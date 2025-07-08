Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 countdown begins: Pre-deals on best laptops revealed; Top picks from HP, Dell and others

ByIqbal
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is nearing and early laptop deals are live, offering exclusive discounts on top brands ahead of the main sale.

HP Pavilion 16 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win11+Office, Silver, 1.77 kg) 16-af0056TU View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹76,962

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Windows Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win/MSO/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FFIN +M300s Mouse View Details checkDetails

₹187,447

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WUXGA Display View Details checkDetails

₹112,990

ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WS View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,690

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free, Win 11, Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1279TX View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg, fd0006TU, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹31,400

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

₹60,990

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu/fd0111tu View Details checkDetails

₹50,490

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62Cms FHD, Win 11 + MSO21, Silver, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Thin & Light-1.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹37,470

Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR5 (2 DIMM Slots) & 512GB SSD, 14(35.52cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO24 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Grey,1.55kg View Details checkDetails

₹42,370

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Standard Keyboard, Win 11+MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Carbon Black, 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹48,400

Dell Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 13900HK Processor/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6/ 16(40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz, 3ms, DCI-P3 100%/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.72kg View Details checkDetails

₹336,136

Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop with AI Enabled - 16 QHD+ 240Hz Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard, Dark Metallic Moon, 2.61kg View Details checkDetails

₹215,420

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹57,490

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details checkDetails

₹42,972

Lenovo Legion 5 2024 13Th Gencore Intel I7-13650HX|NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB(24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6(39.6Cm)/14Hz/FHD IPS/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg),83JJ0010IN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹119,999

Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹82,052

Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2022VIN View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5-13th Gen 13420H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5, 1TB) IPS FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 165Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹85,990

Acer Aspire Lite,13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,700

Acer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ835WS View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹64,590

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200),Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-MB1627WS View Details checkDetails

₹54,890

ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WS View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner, and the laptop deals have started rolling out ahead of schedule. In the lead-up to the mega shopping event, Amazon has revealed a set of impressive early offers on some of the most in-demand laptops. From high-performance gaming laptops to ultra-slim business notebooks, some of the biggest names in tech are featured in the pre-sale spotlight. This early window gives buyers the opportunity to lock in great prices before the rush, with limited-time offers and lightning deals set to follow.

Prime Day 2025 countdown begins with early deals on the best laptops.
Prime Day 2025 countdown begins with early deals on the best laptops.

Popular models from Lenovo, Acer, HP, ASUS and more are seeing early markdowns, giving Prime members a head start on their wishlist. If you're planning to upgrade, now’s a good time to take a look, compare specs and grab the best deals while they’re live. The countdown is on, and the best laptops are already making headlines.

Top picks for the best laptops from HP: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The best HP laptops define modern designs with practical features that cater to diverse users. They often include touchscreens or convertible hinges, ideal for those who want flexibility. Display quality is typically excellent for editing documents, watching videos, or browsing. HP laptops integrate effective cooling systems to keep performance stable and comfortable to the touch. The audio is tuned by experts to offer clear voices and decent volume for calls or media use. Connectivity includes multiple USB ports, HDMI and memory card readers for added versatility. HP places importance on security with features such as automatic sign-in and camera covers.

Top picks for the best laptops from Dell: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Dell laptops balance style and practicality in a way that appeals to many users. They often feature minimalist designs with matte finishes that resist fingerprints. The screens are colourful and sharp, making them suitable for both work and entertainment. Dell emphasises usability with responsive keyboards and spacious touchpads. Many models include full USB ports HDMI card readers and modern charging options. Battery performance is solid, lasting through long work sessions or travel.  

Top picks for the best laptops from Lenovo: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Lenovo builds laptops that prioritise comfort and performance. Many models feature lightweight yet durable chassis and offer touchscreen options. The screens are typically bright and clear for editing documents or watching videos. Lenovo’s keyboards are comfortable for writing while multi gesture trackpads support fluid navigation. Ports include USB USB‑C HDMI and memory card slots for expanded use. Battery life is optimised to last through meetings travel or study sessions. Lenovo also includes biometric security and remote management features for business users.

Top picks for the best laptops from Acer: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Acer laptops offer a compelling mix of features and value. Designed with efficient performance they suit everyday tasks such as document editing streaming or browsing. Many models include full high definition displays with crisp visuals. Acer keyboards are comfortable for typing and often include backlighting for low light settings. Ports are well chosen with USB HDMI and memory card slots for added convenience. Battery life is optimised for day‑long use with quick charging options in selected models. Acer also delivers lightweight options for travel and productivity.

Top picks for the best laptops from ASUS: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Asus laptops are well known for innovation and affordability. Displays hold up well for content viewing or light gaming with bright vivid colour. Asus equips its keyboards with backlighting and robust hinges for comfortable use. You can count on a good spread of ports including the latest USB‑C standards. Battery life is strong enough for travel or study. Asus cooling and sound systems are engineered to perform quietly and effectively. Many models include durability features, making Asus a dependable choice for a wide range of users.

Best laptops: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

  • Are pre-deals live before the official sale?

    Yes, early Prime Day laptop deals are already available for Prime members.

  • Which brands have the best laptop deals?

    Brands like HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell and others are offering early discounts.

  • Can I expect gaming laptops in the sale?

    Yes, popular gaming models are part of early and upcoming Prime Day offers.

  • Are new laptop models included in the sale?

    Yes, some newly launched laptops are part of pre-deals and more may follow.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

