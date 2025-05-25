Best water saving water purifiers May 2025: Top 10 picks to conserve every drop while ensuring safe drinking water

Water conservation is no longer just a choice; it’s a necessity. With increasing water shortages worldwide, using water-saving purifiers is a practical way to minimise wastage while enjoying pure, healthy drinking water. These purifiers combine efficiency with environmental responsibility. Save water and enjoy pure drinking water with these efficient and water-saving water purifiers.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, water-saving purifiers help households reduce water consumption without sacrificing quality. They are ideal for anyone looking to make sustainable choices and lower their water bills. Choosing the right purifier is a simple yet impactful step towards preserving our precious water resources.

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Eco Water Saver is a versatile 7-stage water purifier designed for Indian households using borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Its standout feature is up to 60% water saving—double that of ordinary ROs—making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. The 10-litre storage tank ensures an ample supply of safe, mineral-enriched water, and SmartSense indicators alert you before filter expiry.

Its mineral enhancer adds calcium and magnesium, while UV sterilisation kills 99.9% of germs. The purifier is suitable for wall mounting or countertop use, with a durable, food-grade plastic body.

Specifications Capacity 10 liters Purification 7-stage (RO+UV+MF+Mineral) Water Saving Up to 60% Filter Life 6000 liters Installation Wall-mounted/Countertop Reasons to buy High water-saving efficiency Large storage capacity Reasons to avoid Bulky design No stainless steel tank Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise water quality and installation but report tap leakage and feel the product is slightly overpriced despite good service.

Why choose this product?

It delivers improved water taste, smooth installation, and strong service support, though leakage issues and cost may concern some buyers.

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure GLO PRO++ delivers 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, and taste enhancement, ensuring pure and pleasant-tasting water. It's suitable for all water sources and comes with free installation and LED indicators for maintenance. The 7-liter tank is ideal for small families, and silver-impregnated post-carbon filtration prevents bacterial regrowth.

Ultra-filtration keeps beneficial minerals, and the compact design is easy to install on walls. The warranty covers free service on demand.

Specifications Capacity 7 liters Purification 7-stage (RO+UV+UF) Special Taste Enhancer, LED Indications Installation Wall-mounted Reasons to buy Retains essential minerals Free installation and service Reasons to avoid Smaller tank No advanced water-saving feature Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, taste, and filtration, but many report leakage, functionality issues, and mixed opinions on value for money.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced filtration and aesthetic design, but potential leakage and reliability issues may affect long-term satisfaction.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Aura boasts 8-stage purification, including patented Active Copper and Mineral Guard technologies. It adapts taste to water source, saves up to 60% water, and is suitable for all water types. The 7-liter tank is practical for most households, and the device can be wall-mounted or placed on a countertop.

Smart LED indicators, energy-saving mode, and a stylish, compact design add to its appeal. Copper enrichment and mineral retention boost health benefits.

Specifications Capacity 7 liters Purification 8-stage (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) Water Saving Up to 60% Special Active Copper, Mineral Guard Installation Wall-mounted/Countertop Reasons to buy Active Copper for health benefits Up to 60% water saving Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price No stainless steel tank Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the design, taste, and easy installation, but report mixed feedback on water quality, durability, and maintenance costs.

Why choose this product?

It delivers good-tasting water and fits kitchens well, but consider potential water wastage and maintenance expenses.

Loading Suggestions...

The Native M2 features a 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, copper, and alkaline enhancement. Its unique selling point is a 2-year filter life, reducing service needs and costs. The 8-liter tank is suitable for families, and IoT smart features allow app-based monitoring and warranty claims.

In-tank UV ensures 24x7 germ protection, while the purifier is ideal for all water sources. It comes with a 2-year unconditional warranty.

Specifications Capacity 8 liters Purification 10-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline) Filter Life 2 years Special IoT Smart Features Installation Wall-mounted Reasons to buy 2-year service-free operation IoT smart features Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost Limited installation cities Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, taste, and installation, though some report touch panel issues affecting long-term functionality.

Why choose this product?

