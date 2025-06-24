Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

When the kitchen starts to feel more like a chore zone than a part of the home, it’s often the little things that need attention. Smoke, lingering smells, and greasy surfaces can take the joy out of cooking. It can feel suffocating at times. A stylish chimney doesn’t just clean the air; it brings calm and order back into the space. Stylish chimneys in 2025 are designed for real kitchens, where looks matter just as much as performance.

In 2025, stylish chimneys are designed to do more than just work well. They blend into modern kitchens, come with features like motion sensors, auto clean, and low noise operation, and do it all without standing out. These chimneys quietly improve how the kitchen feels, making everyday cooking a little less tiring and a lot more enjoyable.

This 60 cm wall mounted Faber stylish chimney brings two-way suction in a filterless setup, which means less cleaning and more time to cook. Its flat black glass body feels subtle in the kitchen, not like something added as an afterthought.

With gesture and touch controls, there’s no need to reach for switches while cooking. Auto-clean helps cut down on manual scrubbing, especially in homes where tadkas and deep frying are part of everyday meals.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Type Filterless, Vertical Wall Mounted Features Auto Clean, Two-Way Suction, LED lighting Controls Touch + Gesture Reasons to buy Dual suction clears up smoke quicker Filterless design cuts down on cleaning Reasons to avoid Works best for 2-4 burner stoves, not bigger cooktops Wall mount means it may not suit open kitchens Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet operation and easy to use, especially during heavy cooking.

Why choose this product?

Built with everyday cooking habits in mind, not just features on paper.

Not every kitchen has room for bulky appliances, and that’s where this Elica 60 cm hood fits in well. It’s a stylish chimney that keeps a low profile, blending into smaller spaces without looking out of place. The matte black body and clean shape feel intentional, not like an afterthought.

Touch and motion sensors help during busy cooking, and the auto-clean function takes one task off your hands. It suits everyday kitchens that need clean air without extra effort.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall Mounted Features Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Touch Control, LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector Reasons to buy Slim profile fits smaller kitchens Touch and motion control are easy to manage Reasons to avoid Coverage may be limited for wide cooktops Simple design might not appeal to all tastes Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works quietly and handles smoke well during everyday meals.

Why choose this product?

It keeps daily cooking cleaner with minimal effort and easy controls.

For those who prefer function with a touch of neat design, this is a stylish chimney that keeps things simple and effective. The pyramid shape brings a classic look that doesn’t try too hard, and the black finish quietly blends with most kitchens.

Push-button controls give a tactile feel, while dual LED lamps help light up the cooking zone. The double baffle filter handles everyday grease, especially when meals involve frying or tempering.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Type Wall Mounted, Pyramid Shape Filter Double Baffle Lighting Dual LED Lamps Reasons to buy Simple controls with long-lasting baffle filters Pyramid design suits most Indian kitchens Reasons to avoid Lower suction compared to higher-end models Push buttons may feel outdated to some Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Does the job well for daily cooking and looks neat in smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

A stylish chimney that looks settled, not flashy, in everyday kitchens.

If your kitchen sees daily frying and tadkas, this Glen 60 cm chimney keeps the air clear without filters getting in the way. It uses thermal auto cleaning to melt away grease so there’s less cleanup for you. The curved glass design fits well in Indian kitchens and gesture control is handy when your hands are full.

This version of a stylish chimney keeps things quiet with a BLDC motor and still delivers 1500 m³/hr suction power. You don’t have to touch greasy buttons, just wave to adjust settings. It also manages heat and smoke quickly thanks to Glen’s Aeration Tech.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Control Touch and Gesture Mounting Wall Mounted Motor Type BLDC Reasons to buy Easy to use gesture control No filters to clean Reasons to avoid Glass surface needs frequent wiping to stay smudge free Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good suction and gesture works well.

Why choose this product?

It handles Indian cooking without any filter trouble.

