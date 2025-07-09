Search
Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown: Wishlist these deals on kitchen appliances! 50%-80% off!

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale is just 3 days away and you can expect a massive discount of up to 80% on kitchen appliances like air fryers, microwaves and more.

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990




LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

₹7,890




Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,340




Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹7,780




Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,190




Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490




Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder 3 Stainless Steel Jars | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | Rust-Resistant 304 SS Blades | 1.5L Large Blending Jar | Overheat Protection | 1-Year Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199




Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,399




PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹7,699




Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990




INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details checkDetails

₹2,795




KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099




PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,799




Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399




AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,946




Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹8,499




Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999




Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499




Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,999




Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,499




Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,990




Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199




NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599




Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty (White & Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099




Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,949




Qlect Portable Blender for Smoothies & Juices | 400ML Compact Jar for Soft Fruits | 40W Motor Crushes Ice | Auto-Stop After 40s | 1800mAh Rechargeable Juicer with Built-in Jar View Details checkDetails

₹699




Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹649




INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUp View Details checkDetails

₹2,994




Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details checkDetails

₹7,994




Nescafé E Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details checkDetails

₹5,849




Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099




AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹9,499




Wonderchef Swift Brew Coffee Machine for Home | 650W | Brew 6 Cups at a Time | Anti-Drip System | Keep Warm Plate | Borosilicate Glass Carafe | Compact Design | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,099



The countdown to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has officially begun and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster for anyone eyeing kitchen upgrades. Slated to begin in just three days, the sale will bring massive discounts of 50% to 80% on a wide range of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders and more.

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale is just around the corner with massive discounts on top kitchen appliances.(Amazon)
The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale is just around the corner with massive discounts on top kitchen appliances.(Amazon)

Early deal previews suggest deep price cuts across top brands, making it the ideal moment to grab that long-pending appliance without burning a hole in your pocket.

Amazon is also expected to roll out additional offers, including bank discounts, cashback, and limited-time lightning deals to sweeten the savings. With prices set to drop sharply, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is all set to be a kitchen game-changer.

Microwaves at up to 40% off on Prime Day Sale

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is heating things up in the kitchen with up to 40% off on microwaves from top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Panasonic. From solo to convection and grill variants, a wide range of models will be up for grabs at significantly slashed prices. 

Expect deals on bestsellers with smart features, faster cooking modes, and energy-efficient designs. This Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your old microwave or add a second unit to your home. Keep an eye out—these offers won’t last long!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on mixer grinders on Amazon Prime Days

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing heavy-duty savings on kitchen essentials, with up to 60% off on mixer grinders from trusted brands like Philips, Prestige, Sujata, Bajaj, and Bosch. Need a powerful motor for daily grinding or a multi-jar setup for all your recipes, this Amazon Prime Sale has something for every cooking style. 

You can expect feature-packed models with overload protection, stainless steel jars, and high-speed performance. These deals won’t stick around long—grab your pick while the prices are still spinning in your favour during the Amazon sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Prime Day Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving up a sizzling deal for health-conscious food lovers, air fryers at up to 70% off. Top brands like Wonderchef, Havells, Philips, and AGARO are expected to feature with steep discounts on their bestselling models. 

From compact designs to family-sized baskets, this Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect time to make the switch to guilt-free cooking. With features like digital touch panels, multiple cooking presets, and rapid air technology, these air fryers offer convenience without compromising taste. Don’t miss out—these Amazon sale deals are too hot to ignore.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Water purifier deals during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Homeowners can look forward to serious savings during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with water purifiers discounted by up to 80% on leading brands including Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, Aqua D Pure, and HUL Power. Top-tier models feature RO+UV+UF or even multi-stage (up to 10-stage) purification systems, delivering clean, safe drinking water at dramatically reduced prices. 

These deals make the Amazon Prime Day a perfect opportunity to swap old filters for advanced purifiers or invest in healthier hydration solutions for your home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is all set to bring massive discounts of up to 55% on hand blenders, making it the perfect time to upgrade your everyday kitchen tools. Expect a wide range of options—from basic handheld models to advanced multi-speed variants with stainless steel attachments and ergonomic designs. 

Top kitchen appliance brands are expected to feature steep price cuts, making these blenders more accessible than ever. Ideal for whipping, blending, or pureeing, these tools are a must-have for quick and efficient meal prep. As the Amazon Prime Sale goes live, these hand blender deals are expected to fly off the shelves—don’t miss your chance to grab one at nearly half the price.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on hand blenders, up to 55% off

Kitchen prep just got a major boost as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 slashes prices on hand blenders by up to 55%. High-performance models are leading the charge, offering sleek stainless-steel designs, multiple speed settings, turbo function, and dishwasher-safe attachments . 

Private‑chef recommendations also highlight compact powerhouses like the Magic Bullet and Ninja Blast, perfect for smoothies, sauces, soups, and more. With these deep discounts, the Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect moment to streamline your kitchen toolkit.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Coffee maker deals on Prime Day Sale, up to 60% off

Coffee lovers are in for a treat this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with up to 60% off on a wide range of coffee makers. The sale is expected to feature top models across all categories—drip machines, single-serve brewers, espresso machines, and French press units—from leading brands. 

From entry-level compact machines to feature-packed espresso makers with built-in frothers and grinders, there will be deals suited for every budget and brewing preference. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your morning routine, this Amazon Prime Sale is the ideal time to invest in a quality coffee maker without spending a fortune.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime day Sale 2025

  • What are the sale dates for Amazon Prime Day 2025?

    July 12 to July 14, 2025. That’s your three-day window to catch major kitchen appliance discounts.

  • Which kitchen appliances will be on sale?

    Expect steep deals across categories—air fryers, microwaves, mixer‑grinders, juicers, hand blenders, coffee makers—with savings ranging from 40% up to 80%.

  • How many appliances can I expect to buy with these offers?

    With discounts this deep, you could score a fully upgraded kitchen setup—microwave, mixer‑grinder, juicer, hand blender, air fryer, coffee maker—all while saving hundreds or even thousands.

  • Do I need to be a Prime member to access the deals?

    Yes, only Amazon Prime members can access Prime Day deals. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the discounts.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
