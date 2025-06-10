Kent water purifiers have multiple reliable options: We recommend these 7 models for you

Kent has become a go-to name in Indian households for clean and safe drinking water. Known for its multi-stage purification systems and UV+RO technologies, the brand offers a range of water purifiers to suit different needs. Whether you’re living in a metro city with high TDS levels or a small town where bacteria is a concern, Kent likely has a model that fits. Kent water purifiers are great for safe drinking water.

From wall-mounted units to advanced purifiers with zero water wastage, we’ve picked seven models that combine performance, efficiency, and long-term value. If you're planning to upgrade your water purifier, these Kent options deserve a close look.

With a sleek black design and powerful 7-stage purification, the KENT Grand Star brings together RO, UV, UF, TDS Control, copper enrichment, and alkaline balancing. The 9L tank and 20 LPH output make it suitable for large families relying on borewell or tanker water. Despite concerns around durability, it’s a solid option for those prioritising taste, tech, and layered filtration.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank Storage Capacity 9 litres Water Flow Rate 20 litres per hour RO Membrane 0001 Micron with Auto Flush Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Reasons to buy Multi-layered purification system Includes copper and alkaline enhancement UV protection in tank for added safety Reasons to avoid Complaints of water leakage Mixed feedback on water purity Some say it's not long-lasting Click Here to Buy KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users praise the installation experience and taste of water. But some raise concerns about leakage, durability, and price not matching expectations.

Why choose this product

If you’re looking for an advanced purifier with copper infusion and UV-in-tank technology, this is one of Kent’s most feature-rich models for tough water conditions.

Packed with RO, UV, UF, Alkaline boost, and UV LED tank sterilisation, the KENT Supreme Alkaline is designed to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal water with ease. The 8L tank and 20 LPH flow suit medium to large households. While users appreciate the taste and look, motor reliability and water wastage continue to be pain points for some buyers.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank Storage Capacity 8 litres Water Flow Rate 20 litres per hour Auto Flush Function Yes Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Reasons to buy Multi-stage filtration with alkaline boost Sleek design and good water taste UV LED protection in tank Reasons to avoid Motor issues reported High water wastage Mixed value-for-money feedback Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users appreciate the look, taste, and installation. Some say it’s efficient, while others report motor failure and excessive waste water. Opinions on cost vary.

Why choose this product

It’s a reliable pick for households needing multi-layer filtration with alkaline water benefits and a UV-sterilised tank—just keep an eye on maintenance.

The KENT Grand combines RO, UF, and TDS Control with a UV LED tank to deliver clean, great-tasting water across all water sources. The 8L storage and 20 LPH flow rate make it a suitable choice for medium-sized families. Customers appreciate its service support and taste, but a few report leakage and durability issues over time.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank Storage Capacity 8 litres Water Flow Rate 20 litres per hour Tank Sterilisation UV LED protection Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Reasons to buy Great value for money Efficient purification system Excellent after-sales service Reasons to avoid Internal leakage complaints Some units stopped working Inconsistent long-term durability Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the taste, affordability, and smooth installation. Service is widely praised. But some buyers report malfunctioning units and internal leaks affecting reliability.

Why choose this product

With solid core filtration and a wide service network, the KENT Grand is a practical pick—just make sure to monitor early performance for defects.

The KENT Grand Plus brings multi-stage purification (RO + UV + UF + TDS Control) along with a UV LED tank and a 9L capacity, designed to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal water. Users highlight its ability to improve taste and reduce hardness, and appreciate the included 4 years of free service. But reported issues with leakage and the auto cut-off feature raise questions about consistency.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Storage 9 litres Flow Rate 20 litres per hour Special Feature 4 years free service Water Wastage Claimed zero wastage, mixed reviews Reasons to buy Effective taste and hardness improvement ISI certified and IS marked Strong value with free service coverage Reasons to avoid Leakage complaints Auto cut-off malfunctions in some units Mixed reviews on water wastage Click Here to Buy KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the taste and performance, noting a noticeable change in water quality. Installation is easy, but leakage and faulty automation features disappoint some users.

Why choose this product

It’s a capable all-rounder with strong purification and decent capacity, backed by 4 years of free service—just keep an eye out for build quality issues.