This is a stylish chimney for people who like a little tech around while they cook. The curved glass design gives it a softer edge, and the smart screen with built-in speakers adds something a little different to the usual kitchen setup.

The 1408 CMH suction power and filterless auto-clean system are built for daily use, especially in homes where food is fried or tempered often. Touch controls keep the surface simple and easy to wipe clean.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1408 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall Mounted Design Curved Glass Features Auto Clean, Smart Screen, Speakers, Touch Panel, Smart Screen Display Reasons to buy High suction power for heavy cooking Smart screen and speakers add extra use Reasons to avoid Smart screen may not appeal to traditional users Requires a power point nearby for all features Click Here to Buy Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say good suction, and the screen and music features are a fun touch.

Why choose this product?

A stylish chimney that blends clean looks with a little extra tech on the side.

Zenpure Hella is a stylish chimney for those who like a strong motor tucked behind a clean look. The chimney’s body feels solid, and the touch-plus-gesture panel gives it a sharp but simple face. It doesn’t scream for attention but sits well in a kitchen that’s used every day.

With 1300 m³/hr suction and a filterless auto-clean system, it’s made to handle heavy cooking. The multiple speed modes come in handy when things heat up a bit more than usual.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1300 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall Mounted Controls Touch + Gesture Reasons to buy High suction for heavier cooking Touch and gesture control make usage simple Reasons to avoid No smart display or extras Touch panel may show smudges over time Click Here to Buy Zenpure Hella 60 CM 1300 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Chimney, Multi Speeds, Heavy Duty Motor, Touch Gesture Control, Black, 10 Years Motor Warranty + 1 Year Full Product Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong suction and clean design, works well for Indian kitchens.

Why choose this product?

It's a chimney best suited for homes where people cook often and need steady suction without extra noise.

If you cook often and need a chimney that keeps up without standing out too much, this KAFF K-series chimney does the job well. It’s a stylish chimney with a curved glass front that sits neatly above the stove and blends in with the kitchen space.

With 1450 m³/hr suction, it handles heavy cooking. The touch panel and motion sensor make it easy to control, and the auto-clean function keeps the inside clear without too much effort. Check it out on Amazon if you need a feature packed chimney.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1450 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall Mount Controls Touch + Motion Sensor Special Features Perforated Filter, LED Lighting, Higher Suction, Auto Clean, Built-In Sleek Oil Collector Reasons to buy Strong suction for daily cooking Motion sensor adds convenience Reasons to avoid Curved glass may not suit all kitchen layouts Lifetime warranty may have limited coverage Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it has strong suction, is easy to clean, and works well in daily use.

Why choose this product?

A stylish chimney that blends in and keeps things simple.

Sometimes a chimney just needs to do its job without looking bulky or out of place. This one from Elica Autoclean Chimney is a stylish chimney in the simplest sense; it looks clean, works fast, and doesn’t interrupt the space around it. The black body and touch controls feel neat and practical.

With 1350 m³/hr suction and filterless auto-clean, it suits homes that cook regularly. Motion sensors help when your hands are full, and the long motor warranty adds some extra peace of mind.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1350 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall Mounted Controls Touch + Motion Sensor Reasons to buy High suction for daily Indian cooking Long motor warranty Reasons to avoid Basic design may feel plain to some Needs regular wiping to keep touch panel clean Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong suction and easy to use, good for daily meals.

Why choose this product?

Because it suits homes that cook often and want strong suction with simple controls.

Not every stylish chimney needs to shout for attention. Some just work well and look neat while doing it. The Glen Hood Senza has a curved glass front and simple black finish that feels settled in most Indian kitchens, not forced.

Its 1200 m³/hr suction works well for everyday meals, and the filterless auto-clean system makes post-cooking cleanup lighter. Touch and gesture controls are easy to get used to, especially when you’re mid-task and hands are busy. A really cool stylish chimney you should consider on Amazon.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1200 m³/hr Mount Wall Type Filterless Special Features Built-In Oil Collector, Touch and Gesture, Thermal Auto-Clean Reasons to buy Filterless with thermal auto-clean Touch and gesture controls feel smooth Reasons to avoid Not suited for wide stoves Glass panel may need frequent wiping Click Here to Buy Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well for small families and daily cooking, looks clean and simple.

