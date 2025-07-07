Grab exclusive first look on electronics before Amazon Prime Day: Laptops, earbuds, tablets, smartwatches and more deals

Grab exclusive first look on electronics before Amazon Prime Day and see early details on laptops, earbuds, tablets, smartwatches, and other popular devices. This preview helps you prepare for upcoming offers, so you can plan your shopping ahead of time and keep track of price drops as soon as they appear.
From well-known laptop models to new earbuds and useful accessories, many items are expected to draw strong interest during the sale. Stay informed on what’s coming and get a clear view of which products might suit your needs when Amazon’s biggest event of the year begins.
Take an exclusive look at this laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day to see what it offers for everyday tasks. The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 7530U packs 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ready to handle work documents, web browsing, and video calls without slowing down.
A 15.6 inch FHD anti-glare screen with micro-edge design keeps visuals clear. It also brings a backlit keyboard, FHD camera with privacy shutter, and AMD Radeon graphics to support daily use.
Here’s an exclusive look of this laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The ASUS TUF F16 brings a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14650HX and RTX 5060 graphics together, ready to run demanding titles and everyday work. With 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, there’s plenty of space for games, videos, and projects that need fast storage.
The 16 inch FHD+ screen refreshes at 165Hz, so visuals stay smooth during gameplay. A 90WHrs battery, Windows 11, and Office Home 2024 round out the setup, making it useful for work and entertainment.
ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS
The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular brings an 11inch 2.5K screen that keeps videos and text looking sharp. Take an exclusive look at this tab ahead of Amazon Prime Day to see how it supports an active pen for note-taking and sketching whenever you need it.
It has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 9000mAh battery that stays powered through long hours. Dolby Atmos and HyperOS 2 round out the experience. It’s on 20% off right now.
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey
The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA steps in with 500 watt power and Dolby Atmos to fill your space with layered audio. You can get an exclusive look at this soundbar ahead of Amazon Prime Day, now at 80% off for a limited time.
It pairs a wired subwoofer and wired satellites to build a complete home theatre setup. Bluetooth connection and broad compatibility keep music and movies easy to enjoy across your devices.
The HP OmniBook 5 steps in with a slim build and a vivid 14 inch 2K OLED screen ready for daily use. Here’s an exclusive look of this tab ahead of Amazon Prime Day, showing how it pairs a Snapdragon X chip with 16GB LPDDR5x memory and a 1TB SSD to keep files and apps moving quickly.
The OLED panel delivers deep contrast and clear text, making long work sessions easier on your eyes. This laptop is at a 15% discount on Amazon.
HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion), QC Snapdragon X (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, OLED, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Ultra Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop
The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular steps up with an 11inch 2.5K display that keeps images clear and text easy to read. Here’s an exclusive look of this tab ahead of Amazon Prime Day, where it sits at 18% off for a limited time.
It brings 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with active pen support for writing or drawing. A 9000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos speakers, and HyperOS 2 work together for long hours of use.
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey
The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC comes in titanium blue and focuses on long listening sessions without distractions. Here’s an exclusive look of these earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day, now marked at 72% off.
They use a 46dB hybrid ANC to block noise and real spatial audio for more depth in music. A 50-hour battery, multi-device pairing, app support, and a built-in mic help you stay connected and in control throughout the day.
boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC (2025 Launch),46dB Hybrid ANC, 50Hr Battery, Real Spatial Audio,Multidevice Connect,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Titanium Blue)
The Zebronics Silencio 111 steps up with 50db hybrid ANC and 40-mm titanium drivers to keep music clear and outside sounds away. You’re getting an exclusive look at these headphones ahead of Amazon Prime Day, now available at 69% off for a limited time.
They bring 55 hours of backup time, three eq modes, and a transparency mode when you need to hear surroundings. Dual pairing, enc for calls, and gaming mode make them ready for both work and play with fast Bluetooth v5.4 connection.
The Zebronics Juke BAR 200A brings 90 watts of sound and a compact design you can place in any room. You’ll get an exclusive look of this soundbar ahead of Amazon Prime Day, launched in 2025 and now at 50% off.
It pairs dual drivers with an 11.43 cm subwoofer for richer audio. Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI ARC, and wall mounting support help you set it up easily with TVs or other devices.
Zebronics 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A)
The JBL Wave Flex 2 steps in with four built-in mics that help calls sound clear in different settings. You can take an exclusive look at these earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day, launched in 2025 and now listed at 45% off.
They bring up to 40 hours of total battery, IP54 water and dust protection, and multipoint connection for switching devices. A compact case makes them easy to carry through daily commutes or travel.
