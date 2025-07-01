Amazon Prime Day 2025! Pre-deals revealed on laptops, headphones, tablets and more

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale is officially scheduled from July 12 to July 14, but the excitement has already begun! As a lead-up to the mega shopping event, Amazon has revealed a sneak peek into some of the biggest deals on popular tech products like laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and more. Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals are out!

These pre-sale offers are perfect for savvy shoppers who want to plan ahead and avoid last-minute FOMO. From budget-friendly electronics to premium gadgets, several products are already listed with special Prime Day price tags.

While these early deals aren’t live for purchase just yet, you can add them to your wishlist and stay ahead of the rush when the sale goes live. Stay tuned as we bring you the top early Prime Day deals you shouldn’t miss!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is a premium Android-only smartwatch that blends elegant design with smart health features. It introduces blood pressure (BP) and ECG monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and contactless payments via Samsung Wallet.

With LTE support, you can stay connected without carrying your phone. Whether you're tracking workouts or managing calls, this watch keeps you informed and in control, right from your wrist. Now available at 51% off during the Amazon Prime Day early deal.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED OS Wear OS 4.0 Battery 425 mAh Storage 16 GB Special Features BP & ECG, LTE, Sleep Coaching, Samsung Wallet Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

The Lenovo Tab M11 is a powerful tablet built for productivity and entertainment, now available with a stylus included. It features a vibrant 11-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos for immersive viewing.

With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it smoothly handles multitasking and media. Whether for study, work, or content consumption, it’s a versatile tab you can grab at 48% off during Prime Day!

Specifications Display 11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Processor Octa-Core RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB) Audio Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front with Face Unlock Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a sleek and powerful tablet designed for seamless multitasking and entertainment. It features an 11-inch WQXGA LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals. Backed by a Snapdragon SM6375 processor and 7040 mAh battery, it ensures smooth performance and long usage.

With 5G support, quad speakers, and dual cameras, it's ideal for work, video calls, and streaming, available now at 45% off during the Prime Day early deal.

Specifications Display 11" WQXGA LCD, 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Audio Quad Speakers with Surround Sound Battery 7040 mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

The OnePlus Watch 2R blends modern style with serious performance. Powered by Wear OS 4 and the Snapdragon W5 chipset, it offers 100+ sports modes, dual-frequency GPS for precise tracking, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. Its 1.43" AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals, while health tracking features like sleep, heart rate, and stress monitoring keep your wellness in check. Now available at 20% off as an Amazon Prime Day early deal.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED, 466x466, 1000 nits max Chipset Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipsets Battery 500 mAh, up to 100 hrs (Smart Mode) Storage 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Water Resistance 5 ATM + IP68 Click Here to Buy OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers industry-leading active noise cancellation, crystal-clear calling, and powerful audio performance in a sleek, comfortable design. Powered by dual processors and eight microphones, it adapts noise cancellation based on your environment.

With up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC on), touch controls, and fast charging, it’s perfect for long listening sessions. Multipoint connectivity and speak-to-chat make it ultra-convenient.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Dual Processor + 8 Microphones Battery Life 30 hrs (ANC on), 40 hrs (ANC off) Charging 3 min charge = 3 hrs playback Audio Tech Integrated Processor V1 + Precise Voice Pickup Controls Touch gestures + Voice Assistant support Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are more than just earbuds—they're a smart audio upgrade with Galaxy AI integration. Featuring Adaptive ANC, real-time interpretation, and studio-grade 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, they offer a seamless, immersive listening experience.

The new blade design with touch gestures, dual speakers, and up to 37 hours of battery life make them ideal for everyday use. These water-resistant (IP57) earbuds are now available at 20% off in the Prime Day early deals.

Specifications Audio 24-bit Hi-Fi with dual speakers and dual amp Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with real-time AI optimisation Battery Life Up to 37 hours total Design LED blade design with touch/swipe gestures Durability IP57 water and dust resistance Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

Bring the cinema home with the Sony HT-S20R—a true 5.1 channel surround sound system featuring a soundbar, subwoofer, and compact rear speakers. With Dolby Digital support and a powerful 400W output, it delivers an immersive audio experience ideal for movies, music, and gaming.

Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, and optical inputs offer seamless connectivity. Whether you’re upgrading your living room or setting up a home theatre, this is a steal at 29% off in the Prime Day early deal.

Specifications Audio Channels 5.1ch Dolby Digital Surround Power Output 400W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Optical Speakers Soundbar + Rear Speakers + Subwoofer Playback Support USB plug-and-play compatible Click Here to Buy Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

Upgrade your home entertainment with the JBL Cinema SB271, a compact 2.1 channel soundbar system offering 220W of immersive sound. It features Dolby Digital audio and a wireless subwoofer for deep, room-filling bass. With Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical input, setup is easy and clutter-free.

Plus, a dedicated voice clarity mode enhances dialogues for better movie and TV experiences. Now available at 32% off as part of Amazon’s Prime Day early deals.

Specifications Audio Channels 2.1ch with Dolby Digital Power Output 220W Subwoofer Wireless with deep bass Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Feature Voice clarity mode with dedicated remote button Click Here to Buy JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a next-gen AI PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and integrated NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS performance. It features a stunning 14" WUXGA OLED display with 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Audio, and a lightweight design at just 1.4kg.

Preloaded with Windows 11, Office 2024, and Lenovo AI Now, it’s built for modern multitaskers, creators, and professionals. Now available at 31% off during the Amazon Prime Day early deal.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (8C/16T, up to 5.0GHz) Display 14" OLED WUXGA, 100% DCI-P3, HDR True Black 500 Memory & Storage 24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Battery 60Whr, up to 14.6 hours playback, Rapid Charge Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 2x USB-C, HDMI 2.1, IR Camera, BT 5.4 Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, Copilot+ AI PC(24GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm) WUXGA OLED/AI Now/50TOPS/Win 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83HX001NIN AI Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a sleek and powerful AI-powered laptop, driven by the Snapdragon X1 chip and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering up to 45 TOPS performance. Designed for multitasking and everyday computing, it features a 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Lightweight at 1.88kg and preloaded with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic, it’s ideal for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon X X1E-26-100 (8C, up to 2.97GHz) Display 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 300 nits, 16:10 aspect RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Graphics Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WS

FAQs on Gadgets What’s the ideal RAM size for a laptop for everyday use? For smooth multitasking and browsing, 8GB RAM is enough. For heavy software or multitasking, go for 16GB or more.

How much storage do I need in a tablet? If you mostly stream and browse, 64GB is fine. For gaming, offline content, or note-taking, 128GB or more is better.

What’s the difference between active and passive noise cancellation in headphones? Active noise cancellation (ANC) uses mics to block external sound, while passive relies on earcup design to muffle noise.

Can smartwatches work without a smartphone? Some smartwatches with LTE can handle calls and apps without being paired to a phone, but most still need a phone connection.

What does refresh rate mean on displays? It refers to how many times per second the screen updates. Higher rates (like 90Hz or 120Hz) offer smoother visuals, especially in gaming or scrolling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.