Best air purifiers in India for odour and pollution free homes: Top 8 picks from renowend brands for healthy living

Air pollution in India has become a major concern, affecting both outdoor and indoor environments. Investing in the best air purifiers can significantly improve air quality at home and in the office. These devices filter out dust, allergens, bacteria, and harmful pollutants, creating a healthier living space. Explore the best air purifiers in India from top brands

The best air purifier for home and office should have a HEPA filter to trap fine particles, an activated carbon filter for odours, and smart sensors for real-time air monitoring. Some models also feature UV sterilisation and ionisers for added purification.

With rising pollution levels, air purifiers have become essential for maintaining a clean and breathable indoor environment. Whether combating seasonal allergies, smoke, or dust, the right air purifier ensures fresh air throughout the day. Choosing a model with good coverage and energy efficiency enhances overall effectiveness.

Loading Suggestions...

For those seeking relief from allergies and improved air quality, the LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier delivers. Utilising an H13 True HEPA filter, it eliminates 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, effectively removing dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. Capable of purifying spaces up to 1,095 square feet, it combines powerful filtration with a sleek, compact design. Additionally, its ultra-quiet 24dB Sleep Mode ensures clean, undisturbed sleep.

Specifications Noise level 24 dB Power source Corded electric Dimensions 22.1D x 33.4W x 36.1H cm Reasons to buy H13 True HEPA filter for high filtration efficiency Compact design ideal for small spaces Reasons to avoid No smart features or app control Click Here to Buy LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate this product for its sleek design, useful features, and overall practicality. Many find it a great addition to both homes and office spaces.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need a quiet and efficient air purifier that blends effortlessly into compact rooms or office setups.

Loading Suggestions...

The SHARP Room Air Purifier offers an extra layer of air cleaning by combining HEPA filtration with SHARP’s unique Plasmacluster ion technology. This dual-action system effectively removes dust, allergens, smoke, and unpleasant odours while neutralising airborne bacteria and mould spores. Designed for medium to large spaces, it operates quietly and efficiently, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Its intuitive controls ensure ease of use, while the energy-efficient design allows for continuous operation without excessive power consumption.

Specifications Filtration HEPA & Plasmacluster Ion Technology Coverage Area Up to 700 sq. ft. Dimensions 14.5 x 10.3 x 23.1 inches Power Usage 53W Reasons to buy Plasmacluster technology enhances air purification Long-lasting filters Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost Click Here to Buy SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its powerful air purification, particularly its ability to neutralise odours and bacteria. However, some would prefer app control for easier operation.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for an air purifier that goes beyond just filtering air and actively neutralises bacteria and odours, the SHARP Room Air Purifier is a solid investment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dyson Air Purifier is a sleek and technologically advanced choice for keeping indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA and activated carbon filter, it captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, ensuring fresher air in your home. It features real-time air quality monitoring and can be controlled remotely via the Dyson Link app, adding a layer of convenience. The bladeless design functions as both a fan and purifier, making it a versatile addition to any space.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 800 sq. ft. Filtration HEPA, Activated Carbon Colour White Dimensions 22D x 22W x 105H cm Power Consumption 40W Reasons to buy Smart controls via app Real-time air quality updates Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to other models Click Here to Buy Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the Dyson’s premium look and its ability to function as both a fan and purifier. Many find the app controls extremely useful, though some feel the price is steep for the coverage it offers.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Dyson Air Purifier if you want a premium, feature-rich air cleaner that offers smart control and stylish aesthetics, making it ideal for modern homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Coway Airmega 150 is a professional-grade air purifier equipped with an advanced Green True HEPA filter, which captures 99.99% of airborne viruses and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.01 microns. It also includes a deodorisation filter that removes unpleasant odours from pets, smoke, and cooking. Designed for spaces up to 355 square feet, this model operates at a noise level as low as 22dB, making it ideal for quiet environments. With a long-lasting filter life of 8,500 hours and a 7-year manufacturer warranty, it ensures reliability and excellent performance.

Specifications Coverage Area 355 sq ft Noise Level 22 dB Colour White Dimensions 54D x 26W x 43H cm Reasons to buy Advanced Green True HEPA filter for superior purification Deodorisation filter effectively removes odours Reasons to avoid Limited coverage area compared to some competitors Click Here to Buy Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its high sensitivity to air quality, quiet operation, and efficient filtration system.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need an air purifier with long-lasting filters and high virus filtration, ideal for bedrooms and medium-sized living rooms.

Loading Suggestions...

The FULMINARE Air Purifier is a compact and efficient air cleaning solution ideal for small rooms and bedrooms. It features an H13 True HEPA filter that removes up to 99.97% of dust, allergens, and airborne pollutants. With a quiet operation at just 24dB, it ensures undisturbed sleep. The built-in night light makes it suitable for children's rooms, while an adjustable timer allows users to customise its operation. Covering areas up to 215 square feet, it is a great option for personal use.

Specifications Coverage Area 215 sq ft Noise Level 24 dB Power Source Corded electric Dimensions 14.5D x 14.5W x 20H cm Reasons to buy Dual function as an air purifier and night light Ultra-quiet operation for a peaceful environment Reasons to avoid Filter replacement may be needed frequently Click Here to Buy FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its affordability, portability, and quiet performance, making it a great choice for small spaces.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you're looking for a small, effective air purifier with a quiet and portable design.

Loading Suggestions...

