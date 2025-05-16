Menu Explore
Top 5 RO picks for this summer: Which gives you pure water with the lowest cost of maintenance

ByAmit Rahi
May 16, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Top 5 RO systems this summer offering pure water and the lowest maintenance costs for easy, cost-effective hydration.

FAQs

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹18,499

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Choosing the right Reverse Osmosis (RO) system can make a big difference in the quality of your drinking water and your wallet. With so many options available, it’s important to find one that not only provides pure, clean water but also keeps maintenance costs low. This summer, staying hydrated with safe water shouldn’t be complicated or expensive.

Smart purification made simple with low maintenance and long-term savings
Smart purification made simple with low maintenance and long-term savings

In this guide, we’ll highlight the top five RO systems that combine efficiency, affordability, and ease of upkeep. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or buying your first unit, these picks offer reliable performance without breaking the bank.

Urban Company’s Native M2 RO is a smart, IoT-enabled water purifier that monitors filter and membrane health, alerting you only when service is due—just once every two years. It comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty and requires minimal upkeep.

The Navie M2 water purifier from Urban Company has very low maintenance costs. Over six years, maintenance costs total just 10,000, helping you save 12,000–15,000 compared to others. It’s a highly cost-effective, low-maintenance solution for those seeking reliable access to pure, safe drinking water.

Specifications

Purification
10-stage
Capacity
8-litre
Technology
RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
Features
Smart IoT
Installation
Wall mount

2-year service-free operation

Comprehensive 2-year warranty

Extra cost for pressure kits

Limited free installation cities

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier delivers 100% pure drinking water through multi-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS control. It removes harmful dissolved impurities like arsenic and pesticides, while the alkaline feature enhances pH up to 9.5 for improved immunity and health.

The 8-litre tank includes UV LED protection and is ideal for water from borewells, tankers, and municipal sources. Its auto-flush and TDS control ensure consistently safe and mineral-rich water.

Specifications

Capacity
8 litres
Purification
RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control
Material
Food-grade material
Installation type
Wall mount
Special feature
Alkaline boost & TDS adjustment

Enhances pH and boosts immunity

Removes dissolved impurities including heavy metals

No IoT or smart features

No mention of included external filters or installation kit

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver is a 7-litre RO+UV+Copper water purifier featuring 8-stage purification and patented copper technology. It offers a 2-year no-service promise, 60% water saving with advanced DLFT, and a taste adjuster for consistently sweet water.

Ideal for all water sources, it comes with a dual installation option (wall-mounted or countertop), free installation, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable and efficient choice for pure, healthy drinking water.

Specifications

Capacity
7 litres
Purification
RO + UV + Copper
Material
ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
Installation type
Wall-mounted / Countertop
Special feature
2-year no-service & 60% water saving

Patented copper technology & taste adjuster

Dual-layer filter technology improves water recovery

Smaller capacity compared to others

Limited to 2-year warranty with app-based support

Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a compact 6.2-litre water purifier with advanced 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Charge technology. Designed for all water sources, it offers up to 60% water savings and delivers high purity with enhanced taste.

It includes a free service plan, taste adjuster, and long cartridge life of up to 6000 litres, making it ideal for households seeking safe, mineral-rich water with efficient performance and reduced wastage.

Specifications

Capacity
6.2 litres
Purification
RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge
Material
ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
Installation type
Wall-mounted / Countertop
Special feature
9-stage purification & 60% water saving

Includes Mineral Charge for essential micronutrients

Free service plan with maintenance and repair support

Smaller tank size may not suit larger families

1-year free service plan is shorter compared to others’ 2-year support

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Pureit Copper+ RO water purifier offers 7-stage purification, combining RO, UV, MF, Copper, and mineral enrichment for safe and healthy drinking water. With an 8-litre capacity and dual dispensing for copper or regular RO water, it suits all water sources.

Its patented copper charge technology with auto-cleaning ensures real-time copper infusion, while Smartsense indicators provide timely filter alerts, making it ideal for homes seeking advanced purification and essential mineral retention.

Specifications

Capacity
8 litres
Purification
RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral
Material
Plastic
Installation type
Countertop / Wall mountable
Special feature
Dual dispensing with copper auto-cleaning

Real-time copper infusion with auto-cleaning

Smartsense indicators ensure timely filter replacement

Countertop-only design may not suit all kitchens

No IoT or mobile app connectivity

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

Factors to consider when choosing an RO water purifier

  • Water Quality: Check the source and level of contaminants to select the right purification technology.
  • Maintenance Cost: Look for systems with affordable filter replacements and minimal servicing needs.
  • Water Wastage: Choose models that minimise water wastage during the purification process.
  • Storage Capacity: Consider your household’s daily water consumption to pick an appropriate storage tank size.
  • Certification and Warranty: Ensure the purifier has relevant safety certifications and offers a reliable warranty for peace of mind.

How often should RO filters be replaced?

RO filters typically need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance, better taste, and effective removal of contaminants, extending the life of the entire system.

Is RO water safe for daily consumption?

Yes, RO water is safe for daily use. It removes harmful impurities like heavy metals and bacteria. However, some models also restore essential minerals to maintain a healthy balance, so choosing a model with mineralisation is often recommended.

What makes a low-maintenance RO system?

A low-maintenance RO system features long-lasting filters, easy-to-replace cartridges, and self-cleaning functions. Models with smart indicators and automatic shut-off also reduce manual intervention, saving time and long-term maintenance costs.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers

Water Purifier

Capacity

Purification

Installation Type

Urban Company Native M28 litresRO + UV + Copper + AlkalineWall mount
KENT Supreme Alkaline8 litresRO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS ControlWall mount
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver7 litresRO + UV + CopperWall-mounted / Countertop
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver6.2 litresRO + UV + UF + Mineral ChargeWall-mounted / Countertop
Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO8 litresRO + UV + MF + Copper + MineralCountertop / Wall mountable

FAQs on best water purifiers

  • What does an RO purifier remove from water?

    RO purifiers remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms.

  • Can RO purifiers work with borewell water?

    Yes, RO systems are suitable for high TDS borewell water, making it safe to drink.

  • How much water does an RO purifier waste?

    Most RO systems waste 2–3 litres for every litre of purified water, though newer models reduce this.

  • Do RO systems need electricity?

    Yes, RO purifiers require electricity to operate the pump and filtration process.

  • Are all RO systems the same?

    No, they vary by features, purification stages, water recovery rate, and maintenance needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

