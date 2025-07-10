Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Amazon Prime Day countdown begins! Grab early deals on wearables like smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 11:12 AM IST

Prime Day is almost here with big savings on wearables. Find discounts on smartwatches, trackers, and earbuds to upgrade your fitness and daily routine early.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

boAt Airdopes Loop Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds W/Clip-On Fit, Air Conduction Tech, 50HRS Battery, 4Mics Enx, Dual EQ Modes, 12Mm Drivers, 40Ms Latency,ASAP Charge,OWS Ear Buds Earphones(Lavender Mist) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,950

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Light and Sleek Fitness Band, 13 Days Battery, 100+ Exercises and Sleep Tracking, Dark Gray (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,679

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,801

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED, 1st Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel Design), Stainless Steel Build, Menu Transition Animations Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,079

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹15,799

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Stainless steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹46,849

Elevea 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲 M10 Smart Fitness Band, Heart Rate Sensor & Sleep Monitor, OLED Bluetooth Wristband Waterproof Sports Health Activity Tracker for Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹889

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,280

StyleOxx Q2 Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker, 120+ Sports Modes, All-Day Continuous Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, Improve Sleep, Stress, Wellness with Free App View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Garmin Vivosmart 5 with OLED Display, Health and Fitness Tracker,SPO2 and 24/7 Heart Rate, Battery Upto 7 Days, Advance Sleep Monitoring and Stress Tracking, 5ATM Water Rating - Black with Large Band View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Drumstone ( With 12 Years Warranty M10 Smartband Fitness Bracelet Sport Smart Band Wristband Heart Rate Monitor and Many Activity Features for Men and Women_M12 View Details checkDetails

₹889

MELBON MD115 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Smartwatch for Men, Women, Kids (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹579

Whoop 5.0 Peak – Health and Fitness Tracker - 12-Month Membership – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹30,750

boAt Airdopes 141 Elite ANC (2025), ANC(~35dB), 4Mics ENx Tech, 42 Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹5,000

JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 6 in-Ear Bluetooth TWS - AI Enabled Smartbuds, ANC (up to 32db), Personalised App, in-Ear Detection, Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Pebble Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,631

Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Lunar Silver - Size 11 View Details checkDetails

₹7,419

Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(12, Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Samsung Galaxy Ring, with Smart AI, Size First W/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 11, Titanium Silver View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

aaboRing Smart Ring, Men, Women, Track Heart Rate, HRV, Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Activity, Sleep Stress Monitoring, Step Count, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Titanium, No App Subscription, Rose Gold 12 View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

ANEEK Smart Ring JC | Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | 42+ Workout Modes | HR, SPO2, Sleep, Stress, Glucose, VO2 Max | Body Temp & Women Health Monitor | Wearable Ring (Matte Black, #13) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 12 View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

Boult Newly Launched Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 72H Playtime, AUX Option, Type-C Fast Charging, 40mm Bass Drivers, IPX5, Gaming ANC Headphones. View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Boult Newly Launched Flex On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 80H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, 60ms Low Latency, IPX5 (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,489

ZEBRONICS Envy 2, Wireless Over Ear Headphone, ENC, Upto 65* Hours Playback, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Foldable Design, Detachable Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,498

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹4,736

The countdown begins with just 2 days left for the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which runs from 12 July to 14 July. Early deals are already available across wearable devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings and earbuds.

Amazon Prime Day countdown begins with 2 days left early deals on wearables smartwatches, fitness trackers, earbuds and more.
Shoppers can take advantage of no cost EMI plans, bank offers and limited-time discounts on popular brands. This event is set to draw attention from anyone interested in health, activity tracking and connected gadgets. Early access allows you to place orders before the main rush begins. Keep an eye on upcoming price drops as the sale approaches.

Top deals on wearables before Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Smartwatches are now up to 80% off and more with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is offering strong markdowns on smartwatches, with significant savings across many models. Early listings feature lowered prices on a wide range of well-known brands.

Buyers can look through models built for activity tracking, call alerts, and daily use. Bank offers and limited-time price cuts are also included. The event starts on 12 July and runs until 14 July, so early shopping is recommended before stock becomes limited.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Fitness trackers and bands up to 71% off with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is rolling out strong savings on fitness trackers and bands, with discounts reaching up to 71%. Early listings show lowered prices across many well-known models.

Customers can check options designed to record steps, heart rate, and daily habits. No-cost EMI plans and select bank offers are available, making it easier to order before stock runs low.

Top deals on fitness trackers:

Earbuds up to 75% off with Amazon Prime Day pre deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is featuring wide markdowns on earbuds, with early deals already visible across many leading brands. Shoppers can view prices that have been reduced on wireless and in-ear models.

These options include features such as noise control, long playback hours and quick pairing. No-cost EMI and special bank offers are also listed for select products. Early access allows orders to be placed before the main rush begins.

Top deals on earbuds:

Smart Rings up to 77% off with Amazon Prime Day pre deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is bringing strong offers on smart rings, with early prices already reduced across several known brands. Buyers can see deals covering models built for health tracking and daily activity checks.

Options include features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep insights and step counts. No-cost EMI plans and select bank discounts are also listed. Early access makes it easier to place orders before the main sale activity begins.

Top deals on smart rings:

Headphones up to 70% off with Amazon Prime Day early deals revealed

Amazon Prime Day is bringing major discounts on headphones, with early prices lowered across leading brands. Shoppers can explore offers on wireless, over-ear, and in-ear models suited for daily listening.

These early sale listings include limited-time price drops and extra savings through select bank offers. Stocks are expected to move quickly as the event gathers interest, so early orders are recommended to secure the best deals.

Top deals on headphones:

FAQs on Countdown begins with 2 days left with early deals on wearable devices

  • Which wearable devices are included in early deals?

    Smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings, earbuds, and headphones are all featured.

  • Will more wearable deals appear when Prime Day starts?

    Yes, additional discounts and flash sales will launch on the main sale days.

  • What types of smartwatches are on sale?

    Models include fitness-focused bands, calling-enabled watches, and premium displays.

  • What do smart rings track?

    They monitor steps, sleep, heart rate, and some health trends in a small design.

  • Are fitness trackers different from smartwatches?

    Yes, fitness trackers mainly record activity and health data without full app support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

