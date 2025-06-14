Top 10 water purifiers for home that provide clean water for good health: Top recommendation from trusted brands

Clean drinking water is a must for a healthy life. With rising pollution and impurities in tap water, having a reliable water purifier at home is no longer a luxury. It’s a daily need. This list of the top 10 water purifiers for home includes trusted models from well-known brands. These purifiers use advanced technologies like RO, UV, and UF to remove harmful substances and keep the water rich in essential minerals. Top 10 water purifiers for hom with latest filters and strong build.

If you are looking for the best water purifiers for home, you’ll find great options here that suit different water types, budgets, and family needs. Each model has been selected for its performance, quality, and user satisfaction. Explore the list to find the best water purifiers that offer clean, safe, and great-tasting water every day.

The KENT Supreme Plus water purifier uses advanced RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, and TDS Control to remove impurities and harmful microbes. It raises water pH up to 9.5, making it healthier. The purifier includes a UV LED in the storage tank, 8-litre capacity, and an auto-flush system for long-lasting efficiency. Ideal for households seeking clean, alkaline, and bacteria-free water with multi-stage purification. It is one of the best water purifier available online for daily usage.

Specifications Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm Storage Capacity 8 Litres Purification Process RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + Copper + TDS Control Material Food Grade Plastic Reasons to buy Alkaline and copper filters enhance health benefits Multi-stage purification ensures safe and pure water Reasons to avoid Bulky size may not suit small kitchens Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the great water taste and advanced purification. The alkaline and copper features are praised, though a few report delays in professional installation.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for comprehensive purification along with added health benefits such as alkaline water, copper infusion, and UV LED protection in the storage tank.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver offers 7-stage purification to remove contaminants while retaining Calcium and Magnesium. UV sterilisation kills 99.9% of germs for added safety. It saves water and features SmartSense technology to alert you when the filter needs changing. Designed for efficiency and convenience, it provides clean, mineral-rich water with minimal waste and hassle-free maintenance, making it ideal for eco-conscious households.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the water quality, service, and easy installation, though some have raised concerns about leakage and shared mixed opinions on overall value.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for efficient purification, reduced water wastage, and clean, mineral-rich water supported by smart maintenance alerts and reliable performance.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ features a 7-litre tank and 7-stage purification suited for all water sources. It combines RO, UV, UF, and carbon filters to remove impurities and retain essential minerals. UV kills germs without affecting taste, while the post-carbon filter enhances flavour and prevents bacterial growth. With a sleek design and LED indicators for power, purification, and tank status, it’s a smart, user-friendly choice for home use.

Specifications Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm Installation type Wall mount Item weight‎ 7.4 kg Power source Corded electric Reasons to buy 7-stage purification ensures thorough cleaning of water LED indicators and a sleek design Reasons to avoid 7 litres might not suffice for larger families Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the taste, sleek design, and easy installation of the purifier. However, some report performance issues and have mixed views on water quality and service.

Why choose this product?

Select this model for advanced purification that eliminates contaminants and preserves essential minerals, delivering safe, healthy, and great-tasting water every day.

This Aquaguard water purifier features six-stage filtration, combining RO Maxx to eliminate lead, mercury, and microplastics, and UV E-Boiling for effective germ protection. Ultra-filtration enhances water clarity without removing essential minerals. Built for different water sources, it includes a long-lasting cartridge and smart LED indicators for hassle-free monitoring. Its compact design fits modern kitchens, ensuring safe, great-tasting water with every glass so no boiling, no second-guessing, just clean water on demand.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 6 litres Colour Black Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its efficiency and easy-to-use design, though some express concerns about the amount of water it wastes.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for high-performance RO purification, smart monitoring features, and durable build quality that ensures safe, clean drinking water for your home.

The Havells AQUAS water purifier features a 7-litre tank and a 5-stage purification system using RO and UF technologies. It enriches water with essential minerals like copper and zinc for better health. Designed for easy upkeep, it includes a detachable transparent tank and a smart faucet that minimises splashing. With three installation options and intelligent alerts for power, purification, errors, and tank status, it offers both convenience and efficiency.

Specifications Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm Installation type Wall mounted/countertop Item weight‎ 8 kg Power source Corded electric Reasons to buy Removable tank and easy-to-clean features Space-saving and flexible mounting options Reasons to avoid May not be as durable as metal alternatives Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, easy installation, and sleek look. Many are happy with the taste, value, and purification speed, though service reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

This purifier suits small families or tight spaces, combining essential mineral enrichment, hassle-free maintenance, and a compact design for everyday convenience and clean drinking water.

The Urban Company Native M1 goes beyond basic purification. It uses 10 filtration stages to remove impurities and restore minerals like copper and alkaline boosters. In-tank UV keeps water safe at all times. Its standout feature? A 2-year filter life that cuts service hassles. If you're after clean, healthy water without frequent maintenance, this model quietly delivers—reliability, simplicity, and safety packed into one sleek purifier.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Material Polypropylene Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Colour Black Reasons to buy Enhances water with copper and alkaline minerals Long-lasting filter life reduces upkeep Reasons to avoid Bulkier design compared to compact models Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its efficiency, modern design, and budget-friendly price. They also value the great taste, easy installation, and minimal servicing expenses.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for long-lasting performance, low maintenance, and consistently clean, mineral-enriched water without the hassle of frequent servicing.

The V-Guard Zenora combines RO, UF, and Mineral Balancer technologies to deliver clean, healthy water with a 7-litre storage tank. It removes heavy metals, microbes, and fine particles, while restoring calcium and magnesium for better taste. Designed for use with borewell, tanker, or municipal water, it fits seamlessly into any kitchen. LED indicators keep you informed of power, purification, and tank status. A smart choice for safe and great-tasting water daily.

