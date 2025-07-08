Best wall mounted water purifiers: Clean water made easy with these top 10 picks

Clean drinking water is the foundation of good health, yet water from our taps isn't always as pure as it looks. From chlorine and limescale to heavy metals and microscopic contaminants, unwanted substances can easily find their way into your daily water supply. These impurities not only affect the taste but can also pose long-term health risks. Stay healthy with the best water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water.

To tackle this, Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifiers have become a trusted solution for households across the UK. RO technology effectively filters out dissolved salts, chemicals, and bacteria, delivering crystal-clear, safe water for drinking, cooking, and everyday use. Here we are listing wall-mounted water purifiers as a clean water source for your home.

Loading Suggestions...

The Native M2 RO water purifier offers a comprehensive purification system, combining RO, UV, UF, copper, and alkaline technologies. This wall-mounted water purifier is designed to deliver healthy, mineral-rich water while efficiently removing contaminants. Its multi-stage purification ensures safe water for all household needs, and the TDS adjuster allows customisation based on the water source. The compact, modern design fits easily in kitchens and offices, making it a practical choice for families.

Thanks to its smart rinse technology and extended 2-year filter life, users can save up to ₹15,000 on maintenance and service expenses over a span of six years. Unlike conventional purifiers, this model requires no service for two years, significantly reducing ongoing costs. It comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all filters, membranes, and electrical components, ensuring peace of mind without hidden charges.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline Storage Capacity 12L TDS Adjuster Yes Digital Display Yes Suitable for Borewell, tanker, and municipal water Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification with copper and alkaline Large storage and easy maintenance Reasons to avoid Installation may require professional help Initial setup can be lengthy Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and quality of water, but some mention installation delays and mixed service experiences.

Why choose this product?

Comprehensive purification and good water taste, but installation speed and after-sales service may vary.

Loading Suggestions...

The HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV wall mounted water purifier offers a reliable solution for clean and safe drinking water. Its six-stage purification process removes harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and microbes, while adding essential minerals for better taste. The compact design fits easily on kitchen walls and is ideal for small to medium families.

Annual maintenance, including filter and membrane replacements, generally ranges from ₹3,500 to ₹4,500 per year. Users should also factor in the cost of pre-sediment filters and potential technician charges for service visits. Higher TDS levels may require more frequent filter changes, increasing overall yearly expenses.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Mineral Cartridge Storage Capacity 7L Advanced Alert System Yes Power Saving Mode Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Six-stage purification with mineral addition Compact and energy-efficient Reasons to avoid Limited storage capacity Not ideal for extremely high TDS water Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it effective for water purification, though some face issues with installation delays and customer service.

Why choose this product?

Reliable purification and compact design, but installation and service may require patience.

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Supreme Alkaline wall mounted water purifier combines RO, UF, and TDS control for thorough purification. Its alkaline feature enhances water pH, making it healthier for daily consumption. The 8L storage tank and high purification rate cater to medium-sized families, while the transparent tank allows easy monitoring of water levels.

Annual maintenance, including filter replacements and service, generally costs between ₹3,500 and ₹5,000 per year, as per official AMC documentation. The purifier may require more frequent filter changes in areas with poor water quality, which can increase yearly expenses. Users also need to consider potential costs for UV LED and pump replacements over several years.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control Storage Capacity 8L UV LED in Tank Yes Purification Capacity 20L/hr Suitable for All water types Reasons to buy Alkaline feature for healthier water UV LED ensures long-lasting purity Reasons to avoid Can be noisy during operation Filters may need frequent replacement Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and alkaline benefits, but some mention noise and frequent filter changes.

Why choose this product?

Healthier alkaline water and effective purification, but be prepared for some operational noise.

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure GLO PRO++ delivers multi-stage purification using RO, UV, and UF technologies, plus a taste enhancer for improved water flavor. This wall mounted water purifier is compact and easy to install, making it suitable for urban kitchens. The 7L storage tank is adequate for small families, and the LED indicators keep users informed about the purification process.

Livpure offers plans starting at approximately ₹5,499 per year, covering two free service visits, preventive maintenance, and filter changes. Over several years, filter replacements and maintenance can add up, especially if the water quality is poor. The cost of ownership may increase if out-of-plan repairs or extra filters are needed.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Taste Enhancer Storage Capacity 7L LED Indicators Yes Purification Capacity 12L/hr Suitable for Municipal and borewell water Reasons to buy Taste enhancer for better flavor Easy installation and maintenance Reasons to avoid Small storage tank Filter replacement costs can add up Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the taste and ease of use, but some mention small tank size and filter expenses.

