Amazon Prime Day 2025: Up to 58% discount on Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices in India

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Big Savings on Echo, Kindle and Fire TV for Indian Buyers: Amazon India has launched its annual Prime Day sale, exclusively for Prime members, starting midnight on July 12 and running through July 14. The three-day event features major discounts on Amazon’s own product range, including Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV streaming devices, and the latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. Amazon Prime Day 2025: Discounts on Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices live from July 12–14.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer this year:

Kindle Paperwhite Deal

Amazon is offering a flat Rs.3,000 discount on the latest Kindle Paperwhite, bringing the price down to Rs.13,999. The device features a 7-inch glare-free screen, 25% faster page turns, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Echo Smart Speaker Deals

Customers looking to make their homes smarter can grab Echo speakers and smart displays with Alexa at deep discounts. These devices allow voice control for music, reminders, alarms, smart appliances, and more.

Top Echo offers during Prime Day 2025:

Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit – 56% off , now at Rs.3,499

, now at Rs.3,499 Echo (4th Gen) Combo with Wipro Smart Bulb – 54% off , now at Rs.5,550

, now at Rs.5,550 Echo Pop Combo with Wipro Smart Bulb – 51% off , now at Rs.3,499

, now at Rs.3,499 Echo (4th Gen) – 50% off , now at Rs.5,000

, now at Rs.5,000 Echo Pop – 41% off , now at Rs.2,949

, now at Rs.2,949 Echo Dot (5th Gen) – 19% off , now at Rs.4,449 (Offer valid only on July 12 and 13)

, now at Rs.4,449 Echo Spot – 17% off , now at Rs.7,449

, now at Rs.7,449 Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – Flat Rs.5,000 off, now at Rs.8,999

Echo Show 10 – Flat Rs.3,000 off, now at Rs.21,999

Fire TV Deals

If you're planning to upgrade your TV viewing experience, Amazon's Fire TV devices are also on sale. These streaming sticks offer access to over 12,000 apps and support Alexa voice commands.

Top Fire TV offers:

Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote – 55% off , now at Rs.2,499

, now at Rs.2,499 Fire TV Stick Lite – 50% off , now at Rs.1,999

, now at Rs.1,999 Fire TV Stick 4K – 36% off, now at Rs.4,499

Smart TVs with Fire TV Built-in

Amazon is also offering up to 58% off on select smart TVs with built-in Fire TV OS.

Highlighted Smart TV deals: