Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Best water purifiers to buy under 10000 in June 2025 from Aquaguard, Kent and more

ByAmit Rahi
Jun 28, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Find the best water purifiers under ₹10000 in June 2025 with top features, specs, and value-for-money options for every home and budget.

Best overall

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Trusted brand

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,599

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Budget friendly

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,970

Zenpure Foxy 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline with RO+UV+UF | Mineral Enhancer | ISI Marked | Pre Filter Included | 7 stage Purification | Upto 60% Water Savings - Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter) View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Clean and safe drinking water is a necessity in every home, and choosing the right purifier within a budget can make all the difference. With many brands and models on the market, selecting an efficient and affordable option under 10000 may seem overwhelming.

Top-rated water purifiers under 10000 for clean, safe drinking water at home.

To help you make an informed choice, we've compiled a list of the best water purifiers available in June 2025 that combine quality, performance, and value. Whether you need an RO, UV, or gravity-based system, these picks offer reliable purification without stretching your budget. Dive in to find the ideal purifier for your household needs.

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT uses RO+UV+UF purification, providing 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction. Its 6-stage process includes Sedi Shield and RO Maxx for chemical and heavy metal removal, making it suitable for all water sources—borewell, tanker, or municipal. The UV E-Boiling technology ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water.

With a 6-litre capacity and smart LED indicators, it features a long-lasting cartridge (up to 6000 litres) and includes a free service plan worth 2000. The design is compact, energy-saving, and easy to install, backed by India’s largest service network.

Specifications

Capacity
6 litres
Purification
RO+UV+UF, 6-stage
Cartridge Life
Up to 6000 litres/1 year
Indicators
Smart LED (service, tank full, filter life)
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced multi-stage purification for all water sources

affiliate-tick

Free service plan and wide service network

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small tank capacity for large families

affiliate-cross

Plastic build may feel less premium

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise fast cooling and efficiency, but many report no cooling, high power use, and poor after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

Great for quick cooling and features, but beware of reported faults, missing parts, and unreliable support.

The KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier offers UV+UF purification with an 8-litre storage tank, providing safe water by deactivating bacteria and viruses. Its wall-mountable design saves space and is ideal for homes needing moderate water output, with a rate of 60 L/hr.

The purifier features a change filter indicator and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Its polyethylene build ensures durability, and it comes with all necessary installation accessories. However, it is best suited for municipal water with low TDS.

Specifications

Capacity
8 litres
Purification
UV+UF
Output
60 L/hr
Indicators
Change filter
Material
Polyethylene

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High output rate with reliable UV+UF purification

affiliate-tick

Space-saving wall-mountable design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for high TDS water sources

affiliate-cross

No RO filtration for heavy metal removal

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise build, storage, and filtration, but reviews are mixed on taste, water quality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Good for basic municipal water needs with effective filtration, but may not suit all tastes or justify the price for everyone.

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO offers advanced 8-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline, ensuring water is safe, mineral-rich, and tasty. Its 12-litre capacity and high-speed purification (up to 285 L/day) make it suitable for large families and all water types, including borewell and tanker.

The purifier features automatic shut-off, a TDS controller, and a membrane protector for longer filter life. Flexible installation options and premium aesthetics add to its appeal, though installation is chargeable.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Purification
8-stage (RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline)
Output
Up to 285 L/day
Features
Automatic shut-off, TDS control
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive purification with mineral retention

affiliate-tick

High storage and purification capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Installation charges extra

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, taste, and easy setup, but some report UV filter leaks and storage tank overflow.

Why choose this product?

Attractive, good-tasting water purifier with strong value—just watch for occasional leakage issues.

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier features 10-stage purification, including RO+UV+Alkaline, copper, and zinc enrichment. Its 7-litre tank is suitable for most households, and the Immuno Shield Technology enhances water pH and mineral content for healthier hydration.

The purifier includes smart indicators for cartridge life and errors, a revitalizer for improved hydration, and multiple mounting options. It’s designed for all water sources but has a moderate tank size and premium pricing.

Specifications

Capacity
7 litres
Purification
10-stage (RO+UV+Alkaline)
Indicators
Cartridge life, purification, error alerts
Revitalizer
Yes
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-mineral enrichment and alkaline water

affiliate-tick

Smart indicators and revitalizer

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Moderate tank size

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the RO+UV filtration, TDS reduction, and copper features. They praise the design, taste, and quick installation.

