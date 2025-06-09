Search Search
Monsoon Dhamaka Offers! Up to 59% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more

ByAmit Rahi
Jun 09, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Get up to 59% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more. Limited-time Amazon deals you can't miss!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier + 1 Complimentary Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹6,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,850

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Active Touch Hot| Warm|Ambient (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹13,160

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,889

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹11,349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details checkDetails

₹19,079

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home View Details checkDetails

₹25,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Ambient Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings View Details checkDetails

₹25,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Proplanet P3, Alkaline Mintech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Saves upto 60% Water, Indias 1st 5-star rated Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The Monsoon Dhamaka Sale is here to make your rainy season healthier and more refreshing with unbeatable deals on water purifiers. With discounts of up to 59%, now is the perfect time to invest in clean and safe drinking water for your home. Top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and Pureit are offering their best models at incredible prices, making premium purification more affordable than ever.

Pure savings, pure water, grab up to 59% off on top purifiers this monsoon!
Pure savings, pure water, grab up to 59% off on top purifiers this monsoon!

Whether you're upgrading your current purifier or buying one for the first time, this Amazon sale has something for every household. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to bring home quality and savings together.

Up to 55% off on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Aquaguard, one of India’s most trusted water purifier brands, is now available at discounts of up to 55% during the Amazon Monsoon Dhamaka Sale. Known for its advanced purification technologies and stylish designs, Aquaguard offers a range of models suitable for every household. This is the perfect time to upgrade to clean, healthy drinking water at a more affordable price.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 52% off on Pureit water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Pureit water purifiers, known for their high-quality filtration and user-friendly features, are now available at up to 52% off. With options that cater to both large families and compact spaces, Pureit ensures safe and great-tasting water. Don’t miss the chance to grab these reliable purifiers at significantly reduced prices during the Amazon Monsoon Sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 59% off on Havells water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Havells is offering up to 59% off on its range of high-performance water purifiers during this Amazon sale. With sleek aesthetics and advanced purification features, Havells purifiers are a great addition to modern kitchens. This limited-time offer makes premium water purification accessible and affordable for every home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 41% off on Kent water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Kent, a pioneer in RO technology, is offering up to 41% off on its water purifiers during the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale. Known for multi-stage purification and durable build quality, Kent’s products are ideal for families seeking dependable water safety. Take advantage of this discount to bring home a trusted brand at a lower cost.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 49% off on Livpure water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Livpure is offering up to 49% off on its range of water purifiers that combine innovation with efficiency. From RO to UV and UF systems, Livpure has options to suit varying water conditions and needs. This is an excellent chance to bring home cutting-edge purification at an attractive price point.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 26% off on AO Smith water purifiers on Amazon Sale

AO Smith water purifiers, known for their sleek design and advanced filtration systems, are now up to 26% off on Amazon. With features like hot water dispensing and mineral enhancers, AO Smith models offer more than just basic purification. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy premium quality at a reduced rate this monsoon season.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs

  • What brands are included in the sale?

    Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, and other top brands are part of the offer.

  • How much discount can I get?

    You can get up to 59% off on selected water purifiers.

  • Where is the sale available?

    The Monsoon Dhamaka sale is exclusively available on Amazon India. You can browse and purchase directly through the Amazon website or app.

  • Is this a limited-time offer?

    Yes, these offers are available for a limited time during the Monsoon Dhamaka period. It's best to shop early to grab the best deals before they end.

  • Are these products covered by warranty?

    All water purifiers included in the sale come with standard manufacturer warranties. Warranty details can be found on the individual product pages.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

