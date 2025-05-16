RO vs UV water purifiers: Detailed comparison of features and performance with our top 10 picks

Two of the most popular types on the market are RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV (Ultraviolet) water purifiers, each offering distinct benefits based on your water quality and purification needs. With various models and features to choose from, making the right decision can be overwhelming. Discover the best RO and UV water purifiers with our expert comparison and top picks.

UV (Ultraviolet) water purifiers use UV light to kill bacteria and viruses but do not remove dissolved salts or impurities. RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers filter water through a semipermeable membrane, removing dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microbes. RO is ideal for hard or salty water, while UV is suitable for water with low TDS (Total Dissolved Solids).

Now, to make the process easier, we’ve also compiled a list of the top water purifiers, showcasing the best models from both categories. This comparison will help you find the perfect purifier for your home or office, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for all.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier ensures superior water purification with advanced RO Maxx and UV E-Boiling technologies. It offers 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction, making water safe from contaminants like lead, mercury, and pesticides.

With a 1-year free warranty, complimentary installation, and a free service plan, it’s ideal for any water source. Its long-lasting cartridge ensures continuous, clean drinking water for up to 1 year or 6000 liters.

Specifications Bacteria Reduction 99.9999% Virus Reduction 99.99% Cartridge Life 6000 liters or 1 year Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Warranty 1-year free warranty & installation Reasons to buy Effective against a wide range of contaminants Free service plan and warranty Reasons to avoid Requires regular maintenance visits High initial cost Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier reliable with great filtration and taste. Installation is smooth. However, some report malfunctions after a month and excess water wastage.

Why choose this product?

Ideal if you want a feature-rich water purifier with good filtration and timely setup. Just keep in mind possible maintenance issues and water wastage concerns.

The AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier uses patented Side Stream RO Membrane to ensure 100% water passes through the RO process, providing impurity-free drinking water. It features 6-stage purification and Mineralizer Technology (MIN-TECH) to retain essential minerals while maintaining the natural taste of water.

The compact design fits seamlessly under the sink, making it ideal for modern kitchens. With a 5L storage capacity, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications Purification Stages 6 stages (including RO, Sedimentation, Carbon Block) Storage Capacity 5 Liters Installation Type Under Sink Special Feature Mineralizer Technology (MIN-TECH) Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty Reasons to buy Patented RO membrane ensures no impurities bypass Compact design fits under the counter, saving space Reasons to avoid Storage capacity may not be enough for larger families Requires professional installation Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the purifier’s sleek design, compact fit, and great taste. However, some report early malfunctions and mixed feelings about its price.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those wanting modern aesthetics and efficient filtration in tight spaces. Just note the higher price tag and potential short-term reliability issues.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers 7-stage advanced purification, ensuring safe drinking water. It includes sediment, carbon, and anti-scalant filters, along with UV disinfection and Ultra Filtration, which removes bacteria and viruses without depleting beneficial minerals.

Its 7L storage capacity suits medium-sized families, and the taste enhancer improves water flavor. With free installation and service under the Livpure Smart Service Plan, this purifier is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Purification Stages 7 stages (Sediment, Carbon, RO, UV, UF, Anti-Scalant, Post Carbon) Storage Capacity 7 Liters Installation Type Wall Mount Special Features Taste Enhancer, UV Disinfection Warranty Free standard installation & service under warranty Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification ensures thorough water cleaning Taste enhancer improves water flavor Reasons to avoid Wall-mounted installation may not suit all kitchens Storage capacity may be limited for larger families Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s advanced filtration, good taste, and sleek finish. However, reports of leakage and membrane failure within months are concerning.

Why choose this product?

Great for those seeking stylish, effective purification—if you’re okay with the risk of leakage or maintenance after a few months.

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive 8L storage capacity and multiple purification stages, including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and Copper filters. The advanced RO membrane removes dissolved impurities like arsenic, mercury, and pesticides, while the alkaline filter helps maintain pH balance and improve overall health.

