Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown: Wishlist these deals on kitchen appliances! 50%-80% off!
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale is just 3 days away and you can expect a massive discount of up to 80% on kitchen appliances like air fryers, microwaves and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details
|
₹7,890
|
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,340
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹7,780
|
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
|
₹12,190
|
|
|
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder 3 Stainless Steel Jars | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | Rust-Resistant 304 SS Blades | 1.5L Large Blending Jar | Overheat Protection | 1-Year Warranty (Black) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details
|
₹2,795
|
|
|
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,946
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty (White & Blue) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details
|
₹4,949
|
|
|
Qlect Portable Blender for Smoothies & Juices | 400ML Compact Jar for Soft Fruits | 40W Motor Crushes Ice | Auto-Stop After 40s | 1800mAh Rechargeable Juicer with Built-in Jar View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUp View Details
|
₹2,994
|
|
|
Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details
|
₹7,994
|
|
|
Nescafé E Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details
|
₹5,849
|
|
|
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Wonderchef Swift Brew Coffee Machine for Home | 650W | Brew 6 Cups at a Time | Anti-Drip System | Keep Warm Plate | Borosilicate Glass Carafe | Compact Design | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
