Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown: Wishlist these deals on kitchen appliances! 50%-80% off!

The countdown to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has officially begun and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster for anyone eyeing kitchen upgrades. Slated to begin in just three days, the sale will bring massive discounts of 50% to 80% on a wide range of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders and more. The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale is just around the corner with massive discounts on top kitchen appliances.(Amazon)

Early deal previews suggest deep price cuts across top brands, making it the ideal moment to grab that long-pending appliance without burning a hole in your pocket.

Amazon is also expected to roll out additional offers, including bank discounts, cashback, and limited-time lightning deals to sweeten the savings. With prices set to drop sharply, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is all set to be a kitchen game-changer.

Microwaves at up to 40% off on Prime Day Sale

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is heating things up in the kitchen with up to 40% off on microwaves from top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Panasonic. From solo to convection and grill variants, a wide range of models will be up for grabs at significantly slashed prices.

Expect deals on bestsellers with smart features, faster cooking modes, and energy-efficient designs. This Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your old microwave or add a second unit to your home. Keep an eye out—these offers won’t last long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on mixer grinders on Amazon Prime Days

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing heavy-duty savings on kitchen essentials, with up to 60% off on mixer grinders from trusted brands like Philips, Prestige, Sujata, Bajaj, and Bosch. Need a powerful motor for daily grinding or a multi-jar setup for all your recipes, this Amazon Prime Sale has something for every cooking style.

You can expect feature-packed models with overload protection, stainless steel jars, and high-speed performance. These deals won’t stick around long—grab your pick while the prices are still spinning in your favour during the Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Prime Day Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving up a sizzling deal for health-conscious food lovers, air fryers at up to 70% off. Top brands like Wonderchef, Havells, Philips, and AGARO are expected to feature with steep discounts on their bestselling models.

From compact designs to family-sized baskets, this Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect time to make the switch to guilt-free cooking. With features like digital touch panels, multiple cooking presets, and rapid air technology, these air fryers offer convenience without compromising taste. Don’t miss out—these Amazon sale deals are too hot to ignore.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Water purifier deals during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Homeowners can look forward to serious savings during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with water purifiers discounted by up to 80% on leading brands including Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, Aqua D Pure, and HUL Power. Top-tier models feature RO+UV+UF or even multi-stage (up to 10-stage) purification systems, delivering clean, safe drinking water at dramatically reduced prices.

These deals make the Amazon Prime Day a perfect opportunity to swap old filters for advanced purifiers or invest in healthier hydration solutions for your home.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Juicers at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is all set to bring massive discounts of up to 55% on hand blenders, making it the perfect time to upgrade your everyday kitchen tools. Expect a wide range of options—from basic handheld models to advanced multi-speed variants with stainless steel attachments and ergonomic designs.

Top kitchen appliance brands are expected to feature steep price cuts, making these blenders more accessible than ever. Ideal for whipping, blending, or pureeing, these tools are a must-have for quick and efficient meal prep. As the Amazon Prime Sale goes live, these hand blender deals are expected to fly off the shelves—don’t miss your chance to grab one at nearly half the price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on hand blenders, up to 55% off

Kitchen prep just got a major boost as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 slashes prices on hand blenders by up to 55%. High-performance models are leading the charge, offering sleek stainless-steel designs, multiple speed settings, turbo function, and dishwasher-safe attachments .

Private‑chef recommendations also highlight compact powerhouses like the Magic Bullet and Ninja Blast, perfect for smoothies, sauces, soups, and more. With these deep discounts, the Amazon Prime Sale is the perfect moment to streamline your kitchen toolkit.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Coffee maker deals on Prime Day Sale, up to 60% off

Coffee lovers are in for a treat this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with up to 60% off on a wide range of coffee makers. The sale is expected to feature top models across all categories—drip machines, single-serve brewers, espresso machines, and French press units—from leading brands.

From entry-level compact machines to feature-packed espresso makers with built-in frothers and grinders, there will be deals suited for every budget and brewing preference. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your morning routine, this Amazon Prime Sale is the ideal time to invest in a quality coffee maker without spending a fortune.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins with 3 days left! Get up to 53% off on split and window ACs from top brands

Amazon Prime Day Sale is coming up with BIG discounts: Blockbuster deals on best selling chimneys from top brands

Pre-sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Amazon Prime Day! Get up to 53% off on LG, Samsung, Voltas, and other top brands

Top smart TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day Sale: Grab up to 69% discount on Samsung, LG and more

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Up to 58% discount on Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices in India