Top 10 alkaline water purifiers that go beyond just cleaning, offering balance and better taste

There was a time when a water purifier’s job was just to clean. But now things have moved way ahead. Today’s alkaline water purifiers don’t just remove impurities. They also add back essential minerals, balance the pH level, and make your drinking water taste a whole lot better. Top 10 alkaline water purifiers that upgrade regular water with smart benefits.

It honestly feels great when your water not only looks clean but actually feels light and refreshing. Having a purifier like this at home means you're drinking water that supports your health, not just filtering out the bad stuff. And with added features like copper enrichment, RO, UV, and mineral boosters, it feels more like a healthy upgrade than just another appliance.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a purifier that goes beyond basic filtration, this one covers a lot. The Kent Supreme Plus uses a copper and alkaline combo to balance your water and bring back minerals.

It fits well in any home using borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. You’ll come across it while checking out the top 10 alkaline water purifiers because of its useful features like auto flush and UV LED protection in the tank.

Specifications Technology RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Copper + Alkaline + UV LED Storage 8 litres Purification Capacity 20 litres per hour Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Other Features Auto-flush system, UV LED in tank, wall-mountable Reasons to buy Suitable for all water sources Alkaline + Copper combo for better mineral content Reasons to avoid Bulkier than some other models Slightly higher maintenance if water quality is very poor Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers are happy with the taste of the water and say the purifier runs quietly.

Why choose this product?

In homes using mixed water sources, it keeps water clean without daily manual checks.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Marvel NXT brings together RO, UV, and Alkaline Boost Technology to give your drinking water a smoother taste and a better mineral profile. The stainless steel tank adds a long-lasting edge that’s easy to clean.

When looking into the top 10 alkaline water purifiers, this one stands out with its 60% water recovery rate and taste adjuster. It works well for tanker, borewell, or municipal water without needing constant attention.

Specifications Technology RO + UV + Alkaline Boost + Taste Adjuster Tank Type Stainless Steel Water Savings Up to 60% Purification Method RO+UV+MTDS+Alkaline Special Features High Grade 304 Stainless Steel Tank, Alkaline Boost Technology, RO+UV Purification, Taste Adjuster Reasons to buy Stainless steel tank is more durable than plastic 60% water recovery saves on waste Taste adjuster helps in areas with changing water sources Reasons to avoid Slightly slower water flow rate reported by some users Initial setup may require technician support Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews say it works well for mixed water sources and improves taste.

Why choose this product?

If you value cleaner storage and better-tasting water every day, this purifier fits that need.

Loading Suggestions...

AO Smith’s Z5 Pro comes with 8-stage purification that includes RO, SCMT, and Copper fortification. It’s built to support daily use with clean, mineral-balanced water from any common source.

Anyone checking out the top 10 alkaline water purifiers will likely notice this model for its extra copper boost and dual protection with CFM and SCMT filters. It keeps impurities out while improving the taste without much user involvement.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + SCMT + CFM + Copper Purification Stages 8 Tank Type Plastic Water Compatibility Works with municipal, tanker, and borewell Special Features Digital Display, Retains Natural Taste, Auto Cut Off Reasons to buy Adds copper to water for additional mineral support 8-stage purification ensures cleaner output CFM and SCMT work together to reduce microbial risk Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier design compared to others in the segment No stainless steel storage tank Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People say it delivers consistently good taste and works well with borewell water.

Why choose this product?

It brings together RO and copper for homes that want more than just basic filtration.

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure Allura Premia is built for those who want a detailed purification process without the burden of ongoing servicing. With 10 stages including RO, UV, UF, copper, and mineraliser, it works to balance taste and quality together.

For anyone comparing the top 10 alkaline water purifiers, this one stands out by offering long filter life and zero service cost for 2.5 years, making it easy to maintain over time.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser Purification Stages 10 Tank Capacity 7 Litres Maintenance 2.5 years no service cost Other Features In-tank UV sterilisation, filter set included Reasons to buy No service cost for 2.5 years 10-stage purification including copper and minerals Reasons to avoid 7L tank may not be enough for larger families No stainless steel or hot water option Click Here to Buy Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say it's easy to install and doesn’t require frequent maintenance.

Why choose this product?

It’s a fit for households that want mineral-rich water without calling service every few months.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells Fab is more than just a water purifier. It adds copper and zinc, balances pH, and includes a revitaliser that improves the feel of water with every glass. It’s built for daily use and works well with different water sources.

People searching for the top 10 alkaline water purifiers often come across this one because it manages to mix care, useful features, and free servicing for a full year.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the taste feels lighter and it works well for hard water sources.

Why choose this product?

If you're using water from different sources, the multi-layer system is a strong plus.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Astor keeps it simple with RO and UV purification while adding alkaline tech to support daily drinking. It has a 6.2 litre tank and works with borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources.