Why choose this product?

Stylish purifier with efficient filtration, added minerals, and great water taste—offers good value for money.

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral uses a 6-stage RO+MF purification system, providing mineral-enriched water with essential calcium and magnesium. Its 7-litre storage and up to 45% water saving make it efficient for daily use, suitable for all water sources.

Features include a long-lasting filter (6000 litres), integrated sediment filter, and Smartsense indicators for timely maintenance. The purifier is wall-mountable and WQA tested for safety, though it lacks UV purification.

Specifications

Capacity
7 litres
Purification
6-stage (RO+MF)
Water Saving
Up to 45%
Filter Life
6000 litres
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient water saving and mineral enrichment

affiliate-tick

Smartsense indicators for filter replacement

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No UV purification

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced features

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the reliable build, compact design, easy setup, and sleek look. The four-stage purification and clear instructions are appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Trusted brand, space-saving design, and straightforward installation make it a smart and stylish choice for clean water.

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ is a compact, freestanding UV purifier with 2-litre capacity, ideal for small families using municipal water (not suitable for borewell/tanker). It offers 4-stage purification, killing 99.9% bacteria and viruses, and retains essential minerals.

The purifier features a long filter life (6000 litres), Smartsense indicators, and auto shut-off for safety. It includes a 5-year UV lamp warranty but is limited by its small tank and lack of RO filtration.

Specifications

Capacity
2 litres
Purification
UV, 4-stage
Filter Life
6000 litres
Indicators
Smartsense, auto shut-off
Warranty
5 years (UV lamp)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and energy-efficient

affiliate-tick

Long filter and UV lamp life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Very small storage capacity

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for high TDS water

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the quality, TDS-based water purity, and sleek design. It's easy to install and offers good taste, though it lacks a UV feature.

Why choose this product?

Great value with quality filtration and design, but confirm if UV purification is essential for your needs.

Zenpure Foxy offers 7-stage purification with RO+UV+UF, copper, and alkaline enhancement, suitable for all water sources. Its 15-litre capacity and automatic shut-off make it ideal for large families. The system retains minerals and reduces TDS, pesticides, and heavy metals.

It features a pre-filter, ISI certification, and food-grade ABS plastic build. The purifier is flexible for countertop or wall mounting but can be bulky and may require professional installation.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Purification
7-stage (RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline)
Material
Food-grade ABS plastic
Pre-filter
Included
Installation
Countertop/Wall-mounted

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity and comprehensive purification

affiliate-tick

Retains minerals with copper and alkaline benefits

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

affiliate-cross

Installation may be complex

Zenpure Foxy 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline with RO+UV+UF | Mineral Enhancer | ISI Marked | Pre Filter Included | 7 stage Purification | Upto 60% Water Savings - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the performance, easy installation, and compact size. However, plastic quality and water flow issues are concerns. Design feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Good for municipal water and small kitchens. Check build quality and water flow if those are priorities.

Aquaguard A-Star UV is designed for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), using UV purification for 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction. It’s compact, lightweight, and can be wall-mounted or placed on a countertop, with a smart LED indication system.

The purifier comes with a free service plan worth 2000, a 1-year warranty, and is certified by NABL and WQIA. However, it’s not suitable for borewell or tanker water and has a low flow rate.

Specifications

Purification
UV
Flow Rate
2 LPM
Indicators
Smart LED
Installation
Wall-mounted/Countertop
Certification
NABL, WQIA

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight with smart indicators

affiliate-tick

Free service plan and certifications

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for high TDS water

affiliate-cross

No storage tank

Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, elegant design, easy installation, good performance, and pleasant-tasting water. It's widely seen as value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal if you want reliable purification, tasteful water, and a stylish design without breaking the bank.

Zenpure Plush offers RO+UV+UF+Alkaline purification with mineral enhancement, suitable for all water sources. Its 15-litre tank, taste adjuster, and copper technology ensure safe, tasty, and mineral-rich water. The purifier features auto shut-off and flexible installation options.

