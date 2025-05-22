Best chimneys under ₹7000: Surprising picks that clear the air and fit your budget - no compromises on style or power
Breathe easy with the best chimneys under ₹7000 - stylish and powerful options that keep your kitchen fresh.
FAQs
Best ratingsFaber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) View Details
₹8,390
Great priceINALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black) View Details
₹5,455
Stylish choiceHindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
₹7,690
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details
₹5,349
Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney View Details
AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology View Details
₹5,199
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black) View Details
₹6,999
Livpure Shield 60 cm 1100m3/hr T-Shape Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney | Power Saving LED | Motor Power 200W | 6 Years Warranty On Motor (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure | Push Button, Black View Details
₹6,499
Trusted brandWonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Warranty | Black View Details
₹5,299
V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen| High Suction Power of 900 m3/h | Push-Button Controls | Baffle Filter | Free Cleaning Contract View Details
A kitchen chimney does far more than just pull away smoke, it quietly transforms the entire cooking environment. By drawing out fumes, grease, and excess heat, chimneys help keep indoor air cleaner and more breathable, reducing the risk of respiratory issues and lingering odours. This constant ventilation also protects kitchen walls and cabinets from sticky stains and moisture damage, all while making the space noticeably cooler and more comfortable to work in. Our selected models operate quietly and blend seamlessly into the kitchen’s design, offering both functional and aesthetic value. With options under ₹7000 from established brands like INALSA, Hindware, Glen, Wonderchef, and Livpure, it’s possible to enjoy these benefits without stretching your budget.
Living with constant smoke, lingering masala smells, and sticky kitchen walls isn’t just inconvenient - it can affect your health and comfort. The best kitchen chimneys under ₹7000, like the Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr model, quietly tackle these issues. They keep the air fresh, make cleaning less of a chore, and help your kitchen feel like a space you actually want to spend time in. For families that love frying, grilling, or experimenting with spices, a good chimney means less sweat, fewer coughs, and no more scrubbing greasy tiles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Makes kitchen cleaning much easier
Keeps the air fresher, even after heavy cooking
Reasons to avoid
Needs regular filter cleaning
Installation may require extra time
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers say it’s a relief not having to deal with smoke and sticky cabinets, and the kitchen stays fresher for longer.
Why choose this product?
It’s a sensible choice for busy kitchens, offering reliable performance, less mess, and a noticeably more pleasant cooking environment.
Cooking at home should feel rewarding, not like a battle against smoke and sticky grime. The best kitchen chimneys under ₹7000, such as the INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr, quietly take care of stubborn odours, grease, and heat. For anyone who enjoys frying or grilling, this means less time scrubbing tiles and more time enjoying meals. The double baffle filters trap oil efficiently, while the pyramid design fits into smaller kitchens without fuss. Dual LED lights brighten up your workspace, and push-button controls keep things simple.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Handles strong cooking smells and oil with ease
Bright LEDs make cooking more comfortable
Reasons to avoid
Can get a bit noisy on higher speeds
Installation might cost extra if parts are missing
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate how much fresher their kitchens feel and mention that cleaning up after cooking has become less of a hassle.
Why choose this product?
It’s a solid pick for regular Indian cooking, offering reliable smoke removal, easy maintenance, and a touch of style without overspending.
The Hindware Marvia 60 cm chimney takes the hassle out of everyday cooking. Its powerful suction and double baffle filters mean less smoke and oil settling on your walls, so you spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your meals. The pyramid design fits neatly above most stoves, while bright LED lamps and simple push button controls make cooking easier, even during those busy weeknights.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Maintains a cleaner kitchen with less effort
Efficiently removes smoke and strong cooking smells
Reasons to avoid
Installation may involve extra charges
Needs regular filter cleaning for best results
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention a noticeable drop in lingering smells and grease, and appreciate how much easier it is to keep the kitchen tidy.
Why choose this product?
It’s a practical pick for Indian homes, offering reliable filtration, easy operation, and a stylish touch, all at a sensible price.
The Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm chimney brings genuine comfort to busy kitchens. With its strong suction, it clears out smoke and cooking fumes quickly, so you’re not left coughing or wiping down sticky walls after every meal. The baffle filter traps grease, making cleaning less of a chore, and the push button controls are straightforward, even for rushed mornings. Dual LED lamps light up your cooking area, so you’re never squinting over the stove. Its quiet operation means you can chat or listen to music while you cook, and the warranty gives you peace of mind that you’re investing in something built to last.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Makes cleaning up after cooking much easier
Quiet enough for relaxed, everyday use
Reasons to avoid
Installation may require extra coordination
Needs regular filter cleaning for best results
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the kitchen stays fresher and cleaning is less of a hassle, with many appreciating the simple controls and lighting.
Why choose this product?
It’s a reliable pick for those who want less mess and more comfort, offering strong performance and easy maintenance at a fair price.
The Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr baffle filter chimney is a real help for anyone tired of smoky kitchens and stubborn grease. Its strong suction quickly clears out fumes and odours, so you can focus on cooking instead of scrubbing walls. The stainless steel baffle filter traps oil and is easy to clean, making post-meal tidying less of a hassle. Push button controls are straightforward, and the LED light means you’re never squinting over the hob. The pyramid shape adds a touch of style, but it’s the everyday practicality that stands out, less mess, less noise, and a kitchen that feels fresher after every meal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Makes kitchen cleaning much less work
Handles everyday Indian cooking smells easily
Reasons to avoid
Installation may require extra payment
Filter needs regular cleaning for best results
Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the simple controls and how much fresher the kitchen feels, with many saying cleaning up is now far easier.
Why choose this product?
It’s a sensible choice for busy homes, offering reliable performance, easy maintenance, and a quieter, more comfortable cooking space.
The AMBBER Marvel Black 60 cm chimney is built for homes where cooking means bold flavours and big aromas. Its powerful 1250 m³/hr suction keeps your kitchen air clear, so you’re not left wiping down greasy surfaces or opening windows to chase away lingering smells. The filterless design means there’s no hassle with filter cleaning—just occasional manual wipe-downs. An oil collector tray makes maintenance easier, catching grease before it settles everywhere else. Push button controls are simple to use, and the LED lamps brighten up your cooking space, making meal prep less of a chore.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
No filter cleaning needed, just wipe and go
Handles heavy cooking smells and grease with ease
Reasons to avoid
Installation is chargeable and not included
Needs regular manual cleaning for best results
AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the strong suction and how much fresher the kitchen feels, though some mention installation costs and manual cleaning.
Why choose this product?
It’s a solid fit for busy kitchens, offering powerful performance and less maintenance, so you spend more time enjoying your meals.
The Elica 60 cm 1100 m³/hr chimney is a practical ally for anyone who cooks with passion and hates lingering smoke. With its powerful suction, it clears the air quickly, so you’re not left battling greasy residue or heavy odours after every meal. Two baffle filters handle oil and fumes efficiently, making cleaning up less of a chore. The push button controls are easy to use, and the LED lamp lights up your cooking space, so you can focus on your recipes, not on wiping down surfaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Handles heavy frying and grilling without filling the kitchen with smoke
Easy to operate and maintain, even on busy days
Reasons to avoid
Installation may require extra payment
Filters need regular cleaning for best performance
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the strong suction and how much fresher their kitchens feel, with many noting it’s easy to clean and reliable.
Why choose this product?
It’s a dependable choice for Indian kitchens, offering solid performance, straightforward controls, and less hassle after every meal.
The Livpure Shield 60 cm chimney stands out for anyone who wants a kitchen that’s genuinely easier to live with. Its strong 1100 m³/hr suction means you’re not left with smoky air or greasy surfaces after cooking. The T-shape baffle filter traps oil and is dishwasher-safe, so maintenance is simple and fuss-free. Push button controls are intuitive, and dual LED lamps brighten up your workspace, making meal prep more comfortable. With a long motor warranty, this chimney is built for peace of mind and daily convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Makes kitchen air noticeably cleaner after every meal
Cleaning is quick thanks to the dishwasher-safe filter
Reasons to avoid
Installation may require extra coordination
Filter still needs regular attention for best results
Livpure Shield 60 cm 1100m3/hr T-Shape Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney | Power Saving LED | Motor Power 200W | 6 Years Warranty On Motor (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure | Push Button, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention the kitchen feels fresher and less oily, and they like how easy it is to use and keep clean.
Why choose this product?
It’s a smart pick for busy households, offering strong performance, easy upkeep, and a warranty that adds real value for years.
The Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney makes everyday cooking less of a chore and more of a pleasure. With its strong 1050 m³/hr suction, you won’t have to worry about smoke or lingering smells taking over your kitchen. The stainless steel baffle filter traps grease and oil, so you spend less time scrubbing tiles and more time enjoying your meals. Three-speed push button controls keep things simple, while the LED lights brighten up your workspace for those late-night dinners or rushed breakfasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Keeps kitchen air fresh and surfaces cleaner
Easy to use and maintain, even for daily cooking
Reasons to avoid
Installation may require additional payment
Filter needs regular cleaning for best results
Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Warranty | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers note the kitchen stays fresher and cleaning up is easier, with many happy about the quiet operation and simple controls.
Why choose this product?
It’s a reliable choice for Indian homes, balancing strong performance, easy maintenance, and a warranty that reassures for years to come.
