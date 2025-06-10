Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Kent water purifiers have multiple reliable options: We recommend these 7 models for you

By Boudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 10, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Kent water purifiers have been trusted by users and consumers for a long time. We have listed the best models that we recommend for you.

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details checkDetails

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water View Details checkDetails

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details checkDetails

KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details checkDetails

KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

Kent has become a go-to name in Indian households for clean and safe drinking water. Known for its multi-stage purification systems and UV+RO technologies, the brand offers a range of water purifiers to suit different needs. Whether you’re living in a metro city with high TDS levels or a small town where bacteria is a concern, Kent likely has a model that fits.

Kent water purifiers are great for safe drinking water.
Kent water purifiers are great for safe drinking water.

From wall-mounted units to advanced purifiers with zero water wastage, we’ve picked seven models that combine performance, efficiency, and long-term value. If you're planning to upgrade your water purifier, these Kent options deserve a close look.

With a sleek black design and powerful 7-stage purification, the KENT Grand Star brings together RO, UV, UF, TDS Control, copper enrichment, and alkaline balancing. The 9L tank and 20 LPH output make it suitable for large families relying on borewell or tanker water. Despite concerns around durability, it’s a solid option for those prioritising taste, tech, and layered filtration.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank
Storage Capacity
9 litres
Water Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
RO Membrane
0001 Micron with Auto Flush
Water Source Compatibility
Borewell, Tanker, Municipal

Reasons to buy

Multi-layered purification system

Includes copper and alkaline enhancement

UV protection in tank for added safety

Reasons to avoid

Complaints of water leakage

Mixed feedback on water purity

Some say it's not long-lasting

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users praise the installation experience and taste of water. But some raise concerns about leakage, durability, and price not matching expectations.

Why choose this product

If you’re looking for an advanced purifier with copper infusion and UV-in-tank technology, this is one of Kent’s most feature-rich models for tough water conditions.

Packed with RO, UV, UF, Alkaline boost, and UV LED tank sterilisation, the KENT Supreme Alkaline is designed to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal water with ease. The 8L tank and 20 LPH flow suit medium to large households. While users appreciate the taste and look, motor reliability and water wastage continue to be pain points for some buyers.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank
Storage Capacity
8 litres
Water Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
Auto Flush Function
Yes
Water Source Compatibility
Borewell, Tanker, Municipal

Reasons to buy

Multi-stage filtration with alkaline boost

affiliate-tick

affiliate-tick

UV LED protection in tank

Reasons to avoid

Motor issues reported

High water wastage

Mixed value-for-money feedback

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users appreciate the look, taste, and installation. Some say it’s efficient, while others report motor failure and excessive waste water. Opinions on cost vary.

Why choose this product

It’s a reliable pick for households needing multi-layer filtration with alkaline water benefits and a UV-sterilised tank—just keep an eye on maintenance.

The KENT Grand combines RO, UF, and TDS Control with a UV LED tank to deliver clean, great-tasting water across all water sources. The 8L storage and 20 LPH flow rate make it a suitable choice for medium-sized families. Customers appreciate its service support and taste, but a few report leakage and durability issues over time.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank
Storage Capacity
8 litres
Water Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
Tank Sterilisation
UV LED protection
Water Source Compatibility
Borewell, Tanker, Municipal

Reasons to buy

Great value for money

Efficient purification system

affiliate-tick

Excellent after-sales service

Reasons to avoid

Internal leakage complaints

Some units stopped working

Inconsistent long-term durability

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the taste, affordability, and smooth installation. Service is widely praised. But some buyers report malfunctioning units and internal leaks affecting reliability.

Why choose this product

With solid core filtration and a wide service network, the KENT Grand is a practical pick—just make sure to monitor early performance for defects.

The KENT Grand Plus brings multi-stage purification (RO + UV + UF + TDS Control) along with a UV LED tank and a 9L capacity, designed to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Users highlight its ability to improve taste and reduce hardness, and appreciate the included 4 years of free service. But reported issues with leakage and the auto cut-off feature raise questions about consistency.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED
Storage
9 litres
Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
Special Feature
4 years free service
Water Wastage
Claimed zero wastage, mixed reviews

Reasons to buy

Effective taste and hardness improvement

ISI certified and IS marked

affiliate-tick

Strong value with free service coverage

Reasons to avoid

Leakage complaints

Auto cut-off malfunctions in some units

Mixed reviews on water wastage

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the taste and performance, noting a noticeable change in water quality. Installation is easy, but leakage and faulty automation features disappoint some users.

Why choose this product

It’s a capable all-rounder with strong purification and decent capacity, backed by 4 years of free service—just keep an eye out for build quality issues.

