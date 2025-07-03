HP touch laptop (July 2025): Explore top models with advanced features, sleek design, and powerful performance options

As of July 2025, HP's range of touch laptops continues to impress, offering a blend of innovation and practicality. Customers can expect versatile models featuring responsive touchscreens, perfect for intuitive navigation and creative tasks. Many models incorporate the latest generation of processors, ensuring seamless multitasking and efficient performance. Experience intuitive interaction with HP's cutting-edge touch laptops, redefining versatility and performance.

From sleek, highly portable designs ideal for on-the-go professionals to more robust machines tailored for demanding workloads, HP's touch laptop offerings provide ample RAM and fast solid-state storage. British consumers will find a selection designed to cater to various budgets, all while maintaining HP's reputation for quality and integration of cutting-edge technology, including advancements in AI for enhanced user experience.

We have put together a list of 10 of the best options laptops with touchscreen display. Check them out here.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0504TU is a highly portable and versatile 2-in-1 laptop, with its responsive 14-inch HD touchscreen and 360-degree hinge being its standout features. This allows it to function as a laptop, tablet, or in tent mode, making it incredibly adaptable for various tasks. Running on Chrome OS, it offers a swift, secure, and user-friendly experience, ideal for web-based activities and everyday computing. Its lightweight 1.49kg design further enhances its portability.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Chromebook x360 14a-ca0504TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Forest Teal Hard Disk Size 64 GB eMMC Reasons to buy Versatile 2-in-1 Fast Chrome OS Reasons to avoid Limited local storage Basic processor Click Here to Buy HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its responsive touchscreen and portability, finding it excellent for students and casual Browse.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, lightweight design, and simple, secure Chrome OS for everyday use.

The HP Pavilion x360 ek1152TU is a versatile 2-in-1, its responsive touchscreen and convertible design being major highlights for flexible use. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U, it offers robust performance for multitasking and creative tasks. The 14-inch Full HD IPS display ensures vibrant visuals, further enhanced by Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its lightweight 1.5kg chassis and elegant rose gold finish add to its appeal.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Pavilion x360 ek1152TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Rose Gold Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen Powerful processor Reasons to avoid Average battery life No dedicated GPU Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Touchscreen,IPS, 14(35.6cm) FHD,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Rose gold,1.5kg,Iris Xe, Backlit, 5MP Camera, ek1152TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design, responsive touchscreen, and strong performance for everyday and creative tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, powerful processor, and stylish design for versatile productivity.

The HP Envy x360 fc0105TU is a cutting-edge AI laptop, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U with 12 TOPS for advanced AI capabilities – a significant highlight. Its 14-inch 2K touchscreen display offers stunning visuals and versatile interaction, a key selling point for creative and professional users. Coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a swift 512GB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance in a sleek, lightweight 1.39kg chassis, perfect for on-the-go productivity.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Envy x360 fc0105TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Grey Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Advanced AI processor High-res touchscreen Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics Premium price Click Here to Buy HP Envy x360 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, 12 Tops, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Grey, 1.39 kg) Touchscreen, 2K, 14-inch(35.6cm), Integrated Graphics, 5MP IR Camera, fc0105TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its fast AI performance, vibrant 2K touchscreen, and premium build quality, calling it future-proof.

Why choose this product?

Choose for cutting-edge AI, stunning 2K touchscreen, and premium design for a powerful, portable experience.

The HP OmniBook X is a pioneering Copilot+ PC, boasting the powerful Snapdragon® X Elite X1E-78-100 processor for next-gen AI capabilities and exceptional battery life – its primary highlight. The 14-inch 2.2K IPS touchscreen display offers sharp visuals and intuitive interaction, enhancing both productivity and creative workflows. Weighing just 1.34 kg, its thin and light design, combined with a 1TB SSD, makes it an excellent choice for users seeking cutting-edge performance and portability.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name OmniBook X 14-fe0121QU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Blue Hard Disk Size 1 TB Reasons to buy Outstanding battery life Next-gen AI Reasons to avoid Limited software compatibility Integrated graphics Click Here to Buy HP OmniBook X Laptop, Snapdragon® X Elite X1E-78-100,14inch(35.6 cm),2.2K Touch Display,IPS,16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD,Next Gen Windows, Copilot +,Blue,1.34 kg,14-fe0121QU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its blazing speed, impressive battery life, and high-resolution touchscreen, calling it a fantastic leap for windows laptops.

