Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 countdown begins: Pre-deals on best laptops revealed; Top picks from HP, Dell and others
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is nearing and early laptop deals are live, offering exclusive discounts on top brands ahead of the main sale.
HP Pavilion 16 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win11+Office, Silver, 1.77 kg) 16-af0056TU View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details
|
₹76,962
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Windows Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win/MSO/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FFIN +M300s Mouse View Details
|
₹187,447
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WUXGA Display View Details
|
₹112,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WS View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,690
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free, Win 11, Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1279TX View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg, fd0006TU, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop View Details
|
₹31,400
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu/fd0111tu View Details
|
₹50,490
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62Cms FHD, Win 11 + MSO21, Silver, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Thin & Light-1.65kg View Details
|
₹37,470
|
|
|
Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR5 (2 DIMM Slots) & 512GB SSD, 14(35.52cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO24 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Grey,1.55kg View Details
|
₹42,370
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Standard Keyboard, Win 11+MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Carbon Black, 1.62kg View Details
|
₹48,400
|
|
|
Dell Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 13900HK Processor/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6/ 16(40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz, 3ms, DCI-P3 100%/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.72kg View Details
|
₹336,136
|
|
|
Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop with AI Enabled - 16 QHD+ 240Hz Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard, Dark Metallic Moon, 2.61kg View Details
|
₹215,420
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹57,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details
|
₹42,972
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion 5 2024 13Th Gencore Intel I7-13650HX|NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB(24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6(39.6Cm)/14Hz/FHD IPS/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg),83JJ0010IN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹119,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹82,052
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹86,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2022VIN View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5-13th Gen 13420H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5, 1TB) IPS FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 165Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹85,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite,13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹33,700
|
|
|
Acer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ835WS View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹64,590
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U,Thin & Light Laptop (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK5542WS View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200),Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-MB1627WS View Details
|
₹54,890
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16,Snapdragon X,Copilot+ AI PC(Qualcomm Adreno iGPU/45TOPS/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.88 kg)X1607QA-MB050WS View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
