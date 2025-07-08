Pre-sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Amazon Prime Day! Get up to 53% off on LG, Samsung, Voltas, and other top brands

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
Amazon Prime Day AC deals are rolling out early, giving shoppers a head start on some of the biggest discounts of the season. Top brands including LG, Samsung, and Voltas have launched AC pre-sale offers with up to 53% off select models. From budget-friendly air conditioners to premium units, there’s something for every home.
These early Prime Day deals also bring no-cost EMI options and limited-time bank discounts to help make purchases easier. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, Amazon’s summer sale is the ideal chance to find affordable ACs and secure early savings.
The LG 1.5 ton 3 star dual inverter split AC comes with AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling to adjust power as you need. The VIRAAT mode delivers strong cooling even in high heat, while Diet Mode plus helps save power.
This early deal on AC is live at up to 53% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection work together to maintain clean, fresh air.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Technology
AI Convertible 6-in-1
Special Modes
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
Air Filter
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, sleep_mode, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
The Samsung 1 ton 3 star digital inverter split AC cools rooms fast, even when it hits 58 degree celsius outside. Its 5 step convertible feature lets you adjust power levels to suit any need, big or small.
Grab this early deal on AC at 40% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and cooling help keep your space comfortable through the hottest summer days. Don’t wait too long to pick up this early deal on the split air conditioner.
Specifications
Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling
Powerful even at 58°C
Convertible Modes
5 Step Convertible
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Special Features
Digital Inverter Compressor, 3 Step Auto Clean, 5 Step Convertible, 2 Way Swing, Copper Compressor
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
This Voltas 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC is built to cool large spaces without effort. The 4-in-1 adjustable mode lets you set the cooling just how you like it, and the anti-dust filter keeps the air cleaner every day.
Right now, you can grab an early deal on AC with 47% off during Amazon Prime Day offers. The copper condenser delivers consistent cooling, keeping your home comfortable on hot summer afternoons.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Adjustable Modes
4-in-1 Cooling
Air Filter
Anti-dust Filter
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
Cooling Type
Inverter Split
Special Features
Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
The LG 1 ton 4 star dual inverter split AC cools your room quickly with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and VIRAAT mode when the heat rises. The 4 way swing moves air in all directions to cover every corner.
There’s an early deal on AC giving you 51% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Its copper condenser and HD filter with Anti Virus protection help maintain cleaner air all season. This AC has an early deal worth checking out before Amazon Prime Day starts.
Specifications
Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
4 Star
Swing
4 Way Swing
Filter
HD with AntiVirus Protection
Condenser
100% Copper
Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Convertible 6-in-1 modes
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
The Lloyd 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC is built to deliver fast cooling and clean air. Its PM 2.5 filter helps trap dust particles, and the anti corrosion coating protects the copper parts over time.
You can pick up this early deal on AC with 39% off before Amazon Prime Day arrives. The 5-in-1 Convertible feature adjusts cooling as needed, making long summer afternoons more comfortable indoors. Check it out on Amazon right now.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Filter
PM 2.5 Filter
Special Features
Smart 4 Way Swing; Turbo Cool; 100% Copper; Anti Corrosion Coating, 5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Low Gas Detection
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)
The Carrier 1 ton 5 star Flexicool AC features Wi-Fi controls that let you set the temperature from your phone. The smart energy display shows how much power you use every day.
With an early deal on AC dropping prices by 46% before Amazon Prime Day, this model includes a Convertible 6-in-1 cooling setup and a PM 2.5 filter that helps remove dust while copper coils deliver steady cooling.
Specifications
Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Cooling
Convertible 6-in-1 Modes
Smart Display
Energy Monitoring
Filter
PM 2.5 + HD
Coil
100% Copper
Special Features
Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Auto Clean, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
Warm days call for steady cooling, and the Blue Star 1.3 ton 3 star inverter AC steps in with 5-in-1 Convertible modes ready to match your needs. It uses Multi Sensors to react to shifts in temperature, and auto defrost helps prevent ice from slowing things down.
An early deal on AC gives you 42% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Blue fins coat the copper parts to help protect against corrosion, while dust filters work to improve indoor air.
Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)
Hitachi’s 1.5 ton class 5 star inverter AC comes ready to handle hot afternoons with 4 way swing and expandable plus cooling that adjusts as temperatures rise. Ice Clean helps keep the indoor unit fresh over time.
Right now, there’s an early deal on AC offering 41% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 100% copper coil supports steady cooling, and the dust filter works in the background to help clear the air.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Swing
4-Way Swing
Special Features
Long air throw, Ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology, SmartView Display, Xpandable+ Technology, 4 Way Swing
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)
Smart cooling feels simple with Samsung’s 1.5 ton 5 star AI inverter split AC. Voice control makes it easy to change settings, while Wi-Fi lets you adjust the temperature without reaching for the remote. The 4 way swing moves cool air across the room.
This early deal on AC gives you 38% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. A copper condenser and digital inverter help maintain a steady feel through long summer days.
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NHNNA)
When the heat pushes past 50 degrees, the Godrej 2 ton 3 star inverter AC steps up with heavy-duty cooling. The 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts output as the day shifts, so you can stay comfortable without making constant changes.
Right now, an early deal on AC is live with 31% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Check this air conditioner on Amazon and see if it’s the right fit for your home before the offers end.
Specifications
Capacity
2 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Convertible Cooling
5-in-1 Modes
High Temp Cooling
Up to 52 °C
Coil
100% Copper
Special Features
Pure Air Filter, i-sense technology, Self clean technology, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis
FAQs on pre sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Prime Day Sale
What brands are offering pre-sale AC discounts?
Top brands include LG, Samsung, Voltas, Blue Star, and Godrej.
How much can I save during these early deals?
You can get up to 53% off selected air conditioners.
Are no-cost EMI options available on ACs?
Yes, most models offer no-cost EMI and special bank offers.
Are inverter ACs included in the sale?
Yes, there are plenty of inverter split ACs among the early deals.
Is warranty coverage available on discounted ACs?
All products come with the standard manufacturer warranty.