With an auto-flush feature to extend the RO membrane lifespan and a free service plan for one year, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Purification Stages RO+UV+UF+Alk+Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank Storage Capacity 8 Liters Flow Rate 20 Liters per Hour Special Features Alkaline, Copper, Auto Flush, TDS Control Warranty Free service plan for 1 year (installation, health checks, repairs) Reasons to buy Advanced purification with multi-stage filtration Copper filter enhances health benefits Reasons to avoid Large unit may require significant installation space Higher initial cost due to advanced features Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s sleek look, efficient same-day installation, and good water taste. But mixed feedback exists on motor reliability and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Great for clean-tasting water and quick setup, but be aware of potential motor issues and higher pricing concerns from some users.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers a 7L storage capacity and uses 100% RO+UF purification, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. It features dual mineral and bacteriostatic filters, which enhance taste and protect against harmful bacteria.

The purifier’s compact design includes a removable, transparent tank for easy cleaning and a zero-splash water flow controller faucet. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it also comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and easy countertop installation.

Specifications Purification Stages RO+UF (Activated Carbon) Storage Capacity 7 Liters Special Features Dual Mineral, Bacteriostatic, Taste Enhancer Installation Type Countertop Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty Reasons to buy Dual mineral filter improves taste and water quality Compact, easy-to-install design Reasons to avoid Requires countertop space for installation Only 7L storage, may not suit larger families Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s value, design, and features like copper-zinc minerals and warm/hot water. But some faced issues with water output and wastage.

Why choose this product?

Great for health-conscious users seeking mineral-rich water and multiple temperature options, but potential functionality hiccups might be a concern for a few.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier offers advanced purification with multiple stages, including RO, UF, TDS control, and UV LED technology, making water free from impurities like arsenic, mercury, and bacteria. Its 8L capacity suits medium-sized families, and the TDS control system ensures water retains essential minerals.

The purifier also features a long-lasting RO membrane, an activated carbon filter, and UV in-tank technology for extended bacteria and virus protection. The purifier is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Purification Stages RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Storage Capacity 8 Liters Flow Rate 20 Liters per Hour Special Features TDS Control, UV In-Tank Technology Warranty 1-year free warranty & complimentary installation Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification for thorough filtration TDS control enhances taste and retains minerals Reasons to avoid Requires wall or freestanding space May be bulky for smaller kitchens Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier’s build quality, taste, and Kent’s service. However, some report leakage and post-installation breakdowns, with mixed opinions on value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those who value strong customer support and initial performance, but potential maintenance issues may concern budget-conscious buyers.

The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF Water Purifier offers 6-stage purification with advanced features like mineral enhancer cartridge, which adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. With a 7L capacity, it ensures a continuous supply of safe, mineral-enriched water.

The purifier is equipped with SmartSense indicators for filter replacement alerts and an iSF filter that lasts 2x longer. It's suitable for all water types and provides up to 45% water saving, making it efficient for daily use.

Specifications Purification Stages RO+MF (6 stages) Storage Capacity 7 Liters Special Features Mineral Enhancer, SmartSense Indicators, iSF filter Filter Life 6000 Liters Installation Type Wall Mount Reasons to buy Mineral enhancer enriches water with essential minerals SmartSense feature ensures timely filter changes Reasons to avoid Wall mount installation may not suit all kitchens 7L storage may be limited for larger families Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the improved water quality, compact design, and on-time professional installation. The unit offers good value and effective TDS reduction.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users seeking a compact, efficient purifier with reliable service and noticeable water quality improvements.

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water Purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS control to ensure pure, safe, and mineral-enriched water. The purifier features a 12L capacity, making it ideal for larger households.

It also includes a copper filter for added health benefits and a TDS adjuster to maintain the right mineral balance. With multisource water compatibility, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring versatility and convenience.

Specifications Purification Stages RO+UV+UF+TDS Control Storage Capacity 12 Liters Special Features Copper filter, TDS adjuster, Multisource compatibility Installation Type Wall Mount Material Plastic Reasons to buy Large 12L capacity for bigger families Copper filter adds health benefits Reasons to avoid Wall-mount installation might not suit all kitchens Larger size requires more installation space Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Waer Purifier with Goodness of Copper and RO, UV, UF, Inbuilt TDs Adjuster, Multisource Water Compatibility, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier’s effective filtration, easy setup, and visual appeal. However, mixed reviews highlight occasional build quality and reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

A solid pick for those wanting clean-tasting water and a stylish design—just be aware of occasional performance inconsistencies.

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier provides 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, copper, minerals, and alkaline filters, ensuring pure and mineral-enriched water. With an 8L capacity, it is ideal for medium-sized households. The purifier offers a 2-year service-free period, with no service costs for filter changes during this time.