It offers great design, improved water quality, and low maintenance, but be mindful of occasional touch panel malfunctions.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells AQUAS uses a 5-stage process with RO, UF, copper, zinc, and minerals. The 7-liter removable tank is easy to clean, and the compact design supports 3-way mounting. Smart alerts notify users about maintenance, and the faucet prevents splashing.

It’s suitable for all water sources, and the system is protected from voltage spikes. The purifier comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications Capacity 7 liters Purification 5-stage (RO+UF+Copper+Zinc+Minerals) Tank Removable, easy-clean Mounting 3-way (wall, corner, table) Special Voltage protection Reasons to buy Removable tank for easy cleaning Compact, versatile mounting Reasons to avoid Fewer purification stages No UV sterilization Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, mineral features, taste, and temperature control, though some face issues with water flow and wastage.

Why choose this product?

It delivers mineral-rich, good-tasting water with hot/warm options and fast setup—just check for potential water flow problems.

Loading Suggestions...

Native M1 features a 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, copper, minerals, and alkaline enhancement. Like the M2, it offers a 2-year filter life and comprehensive warranty. The 8-liter tank and in-tank UV ensure continuous germ-free water.

It’s suitable for all water types, with free installation in select cities, and offers app-based support for warranty and service.

Specifications Capacity 8 liters Purification 10-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline) Filter Life 2 years Special In-tank UV Installation Wall-mounted Reasons to buy Long filter life, low maintenance In-tank UV for extra safety Reasons to avoid Limited installation coverage No stainless steel tank Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the excellent build, taste, low maintenance, and professional installation, calling it effective and stylish for kitchen use.

Why choose this product?

Offers 9-stage filtration, great taste, sleek looks, and reliable service with minimal upkeep—ideal for quality-conscious households.

Loading Suggestions...

Havells Active Plus uses UV and revitalizer technology for a 4-stage process, ideal for TDS <300 ppm. The 7-liter removable tank and compact design make it easy to fit anywhere, including corners. Mineral fortification ensures pH balance and healthy water.

Smart alerts and auto-energy saver features add convenience. It’s best for municipal water and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications Capacity 7 liters Purification 4-stage (UV+Revitalizer) Special Mineral Fortification Tank Removable Installation Wall/corner/tabletop Reasons to buy Ideal for low TDS water Corner-mountable, space-saving Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high TDS water No RO purification Click Here to Buy Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the modern design, easy installation, and great taste, but some report water wastage and inconsistent service quality.

Why choose this product?

It offers a 7-stage system, stylish looks, and value for money with transparent servicing—suitable for most urban households.

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Revito Prime offers 7-stage purification with RO, MF, mineral enhancement, and in-tank UV sterilization. It saves up to 70% water and has an 8-liter tank. WQA-certified components ensure safety, and the filter lasts up to 8000 liters.

SmartSense indicators and high-speed purification make it user-friendly. It’s suitable for all water sources and features a premium, durable design.

Specifications Capacity 8 liters Purification 7-stage (RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank) Water Saving Up to 70% Water Saving Up to 70% Filter Life 8000 liters Installation Countertop Reasons to buy Long filter life Highest water saving (up to 70%) Reasons to avoid Bulky for small kitchens No stainless steel tank Click Here to Buy Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable and easy to install, with great water quality, good taste, and attractive design. Some mention high annual servicing costs.

Why choose this product?

It delivers excellent purification, reduced water wastage, and elegant aesthetics—ideal for households valuing performance and simplicity.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Ritz features a 9-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and Active Copper+Zinc. Its 5.5-liter stainless steel tank is durable and hygienic. The purifier saves up to 60% water and is suitable for all water sources.

Smart LED indicators, energy-saving mode, and certifications ensure reliability. The compact design blends well with modern kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 liters Purification 9-stage (RO+UV+Active Copper+Zinc) Tank Stainless Steel Water Saving Up to 60% Installation Wall-mounted/Countertop Reasons to buy Stainless steel tank for hygiene Advanced copper and zinc enrichment Reasons to avoid Smaller tank capacity Higher price Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clean water, easy installation, and good taste. Opinions on cost, build quality, and service vary, with some praising reliability and others noting poor plastic parts.

