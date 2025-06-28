Best water purifiers to buy under 10000 in June 2025 from Aquaguard, Kent and more

Clean and safe drinking water is a necessity in every home, and choosing the right purifier within a budget can make all the difference. With many brands and models on the market, selecting an efficient and affordable option under ₹10000 may seem overwhelming. Top-rated water purifiers under ₹ 10000 for clean, safe drinking water at home.

To help you make an informed choice, we've compiled a list of the best water purifiers available in June 2025 that combine quality, performance, and value. Whether you need an RO, UV, or gravity-based system, these picks offer reliable purification without stretching your budget. Dive in to find the ideal purifier for your household needs.

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT uses RO+UV+UF purification, providing 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction. Its 6-stage process includes Sedi Shield and RO Maxx for chemical and heavy metal removal, making it suitable for all water sources—borewell, tanker, or municipal. The UV E-Boiling technology ensures every drop is as safe as boiled water.

With a 6-litre capacity and smart LED indicators, it features a long-lasting cartridge (up to 6000 litres) and includes a free service plan worth ₹2000. The design is compact, energy-saving, and easy to install, backed by India’s largest service network.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Purification RO+UV+UF, 6-stage Cartridge Life Up to 6000 litres/1 year Indicators Smart LED (service, tank full, filter life) Material Plastic Reasons to buy Advanced multi-stage purification for all water sources Free service plan and wide service network Reasons to avoid Small tank capacity for large families Plastic build may feel less premium Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Buyers praise fast cooling and efficiency, but many report no cooling, high power use, and poor after-sales service.

Great for quick cooling and features, but beware of reported faults, missing parts, and unreliable support.

The KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier offers UV+UF purification with an 8-litre storage tank, providing safe water by deactivating bacteria and viruses. Its wall-mountable design saves space and is ideal for homes needing moderate water output, with a rate of 60 L/hr.

The purifier features a change filter indicator and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Its polyethylene build ensures durability, and it comes with all necessary installation accessories. However, it is best suited for municipal water with low TDS.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Purification UV+UF Output 60 L/hr Indicators Change filter Material Polyethylene Reasons to buy High output rate with reliable UV+UF purification Space-saving wall-mountable design Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high TDS water sources No RO filtration for heavy metal removal Click Here to Buy KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

Buyers praise build, storage, and filtration, but reviews are mixed on taste, water quality, and value for money.

Good for basic municipal water needs with effective filtration, but may not suit all tastes or justify the price for everyone.

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO offers advanced 8-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline, ensuring water is safe, mineral-rich, and tasty. Its 12-litre capacity and high-speed purification (up to 285 L/day) make it suitable for large families and all water types, including borewell and tanker.

The purifier features automatic shut-off, a TDS controller, and a membrane protector for longer filter life. Flexible installation options and premium aesthetics add to its appeal, though installation is chargeable.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Purification 8-stage (RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline) Output Up to 285 L/day Features Automatic shut-off, TDS control Material Plastic Reasons to buy Comprehensive purification with mineral retention High storage and purification capacity Reasons to avoid Installation charges extra Bulky design Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black

Buyers like the quality, taste, and easy setup, but some report UV filter leaks and storage tank overflow.

Attractive, good-tasting water purifier with strong value—just watch for occasional leakage issues.

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier features 10-stage purification, including RO+UV+Alkaline, copper, and zinc enrichment. Its 7-litre tank is suitable for most households, and the Immuno Shield Technology enhances water pH and mineral content for healthier hydration.

The purifier includes smart indicators for cartridge life and errors, a revitalizer for improved hydration, and multiple mounting options. It’s designed for all water sources but has a moderate tank size and premium pricing.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification 10-stage (RO+UV+Alkaline) Indicators Cartridge life, purification, error alerts Revitalizer Yes Material Plastic Reasons to buy Multi-mineral enrichment and alkaline water Smart indicators and revitalizer Reasons to avoid Moderate tank size Higher price point Click Here to Buy Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Buyers like the RO+UV filtration, TDS reduction, and copper features. They praise the design, taste, and quick installation.

Stylish purifier with efficient filtration, added minerals, and great water taste—offers good value for money.

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral uses a 6-stage RO+MF purification system, providing mineral-enriched water with essential calcium and magnesium. Its 7-litre storage and up to 45% water saving make it efficient for daily use, suitable for all water sources.

Features include a long-lasting filter (6000 litres), integrated sediment filter, and Smartsense indicators for timely maintenance. The purifier is wall-mountable and WQA tested for safety, though it lacks UV purification.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification 6-stage (RO+MF) Water Saving Up to 45% Filter Life 6000 litres Material Plastic Reasons to buy Efficient water saving and mineral enrichment Smartsense indicators for filter replacement Reasons to avoid No UV purification Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

Buyers like the reliable build, compact design, easy setup, and sleek look. The four-stage purification and clear instructions are appreciated.

Trusted brand, space-saving design, and straightforward installation make it a smart and stylish choice for clean water.

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ is a compact, freestanding UV purifier with 2-litre capacity, ideal for small families using municipal water (not suitable for borewell/tanker). It offers 4-stage purification, killing 99.9% bacteria and viruses, and retains essential minerals.

The purifier features a long filter life (6000 litres), Smartsense indicators, and auto shut-off for safety. It includes a 5-year UV lamp warranty but is limited by its small tank and lack of RO filtration.

Specifications Capacity 2 litres Purification UV, 4-stage Filter Life 6000 litres Indicators Smartsense, auto shut-off Warranty 5 years (UV lamp) Reasons to buy Compact and energy-efficient Long filter and UV lamp life Reasons to avoid Very small storage capacity Not suitable for high TDS water Click Here to Buy Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)

Customers praise the quality, TDS-based water purity, and sleek design. It's easy to install and offers good taste, though it lacks a UV feature.

Great value with quality filtration and design, but confirm if UV purification is essential for your needs.

Zenpure Foxy offers 7-stage purification with RO+UV+UF, copper, and alkaline enhancement, suitable for all water sources. Its 15-litre capacity and automatic shut-off make it ideal for large families. The system retains minerals and reduces TDS, pesticides, and heavy metals.

It features a pre-filter, ISI certification, and food-grade ABS plastic build. The purifier is flexible for countertop or wall mounting but can be bulky and may require professional installation.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Purification 7-stage (RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline) Material Food-grade ABS plastic Pre-filter Included Installation Countertop/Wall-mounted Reasons to buy Large capacity and comprehensive purification Retains minerals with copper and alkaline benefits Reasons to avoid Bulky design Installation may be complex Click Here to Buy Zenpure Foxy 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline with RO+UV+UF | Mineral Enhancer | ISI Marked | Pre Filter Included | 7 stage Purification | Upto 60% Water Savings - Black

Customers like the performance, easy installation, and compact size. However, plastic quality and water flow issues are concerns. Design feedback is mixed.

Good for municipal water and small kitchens. Check build quality and water flow if those are priorities.

Aquaguard A-Star UV is designed for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), using UV purification for 99.9999% bacteria and 99.99% virus reduction. It’s compact, lightweight, and can be wall-mounted or placed on a countertop, with a smart LED indication system.

The purifier comes with a free service plan worth ₹2000, a 1-year warranty, and is certified by NABL and WQIA. However, it’s not suitable for borewell or tanker water and has a low flow rate.

Specifications Purification UV Flow Rate 2 LPM Indicators Smart LED Installation Wall-mounted/Countertop Certification NABL, WQIA Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight with smart indicators Free service plan and certifications Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high TDS water No storage tank Click Here to Buy Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000

Buyers praise its quality, elegant design, easy installation, good performance, and pleasant-tasting water. It's widely seen as value for money.

Ideal if you want reliable purification, tasteful water, and a stylish design without breaking the bank.

Zenpure Plush offers RO+UV+UF+Alkaline purification with mineral enhancement, suitable for all water sources. Its 15-litre tank, taste adjuster, and copper technology ensure safe, tasty, and mineral-rich water. The purifier features auto shut-off and flexible installation options.

It includes a free pre-filter and digital warranty card, but installation and service visits are chargeable. The design is robust but bulky, making it best for larger households.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Purification RO+UV+UF+Alkaline Taste Adjuster Yes Material Food-grade ABS plastic Installation Countertop Reasons to buy Large capacity with mineral and taste enhancement Free pre-filter included Reasons to avoid Bulky and requires space Installation/service charges apply Click Here to Buy Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter)

Customers report functional issues, with units failing soon after purchase. Installation is criticised, including cancellations without prior notice.

