Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
RO vs UV water purifiers: Detailed comparison of features and performance with our top 10 picks

By Amit Rahi
May 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore the differences between RO and UV water purifiers with a detailed comparison and top picks to help you choose the best option for clean drinking water.

FAQs

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

₹8,499

GET THIS

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter

₹19,099

GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

₹7,999

GET THIS

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

₹15,499

GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

₹7,999

GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

₹11,999

GET THIS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

₹7,799

GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Waer Purifier with Goodness of Copper and RO, UV, UF, Inbuilt TDs Adjuster, Multisource Water Compatibility, Black

₹4,938

GET THIS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

₹14,499

GET THIS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

₹9,499

Two of the most popular types on the market are RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV (Ultraviolet) water purifiers, each offering distinct benefits based on your water quality and purification needs. With various models and features to choose from, making the right decision can be overwhelming.

Discover the best RO and UV water purifiers with our expert comparison and top picks.
UV (Ultraviolet) water purifiers use UV light to kill bacteria and viruses but do not remove dissolved salts or impurities. RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers filter water through a semipermeable membrane, removing dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microbes. RO is ideal for hard or salty water, while UV is suitable for water with low TDS (Total Dissolved Solids).

Now, to make the process easier, we’ve also compiled a list of the top water purifiers, showcasing the best models from both categories. This comparison will help you find the perfect purifier for your home or office, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for all.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier ensures superior water purification with advanced RO Maxx and UV E-Boiling technologies. It offers 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction, making water safe from contaminants like lead, mercury, and pesticides.

With a 1-year free warranty, complimentary installation, and a free service plan, it’s ideal for any water source. Its long-lasting cartridge ensures continuous, clean drinking water for up to 1 year or 6000 liters.

Specifications

Bacteria Reduction
99.9999%
Virus Reduction
99.99%
Cartridge Life
6000 liters or 1 year
Water Source Compatibility
Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
Warranty
1-year free warranty & installation

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective against a wide range of contaminants

affiliate-tick

Free service plan and warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires regular maintenance visits

affiliate-cross

High initial cost

Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier reliable with great filtration and taste. Installation is smooth. However, some report malfunctions after a month and excess water wastage.

Why choose this product?

Ideal if you want a feature-rich water purifier with good filtration and timely setup. Just keep in mind possible maintenance issues and water wastage concerns.

The AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier uses patented Side Stream RO Membrane to ensure 100% water passes through the RO process, providing impurity-free drinking water. It features 6-stage purification and Mineralizer Technology (MIN-TECH) to retain essential minerals while maintaining the natural taste of water.

The compact design fits seamlessly under the sink, making it ideal for modern kitchens. With a 5L storage capacity, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications

Purification Stages
6 stages (including RO, Sedimentation, Carbon Block)
Storage Capacity
5 Liters
Installation Type
Under Sink
Special Feature
Mineralizer Technology (MIN-TECH)
Warranty
1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Patented RO membrane ensures no impurities bypass

affiliate-tick

Compact design fits under the counter, saving space

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Storage capacity may not be enough for larger families

affiliate-cross

Requires professional installation

Click Here to Buy

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the purifier’s sleek design, compact fit, and great taste. However, some report early malfunctions and mixed feelings about its price.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those wanting modern aesthetics and efficient filtration in tight spaces. Just note the higher price tag and potential short-term reliability issues.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers 7-stage advanced purification, ensuring safe drinking water. It includes sediment, carbon, and anti-scalant filters, along with UV disinfection and Ultra Filtration, which removes bacteria and viruses without depleting beneficial minerals.

Its 7L storage capacity suits medium-sized families, and the taste enhancer improves water flavor. With free installation and service under the Livpure Smart Service Plan, this purifier is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Purification Stages
7 stages (Sediment, Carbon, RO, UV, UF, Anti-Scalant, Post Carbon)
Storage Capacity
7 Liters
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Special Features
Taste Enhancer, UV Disinfection
Warranty
Free standard installation & service under warranty

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-stage purification ensures thorough water cleaning

affiliate-tick

Taste enhancer improves water flavor

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wall-mounted installation may not suit all kitchens

affiliate-cross

Storage capacity may be limited for larger families

Click Here to Buy

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s advanced filtration, good taste, and sleek finish. However, reports of leakage and membrane failure within months are concerning.

Why choose this product?

Great for those seeking stylish, effective purification—if you’re okay with the risk of leakage or maintenance after a few months.

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive 8L storage capacity and multiple purification stages, including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and Copper filters. The advanced RO membrane removes dissolved impurities like arsenic, mercury, and pesticides, while the alkaline filter helps maintain pH balance and improve overall health.