This 4-stage UV water purifier is a sleek, wall-mountable option best suited for homes with a steady pressurized water supply. With up to 60L/hr purification, it tackles bacteria, viruses, and chlorine without needing a storage tank. While it’s easy to install and offers strong UV performance, the lack of a pre-filter and reported issues with flow consistency could be drawbacks.

Specifications

Purification
UV (4-Stage) – sediment, carbon, UV chamber, post carbon
Flow Rate
Up to 60 litres/hour
Storage
No tank (on-demand purification)
Mounting
Wall mountable
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

High purification speed

affiliate-tick

affiliate-tick

Effective basic UV purification

Reasons to avoid

No storage tank

Pre-filter not included

Reports of water flow issues

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its compact design and UV performance. Installation is smooth, but a few users report water supply issues within weeks, possibly due to the missing pre-filter.

Why choose this product

It’s a budget-friendly UV purifier ideal for homes with already treated water and stable pressure. Just be aware it’s best for specific use cases, not for heavy purification needs.

This non-electric water purifier uses UF membrane and nano-silver carbon to offer safe, chemical-free drinking water. With a 20L tank and sturdy, countertop design, it’s a great entry-level pick. That said, the manual filling process is slow and can be frustrating. If you need a basic, power-free purifier that does the job for everyday use, this one makes sense.

Specifications

Purification
UF + Activated Carbon + Nano-Silver
Storage
20 litres
Technology
Gravity-based, non-electric
Material
Food-grade ABS plastic
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

No electricity needed

Chemical-free UF purification

affiliate-tick

Affordable with solid build

Reasons to avoid

Slow manual filling

Not suitable for highly contaminated water

Upper tub fills up quickly

KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the water taste and reliability of filtration. But many complain about the slow, limited top-cup filling system, which makes the manual process tedious.

Why choose this product

It's a no-fuss, countertop gravity purifier ideal for households without access to power or plumbing. A practical choice if you need safe water on a tight budget.

This UV+UF water purifier is built for municipal water, offering a solid 60L/hr flow rate and a detachable 7L storage tank for convenience. It clears out sediments and microbes effectively, with a sleek, blue-tinted design that’s easy to mount. Still, the UF filter’s durability is a concern, and taste varies. If you want a stylish, compact unit for low-TDS tap water, this is a fair option.

Specifications

Purification
UV + UF
Storage
7 litres
Flow Rate
60 L/hr
Design
Wall mountable, detachable tank
Best For
Tap and municipal water

Reasons to buy

Compact and stylish design

affiliate-tick

affiliate-tick

Good sediment filtration

Reasons to avoid

UF filter issues reported

Mixed taste feedback

Not ideal for borewell or high TDS

KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Installation is quick and easy, and the design wins points. Customers like the purification quality for city water, but complain about the short lifespan of the UF filter and inconsistent taste.

Why choose this product

If you rely on treated municipal water and want a lightweight, space-saving solution with UV+UF protection, this model gets the job done without fuss.

Do you need purification for borewell or tanker water?

Go for a Kent RO model like Grand Star or Supreme Alkaline. These handle high TDS levels and ensure safe, mineral-rich water for everyday use.

Is electricity or running water an issue at your home?

Kent Gold Plus is a gravity-based, non-electric purifier—ideal for areas with power cuts or low water pressure. It doesn’t need electricity or continuous water supply.

Is water storage capacity important to you?

Choose models like Grand Star or Grand Plus with 9L tanks if you prefer ready availability of clean water, especially in homes with higher usage or multiple family members.

Want additional health benefits like alkaline or copper infusion?

Kent Grand Star and Supreme Alkaline offer Alkaline + Copper filtration for better hydration and taste. Ideal for health-conscious users seeking more than just basic purification.

Top 3 features of the best Kent water purifier

Kent water purifier

Purification Technology

Storage Capacity

Ideal Water Source

KENT Grand StarRO + UV + UF + TDS + Alkaline + Copper + UV in Tank9LBorewell / Tanker / Municipal
KENT Supreme AlkalineRO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS + UV LED8LBorewell / Tanker / Municipal
KENT GrandRO + UF + TDS + UV LED Tank8LBorewell / Tanker / Municipal
KENT Grand PlusRO + UV + UF + TDS + UV LED Tank9LBorewell / Tanker / Municipal
KENT Smart UVUV (4-Stage Inline)No storageTap / Municipal only
KENT Gold Plus (Gravity)UF (Non-Electric, Chemical-Free)20LLow TDS / Municipal
KENT Max UVUV + UF7LTap / Municipal

