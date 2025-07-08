Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale is coming up with BIG discounts: Blockbuster deals on best selling chimneys from top brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 06:01 PM IST

From powerful suction to modern features, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings unbeatable discounts on the best selling chimney models from top brands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Free Installation Kit View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,175

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹12,170

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,600

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Agile BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 60 View Details checkDetails

₹18,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 Cm 1100 M³/Hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA In HC PB FL BK 60], Filterless Technology, Push Button, Black] View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 76 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood FABIA 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen Electric Kitchen Chimney for home Pyramid Shape with SS Baffle filters 60cm 1100 m³/h - Black (6050 IN BLK) (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KAFF K-Series KET 60A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹15,212

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Skyla Neo 75 cm Chimney | 1350 CMH | Auto Clean | Slant Design | Filterless | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹18,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 60cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product by Brand View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 75 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,945

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Cooking heavy meals often leaves your kitchen filled with smoke and grease. A good chimney solves this problem, and the best time to get one is during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. This annual shopping event is offering amazing prices on the best selling chimney models from reliable brands like LG, Faber, IFB and more. You will find chimneys designed for all kinds of kitchen layouts, from compact flats to larger modular setups. With powerful suction, easy auto-clean options and touch controls, these chimneys are both smart and efficient. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings big savings on best selling chimneys
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings big savings on best selling chimneys

The best chimney not only makes daily cooking easier but also protects your kitchen walls and cabinets from sticky residue. This sale is your chance to buy a feature-rich model that fits your space and cooking needs at a great price. Check out the deals, compare features and bring home a chimney that matches your lifestyle and adds value to your home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on the best Elica chimney

Elica continues to be a trusted name when it comes to the best selling chimneys in India. Known for its modern design and powerful suction, an Elica chimney adds style and functionality to your kitchen. It tackles smoke and greasy fumes efficiently, keeping the air fresh while you cook. Many models come with motion sensor controls, heat auto-clean technology and LED lamps, offering a great mix of innovation and ease of use. 

With a sleek glass finish and user-friendly operation, Elica chimneys fit into both compact and large kitchens. Their reputation for reliability and performance makes them a top choice for those searching for the best chimney that combines beauty with advanced kitchen ventilation.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% off on the on the best Faber chimney

Faber chimneys work silently while removing smoke, oil and odour, ensuring your kitchen remains clean and fresh. Many models come with gesture control and auto-clean features, which add to the convenience. From wall-mounted to ceiling hoods, Faber has options for every layout and cooking style. 

What makes it one of the best chimney brands is its continuous innovation in airflow design and motor efficiency. The stylish finishes and LED lighting also add a modern touch to your space. Faber’s strong after-sales support and product reliability make it a favourite among those looking for a long-term kitchen solution that does not compromise on performance.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 50% off on the on the best Glen chimney

Glen has carved a niche for itself by offering some of the best selling chimneys that are both durable and energy-efficient. These chimneys are designed to suit Indian cooking needs, particularly when it comes to deep frying and heavy spice usage. 

Glen models come with stainless steel baffle filters, powerful suction capacity and touch controls, making them a good addition to any modular kitchen. Their solid build quality ensures long-term performance, even in demanding conditions. Glen chimneys are known for being easy to maintain and clean, especially with features like thermal auto-cleaning.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 50% off on the best KAFF Chimney

KAFF offers some of the best chimneys designed to enhance your kitchen’s air quality while adding a sleek, contemporary touch. Known for its focus on European craftsmanship and technology, KAFF has become one of the best-selling chimney brands in India. Their chimneys come equipped with high airflow, noise reduction motors and dry heat auto-cleaning for easy maintenance. 

Many KAFF models are built with premium materials and intuitive features like gesture controls and dual baffle filters. Their compact size and elegant design make them suitable for both large and small kitchens. KAFF is ideal for users who want low-noise operation and powerful suction while cooking daily meals. As a brand, KAFF focuses on long-lasting performance and seamless integration into modern kitchen setups, making it a strong contender in the list of best chimney choices for Indian households.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on the best Hindware chimneys

Hindware kitchen chimneys are among the best chimneys available today, offering reliable performance, stylish designs and advanced features tailored for Indian cooking. Known for their powerful suction and energy-efficient motors, Hindware chimneys effectively remove smoke, oil and odours from the kitchen. 

Many models come with features like thermal auto-clean, filterless technology, motion sensor control and LED lighting, making them convenient and easy to use. The brand offers a wide variety of wall-mounted and island models suited for different kitchen sizes and layouts.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you: 

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Best chimneys under 7000: Surprising picks that clear the air and fit your budget - no compromises on style or power

Best chimney in 2025 with high suction capacity, auto-clean function and lower noise levels: Top 10 kitchen chimneys

Pre-sale deals revealed on ACs ahead of Amazon Prime Day! Get up to 53% off on LG, Samsung, Voltas, and other top brands

Best kitchen chimney on Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • Which is better: filter or filterless chimney?

    Filterless chimneys are easier to maintain and ideal for Indian cooking with heavy oil usage.

  • What is suction power in a chimney?

    Suction power refers to the capacity of a chimney to suck out smoke and fumes. Higher suction is better for heavy cooking.

  • Can I install a chimney myself?

    Professional installation is recommended to ensure correct fitting, proper ventilation and warranty protection.

  • Which type of chimney is best for Indian cooking?

    Wall-mounted, filterless or baffle filter chimneys with high suction are best for Indian-style cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Day Sale is coming up with BIG discounts: Blockbuster deals on best selling chimneys from top brands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On