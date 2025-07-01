Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

Smart TVs are no longer luxury buys, and in 2025, many affordable models now feature AI upscaling bringing better clarity to regular content. Brands like TCL, Vu, Hisense, and Xiaomi are pushing the envelope, offering tech once found only in high-end TVs, now within budget-friendly packages, especially for Indian consumers seeking value and performance. Smart TV with AI upscaling improves your viewing experience manifold.

What is AI upscaling and why it matters

AI upscaling uses machine learning to enhance low-resolution content, making it look sharper and more detailed, almost like native 4K. It’s especially useful when watching HD or SD content on larger screens, ensuring cleaner visuals. These processors can also optimize colour, contrast, and motion, making everyday viewing—from OTT platforms to sports—look richer and smoother. For budget-conscious buyers, this means premium-like picture quality without the premium price tag.

Top budget smart TV picks with AI upscaling

Hisense 50A7NQTUK

This QLED TV delivers rich colours and strong contrast thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+, backed by a 4K AI Upscaler and Direct Full Array technology. The display is ideal for bright rooms, and Dolby Atmos audio adds immersive sound depth.

Vu GloLED 2025 Edition

Powered by the 1.5 GHz VuOn AI processor, it sharpens visuals, improves motion handling, and supports seamless smart device pairing including video calls. It covers the basics with Dolby Vision, HDR, and DTS VirtualX for a surround sound effect.

Xiaomi TV Max 100 (2025)

A behemoth with a 100-inch quantum dot screen and 144Hz refresh rate. Its AI engine boosts clarity and motion smoothness, making it a great pick for large living rooms, gaming, or cricket match nights.

TCL and Vu (Additional Mentions)

Both brands offer Google TV OS, voice assistant support, and stable performance. These models often punch above their price when it comes to smart connectivity and app support.

What to consider when buying a budget AI upscaling TV

Display Tech: QLED gives better brightness and colour than LED, but may cost slightly more.

Processor: Look for chips like VuOn or Hi-View for smoother UI and effective upscaling.

Software: Google TV or Android TV offers wide app support and voice control.

Sound: Built-in speakers may underwhelm. For richer sound, an external soundbar is worth it.

Ports and Connectivity: Go for HDMI 2.0+, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.x for better future compatibility.

If you’re upgrading your TV in 2025, affordable smart TVs with AI upscaling deliver impressive quality for the price. Models from Vu, Hisense, Xiaomi, and TCL offer a solid mix of smart features and visual enhancements without pushing your budget to the limit.