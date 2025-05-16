Top 5 RO picks for this summer: Which gives you pure water with the lowest cost of maintenance
Top 5 RO systems this summer offering pure water and the lowest maintenance costs for easy, cost-effective hydration.
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
Choosing the right Reverse Osmosis (RO) system can make a big difference in the quality of your drinking water and your wallet. With so many options available, it’s important to find one that not only provides pure, clean water but also keeps maintenance costs low. This summer, staying hydrated with safe water shouldn’t be complicated or expensive.
In this guide, we’ll highlight the top five RO systems that combine efficiency, affordability, and ease of upkeep. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or buying your first unit, these picks offer reliable performance without breaking the bank.
Urban Company’s Native M2 RO is a smart, IoT-enabled water purifier that monitors filter and membrane health, alerting you only when service is due—just once every two years. It comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty and requires minimal upkeep.
The Navie M2 water purifier from Urban Company has very low maintenance costs. Over six years, maintenance costs total just ₹10,000, helping you save ₹12,000–15,000 compared to others. It’s a highly cost-effective, low-maintenance solution for those seeking reliable access to pure, safe drinking water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
2-year service-free operation
Comprehensive 2-year warranty
Reasons to avoid
Extra cost for pressure kits
Limited free installation cities
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier delivers 100% pure drinking water through multi-stage purification including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS control. It removes harmful dissolved impurities like arsenic and pesticides, while the alkaline feature enhances pH up to 9.5 for improved immunity and health.
The 8-litre tank includes UV LED protection and is ideal for water from borewells, tankers, and municipal sources. Its auto-flush and TDS control ensure consistently safe and mineral-rich water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Enhances pH and boosts immunity
Removes dissolved impurities including heavy metals
Reasons to avoid
No IoT or smart features
No mention of included external filters or installation kit
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver is a 7-litre RO+UV+Copper water purifier featuring 8-stage purification and patented copper technology. It offers a 2-year no-service promise, 60% water saving with advanced DLFT, and a taste adjuster for consistently sweet water.
Ideal for all water sources, it comes with a dual installation option (wall-mounted or countertop), free installation, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable and efficient choice for pure, healthy drinking water.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Patented copper technology & taste adjuster
Dual-layer filter technology improves water recovery
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity compared to others
Limited to 2-year warranty with app-based support
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage
The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a compact 6.2-litre water purifier with advanced 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Charge technology. Designed for all water sources, it offers up to 60% water savings and delivers high purity with enhanced taste.
It includes a free service plan, taste adjuster, and long cartridge life of up to 6000 litres, making it ideal for households seeking safe, mineral-rich water with efficient performance and reduced wastage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes Mineral Charge for essential micronutrients
Free service plan with maintenance and repair support
Reasons to avoid
Smaller tank size may not suit larger families
1-year free service plan is shorter compared to others’ 2-year support
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
The Pureit Copper+ RO water purifier offers 7-stage purification, combining RO, UV, MF, Copper, and mineral enrichment for safe and healthy drinking water. With an 8-litre capacity and dual dispensing for copper or regular RO water, it suits all water sources.
Its patented copper charge technology with auto-cleaning ensures real-time copper infusion, while Smartsense indicators provide timely filter alerts, making it ideal for homes seeking advanced purification and essential mineral retention.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Real-time copper infusion with auto-cleaning
Smartsense indicators ensure timely filter replacement
Reasons to avoid
Countertop-only design may not suit all kitchens
No IoT or mobile app connectivity
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
Factors to consider when choosing an RO water purifier
- Water Quality: Check the source and level of contaminants to select the right purification technology.
- Maintenance Cost: Look for systems with affordable filter replacements and minimal servicing needs.
- Water Wastage: Choose models that minimise water wastage during the purification process.
- Storage Capacity: Consider your household’s daily water consumption to pick an appropriate storage tank size.
- Certification and Warranty: Ensure the purifier has relevant safety certifications and offers a reliable warranty for peace of mind.
How often should RO filters be replaced?
RO filters typically need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance, better taste, and effective removal of contaminants, extending the life of the entire system.
Is RO water safe for daily consumption?
Yes, RO water is safe for daily use. It removes harmful impurities like heavy metals and bacteria. However, some models also restore essential minerals to maintain a healthy balance, so choosing a model with mineralisation is often recommended.
What makes a low-maintenance RO system?
A low-maintenance RO system features long-lasting filters, easy-to-replace cartridges, and self-cleaning functions. Models with smart indicators and automatic shut-off also reduce manual intervention, saving time and long-term maintenance costs.
Top 3 features of best water purifiers
Water Purifier
Capacity
Purification
Installation Type
|Urban Company Native M2
|8 litres
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|Wall mount
|KENT Supreme Alkaline
|8 litres
|RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control
|Wall mount
|Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver
|7 litres
|RO + UV + Copper
|Wall-mounted / Countertop
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|6.2 litres
|RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge
|Wall-mounted / Countertop
|Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO
|8 litres
|RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral
|Countertop / Wall mountable
FAQs on best water purifiers
- What does an RO purifier remove from water?
RO purifiers remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms.
- Can RO purifiers work with borewell water?
Yes, RO systems are suitable for high TDS borewell water, making it safe to drink.
- How much water does an RO purifier waste?
Most RO systems waste 2–3 litres for every litre of purified water, though newer models reduce this.
- Do RO systems need electricity?
Yes, RO purifiers require electricity to operate the pump and filtration process.
- Are all RO systems the same?
No, they vary by features, purification stages, water recovery rate, and maintenance needs.
