Top shortlisted offers on AI-powered laptops for you from Lenovo, Asus, HP and more, up to 40% off

With AI integration becoming the next big thing in personal computing, several top brands like Lenovo, Asus, and HP are rolling out powerful, AI-ready machines—and they’re currently available at discounts of up to 40%. Grab a high-performing AI laptop from reliable brands at up to 40% off on Amazon.

These laptops aren’t just faster; they’re smarter. From better battery management and real-time performance tuning to AI-assisted creative tools and smarter cooling, the latest devices are built to keep up with both work and play. If you're a content creator, gamer, or multitasking professional, this is your chance to grab cutting-edge features without breaking the bank.

We've rounded up the most value-packed deals live right now so you can choose the one that fits your needs. Take a look at the top offers before they sell out—because with specs like these and prices this low, they won’t last long.

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 is an AI-enabled ultraportable laptop built for users who want high-end performance without the bulk. It features the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with a built-in AI engine designed to optimise performance, multitasking, and power consumption in real time.

The OLED display ensures vivid colours and deep contrast, while its sleek 1.39kg aluminium body adds to its premium appeal. With up to 39% off, it’s a smart pick for professionals and creatives looking for a future-ready device.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Memory 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.39 kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Pavilion AI laptop blends strong AI capabilities with a sleek design, making it ideal for professionals, students, and creators. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 12 AI TOPS, this device smartly adjusts system performance to suit your usage. The 14-inch WQXGA display offers vibrant colours perfect for streaming, content creation, or everyday multitasking.

Its standout 5MP webcam with a physical shutter adds privacy for video calls, while the slim, navy blue build adds a premium touch. Currently available at 26% off, it offers a solid deal on a feature-rich AI laptop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, 18 threads) Display 14" WQXGA IPS, 48–120Hz, 300 nits Memory 16GB LPDDR5x-6400 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Camera 5MP IR webcam with shutter Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 Tops, (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), WQXGA,IPS, 300 nits, 14(35.6cm),Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home24, Blue,1.44kg,5MP Camera w/Shutter, ew1112TU

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip brings a powerful mix of AI smarts and versatile design. Built on Intel’s Core Ultra 5 (Series 2) processor with 40 TOPS of AI capability, it’s designed for smooth multitasking, efficient processing, and Copilot+ AI enhancements.

The 14-inch touch-enabled OLED display with 500 nits peak brightness offers immersive visuals, making it ideal for creative professionals, students, or hybrid workers. Add to that a robust 70Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7, and a convertible 2-in-1 design, and you get a future-ready device at 28% off.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz Display 14" WUXGA OLED touchscreen, 60Hz, 500 nits HDR Memory 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Copilot+ AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/40TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+ Touch screen/14/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Gray/1.57 kg) TP3407SA-QL024WS

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a reliable AI-powered thin and light laptop that strikes a perfect balance between everyday productivity and next-gen features. Backed by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with integrated AI Boost (11 TOPS), this device smartly adapts to your work, learning, or entertainment needs.

Its 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with 100% sRGB and TÜV low blue light protection ensures vibrant visuals and eye comfort. Weighing just 1.4kg, it’s easy to carry around for hybrid workers and students alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB Memory 16GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.4 kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/3Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83DA0002IN

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is a sleek, AI-powered laptop that packs in serious performance for both work and play. Running on the Intel Evo-certified Core Ultra 5 125H processor, it delivers AI-enhanced responsiveness and efficient multitasking across creative tools, productivity apps, and video conferencing.

Its 5MP IR webcam and studio-tuned audio make virtual meetings more polished. With a premium build, strong battery life, and a 25% discount, this is a smart mid-range buy for power users on the go.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, 18 threads Display 14" WQXGA, 300 nits, 120Hz, Eyesafe Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Camera 5MP IR webcam with noise reduction Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion Plus 14 AI-enhanced Laptop, Intel EVO Core Ultra 5 125H,14-inch (35.6 cm) 16GB, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, WQXGA, 300 nits, 120Hz, 5MP IR Camera, (Win 11, MSO, Blue, 1.44 kg), ew1082TU

Loading Suggestions...

Previously known as the HP Envy, the new HP OmniBook X Flip is a next-gen AI laptop designed for high-performance, on-the-go users who want the best of style, power, and intelligence.