Why choose this product?

Choose for unparalleled battery life, advanced AI features, and a stunning touchscreen experience in a sleek design.

The HP OmniBook 5 ag1048au is a powerhouse next-gen AI Copilot+ Laptop, with its AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor boasting an impressive 50 TOPS for advanced on-device AI capabilities – a standout feature. The 16-inch 2K IPS touchscreen display is another highlight, offering vibrant visuals and intuitive touch interaction, perfect for creative and productivity tasks. Its 1.8kg design blends portability with a larger screen, making it a compelling choice for demanding users.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name OmniBook 5 ag1048au Screen Size 16 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Powerful AI performance High-res touchscreen Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics Slightly heavier Click Here to Buy HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) Next Gen AI Copilot+ Laptop, 50 TOPS, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) 2K, Touch, IPS, 16/40.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.8kg, FHD Camera, ag1048au

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its exceptional speed, vibrant 2K touch display, and next-gen AI features, calling it a fantastic future-proof laptop.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its cutting-edge AI, immersive 2K touchscreen, and powerful performance, ideal for productivity and creativity.

The HP Envy x360 fh0014AU is a highly versatile 2-in-1 laptop, with its responsive 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen and included pen being major highlights for creative and productive tasks. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, it delivers solid performance for everyday use and multitasking. Audio by B&O provides an immersive sound experience, while the backlit keyboard and 5MP IR camera enhance usability.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Envy x360 fh0014AU Screen Size 15.6 Inches Colour Black Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen with pen Good audio Reasons to avoid Only 8GB RAM Slightly heavy Click Here to Buy HP Envy x360, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, Pen, 1.82 kg),Touchscreen, 15.6-inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon graphics, 5MP IR camera, Backlit KB, B&O, fh0014AU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its responsive touchscreen, clear display, and included pen, finding it excellent for creative work and daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its versatile touchscreen, included pen, and good audio for creative and everyday productivity.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 cd0013TU is a versatile 2-in-1, with its responsive 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and 360-degree hinge being standout features, offering excellent adaptability. Running on ChromeOS, it provides a fast, secure, and intuitive user experience, ideal for web-centric tasks and light productivity. Its lightweight 1.37 kg design and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM ensure smooth performance on the go, making it a highly portable and efficient device.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Chromebook Plus x360 14 cd0013TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 128 GB UFS Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen Fast ChromeOS Reasons to avoid Limited local storage Basic graphics Click Here to Buy HP Chromebook Plus x360 14, Intel Core i3-N305, ChromeOS, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen, 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Silver, 1.37 kg) cd0013TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design, responsive touchscreen, and quick performance for daily Browse and light work.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, excellent portability, and efficient ChromeOS for everyday use.

The HP Pavilion x360 ek1074TU is a versatile 2-in-1, with its responsive 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and included pen being its prime highlights for creative and interactive use. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, it offers strong performance for daily tasks and multitasking, complemented by 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. Its lightweight 1.51kg design and integrated fingerprint reader enhance both portability and security.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Pavilion x360 ek1074TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen Good performance Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics Average battery life Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD),Touchscreen, IPS, 14-inch(35.6cm)FHD,Win11, M365 Basic(1year),Office Home24, Silver,1.5kg, Iris Xe, Backlit, 5MP Camera, ek1074TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its responsive touchscreen, included pen, and sleek design, finding it excellent for students and everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, strong performance, and portability, ideal for creative and daily tasks.

The HP Chromebook X360 14 cd0011TU is a highly portable 2-in-1, with its responsive 14-inch HD touchscreen and 360-degree hinge being its standout features for versatile use. Running on Chrome OS, it offers a fast, secure, and user-friendly experience perfect for web-based tasks and everyday computing. Its lightweight 1.37 kg design and Intel N100 processor make it ideal for on-the-go productivity and light entertainment

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Chromebook X360 14 cd0011TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 128 GB UFS Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen Lightweight design Reasons to avoid Limited RAM Basic processor Click Here to Buy HP Chromebook X360 14, Intel Processor N100, Chrome OS, 14-Inch(35.6 Cm), Hd, Touchscreen, 4Gb Lpddr5, 128Gb Ufs, Intel Uhd Graphics, 720P Hd Camera W/Privacy Shutter(Silver, 1.37 Kg), Cd0011Tu

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability, responsive touchscreen, and quick performance for Browse and basic tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, excellent portability, and simple, secure Chrome OS for everyday use.

