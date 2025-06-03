Best budget friendly RO water purifiers: Top 10 picks to keep your water pure without breaking the bank

Clean, pure water shouldn’t cost a fortune! If you’re looking to upgrade your home with an RO water purifier without emptying your wallet, you’re in the right place. Affordable options today offer impressive filtration and durability, proving you don’t have to pay a premium for quality. Pure water, pure savings; top budget friendly RO water purifiers you can trust.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly RO water purifiers that deliver safe, refreshing water at a price you’ll love. From trusted brands to hidden gems, these picks combine efficiency and value to keep your family hydrated and healthy in 2025. Let’s explore your smartest options!

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV is a top-rated water purifier in India, designed for comprehensive protection against contaminants from borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Its multi-stage purification ensures 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction, with 30x better impurity removal than local purifiers. The RO Maxx technology removes heavy metals, microplastics, and pesticides, while UV e-boiling ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water.

This model comes with a free service plan worth ₹2000, covering installation and unlimited repair visits for a year. Smart LED indicators keep you updated on filter life and maintenance needs. Certified by NABL and WQIA, it guarantees reliability and safety. The long cartridge life (up to 6000 litres) and compatibility with all water sources make it a versatile choice for Indian households.

Specifications Purification RO + UV Cartridge Life Up to 1 year/6000 litres Certifications NABL, WQIA Smart LED Indicators Yes Free Service Plan 1 year Reasons to buy Excellent multi-stage purification Free, extensive service plan Reasons to avoid Cartridge replacement can be costly No mineral addition feature Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water purifier’s excellent filtration, good taste, and modern look. Installation is easy, and it's seen as a quality product. However, opinions are mixed on value for money, water wastage, and service quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for modern kitchens with strong filtration and easy setup, though be mindful of potential water wastage and varied after-sales service.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ offers 7-stage advanced purification, including sediment and carbon filters, RO membrane, UV, UF, and a silver-impregnated post-carbon filter. It’s suitable for all water sources and ensures bacteria and virus removal without stripping essential minerals. The taste enhancer and post-carbon filter improve water flavor and prevent bacterial regrowth.

With a 7-litre tank and wall-mount design, it’s a practical choice for small families. Free installation and on-demand service under warranty add value. LED indicators provide status updates, and the purifier is energy-efficient. However, it lacks a mineralizer, which some users may prefer for added health benefits.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF (7 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres Special Features LED indications, taste enhancer Installation Wall mount Free Installation Yes Reasons to buy Comprehensive 7-stage purification Free installation and service on demand Reasons to avoid No mineralizer Plastic build may not appeal to all Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use, good taste, nice design, but reports of leakage and RO membrane issues after several months.

Why choose this product?

Stylish design, advanced filtration, and good value, though some users face durability and leakage concerns over time.

Havells AQUAS combines RO and UF purification with copper, zinc, and essential minerals for enhanced water quality. Its 7-stage process ensures removal of viruses, chemicals, and contaminants, while the dual mineral cartridge balances pH and remineralizes water. The removable 7L tank is easy to clean, and the zero-splash faucet adds convenience.

The purifier features smart alerts for maintenance and a patented 3-way mounting for flexible installation. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty with unlimited free service visits. However, the lack of UV purification may be a drawback for those seeking extra protection against microorganisms.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + Copper + Zinc + Minerals (7 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres Tank Removable, transparent Smart Alerts Yes Warranty 1 year, unlimited service Reasons to buy Adds essential minerals and balances pH Flexible mounting and easy maintenance Reasons to avoid No UV purification Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s quality, fast hot water output, and design, though some report water wastage and dripping from the waste pipe.

Why choose this product?

Offers efficient purification, quick hot water, and sleek design, but potential water wastage may be a drawback for some buyers.

The V-Guard Zenora offers 8-stage purification, including RO and UV, making it suitable for TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. It comes with a true one-year comprehensive warranty, covering filters, RO membrane, and electrical parts. The package includes two pre-emptive maintenance services and free installation, providing peace of mind for buyers.

With a 7-litre storage tank and wall-mount design, it’s ideal for most families. The purifier is designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. However, it lacks advanced mineralization or taste enhancement features, which some competitors offer.

Specifications Purification RO + UV (8 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres TDS Handling Up to 2000 ppm Warranty 1 year comprehensive Installation Wall mount Reasons to buy Comprehensive warranty and service 8-stage purification for high TDS Reasons to avoid No mineralizer or taste enhancer Basic design Click Here to Buy V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s performance, easy installation, and value, but several report major water leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for small families with great taste and quick setup, though water leakage problems may concern some users.

