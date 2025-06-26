48% off on trending laptops under 35000: Top 10 picks from best brands you should consider now

For a laptop under ₹35,000 in India, you'll find plenty of reliable choices from brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS. These machines are ideal for everyday tasks such as Browse the web, online learning, preparing documents, and enjoying multimedia. They generally offer a good balance of features and performance for their price, making them suitable for students and home users alike. Budget-friendly laptops: powerful and portable options under ₹ 35,000 for everyday needs.

When looking, prioritise models with at least 8GB of memory and speedy solid-state storage (SSD) for quick startups and smooth operation. Most laptops in this range will feature a clear Full HD screen, which is great for comfortable viewing. Popular options such as the HP 15s series, Lenovo IdeaPad 3, and ASUS VivoBook 15 often stand out, providing a complete package with the latest Windows operating system pre-loaded.

If we have convinced you to consider a laptop under ₹35000, then picking up one from Amazon Sale. We have put together a list of some of the best options here. So, jump in.

The HP 15 fc0154AU is a practical choice for everyday computing, highlighting its fast performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and a generous 512GB SSD, it ensures quick boot-ups and smooth application loading – a major advantage. The vibrant 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display enhances your viewing experience, making it comfortable for long periods. Its lightweight design at just 1.59kg adds to its appeal, making it highly portable for students and professionals on the go.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name 15-fc0154AU Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Display Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU

The HP 15 fc0026AU is an excellent everyday laptop, with its speedy performance being its key highlight. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and a spacious 512GB SSD, it guarantees rapid start-ups and fluid multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, perfect for work or entertainment, and the convenient backlit keyboard allows for comfortable typing in any lighting. Weighing just 1.59kg, it's also remarkably portable.

Specifications Brand HP Model Name 15-fc0026AU Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) FHD Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Backlit Keyboard Click Here to Buy HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 stands out with its powerful performance, making it a smart choice for demanding everyday tasks. Its main feature is the combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor and a generous 16GB RAM, ensuring exceptionally smooth multitasking and faster application loading. The premium metal body not only gives it a sleek, durable feel but also contributes to its lightweight design at just 1.59 kg, enhancing its portability.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Name AL15-41 Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.62 cm) Full HD Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model AMD Ryzen 5-5625U RAM Memory 16GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature: Metal Body, Thin and Light Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (82RK01ABIN) offers an excellent blend of reliable performance and user convenience, making it a great everyday companion. Its standout feature is the inclusion of the latest Microsoft Office Home 2024, adding immediate value for productivity. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth operation and quick file access. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, while its lightweight 1.63kg design enhances portability.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model Name IdeaPad Slim 3 (82RK01ABIN) Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.62 cm) FHD Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model Intel Core i3 (12th Gen) RAM Memory 8GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Microsoft Office Home 2024 included Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop

The Acer Aspire 3 A325-45 is an affordable and lightweight option, ideal for basic computing needs. Its main feature is the combination of an 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing surprisingly snappy performance for everyday tasks like Browse and word processing, despite its entry-level processor. Weighing only 1.5 KG, it's highly portable for on-the-go use. The 15.6-inch HD display is suitable for general viewing, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious users.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Name Aspire 3 A325-45 Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.63 cm) HD Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model Intel Core Celeron N4500 RAM Memory 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Lightweight (1.5 KG) Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG

The Acer Chromebook CB315-4H is designed for cloud-centric productivity and offers excellent value, with its highlight being the efficient Chrome OS. This operating system provides incredibly fast boot times, strong security features, and automatic updates, ensuring a smooth and safe user experience. The ample 8GB RAM complements the speedy 128GB storage for responsive performance, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals. The added 3 months of Google One AI Premium Plan and 2TB cloud storage further enhance its appeal for those living in the Google ecosystem.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Name CB315-4H Screen Size 15.6 inches (39.6cm) Full HD Hard Disk Size 128GB Storage (eMMC) CPU Model Intel Celeron N4500 RAM Memory 8GB Operating System Chrome OS Special Feature 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan & 2TB Cloud Storage Click Here to Buy Acer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop

The MSI Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN is a sleek and highly portable laptop, with its lightweight design being a key highlight at just 1.4kg. This makes it exceptionally easy to carry for work or study on the go. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U processor and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, it ensures quick responsiveness and efficient performance for everyday computing. The 36cm display and classic black finish provide a professional aesthetic, making it a great choice for users seeking style and mobility.

Specifications Brand MSI Model Name Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN Screen Size 14.1 inches (36cm) Hard Disk Size 512GB NVMe SSD CPU Model Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U RAM Memory 8GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Lightweight (1.4Kg) Click Here to Buy MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1500EA-EJ121WS is a practical and efficient laptop for daily tasks, with its highlight being the inclusion of pre-installed Microsoft Office 2021 for immediate productivity. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and a swift 512GB SSD, it ensures quick boot times and smooth operation for web Browse, emails, and document creation. The crisp 15.6-inch Full HD display offers clear visuals, and its chiclet keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, making it a reliable choice for home or student use.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model Name Vivobook 15 X1500EA-EJ121WS Screen Size 15.6 inches FHD (60Hz) Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD CPU Model Intel Pentium Gold 7505 RAM Memory 8GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Microsoft Office 2021 included Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15,Intel Pentium Gold 7505,Thin & Light Laptop (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.80 kg) X1500EA-EJ121WS

The Thomson In-N15I Neo Notebook offers a compelling package for productivity, with its powerful Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor being the standout feature. This, combined with a generous 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, ensures exceptionally smooth multitasking and rapid application performance. The convenient backlit keyboard enhances usability in various lighting conditions, while the 15.6-inch HD display is suitable for everyday viewing. It's a robust option for users seeking strong performance and ample memory.

Specifications Brand Thomson Model Name In-N15I Neo Notebook Screen Size 15.6 inches HD Hard Disk Size 512 GB SSD CPU Model Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U RAM Memory 16 GB DDR4 Operating System Windows 11 Special Feature Backlight Keyboard Click Here to Buy Thomson 15.6 Inches In-N15I HD Display Neo Notebook with Windows 11, Intel Core i5 12Th Gen 1235U & Window 11 - (Backlight Keyboard, 16 GB Ram DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Grey Brush)

FAQs on laptops under ₹35,000 What kind of performance can I expect from a laptop under ₹ 35,000? You can expect reliable performance for everyday tasks like web Browse, online classes, word processing, and light multimedia. They are well-suited for student use and home office work.

Is 8GB RAM enough for laptops in this price range? Yes, 8GB of RAM is generally sufficient for smooth multitasking and running most common applications without significant slowdowns in this budget. Some models even offer 16GB, which is a bonus.

Should I prioritise an SSD over an HDD? Absolutely. An SSD (Solid State Drive) is crucial for much faster boot times, quicker application loading, and overall snappier performance compared to a traditional HDD. Most laptops in this range now feature SSDs.

What display quality is common at this price point? Most laptops under ₹35,000 will feature a 15.6-inch or 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display, offering clear and crisp visuals for general use.

Which brands offer good options in this budget? You'll find excellent choices from popular brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and MSI. Thomson also has some competitive offerings now.