With an auto-flush feature to extend the RO membrane lifespan and a free service plan for one year, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Purification Stages
RO+UV+UF+Alk+Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank
Storage Capacity
8 Liters
Flow Rate
20 Liters per Hour
Special Features
Alkaline, Copper, Auto Flush, TDS Control
Warranty
Free service plan for 1 year (installation, health checks, repairs)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced purification with multi-stage filtration

affiliate-tick

Copper filter enhances health benefits

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large unit may require significant installation space

affiliate-cross

Higher initial cost due to advanced features

Click Here to Buy

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s sleek look, efficient same-day installation, and good water taste. But mixed feedback exists on motor reliability and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Great for clean-tasting water and quick setup, but be aware of potential motor issues and higher pricing concerns from some users.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers a 7L storage capacity and uses 100% RO+UF purification, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. It features dual mineral and bacteriostatic filters, which enhance taste and protect against harmful bacteria.

The purifier’s compact design includes a removable, transparent tank for easy cleaning and a zero-splash water flow controller faucet. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it also comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and easy countertop installation.

Specifications

Purification Stages
RO+UF (Activated Carbon)
Storage Capacity
7 Liters
Special Features
Dual Mineral, Bacteriostatic, Taste Enhancer
Installation Type
Countertop
Warranty
1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dual mineral filter improves taste and water quality

affiliate-tick

Compact, easy-to-install design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires countertop space for installation

affiliate-cross

Only 7L storage, may not suit larger families

Click Here to Buy

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s value, design, and features like copper-zinc minerals and warm/hot water. But some faced issues with water output and wastage.

Why choose this product?

Great for health-conscious users seeking mineral-rich water and multiple temperature options, but potential functionality hiccups might be a concern for a few.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier offers advanced purification with multiple stages, including RO, UF, TDS control, and UV LED technology, making water free from impurities like arsenic, mercury, and bacteria. Its 8L capacity suits medium-sized families, and the TDS control system ensures water retains essential minerals.

The purifier also features a long-lasting RO membrane, an activated carbon filter, and UV in-tank technology for extended bacteria and virus protection. The purifier is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Purification Stages
RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED
Storage Capacity
8 Liters
Flow Rate
20 Liters per Hour
Special Features
TDS Control, UV In-Tank Technology
Warranty
1-year free warranty & complimentary installation

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-stage purification for thorough filtration

affiliate-tick

TDS control enhances taste and retains minerals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires wall or freestanding space

affiliate-cross

May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Click Here to Buy

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s build quality, taste, and Kent’s service. However, some report leakage and post-installation breakdowns, with mixed opinions on value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those who value strong customer support and initial performance, but potential maintenance issues may concern budget-conscious buyers.

The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF Water Purifier offers 6-stage purification with advanced features like mineral enhancer cartridge, which adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. With a 7L capacity, it ensures a continuous supply of safe, mineral-enriched water.

The purifier is equipped with SmartSense indicators for filter replacement alerts and an iSF filter that lasts 2x longer. It's suitable for all water types and provides up to 45% water saving, making it efficient for daily use.

Specifications

Purification Stages
RO+MF (6 stages)
Storage Capacity
7 Liters
Special Features
Mineral Enhancer, SmartSense Indicators, iSF filter
Filter Life
6000 Liters
Installation Type
Wall Mount

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Mineral enhancer enriches water with essential minerals

affiliate-tick

SmartSense feature ensures timely filter changes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wall mount installation may not suit all kitchens

affiliate-cross

7L storage may be limited for larger families

Click Here to Buy

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the improved water quality, compact design, and on-time professional installation. The unit offers good value and effective TDS reduction.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users seeking a compact, efficient purifier with reliable service and noticeable water quality improvements.

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water Purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS control to ensure pure, safe, and mineral-enriched water. The purifier features a 12L capacity, making it ideal for larger households.

It also includes a copper filter for added health benefits and a TDS adjuster to maintain the right mineral balance. With multisource water compatibility, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring versatility and convenience.

Specifications

Purification Stages
RO+UV+UF+TDS Control
Storage Capacity
12 Liters
Special Features
Copper filter, TDS adjuster, Multisource compatibility
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large 12L capacity for bigger families

affiliate-tick

Copper filter adds health benefits

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wall-mount installation might not suit all kitchens

affiliate-cross

Larger size requires more installation space

Click Here to Buy

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Waer Purifier with Goodness of Copper and RO, UV, UF, Inbuilt TDs Adjuster, Multisource Water Compatibility, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s effective filtration, easy setup, and visual appeal. However, mixed reviews highlight occasional build quality and reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

A solid pick for those wanting clean-tasting water and a stylish design—just be aware of occasional performance inconsistencies.

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier provides 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, copper, minerals, and alkaline filters, ensuring pure and mineral-enriched water. With an 8L capacity, it is ideal for medium-sized households. The purifier offers a 2-year service-free period, with no service costs for filter changes during this time.

