Top shortlisted offers on AI-powered laptops for you from Lenovo, Asus, HP and more, up to 40% off

With AI integration becoming the next big thing in personal computing, several top brands like Lenovo, Asus, and HP are rolling out powerful, AI-ready machines—and they’re currently available at discounts of up to 40%.
These laptops aren’t just faster; they’re smarter. From better battery management and real-time performance tuning to AI-assisted creative tools and smarter cooling, the latest devices are built to keep up with both work and play. If you're a content creator, gamer, or multitasking professional, this is your chance to grab cutting-edge features without breaking the bank.
We've rounded up the most value-packed deals live right now so you can choose the one that fits your needs. Take a look at the top offers before they sell out—because with specs like these and prices this low, they won’t last long.
Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 is an AI-enabled ultraportable laptop built for users who want high-end performance without the bulk. It features the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with a built-in AI engine designed to optimise performance, multitasking, and power consumption in real time.
The OLED display ensures vivid colours and deep contrast, while its sleek 1.39kg aluminium body adds to its premium appeal. With up to 39% off, it’s a smart pick for professionals and creatives looking for a future-ready device.
The HP Pavilion AI laptop blends strong AI capabilities with a sleek design, making it ideal for professionals, students, and creators. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 12 AI TOPS, this device smartly adjusts system performance to suit your usage. The 14-inch WQXGA display offers vibrant colours perfect for streaming, content creation, or everyday multitasking.
Its standout 5MP webcam with a physical shutter adds privacy for video calls, while the slim, navy blue build adds a premium touch. Currently available at 26% off, it offers a solid deal on a feature-rich AI laptop.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip brings a powerful mix of AI smarts and versatile design. Built on Intel’s Core Ultra 5 (Series 2) processor with 40 TOPS of AI capability, it’s designed for smooth multitasking, efficient processing, and Copilot+ AI enhancements.
The 14-inch touch-enabled OLED display with 500 nits peak brightness offers immersive visuals, making it ideal for creative professionals, students, or hybrid workers. Add to that a robust 70Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7, and a convertible 2-in-1 design, and you get a future-ready device at 28% off.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a reliable AI-powered thin and light laptop that strikes a perfect balance between everyday productivity and next-gen features. Backed by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with integrated AI Boost (11 TOPS), this device smartly adapts to your work, learning, or entertainment needs.
Its 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with 100% sRGB and TÜV low blue light protection ensures vibrant visuals and eye comfort. Weighing just 1.4kg, it’s easy to carry around for hybrid workers and students alike.
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is a sleek, AI-powered laptop that packs in serious performance for both work and play. Running on the Intel Evo-certified Core Ultra 5 125H processor, it delivers AI-enhanced responsiveness and efficient multitasking across creative tools, productivity apps, and video conferencing.
Its 5MP IR webcam and studio-tuned audio make virtual meetings more polished. With a premium build, strong battery life, and a 25% discount, this is a smart mid-range buy for power users on the go.
Previously known as the HP Envy, the new HP OmniBook X Flip is a next-gen AI laptop designed for high-performance, on-the-go users who want the best of style, power, and intelligence.
Featuring Intel’s Core Ultra 5 226V with 40 TOPS AI processing, it offers lightning-fast responsiveness and efficient multitasking. The 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen is a visual treat with ultra-smooth 0.2ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate. Now available at 13% off, it's a premium pick with future-ready tech.
For those who want top-tier performance blended with AI-enhanced efficiency, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 stands out. Powered by the mighty Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 22 threads and AI Boost (11 TOPS), it’s built for heavy multitasking, creative workloads, and future-forward computing.
With a vibrant 2.8K OLED 120Hz display and 32GB RAM, it handles everything from 4K editing to AI-assisted productivity with ease. With a solid 32% discount, it’s one of the best high-performance AI laptops in its class right now.
Built for gamers and creators alike, the ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) combines AI-driven performance with raw graphics power. Featuring the Intel Core 7 240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (with 194 AI TOPS), this machine is capable of handling demanding games, rendering workloads, and AI-assisted tasks with ease.
The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals during fast-paced gameplay. Add in DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 1.95kg chassis, and you’ve got a portable powerhouse with a 22% discount.
The MSI Cyborg 15 AI is built for serious gamers who demand top-tier graphics and AI-enhanced speed. Armed with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (8GB GDDR6), this gaming machine handles AAA titles and intensive AI workflows effortlessly.
The 40cm (15.6") FHD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for lag-free action. Add in 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and translucent aesthetics, and this laptop becomes a performance beast packed into a slim 1.9kg frame.
The HP 14 AI laptop is designed for professionals and creators seeking an efficient, AI-ready machine in a sleek, compact form. It runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, delivering top-tier multitasking performance with 22 threads and 24MB cache.
It's Intel Arc graphics engine handles visuals with precision, while the 14-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures an immersive viewing experience at 300 nits brightness. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and long battery life packed into a lightweight 1.4kg frame, this is a solid pick for productivity.
How are AI laptops different from regular laptops?
AI laptops can process smart tasks faster and more efficiently. They offer features like voice-assisted controls, adaptive performance, and enhanced camera/audio effects powered by built-in AI.
Do AI laptops need internet to run AI features?
Not always. Unlike cloud-based AI tools, many AI laptops can run certain tasks locally through their NPUs, improving privacy and reducing dependency on the internet.
Are AI laptops only for tech professionals or creators?
No. AI laptops are useful for students, professionals, and casual users too—especially for multitasking, video calls, productivity tools, and battery efficiency.
Do AI laptops improve battery life?
Yes, NPUs handle tasks more efficiently than CPUs or GPUs, leading to better power management and extended battery life.
Can I use ChatGPT or Copilot better on an AI laptop?
Yes. AI laptops are optimised for tools like Microsoft Copilot, offering faster responsiveness and better integration with Windows 11.