This model usually suits homes looking for basic, everyday purification without too many extras, and it also comes with the added benefit of two free service visits in the first year. So, it's a great brand recommended water purifier for you on Amazon.

Specifications Purification Type RO + UV + Alkaline Storage Capacity 6.2 Litres Special Features Alkaline Boost Technology, RO+UV Purification, Taste Adjuster (MTDS) Installation Type Wall Mountable and Countertop Reasons to buy Basic setup that works across all water sources Adds alkaline balance to improve taste Reasons to avoid No copper or mineraliser layers Smaller tanks might not suit larger families Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV Technology | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People say it's simple, works without noise, and is good for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Best if you want clean water without managing multiple filters or settings.

Loading Suggestions...

This 12 litre purifier from Aqua D Pure uses RO, UV, UF, copper, and bio-alkaline filters to handle most water types at home. The large tank helps if you have more people using it daily.

Some lists covering the top 10 alkaline water purifiers include it for its simple focus on capacity and layered purification, without overcomplicating things with app controls or extra electronics.

Specifications Purification Tech RO + UV + UF + Copper + Bio-Alkaline Tank Capacity 12 Litres Extra Layers TDS controller and UV at output Special Feature ‎Automatic Shut-Off Installation Type ‎Wall Mount or Table Top Reasons to buy Large tank size suits more people Covers all major filtration layers Reasons to avoid No app-based features or digital indicators Bulkier size might not suit small kitchens Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the water tastes better and the tank size is helpful for family use.

Why choose this product?

If you want more storage and don't need smart features, this fits the need.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells Gracia FAB gives you the option to dispense hot, warm, or room temperature water directly, which is a rare feature in its category. It comes with copper, zinc, and essential mineral boosters alongside an 8-stage purification process and a stainless-steel storage tank.

If you’ve been browsing reviews on the top 10 alkaline water purifiers, this one usually shows up for offering multiple temperature modes without adding too much to daily upkeep.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Alkaline + Copper + Zinc + Minerals Tank 6.5L Stainless Steel Water Options Hot, Warm, Ambient Purification Stages 8 Special Features UV, Alkaline, RO Reasons to buy Offers 3 temperature settings Adds copper, zinc, and minerals Reasons to avoid Slightly lower capacity than others in the segment Heating unit may require more maintenance over time Click Here to Buy Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many users like the hot water feature and the taste of water post-filtration.

Why choose this product?

It works well if you often use warm or hot water and want that straight from the purifier.

Loading Suggestions...

The Native M1 keeps things simple with 10 stage filtration, copper and alkaline support, and no servicing required for two years. It’s built for day-to-day use without adding more to your to-do list.

Some buyers looking through the top 10 alkaline water purifiers mention this model for its low maintenance setup, decent capacity, and clean-tasting water, especially when there’s no interest in regular upkeep or filter worries. Consider this recommendation if you need a smart water purifier for your home.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Stages 10-stage filtration Tank Capacity 8 Litres Maintenance No service needed for 2 years Extras Filters included, 4-in-1 health booster Reasons to buy No maintenance needed for 2 years Includes copper and alkaline filtration Reasons to avoid No hot or temperature-adjustable water options Doesn’t come with app or smart controls Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say they love the no-maintenance aspect and the quality of water is consistent.

Why choose this product?

Useful for anyone who wants simple, long-lasting filtration with key health-supporting features.

Loading Suggestions...

If your home uses clean municipal water with low TDS, this purifier fits in well. It runs without RO and focuses on UV+UF filtration, which keeps minerals intact while neutralising bacteria and viruses.

While going through the top 10 alkaline water purifiers, this one stands out for users who don't need RO but still want alkaline water and mineral balance in their everyday drinking routine.

Specifications Purification Technology UV + UF + Alkaline cartridge Water Source Suitability Best for municipal water with TDS under 200 ppm Stages of Purification 7-stage filtration Storage Capacity 7 litres Filter Life Approx. 6000 litres Reasons to buy Works well for low TDS water without removing healthy minerals Alkaline cartridge improves taste and pH Reasons to avoid Not suitable for borewell or tanker water No RO membrane, so can’t handle high TDS Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Astor Alkaline 7-Stage UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its clean taste and simple setup for city water use.

Why choose this product?

A fit for homes with municipal water where keeping minerals matters more than advanced RO layers.

What exactly is an alkaline water purifier and how is it different from a regular RO purifier?

An alkaline water purifier not only removes impurities like a regular RO system but also increases the pH level of water. It adds essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium back into the water, making it slightly alkaline. Regular RO systems usually remove everything including good minerals which alkaline systems aim to restore.

Why do people want alkaline water — is it really better for health?