Additionally, it has in-tank UV technology for continuous protection against germs. It’s compatible with all water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications Purification Stages 10 stages (RO+UV, Copper, Alkaline, Minerals) Storage Capacity 8 Liters Special Features In-tank UV, 2-year service-free, Smart Rinse technology Installation Type Wall Mount Warranty 2-year unconditional warranty (filters included) Reasons to buy Service-free for 2 years, saving on maintenance costs Continuous UV protection ensures safe, pure water Reasons to avoid Requires wall-mount installation, which may not suit all kitchens Larger size may need more installation space Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the purifier’s sleek look, smooth installation, and impressive 9-stage filtration. Water tastes pure, with no chemical aftertaste and minimal wastage.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for modern kitchens—combines style, strong purification, and low maintenance. Great for those wanting reliable performance and clean-tasting water.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier offers advanced 8-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and copper ionization, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched drinking water. Its 7L capacity is ideal for small to medium households. The purifier includes a mineralizer that adds essential minerals like magnesium for improved health benefits.

In-tank UV sterilization ensures water stays safe, even during power cuts. The purifier also provides LED indicators for real-time updates on purification and power status.

Specifications Purification Stages 8 (RO+UV+UF+Mineralizer+Copper) Storage Capacity 7 Liters Special Features In-tank UV sterilization, LED indicators, Copper ionization Installation Type Wall Mount Warranty Free installation & service under warranty Reasons to buy 8-stage purification for comprehensive water filtration Health benefits from copper and essential minerals Reasons to avoid Requires wall-mount installation, which may not fit all kitchens 7L capacity may be limited for larger families Click Here to Buy Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the easy installation, good filter quality, and pure-tasting water. The design fits modern kitchens, though some report it stops working and wastes water.

Why choose this product?

Great for those seeking low-maintenance, stylish purifiers with strong filtration. Just keep in mind possible functional issues and water wastage.

What type of water is best suited for an RO water purifier?

RO purifiers are ideal for areas with hard water and high TDS levels, as they effectively remove salts, minerals, and contaminants. If your water has a high concentration of impurities, an RO purifier will ensure clean, safe drinking water.

Can UV purifiers work without electricity?

UV purifiers require electricity to function as they use UV lamps for disinfection. Without power, the UV purifier will not be able to kill bacteria or viruses in the water, making it unsuitable for areas with frequent power outages.

Do RO purifiers waste a lot of water?

Yes, RO purifiers tend to waste more water compared to other types. For every liter of purified water, about 3-4 liters may be discarded as waste. However, newer models are designed to minimize water wastage, improving efficiency.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers

Water Purifier Purification Stages Storage Capacity Special Features Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV RO + UV + Sedi Shield + Particulate Filter 7 Liters Free Service Plan, TDS control, UV sterilization AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier RO + UV + MIN-TECH 5 Liters Mineralizer, 6-stage purification, LED indicator Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF RO + UV + UF 7 Liters 7-stage filtration, Taste Enhancer, Free installation KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control 8 Liters UV LED Tank, Auto Flush, Copper filter Havells AQUAS Water Purifier RO + UF + Activated Carbon 7 Liters Dual mineral filter, Hygiene faucet KENT Grand RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + TDS Control 8 Liters UV In-Tank Technology, TDS control Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF RO + MF + UV 7 Liters Mineral enhancer, SmartSense indicator AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + TDS Control 12 Liters Copper filter, Alkaline, Multisource compatibility Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline 8 Liters 2-year service-free, In-tank UV sterilization Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Copper + Mineralizer 7 Liters In-tank UV sterilization, Mineralizer, LED indicators

FAQs on best water purifiers What’s the main difference between RO and UV water purifiers? RO purifiers remove dissolved solids, salts, and heavy metals, while UV purifiers kill bacteria and viruses without affecting TDS levels.

Which water purifier is better for high TDS water? RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS water as they effectively remove dissolved salts and contaminants.

Can UV purifiers remove heavy metals from water? No, UV purifiers only disinfect water by killing microbes and do not remove heavy metals or other dissolved solids.

How often should I replace the filters in an RO purifier? RO filters typically need replacement every 6-12 months, depending on water quality and usage.

Is UV purification enough for safe drinking water? UV purification is effective for killing bacteria and viruses but may not be sufficient if the water contains high TDS or chemical contaminants.