Poor reliability and unprofessional installation experiences may outweigh its potential benefits.

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 combines RO, UV, and UF purification with advanced Nanopore technology for comprehensive removal of germs, heavy metals, and microplastics. Its 7-litre storage and in-tank UV LED ensure continuous safe water from any source.

The purifier features a water level indicator, compact design, and is backed by a 1-year warranty and India’s widest service network. It’s certified for quality but has a moderate tank size and plastic build.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification RO+UV+UF (Nanopore tech) In-tank UV LED Yes Indicators Water level Certification NABL, WQIA Reasons to buy Comprehensive 3-in-1 purification for all sources Large service network and certifications Reasons to avoid Moderate tank size Plastic build may not appeal to all Factors to consider when buying a water purifier under ₹10000 Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources

Buyers praise the water purifier's quality, easy installation, excellent TDS reduction, and skilled service.

It offers great water quality, hassle-free setup, and strong value for money.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier under ₹ 10000

Purification Technology : Choose between RO, UV, UF or gravity-based systems based on your water source and quality.

: Choose between RO, UV, UF or gravity-based systems based on your water source and quality. Storage Capacity : Ensure the purifier has adequate storage for your daily household needs.

: Ensure the purifier has adequate storage for your daily household needs. Water Quality : Test your water for hardness and contamination to select the right filtration type.

: Test your water for hardness and contamination to select the right filtration type. Maintenance Cost : Look for models with low-cost filters and easily available spare parts.

: Look for models with low-cost filters and easily available spare parts. Build Quality and Design: Opt for durable materials and a compact design that fits well in your kitchen space.

Which type of water purifier is best under ₹ 10000?

Under ₹10000, UV and gravity-based purifiers are widely available, with a few entry-level RO models. The right choice depends on your water source — RO for high TDS, UV for municipal supply, and gravity for low contamination.

Can a budget water purifier ensure safe drinking water?

Affordable purifiers can provide safe drinking water if matched correctly to the water quality. Many use effective technologies like UV or UF, and though they may lack advanced features, they are still capable of removing most common impurities and pathogens.

How often do low-cost water purifiers need maintenance?

Budget water purifiers generally require maintenance every 6 to 12 months. This includes filter changes and basic servicing. Choosing a brand with good after-sales support and easily available spare parts helps keep long-term maintenance affordable and manageable.

Top 3 features of best water purifiers under ₹ 10000

Water Purifier Name Capacity Purification Technology Special Features Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6L RO+UV+UF, 6-stage Smart LED, Free Service Plan KENT Ultra Storage UV (11042) 8L UV+UF Change Filter Indicator AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO 12L RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline, 8-stage Auto Shut-Off, TDS Control Havells Fab Alkaline 7L RO+UV+Alkaline, 10-stage Cartridge Life, Revitalizer Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF 7L RO+MF, 6-stage Water Saving, Smartsense Pureit Classic G2 UV+ 2L UV, 4-stage Auto Shut-Off, 5yr UV Lamp Zenpure Foxy 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline 15L RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline, 7-stage Pre-filter, Auto Shut-Off Aquaguard A-Star UV 2LPM UV Smart LED, Free Service Plan Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline 15L RO+UV+UF+Alkaline Taste Adjuster, Pre-filter Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV 7L RO+UV+UF (Nanopore) In-tank UV LED, Water Level

FAQs on best water purifier under ₹10000 What is the best water purifier under ₹ 10000? Brands like AquaSure, Kent, and Livpure offer reliable models with decent features under this price.

Is RO necessary for all water types? No, RO is needed only for hard or high TDS water. UV or UF purifiers work well for municipal supply.

How much water storage is ideal for a small family? A storage capacity of 7 to 10 litres is usually sufficient for a family of 3 to 4 members.

Do budget purifiers remove bacteria and viruses? Yes, UV and UF technologies in affordable purifiers effectively kill or filter out harmful microorganisms.

Can I install a purifier myself? Some gravity-based purifiers allow DIY installation, but RO and UV models usually need professional setup.

