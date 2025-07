Amazon Prime Day starts in 2 days: Check out these early water purifier deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off on 12th July, promising massive discounts across categories, including home essentials, electronics, and more. Among the standout offers are significant savings on water purifiers, a must-have for every household, especially during the monsoon season. Save up to 51% on water purifiers before Prime Day begins.

But you don’t have to wait until the sale begins! A range of early Prime Day deals on top-rated water purifiers is already live. With discounts of up to 51%, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home’s drinking water system. Explore these pre-sale offers before prices change or stocks run out.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells AQUAS offers a comprehensive 7-stage purification process, including RO+UF, copper, zinc, and essential minerals. Its 7L removable tank is easy to clean, and the patented 3-way mounting allows flexible installation on any surface. The purifier features smart alerts for maintenance and voltage spike protection, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

It ensures safe, tasty water by balancing pH and re-mineralizing, while the zero-splash faucet and hygienic design enhance user convenience. The compact build and 1-year free service warranty add further value for families seeking reliable purification.

Specifications Tank Capacity 7 litres Purification 7-stage (RO+UF+Minerals) Mounting 3-way (wall/table/corner) Material Plastic Smart Alerts Yes Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral features 6-stage purification with mineral enrichment, ensuring 100% RO water with added calcium and magnesium. The 7L storage and high-speed purification (20 LPH) make it suitable for all water sources. SmartSense indicators provide timely filter alerts, and the iSF sediment filter lasts twice as long as standard options.

The purifier is WQA tested for safety, offers up to 45% water saving, and comes with a handheld TDS meter. Its premium design, 6000L filter life, and 24x7 WhatsApp support enhance user experience, though the plastic build is standard.

Specifications Tank Capacity 7 litres Purification 6-stage (RO+MF+Minerals) Water Saving Up to 45% Filter Life 6000 litres SmartSense Indicators Yes Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Enrich Marvel offers advanced 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, and patented copper technology. The Mega Sediment Filter extends filter life to two years, and the system is designed for all water sources, including high TDS. Water-saving technology recovers over 40% of input water.

The 6.2L tank and LED indicators for maintenance make it user-friendly. The product includes a 1-year warranty, free installation, and access to a wide service network, though the tank size is modest for larger households.

Specifications Tank Capacity 6.2 litres Purification 10-stage (RO+UV+UF+Copper) Filter Life 2 years Water Recovery >40% LED Indicators Yes Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storage

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT provides RO+UV purification, energy-saving features, and LED indicators. Its 6L tank is suitable for small to medium families. The device guarantees 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction, and offers 30x better impurity removal than local purifiers.

The product includes a free service plan, 1-year warranty, and compatibility with all water sources. However, the tank size and countertop-only installation may not suit larger or more flexible setups.

Specifications Tank Capacity 6 litres Purification RO+UV (multiple stages) Energy Saving Yes LED Indicators Yes Service Plan Free ( ₹ 2000 value) Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

Check out more water purifier deals on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X offers 7-stage purification with copper tech and a mega sediment filter, ensuring 99% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction. It features water-saving RO technology (up to 60% savings) and a 7L tank. The filters last up to 2 years, reducing maintenance.

It comes with a 2-year warranty and smart alerts for service and filter life. The product is suitable for all water sources, but the initial cost is higher due to advanced features.

Specifications Tank capacity 7 litres Purification 7 stage Filter life 2 years Water saving Up to 60% Smart Alerts yes Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure Allura Premia boasts 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, copper, alkaline, and mineraliser. The 7L tank and in-tank UV sterilisation ensure safe, fresh water. The purifier comes with a 30-month warranty, covering all filters and parts, and requires no service for 2.5 years.

The super sediment filter and alkaline enhancement improve water quality and taste. However, the tall design may not fit all spaces, and the price is on the higher side for its segment.

Specifications Tank capacity 7 litres Purification 10 stage Warranty 30 months Intank UV Yes Akaliser Yes Click Here to Buy Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot provides instant hot and ambient water with 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification. The dual stainless steel tanks ensure hygiene and durability. With up to 40% water savings, it suits all water sources and offers automatic shut-off for safety.

The 5.6L tank is smaller than competitors, and the unit is pricier due to hot water functionality. Still, it’s a unique choice for those wanting hot water on demand.

Specifications Tank Capacity 5.6 litres Purification 8 stage Purification Up to 40% Hot Water yes Tank material Stainless steel Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 40% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

Loading Suggestions...

KENT Grand RO offers advanced RO+UF+TDS control and UV LED tank purification. The 8L tank and 20LPH flow rate make it ideal for families. The TDS control system retains essential minerals, and the device is compatible with all water sources.

It includes a free service plan and 1-year warranty, but the unit is heavier and bulkier than some competitors, which may affect placement.

Specifications Tank Capacity 8 litres Purification RO+UF+TDS+UV LED Flow Rate 20 LPH TDS Control Yes Weight 7 kg Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Designo NXT is an under-the-counter purifier with 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, and active copper. Its 6.8L tank and inbuilt pressure pump suit low-pressure homes. The integrated design is easy to move and fits double-door refrigerators.

Water-saving technology and smart LED indicators add value, but the tank is smaller than others, and installation is limited to under-sink setups.

Specifications Tank Capacity 6.8 litres Purification 9-stage (RO+UV+Copper) Pressure Pump Inbuilt Water Saving Up to 40L/day Smart LED Yes Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech |7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Loading Suggestions...

Native by UC M1 features 10-stage purification (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline), a large 8L tank, and a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all filters and parts. The in-tank UV ensures 24/7 protection, and the 4-in-1 health booster enriches water with minerals and alkaline.

It requires no service for 2 years, saving on costs. However, the tall design and additional pressure kits for certain buildings may add to initial setup complexity.

Specifications Tank Capacity 8 litres Purification 10-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline) Warranty 2 years (all parts/filters) In-Tank UV Yes Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Similar articles for you

Best wall mounted water purifiers: Clean water made easy with these top 10 picks

Top 10 water purifiers for home that provide clean water for good health: Top recommendation from trusted brands

Best water purifier for home with advanced technology and features: Top 8 picks from Kent, Havells, Aquaguard and others

Best air purifiers in India for odour and pollution free homes: Top 8 picks from renowend brands for healthy living

FAQs When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start? Amazon Prime Day begins on 12th July 2024 and runs for three days.

Are the early deals available to everyone? Most early deals are exclusive to Prime members, so a subscription is recommended.

How much can I save on water purifiers? You can save up to 51% on select water purifiers during the pre-sale.

Are these water purifiers from trusted brands? Yes, the deals include models from top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit.

Can I return a product if I'm not satisfied? Yes, standard Amazon return policies apply to most purchases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.