Specifications Dimensions 20.5L x 34.5W x 45H cm Installation type Wall mounted/countertop Item weight‎ 8.29 kg Power source Electric Reasons to buy LED indicators for easy monitoring RO, UF, and MB technologies ensure thorough water purification Reasons to avoid May not be sufficient for larger families Click Here to Buy V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, service, and sleek appearance, though a few have reported issues with continuous water leakage from the unit.

Why choose this product?

Pick this model for advanced purification that removes impurities and adds essential minerals, delivering clean, healthy, and great-tasting water every time.

The AO Smith Z9 is built for modern homes that need more from a water purifier. It offers instant hot water for daily use and uses an 8-stage purification process with 100 percent RO plus SCMT to ensure clean, mineral-rich water. MIN TECH adds essential minerals back for improved taste. It also helps save up to 55 percent more water, making it both eco-friendly and highly efficient for everyday use.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm Reasons to buy Instant hot water at 45°C and 80°C 55% water-saving technology Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier than basic models Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Ambient Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its efficiency, water quality, and user-friendliness. Installation is easy, though some share mixed opinions on its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this to enjoy mineral-rich purity, instant hot water, multi-stage filtration, and smart technology that reduces water wastage efficiently.

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life ensures clean and great-tasting water through an 8-stage purification process with Active Copper and a Taste Adjuster. Its Dual Layer Filter Technology offers up to 2 years of service-free use. Built with water-saving RO technology, it reduces water wastage by 50 percent. This purifier is a dependable and eco-friendly option for homes looking for long-lasting performance and consistent water quality without frequent maintenance.

Specifications Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Dimensions 31L x 25W x 46H cm Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Reasons to buy Active Copper Technology for added health benefits Taste Adjuster enhances drinking experience Reasons to avoid Limited 7L storage capacity Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy setup, taste adjuster, and pricing. Some, however, have mixed views on long-term water quality and durability.

Why choose this product?

Select this for a space-saving design, copper-enriched water, minimal upkeep, and smart purification that cuts down on water waste effectively.

The Pureit Revito Prime delivers clean, mineral-rich water through a 7-stage purification system that includes RO, MF, UV in-tank sterilisation, and mineral enrichment. It removes harmful contaminants while adding back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Built with WQA-certified parts and DURAViva technology, it can purify up to 8000 litres, offering long-lasting performance. This purifier is a smart, reliable choice for those seeking health, safety, and efficiency in one unit.

Specifications Dimensions 26.5L x 37.5W x 48.8H cm Material Food-grade plastic Colour Black Purification Stages 7 (RO + MF + Mineral + UV in-tank) Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration ensures safe and mineral-rich water High purification output and better water savings Reasons to avoid Higher price point compared to basic RO models Click Here to Buy Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, elegant look, smooth installation, low water waste, great taste, fast service, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its 7-stage purification, mineral enrichment, UV safety, and high 8000-litre capacity with certified, durable components.

What makes multi-stage RO purifiers better?

Multi-stage purifiers combine different cleaning steps like RO, UV, and UF. RO clears out dissolved salts and metals. UV light kills bacteria and viruses. UF filters out tiny leftover particles. Together, they give you water that’s not just clean but also free of germs—while keeping important minerals your body needs.

Are copper water purifiers better than regular RO models?

Copper adds health benefits like better immunity and antibacterial protection. Some advanced purifiers, like those from Aquaguard and Havells, mix copper with RO and mineral tech. So you get pure water with added wellness benefits. If you're looking for something beyond just clean water, copper-infused RO purifiers are worth considering.

Why should you check the TDS level before choosing an RO purifier?

TDS tells you how many dissolved particles are present in your water. If the number is too high, your water might taste odd or even carry harmful substances. Checking the TDS helps you pick the right purifier that can handle the level of impurities in your water and give you better-tasting, safer water every day.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier:

Storage Capacity : Pick a purifier with enough storage, especially if your area faces frequent power cuts.

: Pick a purifier with enough storage, especially if your area faces frequent power cuts. Purification Technology : Choose a model with RO + UV + UF for complete purification from chemicals, bacteria, and viruses.

: Choose a model with RO + UV + UF for complete purification from chemicals, bacteria, and viruses. Water Source & TDS Level : Know if your water comes from borewell, tanker, or municipality. High TDS water needs a strong RO system.

: Know if your water comes from borewell, tanker, or municipality. High TDS water needs a strong RO system. Mineral Retention : Look for a purifier that adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium for better health and taste.

: Look for a purifier that adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium for better health and taste. Ease of Maintenance : Go for models that are easy to clean and have easily available filters and service support.

: Go for models that are easy to clean and have easily available filters and service support. Certifications : Check for quality and safety certifications like WQA, ISI, or NSF to ensure it meets standards.

: Check for quality and safety certifications like WQA, ISI, or NSF to ensure it meets standards. Brand Trust: Select a reliable brand with good customer reviews and after-sales service.

Top 3 features of the best water purifier for home:

FAQs on RO water purifier What is an RO water purifier? An RO purifier uses a special membrane to remove dissolved salts, metals, and harmful impurities from water.

Do I need an RO purifier if I use municipal water? Not always. If the TDS is low, a UV or UF purifier may be enough. Test your water first.

What does TDS mean? TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids. It shows how many salts and minerals are in your water.

Is copper water better for health? Yes. Copper-infused water may boost immunity and has antimicrobial properties.