The Havells Fab Alkaline is a 10-stage purifier with RO, UV, and alkaline mineralization. Immuno Shield Technology improves pH to 8, adding minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and zinc. The revitalizer restructures water molecules for better hydration and absorption. The transparent tank and brass touch faucet enhance hygiene and aesthetics.

Smart indicators show cartridge life and purification status. The purifier offers 3-way mounting and iProtect purification monitoring. With a 1-year warranty and unlimited service visits, it’s a premium choice, though the price is higher than basic models.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Alkaline (10 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres pH Enhancement Up to 8 Revitalizer Yes Warranty 1 year, unlimited service Reasons to buy Alkaline mineralization and revitalizer Smart indicators and 3-way mounting Reasons to avoid Expensive Bulky for small kitchens Click Here to Buy Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the purifier’s alkaline feature, effective salt water filtration, and appealing design, with easy installation and good post-installation support.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, efficient purifier with unique alkaline benefits and strong performance, making it a solid choice for those seeking value and reliability.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper features 8-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, mineralizer, and copper ionisation. In-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water safe, even during power cuts. The mineralizer maintains essential minerals like magnesium for health benefits.

LED indicators provide real-time status, and the 7-litre tank is suitable for families. The purifier is easy to install and maintain, with free installation included. However, the ABS plastic build may not be as durable as metal alternatives, and the copper feature may require periodic maintenance.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + Copper + Mineralizer (8 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres In-Tank UV Sterilisation Yes LED Indicators Yes Free Installation Yes Reasons to buy Copper and mineralizer for added health benefits In-tank UV sterilisation Reasons to avoid Plastic build Copper feature maintenance needed Click Here to Buy Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s effectiveness, design, and low water wastage, though some report poor service and issues with long-term functionality.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, efficient purifier with good performance and taste, but inconsistent service and durability may be a concern for some buyers.

The Faber Neutron Pro offers 10 litres of storage and multi-stage purification, including RO, UV, MAT, Copper Guard, and pH enhancer. It supports TDS levels up to 2500, making it ideal for areas with hard water. The smart energy-saving mode turns off power when the tank is full, saving electricity.

The ABS food-grade plastic tank ensures safety, and the purifier comes with a 1-year warranty. The large size is suitable for big families, but the installation may require more space. It lacks smart indicators found in some competitors.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard + pH Enhancer Storage Capacity 10 litres TDS Support Up to 2500 Energy Saving Mode Yes Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Large capacity and high TDS support Copper guard and pH enhancement Reasons to avoid Bulky design No smart indicators Click Here to Buy Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the improved water taste and quick installation, but report mixed service, build quality concerns, and water leakage from the RO pipe.

Why choose this product?

Delivers noticeable water quality improvement and fast setup, but leakage issues and inconsistent build may affect overall satisfaction.

The Pureit Wave Pro Mineral offers 7-stage purification, including RO and UV, with a mineral enhancer cartridge for calcium and magnesium. It features efficient UV sterilization and Smartsense indicators that alert you before filter expiry, suspending water dispensing if not replaced. The 7-litre tank and high-speed purification up to 20LPH ensure you never run out of safe water.

Certified by WQA, it’s suitable for all water sources and offers up to 45% water saving. The premium design and 24x7 WhatsApp assistance add convenience. However, the price is higher than entry-level models, and some features may require regular maintenance.

Specifications Purification RO + UV (7 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres Mineral Enhancer Yes Smartsense Indicators Yes Water Saving Up to 45% Reasons to buy Mineral enhancer and smart indicators High-speed purification Reasons to avoid Higher price Maintenance reminders may be intrusive Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier effective and good in quality, with expert installation and consistent TDS levels, while also appreciating its water-saving feature.

Why choose this product?

An efficient, value-for-money purifier that saves water, ensures low TDS, and comes with skilled installation—ideal for health-conscious, budget-aware households.

The Pureit Wave Plus Mineral offers 6-stage purification with RO and UV, plus a mineral enhancer for calcium and magnesium. Smartsense indicators alert you before filter expiry, ensuring continuous safe water. The 7-litre tank and 20LPH purification speed are suitable for families.

It’s WQA certified and supports all water sources. The design is sleek and wall-mountable, with a longer filter life of 6000 litres. However, it lacks some advanced features like in-tank UV sterilization and has a slightly higher power consumption.

Specifications Purification RO + UV (6 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres Mineral Enhancer Yes Smartsense Indicators Yes Filter Life 6000 litres Reasons to buy Mineral enhancer and long filter life Smartsense indicators for maintenance Reasons to avoid No in-tank UV sterilization Slightly higher power usage Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s effectiveness, good taste, easy installation, and professional service, along with its attractive design.