This 4-stage UV water purifier is a sleek, wall-mountable option best suited for homes with a steady pressurized water supply. With up to 60L/hr purification, it tackles bacteria, viruses, and chlorine without needing a storage tank. While it’s easy to install and offers strong UV performance, the lack of a pre-filter and reported issues with flow consistency could be drawbacks.

Specifications Purification UV (4-Stage) – sediment, carbon, UV chamber, post carbon Flow Rate Up to 60 litres/hour Storage No tank (on-demand purification) Mounting Wall mountable Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy High purification speed Slim, minimal wall-mounted design Effective basic UV purification Reasons to avoid No storage tank Pre-filter not included Reports of water flow issues Click Here to Buy KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its compact design and UV performance. Installation is smooth, but a few users report water supply issues within weeks, possibly due to the missing pre-filter.

Why choose this product

It’s a budget-friendly UV purifier ideal for homes with already treated water and stable pressure. Just be aware it’s best for specific use cases, not for heavy purification needs.

This non-electric water purifier uses UF membrane and nano-silver carbon to offer safe, chemical-free drinking water. With a 20L tank and sturdy, countertop design, it’s a great entry-level pick. That said, the manual filling process is slow and can be frustrating. If you need a basic, power-free purifier that does the job for everyday use, this one makes sense.

Specifications Purification UF + Activated Carbon + Nano-Silver Storage 20 litres Technology Gravity-based, non-electric Material Food-grade ABS plastic Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy No electricity needed Chemical-free UF purification Affordable with solid build Reasons to avoid Slow manual filling Not suitable for highly contaminated water Upper tub fills up quickly Click Here to Buy KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the water taste and reliability of filtration. But many complain about the slow, limited top-cup filling system, which makes the manual process tedious.

Why choose this product

It's a no-fuss, countertop gravity purifier ideal for households without access to power or plumbing. A practical choice if you need safe water on a tight budget.

This UV+UF water purifier is built for municipal water, offering a solid 60L/hr flow rate and a detachable 7L storage tank for convenience. It clears out sediments and microbes effectively, with a sleek, blue-tinted design that’s easy to mount. Still, the UF filter’s durability is a concern, and taste varies. If you want a stylish, compact unit for low-TDS tap water, this is a fair option.

Specifications Purification UV + UF Storage 7 litres Flow Rate 60 L/hr Design Wall mountable, detachable tank Best For Tap and municipal water Reasons to buy Compact and stylish design Easy DIY installation Good sediment filtration Reasons to avoid UF filter issues reported Mixed taste feedback Not ideal for borewell or high TDS Click Here to Buy KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Installation is quick and easy, and the design wins points. Customers like the purification quality for city water, but complain about the short lifespan of the UF filter and inconsistent taste.

Why choose this product

If you rely on treated municipal water and want a lightweight, space-saving solution with UV+UF protection, this model gets the job done without fuss.

Do you need purification for borewell or tanker water?

Go for a Kent RO model like Grand Star or Supreme Alkaline. These handle high TDS levels and ensure safe, mineral-rich water for everyday use.

Is electricity or running water an issue at your home?

Kent Gold Plus is a gravity-based, non-electric purifier—ideal for areas with power cuts or low water pressure. It doesn’t need electricity or continuous water supply.

Is water storage capacity important to you?

Choose models like Grand Star or Grand Plus with 9L tanks if you prefer ready availability of clean water, especially in homes with higher usage or multiple family members.

Want additional health benefits like alkaline or copper infusion?

Kent Grand Star and Supreme Alkaline offer Alkaline + Copper filtration for better hydration and taste. Ideal for health-conscious users seeking more than just basic purification.

Top 3 features of the best Kent water purifier

Kent water purifier Purification Technology Storage Capacity Ideal Water Source KENT Grand Star RO + UV + UF + TDS + Alkaline + Copper + UV in Tank 9L Borewell / Tanker / Municipal KENT Supreme Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS + UV LED 8L Borewell / Tanker / Municipal KENT Grand RO + UF + TDS + UV LED Tank 8L Borewell / Tanker / Municipal KENT Grand Plus RO + UV + UF + TDS + UV LED Tank 9L Borewell / Tanker / Municipal KENT Smart UV UV (4-Stage Inline) No storage Tap / Municipal only KENT Gold Plus (Gravity) UF (Non-Electric, Chemical-Free) 20L Low TDS / Municipal KENT Max UV UV + UF 7L Tap / Municipal