The HP Pavilion x360 ek0183TU is a versatile 2-in-1, with its responsive 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and included pen being its key highlights for interactive use. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, it handles everyday tasks efficiently, supported by 8GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. Audio by B&O enhances the multimedia experience, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience and security to this portable 1.51kg design.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name Pavilion x360 ek0183TU Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512 GB Reasons to buy Versatile touchscreen Good audio Reasons to avoid Core i3 processor Only 8GB RAM Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion x360, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FPR, 5 MP Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O, Pen (Win 11, Silver, 1.51 kg), ek0183TU

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its responsive touchscreen and sleek design, finding it suitable for students and everyday light use.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its flexible touchscreen, good audio, and portability, ideal for daily tasks and creative notes.

Is HP better than Dell?

Neither HP nor Dell is definitively "better"; it depends on your needs. HP often excels in design and battery life, while Dell is frequently praised for raw performance, especially in their XPS and Alienware lines, and robust build quality.

Is it good to buy a laptop with touch screen?

Buying a touchscreen laptop can be good if you value intuitive interaction, drawing, or tablet-like versatility. However, they often come at a higher cost, can drain battery quicker, and may show more fingerprints. Consider your primary usage.

Is the HP i3 a touch screen?

Many HP laptops featuring Intel Core i3 processors do come with touchscreens, particularly within their Pavilion x360 and certain Chromebook lines. It depends on the specific model.

Top 3 features of best HT touch laptop in 2025

HT touch laptop RAM Memory Operating System Special Feature HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0504TU 4GB Chrome OS 2-in-1 Touchscreen HP Pavilion x360 ek1152TU 16GB DDR4 Windows 11 5MP Camera, Backlit KB HP Envy x360 fc0105TU 16GB LPDDR5 Windows 11 2K Touchscreen, AI Support HP OmniBook X 14-fe0121QU 16GB LPDDR5x Next Gen Windows Copilot+, 2.2K Touch Display HP OmniBook 5 ag1048au 16GB LPDDR5X Windows 11 AI Copilot+, 2K Touch, FHD Camera HP Envy x360 fh0014AU 8GB LPDDR5 Windows 11 Touchscreen, Pen, B&O Audio HP Chromebook Plus x360 cd0013TU 8GB LPDDR5 Chrome OS FHD Touch, Privacy Shutter HP Pavilion x360 ek1074TU 16GB DDR4 Windows 11 Touchscreen, Pen, FPR HP Chromebook X360 cd0011TU 4GB LPDDR5 Chrome OS Touchscreen, Privacy Shutter HP Pavilion x360 ek0183TU 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 Touchscreen, Pen, Audio by B&O

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the HT touch laptop in 2025

Performance: Look for the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors for optimal speed and AI capabilities. 16GB RAM is ideal for multitasking, and a 512GB SSD minimum ensures fast boot times and ample storage.

Display quality: Prioritise a Full HD (FHD) or 2K touchscreen with IPS technology for vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. Higher refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) enhance fluidity, especially for media consumption.

Portability and design: Assess the weight and form factor. 2-in-1 designs offer versatility, while lighter models (under 1.5kg) are great for on-the-go use. Consider premium materials and features like a backlit keyboard and a high-resolution webcam for convenience.

FAQs on HT touch laptops What is an HT touch laptop? An HT touch laptop refers to an HP touchscreen laptop, often featuring 2-in-1 convertibility and stylus support.

Are HT touch laptops suitable for students? Yes, they are ideal for students due to their portability, touchscreen convenience, and good performance for daily tasks.

Do HT touch laptops support stylus input? Many models, like the Envy and Pavilion x360 series, come with stylus support for sketching or note-taking.

Which operating systems do HT touch laptops run? They run Windows 11 or Chrome OS, depending on the model.

Are HT touch laptops good for multitasking? Absolutely. Models with 8GB or 16GB RAM and SSD storage handle multitasking efficiently.

