Top 5 RO picks for this summer: Which gives you pure water with the lowest cost of maintenance

Choosing the right Reverse Osmosis (RO) system can make a big difference in the quality of your drinking water and your wallet. With so many options available, it’s important to find one that not only provides pure, clean water but also keeps maintenance costs low. This summer, staying hydrated with safe water shouldn’t be complicated or expensive. Smart purification made simple with low maintenance and long-term savings

In this guide, we’ll highlight the top five RO systems that combine efficiency, affordability, and ease of upkeep. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or buying your first unit, these picks offer reliable performance without breaking the bank.

Urban Company’s Native M2 RO is a smart, IoT-enabled water purifier that monitors filter and membrane health, alerting you only when service is due—just once every two years. It comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty and requires minimal upkeep.

The Navie M2 water purifier from Urban Company has very low maintenance costs. Over six years, maintenance costs total just ₹10,000, helping you save ₹12,000–15,000 compared to others. It’s a highly cost-effective, low-maintenance solution for those seeking reliable access to pure, safe drinking water.

Specifications Purification 10-stage Capacity 8-litre Technology RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Features Smart IoT Installation Wall mount Reasons to buy 2-year service-free operation Comprehensive 2-year warranty Reasons to avoid Extra cost for pressure kits Limited free installation cities Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier delivers 100% pure drinking water through multi-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS control. It removes harmful dissolved impurities like arsenic and pesticides, while the alkaline feature enhances pH up to 9.5 for improved immunity and health.

The 8-litre tank includes UV LED protection and is ideal for water from borewells, tankers, and municipal sources. Its auto-flush and TDS control ensure consistently safe and mineral-rich water.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control Material Food-grade material Installation type Wall mount Special feature Alkaline boost & TDS adjustment Reasons to buy Enhances pH and boosts immunity Removes dissolved impurities including heavy metals Reasons to avoid No IoT or smart features No mention of included external filters or installation kit Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver is a 7-litre RO+UV+Copper water purifier featuring 8-stage purification and patented copper technology. It offers a 2-year no-service promise, 60% water saving with advanced DLFT, and a taste adjuster for consistently sweet water.

Ideal for all water sources, it comes with a dual installation option (wall-mounted or countertop), free installation, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable and efficient choice for pure, healthy drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification RO + UV + Copper Material ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Installation type Wall-mounted / Countertop Special feature 2-year no-service & 60% water saving Reasons to buy Patented copper technology & taste adjuster Dual-layer filter technology improves water recovery Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity compared to others Limited to 2-year warranty with app-based support Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a compact 6.2-litre water purifier with advanced 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Charge technology. Designed for all water sources, it offers up to 60% water savings and delivers high purity with enhanced taste.

It includes a free service plan, taste adjuster, and long cartridge life of up to 6000 litres, making it ideal for households seeking safe, mineral-rich water with efficient performance and reduced wastage.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Purification RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge Material ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Installation type Wall-mounted / Countertop Special feature 9-stage purification & 60% water saving Reasons to buy Includes Mineral Charge for essential micronutrients Free service plan with maintenance and repair support Reasons to avoid Smaller tank size may not suit larger families 1-year free service plan is shorter compared to others’ 2-year support Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Pureit Copper+ RO water purifier offers 7-stage purification, combining RO, UV, MF, Copper, and mineral enrichment for safe and healthy drinking water. With an 8-litre capacity and dual dispensing for copper or regular RO water, it suits all water sources.

Its patented copper charge technology with auto-cleaning ensures real-time copper infusion, while Smartsense indicators provide timely filter alerts, making it ideal for homes seeking advanced purification and essential mineral retention.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral Material Plastic Installation type Countertop / Wall mountable Special feature Dual dispensing with copper auto-cleaning Reasons to buy Real-time copper infusion with auto-cleaning Smartsense indicators ensure timely filter replacement Reasons to avoid Countertop-only design may not suit all kitchens No IoT or mobile app connectivity Click Here to Buy Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

Factors to consider when choosing an RO water purifier

Water Quality : Check the source and level of contaminants to select the right purification technology.

: Check the source and level of contaminants to select the right purification technology. Maintenance Cost : Look for systems with affordable filter replacements and minimal servicing needs.

: Look for systems with affordable filter replacements and minimal servicing needs. Water Wastage : Choose models that minimise water wastage during the purification process.

: Choose models that minimise water wastage during the purification process. Storage Capacity : Consider your household’s daily water consumption to pick an appropriate storage tank size.

: Consider your household’s daily water consumption to pick an appropriate storage tank size. Certification and Warranty: Ensure the purifier has relevant safety certifications and offers a reliable warranty for peace of mind.

How often should RO filters be replaced?

RO filters typically need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance, better taste, and effective removal of contaminants, extending the life of the entire system.

Is RO water safe for daily consumption?

Yes, RO water is safe for daily use. It removes harmful impurities like heavy metals and bacteria. However, some models also restore essential minerals to maintain a healthy balance, so choosing a model with mineralisation is often recommended.

What makes a low-maintenance RO system?

A low-maintenance RO system features long-lasting filters, easy-to-replace cartridges, and self-cleaning functions. Models with smart indicators and automatic shut-off also reduce manual intervention, saving time and long-term maintenance costs.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers

Water Purifier Capacity Purification Installation Type Urban Company Native M2 8 litres RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Wall mount KENT Supreme Alkaline 8 litres RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control Wall mount Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver 7 litres RO + UV + Copper Wall-mounted / Countertop Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 6.2 litres RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge Wall-mounted / Countertop Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO 8 litres RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral Countertop / Wall mountable

FAQs on best water purifiers What does an RO purifier remove from water? RO purifiers remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms.

Can RO purifiers work with borewell water? Yes, RO systems are suitable for high TDS borewell water, making it safe to drink.

How much water does an RO purifier waste? Most RO systems waste 2–3 litres for every litre of purified water, though newer models reduce this.

Do RO systems need electricity? Yes, RO purifiers require electricity to operate the pump and filtration process.

Are all RO systems the same? No, they vary by features, purification stages, water recovery rate, and maintenance needs.