Featuring Intel’s Core Ultra 5 226V with 40 TOPS AI processing, it offers lightning-fast responsiveness and efficient multitasking. The 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen is a visual treat with ultra-smooth 0.2ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate. Now available at 13% off, it's a premium pick with future-ready tech.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 TOPS AI Display 14" 3K OLED touch, 120Hz, 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512GB SSD Click Here to Buy HP OmniBook X Flip (Previously Envy), Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Next Gen AI Laptop, 40 Tops (16GB LPDDR5X,512GB SSD) 3K,OLED,0.2ms,14/35.6cm Touch, Win11, Office24, Silver,1.38kg, 5MP Camera, fm0058TU

Loading Suggestions...

For those who want top-tier performance blended with AI-enhanced efficiency, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 stands out. Powered by the mighty Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 22 threads and AI Boost (11 TOPS), it’s built for heavy multitasking, creative workloads, and future-forward computing.

With a vibrant 2.8K OLED 120Hz display and 32GB RAM, it handles everything from 4K editing to AI-assisted productivity with ease. With a solid 32% discount, it’s one of the best high-performance AI laptops in its class right now.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16 cores, 22 threads Display 14" 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-7467 Storage 1TB SSD (expandable to 2TB) Weight 1.46 kg Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.46Kg), 83D2004XIN

Loading Suggestions...

Built for gamers and creators alike, the ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) combines AI-driven performance with raw graphics power. Featuring the Intel Core 7 240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (with 194 AI TOPS), this machine is capable of handling demanding games, rendering workloads, and AI-assisted tasks with ease.

The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals during fast-paced gameplay. Add in DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 1.95kg chassis, and you’ve got a portable powerhouse with a 22% discount.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 7 240H, 10 cores, up to 5.2GHz Display 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB VRAM Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Click Here to Buy ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) with Office 2024 + M365 Basic*, AI PC, Intel Core 7 240H(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6GB Graphics/RTX 4050/144 Hz)Gaming Laptop (16, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI Cyborg 15 AI is built for serious gamers who demand top-tier graphics and AI-enhanced speed. Armed with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (8GB GDDR6), this gaming machine handles AAA titles and intensive AI workflows effortlessly.

The 40cm (15.6") FHD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for lag-free action. Add in 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and translucent aesthetics, and this laptop becomes a performance beast packed into a slim 1.9kg frame.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, up to 4.8GHz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8GB GDDR6 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, IPS-level panel Memory 16GB DDR5 (8GBx2) Dual Channel Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 14 AI laptop is designed for professionals and creators seeking an efficient, AI-ready machine in a sleek, compact form. It runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, delivering top-tier multitasking performance with 22 threads and 24MB cache.

It's Intel Arc graphics engine handles visuals with precision, while the 14-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures an immersive viewing experience at 300 nits brightness. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and long battery life packed into a lightweight 1.4kg frame, this is a solid pick for productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16 cores, up to 4.8GHz Display 14" FHD, 300 nits, anti-glare, micro-edge Graphics Intel Arc Integrated Graphics Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop

Similar stories for you

Best laptops under ₹60000 in June 2025 with fast performance, good storage and long battery life

Top 6 HP Pavilion laptops in 2025 to find balance between performance and price

Top 10 best light weight laptops in India 2025 with fingerprint sensor, FHD screen, and latest Intel or AMD Ryzen chips

Best laptops for everyday use in 2025 that balance performance, portability and battery life: Top 10 laptops

HP touch laptop (July 2025): Explore top models with advanced features, sleek design, and powerful performance options

FAQs on AI powered laptops How are AI laptops different from regular laptops? AI laptops can process smart tasks faster and more efficiently. They offer features like voice-assisted controls, adaptive performance, and enhanced camera/audio effects powered by built-in AI.

Do AI laptops need internet to run AI features? Not always. Unlike cloud-based AI tools, many AI laptops can run certain tasks locally through their NPUs, improving privacy and reducing dependency on the internet.

Are AI laptops only for tech professionals or creators? No. AI laptops are useful for students, professionals, and casual users too—especially for multitasking, video calls, productivity tools, and battery efficiency.

Do AI laptops improve battery life? Yes, NPUs handle tasks more efficiently than CPUs or GPUs, leading to better power management and extended battery life.

Can I use ChatGPT or Copilot better on an AI laptop? Yes. AI laptops are optimised for tools like Microsoft Copilot, offering faster responsiveness and better integration with Windows 11.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.