Amazon Prime Day Sale is coming up with BIG discounts: Blockbuster deals on best selling chimneys from top brands
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 06:01 PM IST
From powerful suction to modern features, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings unbeatable discounts on the best selling chimney models from top brands.
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details
₹10,490
Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
₹18,890
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
₹13,999
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details
₹11,990
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
₹13,499
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
₹10,999
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control View Details
₹16,990
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Free Installation Kit View Details
₹16,499
Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
₹13,290
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details
₹7,175
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60 View Details
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
₹12,170
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details
₹14,600
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black) View Details
₹7,490
Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Agile BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 60 View Details
₹18,490
Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
Faber 60 Cm 1100 M³/Hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA In HC PB FL BK 60], Filterless Technology, Push Button, Black] View Details
₹8,990
Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black) View Details
₹10,299
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
₹9,999
Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
₹19,990
Glen 76 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood FABIA 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
₹18,990
Glen Electric Kitchen Chimney for home Pyramid Shape with SS Baffle filters 60cm 1100 m³/h - Black (6050 IN BLK) (Black) View Details
₹8,999
KAFF K-Series KET 60A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details
₹11,990
₹14,990
₹8,490
₹8,990
₹15,212
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
₹5,899
Hindware Smart Appliances | Skyla Neo 75 cm Chimney | 1350 CMH | Auto Clean | Slant Design | Filterless | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
₹15,499
₹18,590
Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
₹19,999
Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 60cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product by Brand View Details
₹13,990
Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 75 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black) View Details
₹13,945
