Amazon Prime Day countdown begins! Grab early deals on wearables like smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more

The countdown begins with just 2 days left for the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which runs from 12 July to 14 July. Early deals are already available across wearable devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings and earbuds. Amazon Prime Day countdown begins with 2 days left early deals on wearables smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more.

Shoppers can take advantage of no cost EMI plans, bank offers and limited-time discounts on popular brands. This event is set to draw attention from anyone interested in health, activity tracking and connected gadgets. Early access allows you to place orders before the main rush begins. Keep an eye on upcoming price drops as the sale approaches.

Top deals on wearables before Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches are now up to 80% off and more with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is offering strong markdowns on smartwatches, with significant savings across many models. Early listings feature lowered prices on a wide range of well-known brands.

Buyers can look through models built for activity tracking, call alerts, and daily use. Bank offers and limited-time price cuts are also included. The event starts on 12 July and runs until 14 July, so early shopping is recommended before stock becomes limited.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Fitness trackers and bands up to 71% off with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is rolling out strong savings on fitness trackers and bands, with discounts reaching up to 71%. Early listings show lowered prices across many well-known models.

Customers can check options designed to record steps, heart rate, and daily habits. No-cost EMI plans and select bank offers are available, making it easier to order before stock runs low.

Top deals on fitness trackers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Earbuds up to 75% off with Amazon Prime Day pre deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is featuring wide markdowns on earbuds, with early deals already visible across many leading brands. Shoppers can view prices that have been reduced on wireless and in-ear models.

These options include features such as noise control, long playback hours and quick pairing. No-cost EMI and special bank offers are also listed for select products. Early access allows orders to be placed before the main rush begins.

Top deals on earbuds:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Smart Rings up to 77% off with Amazon Prime Day pre deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is bringing strong offers on smart rings, with early prices already reduced across several known brands. Buyers can see deals covering models built for health tracking and daily activity checks.

Options include features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep insights and step counts. No-cost EMI plans and select bank discounts are also listed. Early access makes it easier to place orders before the main sale activity begins.

Top deals on smart rings:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Headphones up to 70% off with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is bringing major discounts on headphones, with early prices lowered across leading brands. Shoppers can explore offers on wireless, over-ear, and in-ear models suited for daily listening.

These early sale listings include limited-time price drops and extra savings through select bank offers. Stocks are expected to move quickly as the event gathers interest, so early orders are recommended to secure the best deals.

Top deals on headphones:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Grab exclusive first look on electronics before Amazon Prime Day: Laptops, earbuds, tablets, smartwatches and more deals

Amazon Prime Day 2025! Pre-deals revealed on laptops, headphones, tablets and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 countdown begins: Pre-deals on best laptops revealed; Top picks from HP, Dell and others

Best headphones under ₹2000 in 2025: 10 budget picks with clear audio, deep bass, long battery and great sound quality

Best type C earphones in 2025: Top 10 picks from boAt, JBL, Samsung with fast charging, great sound and all day comfort

FAQs on Countdown begins with 2 days left with early deals on wearable devices Which wearable devices are included in early deals? Smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings, earbuds, and headphones are all featured.

Will more wearable deals appear when Prime Day starts? Yes, additional discounts and flash sales will launch on the main sale days.

What types of smartwatches are on sale? Models include fitness-focused bands, calling-enabled watches, and premium displays.

What do smart rings track? They monitor steps, sleep, heart rate, and some health trends in a small design.

Are fitness trackers different from smartwatches? Yes, fitness trackers mainly record activity and health data without full app support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.