The V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney is a real ally for anyone who wants a kitchen that feels fresher and looks tidier after every meal. Its 900 m³/h suction quietly clears smoke and smells, so you’re not left with greasy walls or lingering odours. The black powder-coated baffle filter traps oil and is easy to clean, making post-cooking chores much lighter. Three speed settings let you match suction to your cooking, from gentle steaming to heavy frying, and the double chamber design pulls in fumes right where they start, making the air feel cleaner.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Double chamber design improves smoke removal
Free cleaning contract adds extra convenience
Reasons to avoid
Lower suction than some larger models
Installation may need coordination and planning
V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen| High Suction Power of 900 m3/h | Push-Button Controls | Baffle Filter | Free Cleaning Contract
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the kitchen stays fresher and cleaning up is much easier, with many appreciating the easy controls and efficient suction.
Why choose this product?
It’s a sensible pick for everyday Indian cooking, offering reliable smoke removal, easy upkeep, and thoughtful extras like the cleaning contract.
How important is suction power when choosing a kitchen chimney?
Suction power directly impacts how effectively a chimney removes smoke, oil, and odours from your kitchen. For Indian homes with frequent frying or grilling, a higher suction capacity (1000 m³/hr or more) ensures cleaner air and less greasy residue on surfaces.
Should I choose a baffle filter or a filterless chimney?
Baffle filters are ideal for Indian cooking as they efficiently trap grease and oil, making maintenance easier. Filterless chimneys require less cleaning but may not handle heavy, oily cooking as well as baffle filter models, so consider your cooking habits.
How does chimney size affect performance and installation?
A 60 cm chimney is well-suited for 2–4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm model fits larger setups. Choosing the right size ensures optimal coverage, effective smoke removal, and a seamless fit above your cooktop, improving both function and aesthetics.
Are advanced features like auto-clean and motion sensors worth the investment?
Auto-clean technology reduces manual cleaning by collecting oil in a tray, while motion sensors add convenience. These features can save time and effort, making them valuable for busy households or those seeking minimal maintenance and modern usability.
Factors to consider when buying a new chimney
- When buying a new chimney, decide between ducted and ductless models based on your kitchen layout and ventilation needs.
- Check the suction power, as higher suction is better for frequent frying or grilling.
- Select a chimney size that fits your cooktop and kitchen space for optimal performance.
- Consider the filter type; baffle filters are ideal for Indian cooking, while cassette or filterless options suit lighter use.
- Pay attention to noise levels, choosing models with lower decibel ratings for a quieter kitchen.
- Look for chimneys with easy-to-clean filters and accessible surfaces to make maintenance hassle-free.
Top 3 features of the best kitchen chimneys
Best kitchen chimneys
Powerful Suction & Air Quality
Easy Maintenance & Cleaning
Smart Controls & Convenience
|Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
|Strong 1000 m³/hr suction for fresher air
|Baffle filter, easy to clean
|Push button controls, LED lighting
|INALSA EKON 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|High 1100 m³/hr suction, handles heavy smoke
|Dual baffle filter, easy-clean surfaces
|Push button controls, dual LED lamps
|Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Chimney
|1000 m³/hr suction, suitable for heavy Indian cooking
|Double baffle stainless steel filter, low maintenance
|Push button controls, dual LED lamps
|Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney
|1050 m³/hr suction for quick smoke removal
|Baffle filter, dishwasher-safe
|Push button controls, dual LED lamps
|Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney
|1000 m³/hr suction, ideal for medium kitchens
|Stainless steel baffle filter, easy to clean
|Push button controls, LED lamp
|AMBBER Marvel Black 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Chimney
|Super powerful 1250 m³/hr suction for heavy odours
|Filterless with oil collector tray, minimal filter cleaning
|Push button controls, LED lamps
|Elica 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
|1100 m³/hr suction, handles heavy frying and grilling
|Two baffle filters, easy to maintain
|Push button controls, LED lamp
|Livpure Shield 60 cm 1100 m³/hr T-Shape Chimney
|1100 m³/hr suction, maintains optimal ventilation
|T-shape baffle filter, dishwasher-safe
|Push button controls, dual LED lamps
|Wonderchef Power Elite 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Chimney
|1050 m³/hr suction for medium to heavy cooking
|Stainless steel baffle filter, easy to clean
|3-speed push button controls, LED lamps
|V-Guard M10 Pro 60 cm 900 m³/hr Chimney
|900 m³/hr suction, double chamber direct suction
|Black powder-coated baffle filter, free cleaning contract
|Push button controls, twin LED lamps
FAQs on chimneys
- How often should I clean my kitchen chimney filter?
Clean baffle filters every two to three weeks for best performance, especially if you cook oily or spicy food regularly.
- Can I install a kitchen chimney myself?
Professional installation is recommended for safety and warranty reasons, as proper mounting and ducting ensure optimal chimney performance.
- What size chimney is suitable for my kitchen?
A 60 cm chimney suits 2–4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm model is best for larger cooktops or kitchens.
- Are filterless chimneys better than baffle filter models?
Filterless chimneys need less maintenance, but baffle filters are more effective for heavy, oily Indian cooking and frying.
- Do kitchen chimneys consume a lot of electricity?
Most modern chimneys are energy-efficient, typically using between 100–250 watts, so they won’t significantly increase your electricity bill.