Why choose this product?

It handles everyday cooking with less cleanup and smoother control.

What exactly makes a chimney “stylish” today?

Today, style in a chimney isn’t about bold shapes or overdesigned panels. It’s about simplicity that fits. A stylish chimney carries clean lines, subtle finishes like matte black or glass, and proportions that work with the kitchen layout. It looks intentional, not added as an afterthought.

Can a stylish chimney handle heavy Indian cooking or is it just for looks?

Many can, as long as the specs match the need. A stylish chimney with 1200 cubic metres per hour suction, auto-clean, and filterless design can handle oil-heavy, spice-rich cooking just fine. It’s not about how it looks. It’s about what’s built inside. Check that first, style second.

Touch and motion controls sound good but are they reliable in real use?

Yes, especially in newer models from reliable brands. Motion sensors are helpful when your hands are wet or greasy, and touch panels reduce the need for physical buttons that trap grime. These features aren’t just for show. They make the chimney easier to live with day to day.

Factors to consider when purchasing a stylish chimney:

Size : Match 60 cm or 90 cm to your stove width

: Match 60 cm or 90 cm to your stove width Suction : Go for 1000 m³/hr or higher for Indian cooking

: Go for 1000 m³/hr or higher for Indian cooking Filter Type : Filterless for low upkeep, baffle for heavy frying

: Filterless for low upkeep, baffle for heavy frying Noise : Quieter models are better for daily use

: Quieter models are better for daily use Controls : Touch and gesture panels feel cleaner and easier

: Touch and gesture panels feel cleaner and easier Finish : Black, glass, or steel, pick what fits your space

: Black, glass, or steel, pick what fits your space Auto-Clean: Saves time if you cook with oil regularly

Top 3 features of the best stylish chimneys:

Stylish Chimneys Technology Type Special Features Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney Filterless, Auto Clean Vertical Wall Mount Two-way suction, Touch + Gesture Control, 8-year motor warranty Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney Filterless, Auto Clean Wall Mount Motion sensor, Touch Control, Slim design Hindware Marvia 60 cm Chimney Baffle Filter Pyramid Wall Mount Push button controls, Dual LED lamps, Simple layout Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Filterless Wall Mount BLDC Motor, Filterless Technology, Curved Glass Design Beyond Asteria 60 cm Auto Clean Chimney Filterless, Auto Clean Wall Mount Smart screen, Built-in speakers, Curved glass, Touch Control Zenpure Hella 60 cm 1300 m³/hr Chimney Filterless, Auto Clean Wall Mount Heavy-duty motor, Multi-speed, Gesture + Touch Control KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Chimney Filterless, Auto Clean Curved Glass Wall Mount 1450 m³/hr suction, Touch + Motion Sensor, Lifetime motor warranty Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Chimney (WDFL 606) Filterless, Auto Clean Wall Mount Touch + Motion Control, Black finish, 15-year motor warranty Glen Senza 60 cm Filterless Chimney Filterless, Thermal Auto Clean Curved Glass Wall Mount Gesture + Touch Control, Simple black body, 1200 m³/hr suction

FAQs on stylish chimneys Do stylish chimneys work as well as regular ones? Yes, if the suction and features match your cooking needs.

Are stylish chimneys harder to maintain? No, most come with filterless and auto-clean systems that reduce effort.

What size stylish chimney should I buy? 60 cm for 2 to 4 burner stoves, 90 cm for wider cooktops.

Is a glass finish better than steel? Glass looks cleaner but needs more wiping; steel is tougher but may scratch.

Are motion sensors and touch panels worth it? They’re helpful, especially when cooking with messy hands.