Additionally, it has in-tank UV technology for continuous protection against germs. It’s compatible with all water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Purification Stages
10 stages (RO+UV, Copper, Alkaline, Minerals)
Storage Capacity
8 Liters
Special Features
In-tank UV, 2-year service-free, Smart Rinse technology
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Warranty
2-year unconditional warranty (filters included)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Service-free for 2 years, saving on maintenance costs

affiliate-tick

Continuous UV protection ensures safe, pure water

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires wall-mount installation, which may not suit all kitchens

affiliate-cross

Larger size may need more installation space

Click Here to Buy

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the purifier’s sleek look, smooth installation, and impressive 9-stage filtration. Water tastes pure, with no chemical aftertaste and minimal wastage.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for modern kitchens—combines style, strong purification, and low maintenance. Great for those wanting reliable performance and clean-tasting water.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier offers advanced 8-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and copper ionization, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched drinking water. Its 7L capacity is ideal for small to medium households. The purifier includes a mineralizer that adds essential minerals like magnesium for improved health benefits.

In-tank UV sterilization ensures water stays safe, even during power cuts. The purifier also provides LED indicators for real-time updates on purification and power status.

Specifications

Purification Stages
8 (RO+UV+UF+Mineralizer+Copper)
Storage Capacity
7 Liters
Special Features
In-tank UV sterilization, LED indicators, Copper ionization
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Warranty
Free installation & service under warranty

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

8-stage purification for comprehensive water filtration

affiliate-tick

Health benefits from copper and essential minerals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires wall-mount installation, which may not fit all kitchens

affiliate-cross

7L capacity may be limited for larger families

Click Here to Buy

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the easy installation, good filter quality, and pure-tasting water. The design fits modern kitchens, though some report it stops working and wastes water.

Why choose this product?

Great for those seeking low-maintenance, stylish purifiers with strong filtration. Just keep in mind possible functional issues and water wastage.

What type of water is best suited for an RO water purifier?

RO purifiers are ideal for areas with hard water and high TDS levels, as they effectively remove salts, minerals, and contaminants. If your water has a high concentration of impurities, an RO purifier will ensure clean, safe drinking water.

Can UV purifiers work without electricity?

UV purifiers require electricity to function as they use UV lamps for disinfection. Without power, the UV purifier will not be able to kill bacteria or viruses in the water, making it unsuitable for areas with frequent power outages.

Do RO purifiers waste a lot of water?

Yes, RO purifiers tend to waste more water compared to other types. For every liter of purified water, about 3-4 liters may be discarded as waste. However, newer models are designed to minimize water wastage, improving efficiency.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers

Water Purifier

Purification Stages

Storage Capacity

Special Features

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UVRO + UV + Sedi Shield + Particulate Filter7 LitersFree Service Plan, TDS control, UV sterilization
AO Smith Z2+ Water PurifierRO + UV + MIN-TECH5 LitersMineralizer, 6-stage purification, LED indicator
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UFRO + UV + UF7 Liters7-stage filtration, Taste Enhancer, Free installation
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + CopperRO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control8 LitersUV LED Tank, Auto Flush, Copper filter
Havells AQUAS Water PurifierRO + UF + Activated Carbon7 LitersDual mineral filter, Hygiene faucet
KENT Grand RO Water PurifierRO + UV + UF + TDS Control8 LitersUV In-Tank Technology, TDS control
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MFRO + MF + UV7 LitersMineral enhancer, SmartSense indicator
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water PurifierRO + UV + UF + TDS Control12 LitersCopper filter, Alkaline, Multisource compatibility
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water PurifierRO + UV + Copper + Alkaline8 Liters2-year service-free, In-tank UV sterilization
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water PurifierRO + UV + UF + Copper + Mineralizer7 LitersIn-tank UV sterilization, Mineralizer, LED indicators

Best budget water purifiers in 2025 with high filtration capacity and suitable for all water types

Best water purifiers for home in India: Top 10 purifiers that preserve essential minerals

Best water purifier for home with advanced technology and features: Top 8 picks from Kent, Havells, Aquaguard and others

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

FAQs on best water purifiers

  • What’s the main difference between RO and UV water purifiers?

    RO purifiers remove dissolved solids, salts, and heavy metals, while UV purifiers kill bacteria and viruses without affecting TDS levels.

  • Which water purifier is better for high TDS water?

    RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS water as they effectively remove dissolved salts and contaminants.

  • Can UV purifiers remove heavy metals from water?

    No, UV purifiers only disinfect water by killing microbes and do not remove heavy metals or other dissolved solids.

  • How often should I replace the filters in an RO purifier?

    RO filters typically need replacement every 6-12 months, depending on water quality and usage.

  • Is UV purification enough for safe drinking water?

    UV purification is effective for killing bacteria and viruses but may not be sufficient if the water contains high TDS or chemical contaminants.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