Many people believe that alkaline water helps balance acidity in the body, improves hydration, and supports better digestion. While some of these claims are still debated in scientific circles, users often report that alkaline water feels smoother and tastes better compared to flat, demineralized RO water.

Can alkaline water purifiers be used with all types of water sources like borewell or tanker water?

Yes, most alkaline purifiers today are designed to handle water from borewells, tankers, and municipal supply. However, it’s important to check the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels in your area — and match the purifier’s specifications accordingly to avoid over-filtering or under-filtering.

Is it safe to drink alkaline water every day?

Yes, drinking alkaline water daily is generally safe for most people, especially when it’s mildly alkaline (between pH 7.5 and 9). However, excessive consumption of highly alkaline water (pH 10+) without medical need isn't recommended and could affect natural stomach acidity over time.

Factors to consider when choosing the best alkaline water purifier:

Check your water type : Start by knowing where your water comes from. Is it from a borewell, tanker, or city supply? The purifier should match your water source and handle the TDS levels properly.

: Start by knowing where your water comes from. Is it from a borewell, tanker, or city supply? The purifier should match your water source and handle the TDS levels properly. Look at the pH level : A reliable alkaline purifier should keep the water’s pH between 7.5 and 9. That range is ideal for regular drinking water.

: A reliable alkaline purifier should keep the water’s pH between 7.5 and 9. That range is ideal for regular drinking water. Count the filtration stages : Go for a purifier that includes RO for heavy metals, UV for germs, UF for visible impurities, and an alkaline cartridge to bring minerals back.

: Go for a purifier that includes RO for heavy metals, UV for germs, UF for visible impurities, and an alkaline cartridge to bring minerals back. Does it keep essential minerals : A good purifier makes sure you’re not drinking plain demineralised water by adding minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the water.

: A good purifier makes sure you’re not drinking plain demineralised water by adding minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the water. Check the tank size : Families of three to five people usually do well with a tank between 7 and 10 litres. Larger households might need more capacity.

: Families of three to five people usually do well with a tank between 7 and 10 litres. Larger households might need more capacity. Look at tank material : Stainless steel tanks are better for hygiene and durability compared to plastic ones. They also handle heat and humidity in kitchens more effectively.

: Stainless steel tanks are better for hygiene and durability compared to plastic ones. They also handle heat and humidity in kitchens more effectively. Decide on smart features: Some models offer extras like hot water, app connectivity, or added copper and zinc. These are helpful only if you plan to use them often.

Top 3 features of the best 10 alkaline water purifiers:

10 Alkaline water purifiers Water Filter Technology Stages Special Features KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control 8 2 Year Filter Life, Auto Flush, TDS Control Aquaguard Marvel NXT Alkaline Tech Water Purifier RO+UV+Alkaline Boost+Taste Adjuster 8 Up to 60% Water Saving, SS Tank, works with all sources AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier RO+Alkaline+CFM+SCMT 8 Copper Fortified, 8-stage, suitable for all water types Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser 10 No Service Cost for 2.5 Years, In-Tank UV Sterilisation Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+Alkaline+Copper+Zinc+Minerals 10 Free 1 Year Service, Revitaliser, Hot & Warm Water Options Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+Alkaline 7 Free Installation, 6.2L Capacity, UV+UF Technology AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control 12 12L Tank, Black Finish, handles high TDS Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+Alkaline+Copper+Zinc+Minerals 8 Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, SS Tank, Touch Panel Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 10 4-in-1 Health Booster, Smart IoT Features, 2 Year Warranty Aquaguard Astor Alkaline UV+UF Water Purifier UV+UF+Alkaline 7 Only for low TDS water (<200 ppm), Compact design, 7-stage filtration

Similar stories for you:

Best budget friendly RO water purifiers: Top 10 picks to keep your water pure without breaking the bank

Best budget water purifiers in 2025 with high filtration capacity and suitable for all water types

Top 5 RO picks for this summer: Which gives you pure water with the lowest cost of maintenance

RO vs UV water purifiers: Detailed comparison of features and performance with our top 10 picks

Best alkaline water purifier: Choose from the top 9 models for alkaline-rich drinking water

FAQs on top 10 alkaline water purifiers What is an alkaline water purifier? It’s a purifier that adds minerals to raise the water’s pH level, making it less acidic and more balanced for drinking.

Are alkaline purifiers safe for daily use? Yes, they’re safe and often preferred for daily drinking due to their mineral-rich, less acidic water.

Which water source works best with these purifiers? They work well with borewell, tanker, or municipal water — just check the TDS levels.

Do alkaline purifiers require electricity? Yes, most models need power for the RO and UV filtration process.

Is copper addition better than alkaline? Copper adds health benefits, but both serve different purposes and many purifiers offer both.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.