Why choose this product?

Offers fast purification, great value, and a stylish look, making it a practical and appealing choice for any kitchen.

The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral offers 6-stage purification, including RO and MF, with a mineral enhancer for calcium and magnesium. It features an internal sediment filter that lasts twice as long, and Smartsense indicators for filter maintenance. The 7-litre tank and 20LPH purification speed meet family needs.

It’s WQA certified and suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The design is modern and wall-mountable. However, it lacks UV purification, which may be a concern for some users, and the filter replacement cost can add up over time.

Specifications Purification RO + MF (6 stages) Storage Capacity 7 litres Mineral Enhancer Yes Internal Sediment Filter Yes Smartsense Indicators Yes Reasons to buy Mineral enhancer and long-lasting sediment filter Smartsense indicators Reasons to avoid No UV purification Filter replacement cost Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the brand’s reliability, easy installation, professional service, and good value, but have mixed opinions on water quality.

Why choose this product?

A trusted brand offering easy setup and great value, though water purification results may vary for some users.

Factors to consider when choosing a budget-friendly RO water purifier

Filtration Efficiency : Ensure the purifier effectively removes contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses for safe drinking water.

: Ensure the purifier effectively removes contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses for safe drinking water. Storage Capacity : Choose a model with enough storage to meet your household’s daily water needs without frequent refills.

: Choose a model with enough storage to meet your household’s daily water needs without frequent refills. Water Wastage : Look for purifiers with low water wastage rates to conserve water and reduce utility bills.

: Look for purifiers with low water wastage rates to conserve water and reduce utility bills. Maintenance Costs : Consider affordable and easily available replacement filters and service charges to keep long-term costs low.

: Consider affordable and easily available replacement filters and service charges to keep long-term costs low. Certification and Warranty: Opt for brands with proper certifications and a good warranty to ensure reliability and after-sales support.

How do budget RO purifiers compare in filtration quality to expensive models?

Budget RO purifiers effectively remove common contaminants like dissolved salts, bacteria, and heavy metals. While premium models may have additional features, many affordable purifiers still deliver safe, clean water suitable for daily household needs without compromising essential purification.

Is water wastage higher in budget-friendly RO purifiers?

Some budget-friendly RO purifiers may have slightly higher water wastage than premium units. However, many affordable models incorporate water-saving technologies, making them efficient enough for regular use while keeping wastage reasonably low and environmentally friendly.

What maintenance should I expect with a budget RO purifier?

Maintenance usually involves changing filters every 6 to 12 months. Replacement filters for budget models are generally affordable and widely available. Regular servicing ensures the purifier works effectively and lasts longer without incurring high maintenance costs.

Top 3 features of budget friendly RO water purifiers

Budget friendly RO water purifiers Purification Stages Storage Capacity Special Feature Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV RO + UV (Multi-stage) Not specified Free service plan, LED alerts Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF RO + UV + UF (7 stages) 7 litres Taste enhancer, LED Havells AQUAS RO+UF RO + UF (7 stages) 7 litres Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Alerts V-Guard Zenora RO UV RO + UV (8 stages) 7 litres 1-year warranty, TDS 2000 Havells Fab Alkaline RO+UV+Alkaline RO + UV + Alkaline (10 st) 7 litres Alkaline, Revitalizer, Alerts Livpure Glo Star Copper RO+UV+UF+Copper (8 stages) 7 litres Copper, In-tank UV, LED Faber Neutron Pro RO+UV+MAT+Copper RO+UV+MAT+Cu+pH (multi) 10 litres Copper guard, pH enhancer Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV RO + UV (7 stages) 7 litres Mineral enhancer, SmartSense Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV RO + UV (6 stages) 7 litres Mineral enhancer, SmartSense Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF RO + MF (6 stages) 7 litres Mineral enhancer, SmartSense

FAQs on budget friendly RO water purifiers What is an RO water purifier? It’s a device that uses reverse osmosis to remove impurities and contaminants from water, making it safe to drink.

Are budget RO purifiers reliable? Yes, many affordable RO purifiers offer excellent filtration and durability for everyday use.

How often should I change RO filters? Filters usually need replacing every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Do RO purifiers waste a lot of water? Some wastage occurs, but many budget models now include water-saving features to minimise waste.

Can a budget RO purifier remove heavy metals? Yes, most RO purifiers, even budget-friendly ones, effectively remove heavy metals like lead and arsenic.