Why choose this product?

Improved taste and simple operation, but tank capacity may not suit larger families.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells Aquas offers a sleek wall mounted water purifier with RO, UV, and UF purification, ensuring safe and clean water. Its 7L tank is suitable for small to medium households, and the revitalizer feature enhances water’s hydration properties. The compact design and vibrant colour options make it a stylish addition to modern kitchens.

Annual maintenance, including filter and mineral cartridge replacement, typically costs ₹2,500 to ₹3,500. Extended warranty plans are available, and users may incur additional service charges after the first year

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Mineral Cartridge Storage Capacity 7L Revitalizer Yes Filter Change Alert Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Revitalizer and mineral addition Stylish design and compact size Reasons to avoid Limited storage for bigger families Filter alert could be clearer Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the design and water quality, but some wish for a larger tank and better alerts.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and effective, but may require frequent refills in bigger households.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Delight NXT offers advanced multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and a taste adjuster. The copper-infused technology provides additional health benefits, making it a standout wall mounted water purifier for health-conscious families. Its 8L storage tank and smart LED indicators ensure convenience and usability.

Annual maintenance and filter replacement costs can be significant, with users reporting higher service charges compared to some competitors. Additional costs may include accessories like external filters and pressure valves, which are not always included in the standard package.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Taste Adjuster Storage Capacity 8L Smart LED Indicators Yes Taste Adjuster Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Copper and taste adjuster features Smart indicators for easy use Reasons to avoid Copper maintenance needed Installation can be slow Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the copper feature and taste, but some mention slow installation and maintenance needs.

Why choose this product?

Health-boosting copper and customizable taste, but expect some upkeep.

Loading Suggestions...

KENT Grand RO is an efficient wall mountable water purifier offering RO and UF filtration with TDS control. The 8L storage tank is ideal for small to medium families, and the transparent tank makes it easy to monitor water levels. Its high purification rate ensures a steady supply of safe water.

Annual maintenance costs, including filter changes and service, are similar to other KENT models, ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹5,000. The absence of advanced features like UV or mineral addition may reduce some maintenance costs, but users should still budget for routine filter replacements.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + TDS Control Storage Capacity 8L Purification Capacity 20L/hr Transparent Tank Yes Suitable for All water types Reasons to buy High purification rate and easy maintenance Transparent tank for easy monitoring Reasons to avoid No UV or mineral addition Basic plastic build Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable for basic purification, but some miss advanced features like UV.

Why choose this product?

Dependable and straightforward, but lacks some premium features.

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Wave Prime delivers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, and MF technologies, ensuring safe drinking water. The 7L storage tank is suitable for small families, and the wall mountable water purifier design saves counter space. The advanced filter change alert system helps maintain water quality without hassle.

Yearly maintenance, including filter and membrane replacements, averages ₹3,000 to ₹4,000. Additional costs may arise if service visits are required more frequently due to challenging water conditions.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MF Storage Capacity 7L Filter Change Alert Yes Wall Mountable Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification and filter alerts Compact and space-saving design Reasons to avoid Limited storage capacity Filter change can be challenging Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the compact size and purification, but some find filter changes inconvenient.

Why choose this product?

Space-saving and effective, but filter maintenance may require some effort.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells Siphon Alkaline provides advanced purification with RO, UV, UF, and mineral fortification. This wall mounted water purifier also features alkaline technology, improving both taste and health benefits. Its 8L storage tank is ideal for medium households, and the digital indicators keep users informed about filter status.

Annual maintenance, including filter, alkaline cartridge, and UV lamp replacement, typically costs ₹3,500– ₹4,500. Extended warranty and service plans are available, but higher upfront and maintenance costs should be considered

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + Mineral Storage Capacity 8L Digital Indicators Yes Alkaline Technology Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Alkaline and mineral features for health Digital indicators for convenience Reasons to avoid Higher price point Installation delays reported Click Here to Buy Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise water taste and health benefits, but some face installation delays.

Why choose this product?

Health-focused and tasty water, but installation may not be prompt everywhere.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Select Nrich stands out with its stainless steel tank, offering durability and hygiene. This wall mounted water purifier uses RO, UV, and MTDS for comprehensive purification, making it suitable for various water sources. The 8L tank is rust-resistant and easy to clean, ideal for health-conscious families.

