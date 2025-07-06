Top smart TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day Sale: Grab up to 69% discount on Samsung, LG and more

Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to grab incredible deals on smart TVs. Retailers are already rolling out deep discounts on top brands, offering you the perfect chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup without the wait. Score big savings on top smart TVs before Prime Day even begins.

From budget-friendly options to premium 4K models, there’s something for every viewer in this early sale. We’ve rounded up the best smart TV deals available right now, so you can shop smarter and save big before the official Prime Day rush begins. Don’t miss out, these offers may not last long!

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 55C61B offers a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with vibrant colours and support for HDR10, making it a solid choice for immersive viewing. Integrated Google TV provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, with voice control via Google Assistant for added convenience.

This TV features Dolby Audio for enhanced sound, multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity, and a sleek, modern design. It’s positioned as a value-for-money option for users seeking a smart, feature-rich TV without a premium price tag.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OS Google TV Audio Dolby audio Ports 3 HDMI, 2USB HDR HDR10 Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 55E7Q boasts a QLED panel, delivering vivid colors and sharp contrast for a premium viewing experience. It runs on Google TV, offering a smooth interface and access to popular streaming platforms. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support enhance both visuals and audio.

Connectivity is robust with multiple HDMI and USB ports, and the slim bezels add a modern touch. This TV is suited for users wanting QLED quality at a competitive price, though some may find the remote and interface less intuitive.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB HDR Dolby Vision Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s BRAVIA 55S30B delivers excellent picture clarity with its 4K panel and X1 processor, ensuring smooth motion and vibrant colours. Google TV integration provides easy access to streaming apps and voice search, making the user experience seamless.

The TV features Dolby Audio, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and a minimalist design. While it’s priced higher, the build quality and Sony’s image processing make it ideal for those prioritising picture quality and reliability.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD OS Google TV Processor X1 4K Audio Dolby Audio Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s Crystal Vivid 4K TV offers a bright, colorful 55-inch display powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. Tizen OS ensures fast navigation and access to major streaming apps, while PurColor and HDR support enhance the viewing experience.

The TV includes multiple HDMI and USB ports, and the slim design fits modern interiors. It’s a solid choice for Samsung fans seeking a reliable, easy-to-use smart TV, though the audio is basic and some advanced features are missing.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD OS Tizen Processor Crystal Processor 4K HDR HDR10+ Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer AR55QDXGU2875AT features a 55-inch 4K display with Quantum Dot technology for richer colors and contrast. Google TV OS offers a familiar interface with voice assistant support and a wide range of streaming apps.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the TV aims for a cinematic experience. Multiple ports and a sleek design add to its appeal. It’s a good option for users wanting advanced display tech, but some may find the brand less established in TVs.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos HDR Dolby Vision Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy acer 139 cm (55 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDXGU2875AT (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 55UR75006LC offers a 4K UHD display with HDR10 Pro for enhanced clarity and colour. It runs on WebOS, providing a user-friendly interface and quick access to popular streaming services. The TV supports AI Sound and has multiple connectivity options.

The slim design fits well in modern homes, and LG’s reputation adds confidence. While the display impresses, the sound is average, and some users report minor software glitches.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD OS WebOS HDR HDR10 Pro Audio AI Sound Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC

Loading Suggestions...

This Samsung 43-inch Crystal Vivid TV delivers 4K resolution with vibrant colors and smooth performance via the Crystal Processor 4K. Tizen OS provides fast access to streaming apps, and the compact size suits smaller rooms.

The TV includes standard HDMI and USB ports, and the build quality is reliable. While the display is praised, the sound is basic, and some users want more smart features.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K UHD OS Tizen Processor Crystal Processor 4K HDR HDR10+ Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s BRAVIA 43S20B offers a 43-inch 4K display with the X1 processor for crisp visuals and smooth motion. Google TV ensures access to a wide range of apps and easy voice control.

The TV includes Dolby Audio, multiple connectivity options, and a minimalist design. It’s ideal for those seeking Sony’s picture quality in a compact form, though the sound is average and the price is higher than some rivals.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K UHD OS Google TV Processor X1 4K Audio Dolby Audio Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 43E5Q features a 43-inch QLED panel for bright, vivid colors and deep contrast. Google TV OS provides a smooth, app-rich experience, and Dolby Vision enhances the viewing quality further.

The TV includes Dolby Atmos audio, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and a slim design. It’s a strong choice for those wanting QLED quality in a smaller size, but some users report UI lags and remote issues.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K QLED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos HDR Dolby Vision Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E5Q Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 43E5Q (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Acer’s 43-inch Google TV offers a 4K UHD display with HDR support for clear, vibrant visuals. Google TV OS ensures access to a wide range of apps, and voice assistant support adds convenience. The TV provides Dolby Audio and a modern design.

Connectivity includes multiple HDMI and USB ports. It’s a good value option for those seeking a smart 4K TV, though some users mention average sound and software bugs.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K UHD OS Google TV Audio Dolby Audio HDR HDR10 Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Click Here to Buy acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

Similar articles for you

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing

Buy the best 55 inch TVs before it’s too late! Big offers on latest models from top brands like LG, Sony and others

FAQs When do early Prime Day smart TV deals start? Many retailers begin offering early deals up to two weeks before Prime Day.

Are early smart TV deals worth it? Yes, early deals often match or beat Prime Day prices, especially on popular models.

Can I return a smart TV bought before Prime Day? Most retailers offer return windows, but always check the specific return policy.

Will smart TV prices drop further on Prime Day? Some may, but popular models often sell out early, so waiting can be risky.

Which brands offer the best smart TV deals? Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL often have the biggest discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.