Why choose this product?

It offers good water taste and sleek design, suitable for modern kitchens, with easy setup and reliable performance for many users.

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Wave Prime offers 6-stage purification with RO, MF, and mineral enhancement. It has a 7-liter tank and saves up to 45% water. The iSF filter lasts twice as long as standard ones, and SmartSense indicators ensure timely maintenance.

It’s suitable for all water types and comes with a handheld TDS meter. The design is compact and wall-mountable, making it ideal for most kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 7 liters Purification 6-stage (RO+MF+Mineral) Water Saving Up to 45% Filter Life 6000 liters Installation Wall-mounted Reasons to buy Long filter life Compact and wall-mountable Reasons to avoid Lower water saving than others No UV sterilisation Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise HUL's water purifier for quality, easy installation, and good value. However, water quality feedback is mixed, with some reporting unsatisfactory results.

Why choose this product?

It offers professional service, quick support, and easy installation, making it a reliable choice despite varied water quality opinions.

Factors to consider when buying a water saving water purifiers

Efficiency: Look for models that minimise water wastage during purification.

Filtration Technology: Ensure the purifier uses advanced methods to remove contaminants effectively.

Capacity: Choose a purifier that meets your household’s daily water needs without excess waste.

Maintenance: Opt for purifiers that are easy to clean and have affordable replacement parts.

Certification: Check for certifications from recognised authorities to guarantee safety and performance.

How do water-saving purifiers reduce water wastage?

They use efficient filtration technology that minimises wastewater during the purification process, recycling or reducing the amount of water discarded. This helps conserve water compared to traditional purifiers that often waste significant volumes during filtering.

Are water-saving purifiers more expensive to maintain?

Not necessarily. While some advanced models may have higher initial costs, many water-saving purifiers feature affordable replacement parts and require less frequent servicing, ultimately lowering long-term maintenance expenses.

Can water-saving purifiers ensure safe drinking water quality?

Yes, these purifiers use advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF to effectively remove contaminants, ensuring safe, clean water without compromising on water conservation.

Would you like more questions or deeper explanations?

Top 3 features of best water saving water purifiers

Water saving water purifier Capacity Purification Stages & Type Special Features/Water Saving Pureit Eco Water Saver 10L 7-stage (RO+UV+MF+Mineral) Up to 60% saving Livpure GLO PRO++ 7L 7-stage (RO+UV+UF) Taste Enhancer, LED Indications Aquaguard Aura 7L 8-stage (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) Active Copper, 60% saving Urban Company Native M2 8L 10-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline) 2-year filter, IoT features Havells AQUAS 7L 5-stage (RO+UF+Copper+Zinc+Minerals) Removable tank, 3-way mount Native by UC Urban Company M1 8L 10-stage (RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline) 2-year filter, in-tank UV Havells Active Plus UV+Revitalizer 7L 4-stage (UV+Revitalizer) Mineral Fortification Pureit Revito Prime 8L 7-stage (RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank) Up to 70% saving, WQA cert. Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank 5.5L 9-stage (RO+UV+Active Copper+Zinc) Stainless Steel tank, 60% saving Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF 7L 6-stage (RO+MF+Mineral) 45% saving, long filter life

Similar articles for you

Best water purifier for home with advanced technology and features: Top 8 picks from Kent, Havells, Aquaguard and others

Best water purifier brands in 2025: Choose from most trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit and more, top 10 picks

Top 5 RO picks for this summer: Which gives you pure water with the lowest cost of maintenance

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

FAQs What is a water-saving water purifier? A purifier designed to minimise water wastage while providing clean drinking water.

How much water can these purifiers save? They can save up to 40-60% water compared to conventional purifiers.

Are water-saving purifiers suitable for all water types? Yes, many models work well with tap, borewell, and municipal water.

Do these purifiers require special maintenance? No, maintenance is similar to regular purifiers with occasional filter changes.

Can I install a water-saving purifier at home easily? Yes, most are designed for simple installation without professional help.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.