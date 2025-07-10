Amazon Prime Day countdown begins! Grab early deals on wearables like smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 11:12 AM IST
Prime Day is almost here with big savings on wearables. Find discounts on smartwatches, trackers, and earbuds to upgrade your fitness and daily routine early.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes Loop Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds W/Clip-On Fit, Air Conduction Tech, 50HRS Battery, 4Mics Enx, Dual EQ Modes, 12Mm Drivers, 40Ms Latency,ASAP Charge,OWS Ear Buds Earphones(Lavender Mist) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹10,950
|
|
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Light and Sleek Fitness Band, 13 Days Battery, 100+ Exercises and Sleep Tracking, Dark Gray (Black) View Details
|
₹3,679
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige) View Details
|
₹1,801
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED, 1st Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel Design), Stainless Steel Build, Menu Transition Animations Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details
|
₹4,079
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹15,799
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Stainless steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details
|
₹46,849
|
|
|
Elevea 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 M10 Smart Fitness Band, Heart Rate Sensor & Sleep Monitor, OLED Bluetooth Wristband Waterproof Sports Health Activity Tracker for Unisex View Details
|
₹889
|
|
|
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details
|
₹3,280
|
|
|
StyleOxx Q2 Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker, 120+ Sports Modes, All-Day Continuous Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, Improve Sleep, Stress, Wellness with Free App View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Garmin Vivosmart 5 with OLED Display, Health and Fitness Tracker,SPO2 and 24/7 Heart Rate, Battery Upto 7 Days, Advance Sleep Monitoring and Stress Tracking, 5ATM Water Rating - Black with Large Band View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Drumstone ( With 12 Years Warranty M10 Smartband Fitness Bracelet Sport Smart Band Wristband Heart Rate Monitor and Many Activity Features for Men and Women_M12 View Details
|
₹889
|
|
|
MELBON MD115 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Smartwatch for Men, Women, Kids (Black) View Details
|
₹579
|
|
|
Whoop 5.0 Peak – Health and Fitness Tracker - 12-Month Membership – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery Life View Details
|
₹30,750
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 141 Elite ANC (2025), ANC(~35dB), 4Mics ENx Tech, 42 Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Green) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details
|
₹5,000
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details
|
₹4,490
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 6 in-Ear Bluetooth TWS - AI Enabled Smartbuds, ANC (up to 32db), Personalised App, in-Ear Detection, Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Pebble Grey) View Details
|
₹2,631
|
|
|
Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Lunar Silver - Size 11 View Details
|
₹7,419
|
|
|
Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(12, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Ring, with Smart AI, Size First W/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 11, Titanium Silver View Details
|
₹28,999
|
|
|
MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details
|
₹6,649
|
|
|
aaboRing Smart Ring, Men, Women, Track Heart Rate, HRV, Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Activity, Sleep Stress Monitoring, Step Count, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Titanium, No App Subscription, Rose Gold 12 View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
ANEEK Smart Ring JC | Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | 42+ Workout Modes | HR, SPO2, Sleep, Stress, Glucose, VO2 Max | Body Temp & Women Health Monitor | Wearable Ring (Matte Black, #13) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 12 View Details
|
₹6,649
|
|
|
Boult Newly Launched Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 72H Playtime, AUX Option, Type-C Fast Charging, 40mm Bass Drivers, IPX5, Gaming ANC Headphones. View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Boult Newly Launched Flex On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 80H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, 60ms Low Latency, IPX5 (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹8,489
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Envy 2, Wireless Over Ear Headphone, ENC, Upto 65* Hours Playback, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Foldable Design, Detachable Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹1,469
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,498
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige) View Details
|
₹4,736
|
|
