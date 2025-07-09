Amazon Prime Day 2025: Up to 58% discount on Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices in India
Amazon India's Prime Day 2025 sale is live from July 12 to July 14, offering up to 58% discounts on Echo smart speakers, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV, and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Big Savings on Echo, Kindle and Fire TV for Indian Buyers: Amazon India has launched its annual Prime Day sale, exclusively for Prime members, starting midnight on July 12 and running through July 14. The three-day event features major discounts on Amazon’s own product range, including Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV streaming devices, and the latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer this year:
Kindle Paperwhite Deal
Amazon is offering a flat Rs.3,000 discount on the latest Kindle Paperwhite, bringing the price down to Rs.13,999. The device features a 7-inch glare-free screen, 25% faster page turns, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.
Echo Smart Speaker Deals
Customers looking to make their homes smarter can grab Echo speakers and smart displays with Alexa at deep discounts. These devices allow voice control for music, reminders, alarms, smart appliances, and more.
Top Echo offers during Prime Day 2025:
- Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit – 56% off, now at Rs.3,499
- Echo (4th Gen) Combo with Wipro Smart Bulb – 54% off, now at Rs.5,550
- Echo Pop Combo with Wipro Smart Bulb – 51% off, now at Rs.3,499
- Echo (4th Gen) – 50% off, now at Rs.5,000
- Echo Pop – 41% off, now at Rs.2,949
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – 19% off, now at Rs.4,449 (Offer valid only on July 12 and 13)
- Echo Spot – 17% off, now at Rs.7,449
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – Flat Rs.5,000 off, now at Rs.8,999
- Echo Show 10 – Flat Rs.3,000 off, now at Rs.21,999
Fire TV Deals
If you're planning to upgrade your TV viewing experience, Amazon's Fire TV devices are also on sale. These streaming sticks offer access to over 12,000 apps and support Alexa voice commands.
Top Fire TV offers:
- Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote – 55% off, now at Rs.2,499
- Fire TV Stick Lite – 50% off, now at Rs.1,999
- Fire TV Stick 4K – 36% off, now at Rs.4,499
Smart TVs with Fire TV Built-in
Amazon is also offering up to 58% off on select smart TVs with built-in Fire TV OS.
Highlighted Smart TV deals:
- Xiaomi 55” FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV – 44% off, now at Rs.38,999
- Redmi 32” F Series HD Ready Fire TV – 58% off, now at Rs.10,499
- Xiaomi 32” F Series HD Ready Fire TV – 56% off, now at Rs.10,999