It includes a free pre-filter and digital warranty card, but installation and service visits are chargeable. The design is robust but bulky, making it best for larger households.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Purification
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline
Taste Adjuster
Yes
Material
Food-grade ABS plastic
Installation
Countertop

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity with mineral and taste enhancement

affiliate-tick

Free pre-filter included

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky and requires space

affiliate-cross

Installation/service charges apply

Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers report functional issues, with units failing soon after purchase. Installation is criticised, including cancellations without prior notice.

Why reconsider this product?

Poor reliability and unprofessional installation experiences may outweigh its potential benefits.

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 combines RO, UV, and UF purification with advanced Nanopore technology for comprehensive removal of germs, heavy metals, and microplastics. Its 7-litre storage and in-tank UV LED ensure continuous safe water from any source.

The purifier features a water level indicator, compact design, and is backed by a 1-year warranty and India’s widest service network. It’s certified for quality but has a moderate tank size and plastic build.

Specifications

Capacity
7 litres
Purification
RO+UV+UF (Nanopore tech)
In-tank UV LED
Yes
Indicators
Water level
Certification
NABL, WQIA

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive 3-in-1 purification for all sources

affiliate-tick

Large service network and certifications

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Moderate tank size

affiliate-cross

Plastic build may not appeal to all

affiliate-cross

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water purifier’s quality, easy installation, excellent TDS reduction, and skilled service.

Why consider this product?

It offers great water quality, hassle-free setup, and strong value for money.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier under 10000

  • Purification Technology: Choose between RO, UV, UF or gravity-based systems based on your water source and quality.
  • Storage Capacity: Ensure the purifier has adequate storage for your daily household needs.
  • Water Quality: Test your water for hardness and contamination to select the right filtration type.
  • Maintenance Cost: Look for models with low-cost filters and easily available spare parts.
  • Build Quality and Design: Opt for durable materials and a compact design that fits well in your kitchen space.

Which type of water purifier is best under 10000?

Under 10000, UV and gravity-based purifiers are widely available, with a few entry-level RO models. The right choice depends on your water source — RO for high TDS, UV for municipal supply, and gravity for low contamination.

Can a budget water purifier ensure safe drinking water?

Affordable purifiers can provide safe drinking water if matched correctly to the water quality. Many use effective technologies like UV or UF, and though they may lack advanced features, they are still capable of removing most common impurities and pathogens.

How often do low-cost water purifiers need maintenance?

Budget water purifiers generally require maintenance every 6 to 12 months. This includes filter changes and basic servicing. Choosing a brand with good after-sales support and easily available spare parts helps keep long-term maintenance affordable and manageable.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers under 10000

Water Purifier NameCapacityPurification TechnologySpecial Features
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT6LRO+UV+UF, 6-stageSmart LED, Free Service Plan
KENT Ultra Storage UV (11042)8LUV+UFChange Filter Indicator
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO12LRO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline, 8-stageAuto Shut-Off, TDS Control
Havells Fab Alkaline7LRO+UV+Alkaline, 10-stageCartridge Life, Revitalizer
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF7LRO+MF, 6-stageWater Saving, Smartsense
Pureit Classic G2 UV+2LUV, 4-stageAuto Shut-Off, 5yr UV Lamp
Zenpure Foxy 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline15LRO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline, 7-stagePre-filter, Auto Shut-Off
Aquaguard A-Star UV2LPMUVSmart LED, Free Service Plan
Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline15LRO+UV+UF+AlkalineTaste Adjuster, Pre-filter
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV7LRO+UV+UF (Nanopore)In-tank UV LED, Water Level

FAQs on best water purifier under ₹10000

  • What is the best water purifier under 10000?

    Brands like AquaSure, Kent, and Livpure offer reliable models with decent features under this price.

  • Is RO necessary for all water types?

    No, RO is needed only for hard or high TDS water. UV or UF purifiers work well for municipal supply.

  • How much water storage is ideal for a small family?

    A storage capacity of 7 to 10 litres is usually sufficient for a family of 3 to 4 members.

  • Do budget purifiers remove bacteria and viruses?

    Yes, UV and UF technologies in affordable purifiers effectively kill or filter out harmful microorganisms.

  • Can I install a purifier myself?

    Some gravity-based purifiers allow DIY installation, but RO and UV models usually need professional setup.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

