 4-in-1 Cooling Air Filter Anti-dust Filter Condenser Coil 100% Copper Cooling Type Inverter Split Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

The LG 1 ton 4 star dual inverter split AC cools your room quickly with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and VIRAAT mode when the heat rises. The 4 way swing moves air in all directions to cover every corner.

There’s an early deal on AC giving you 51% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Its copper condenser and HD filter with Anti Virus protection help maintain cleaner air all season. This AC has an early deal worth checking out before Amazon Prime Day starts.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star Swing 4 Way Swing Filter HD with AntiVirus Protection Condenser 100% Copper Special Features Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Convertible 6-in-1 modes Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC is built to deliver fast cooling and clean air. Its PM 2.5 filter helps trap dust particles, and the anti corrosion coating protects the copper parts over time.

You can pick up this early deal on AC with 39% off before Amazon Prime Day arrives. The 5-in-1 Convertible feature adjusts cooling as needed, making long summer afternoons more comfortable indoors. Check it out on Amazon right now.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Filter PM 2.5 Filter Special Features Smart 4 Way Swing; Turbo Cool; 100% Copper; Anti Corrosion Coating, 5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Low Gas Detection Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

The Carrier 1 ton 5 star Flexicool AC features Wi-Fi controls that let you set the temperature from your phone. The smart energy display shows how much power you use every day.

With an early deal on AC dropping prices by 46% before Amazon Prime Day, this model includes a Convertible 6-in-1 cooling setup and a PM 2.5 filter that helps remove dust while copper coils deliver steady cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Convertible 6-in-1 Modes Smart Display Energy Monitoring Filter PM 2.5 + HD Coil 100% Copper Special Features Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Auto Clean, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

Warm days call for steady cooling, and the Blue Star 1.3 ton 3 star inverter AC steps in with 5-in-1 Convertible modes ready to match your needs. It uses Multi Sensors to react to shifts in temperature, and auto defrost helps prevent ice from slowing things down.

An early deal on AC gives you 42% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Blue fins coat the copper parts to help protect against corrosion, while dust filters work to improve indoor air.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling 5-in-1 Convertible Modes Sensors Multi Sensors Defrost Auto Defrost Filter Dust Filter Coating Blue Fins Protection Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

Hitachi’s 1.5 ton class 5 star inverter AC comes ready to handle hot afternoons with 4 way swing and expandable plus cooling that adjusts as temperatures rise. Ice Clean helps keep the indoor unit fresh over time.

Right now, there’s an early deal on AC offering 41% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 100% copper coil supports steady cooling, and the dust filter works in the background to help clear the air.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Swing 4-Way Swing Special Features Long air throw, Ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology, SmartView Display, Xpandable+ Technology, 4 Way Swing Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Smart cooling feels simple with Samsung’s 1.5 ton 5 star AI inverter split AC. Voice control makes it easy to change settings, while Wi-Fi lets you adjust the temperature without reaching for the remote. The 4 way swing moves cool air across the room.

This early deal on AC gives you 38% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and digital inverter help maintain a steady feel through long summer days.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Voice Control Yes Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled Swing 4 Way Swing Modes 5 Step Convertible Compressor Digital Inverter Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NHNNA)

When the heat pushes past 50 degrees, the Godrej 2 ton 3 star inverter AC steps up with heavy-duty cooling. The 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts output as the day shifts, so you can stay comfortable without making constant changes.

Right now, an early deal on AC is live with 31% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Check this air conditioner on Amazon and see if it’s the right fit for your home before the offers end.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Convertible Cooling 5-in-1 Modes High Temp Cooling Up to 52 °C Coil 100% Copper Special Features Pure Air Filter, i-sense technology, Self clean technology, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis Click Here to Buy Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White)

FAQs on pre sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Prime Day Sale What brands are offering pre-sale AC discounts? Top brands include LG, Samsung, Voltas, Blue Star, and Godrej.

How much can I save during these early deals? You can get up to 53% off selected air conditioners.

Are no-cost EMI options available on ACs? Yes, most models offer no-cost EMI and special bank offers.

Are inverter ACs included in the sale? Yes, there are plenty of inverter split ACs among the early deals.

Is warranty coverage available on discounted ACs? All products come with the standard manufacturer warranty.