This model is priced at ₹21,990. Annual maintenance, including filter, alkaline cartridge, and UV lamp replacement, typically costs ₹3,500 to ₹4,500. Extended warranty and service plans are available, but higher upfront and maintenance costs should be considered

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MTDS Storage Capacity 8L (Stainless Steel) Smart LED Display Yes Energy Saving Mode Yes Suitable for All water sources Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel tank Smart LED display and energy-saving features Reasons to avoid Heavier than plastic models Higher cost Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the hygiene and durability, but some find it heavy and costly.

Why choose this product?

Long-lasting and hygienic, but heavier and more expensive than basic models.

Factors to consider when buying a wall mounted water purifier

Water Quality : Test your local water for hardness and contaminants to choose the right purification technology.

: Test your local water for hardness and contaminants to choose the right purification technology. Purification Method : Look for multi-stage systems like RO, UV or UF based on the impurities present.

: Look for multi-stage systems like RO, UV or UF based on the impurities present. Storage Capacity : Ensure the purifier has enough storage to meet your family's daily needs.

: Ensure the purifier has enough storage to meet your family's daily needs. Maintenance and Filters : Check filter life and ease of maintenance to avoid frequent service hassles.

: Check filter life and ease of maintenance to avoid frequent service hassles. Build Quality and Design: Choose a durable model that fits your kitchen space and aesthetic.

What type of water purifier is best for hard water?

For hard water, a Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifier is ideal. It effectively removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and hardness-causing minerals, providing clean and safe drinking water. RO systems are particularly suited for areas where the water supply has a high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level.

How often should water purifier filters be replaced?

Filter replacement depends on usage and water quality but typically ranges from every 6 to 12 months. Ignoring filter changes can reduce purification efficiency and affect water taste. Always follow the manufacturer's maintenance schedule to ensure optimal performance and health safety.

Is UV purification alone enough for safe drinking water?

UV purification effectively kills bacteria and viruses but does not remove dissolved impurities like heavy metals or chemicals. For complete safety, especially in areas with chemically contaminated water, it is best used in combination with RO or UF technologies for comprehensive purification.

Top 3 features of best wall mounted water purifiers

Wall mounted water purifiers Filtration Type Storage Capacity Purification Stages Native RO Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline 12L 7 HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV RO + UV + Mineral Cartridge 7L 6 KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV+UF+TDS RO + UV + UF + TDS + Alkaline 8L 7 Livpure Glo PRO+ RO+UV+Mineralizer RO + UV + Mineralizer 7L 6 Havells Aquas RO+UV+Mineralizer RO + UV + Mineralizer 7L 6 Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF RO + UV + UF 6L 6 KENT Maxx UV+UF UV + UF 7L 3 Pureit Classic G2 UV+ UV+ 4L 4 Havells Max Alkaline RO+UV RO + UV + Alkaline 8L 7 Aquaguard Sure UV+UF UV + UF 6L 3

Similar articles for you

Top 5 Aquaguard water purifiers that balance technology, taste, and durability: Trusted picks for clean drinking water

Best water purifiers to buy under ₹10000 in June 2025 from Aquaguard, Kent and more

Top 10 water purifiers for home that provide clean water for good health: Top recommendation from trusted brands

Top 10 alkaline water purifiers that go beyond just cleaning, offering balance and better taste

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

FAQs on wall mounted water purifiers Can I use an RO purifier with municipal water supply? RO purifiers are usually recommended for hard or high-TDS water. If your municipal water is soft and low in TDS, a UV or UF purifier may be more suitable and energy-efficient.

Why does my water purifier make a noise while operating? Mild noise is normal during purification as the pump and filters work. However, loud or unusual sounds may indicate a clogged filter or air trapped in the system, requiring servicing.

How do I check the TDS level of my water? You can use a digital TDS meter, an affordable tool available online or at hardware stores, to measure the Total Dissolved Solids in your water supply.

Is it safe to drink water directly from an RO purifier? Yes, RO water is safe for drinking as it removes harmful contaminants. However, some systems also include a mineraliser to retain essential minerals for better taste and health.

What should I do if the water flow from the purifier slows down? A reduced flow rate usually indicates clogged filters or low water pressure. Check the pre-filter and RO membrane, and schedule maintenance if the issue persists.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.