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier features a three-stage filtration system, including a Pre-Filter, an H13 HEPA Filter, and an Activated Carbon Filter, ensuring the removal of 99.99% of allergens, dust, and pollutants. Suitable for rooms up to 388 square feet, it includes a PM2.5 air quality display that provides real-time updates on air purity. With a sleek and compact design, it fits well into any home setting. Additionally, its child-lock feature makes it a family-friendly choice, ensuring safety in households with kids.

Specifications Coverage Area 388 sq ft Noise Level 32.5 dB Power Source Corded electric Dimensions 15.3D x 31W x 47H cm Reasons to buy Real-time air quality monitoring with PM2.5 display Three-stage filtration system for thorough purification Child-lock feature for added safety Reasons to avoid Lacks smart home integration Click Here to Buy Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its efficiency, affordability, and ease of installation, though some mention concerns about long-term maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its reliable filtration and real-time air quality updates, making it a practical choice for families.

Loading Suggestions...

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 is designed for efficient air purification with its 360° air intake, capturing allergens and odours from all directions. Its True HEPA H13 filter removes 99.97% of dust and particulate matter, ensuring cleaner indoor air. Ideal for spaces up to 200 square feet, it operates quietly while offering adjustable fan speeds and a timer for customised use. With its compact build and effective filtration, it’s a practical addition to any home.

Specifications Floor area 200 sq ft Noise level 55 dB Colour White Dimensions 19D x 19W x 31H cm Reasons to buy Comprehensive filtration system Adjustable fan speed and timer Reasons to avoid Lacks smart features Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effectiveness, affordability, and quiet performance, though some have concerns about certain functions.

Why choose this?

Pick this if you want a compact, efficient air purifier with reliable filtration for smaller spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is a compact yet powerful solution for cleaner indoor air. Equipped with a HEPA and activated carbon filter, it removes 99.5% of airborne pollutants, allergens, and viruses. Its smart sensing technology continuously monitors air quality and adjusts settings for optimal purification. Designed for small to medium-sized rooms, it operates quietly, making it perfect for bedrooms, offices, or living spaces. With intuitive touch controls and app integration, it offers real-time updates and customisable settings for hassle-free air management.

Specifications Filter Type HEPA & activated carbon Coverage Area Up to 63m² Colour White Power Consumption 22 W Reasons to buy Removes 99.5% of pollutants effectively Smart sensing for automatic adjustments Reasons to avoid Filters require periodic replacement Click Here to Buy Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love its efficiency in improving air quality, compact size, and quiet performance. The auto mode is a highlight, though some find filter replacements an added expense.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need an efficient, smart air purifier for small to medium spaces. Its advanced filtration and quiet operation make it a great choice for maintaining indoor air quality.

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier offers 360° air purification, removing 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and allergens as small as PM 0.1. Its 7-stage filtration system, including a Green True HEPA H14 filter, UV sterilisation, and activated carbon, ensures cleaner air. Covering up to 400 sq. ft., it features auto and manual modes, a real-time air quality monitor, and a 1-12 hour timer for convenience. A smart choice for improving indoor air quality effortlessly.

Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration for deep purification Real-time air quality monitoring Reasons to avoid Auto mode adjusts speed automatically Click Here to Buy AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its air purification, user-friendly controls, and quiet operation. Many find it a great value and a useful home addition.

Why choose this product?

Select this purifier for powerful filtration, real-time monitoring, and easy controls, ensuring fresher, healthier air in your home.

How do air purifiers help reduce air pollution in India?

Air purifiers improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants like dust, smoke, allergens, and harmful particles from the air. With rising air pollution in India, they help combat PM2.5 and PM10 particles, making indoor spaces safer. HEPA filters trap even microscopic pollutants, ensuring fresher air for homes and offices.

Can air purifiers help with allergies and respiratory issues?

Yes, the best air purifiers for home and office remove allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, reducing allergy symptoms. HEPA filters trap airborne particles, making them beneficial for asthma and respiratory conditions. They create a healthier indoor environment, especially in cities with high air pollution in India.

Do air purifiers remove odours and smoke?

Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon filters effectively absorb odours from cooking, pets, and smoke. The best air purifiers for home and office neutralise harmful gases and volatile organic compounds, improving air quality. They help eliminate cigarette smoke and pollution, making indoor spaces fresher and healthier.

Factors to consider before buying the best air purifiers in India:

Filter Type : Look for HEPA filters to remove fine dust, allergens, and pollutants. Activated carbon filters help eliminate odours and harmful gases.

: Look for HEPA filters to remove fine dust, allergens, and pollutants. Activated carbon filters help eliminate odours and harmful gases. Coverage Area : Choose an air purifier that matches your room size. Models with higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) work better for larger spaces.

: Choose an air purifier that matches your room size. Models with higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) work better for larger spaces. Air Pollution in India : Consider purifiers designed for high pollution levels, especially in cities with heavy smog and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

: Consider purifiers designed for high pollution levels, especially in cities with heavy smog and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). Smart Features : Options like air quality sensors, auto mode, and app control enhance usability and efficiency in home and office settings.

: Options like air quality sensors, auto mode, and app control enhance usability and efficiency in home and office settings. Noise Levels : A quiet purifier (below 50 dB) is ideal for bedrooms and offices to ensure disturbance-free operation.

: A quiet purifier (below 50 dB) is ideal for bedrooms and offices to ensure disturbance-free operation. Filter Replacement & Maintenance : Check the filter lifespan and availability. HEPA filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months.

: Check the filter lifespan and availability. HEPA filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months. Energy Efficiency – Low power consumption ensures cost-effective operation, especially for continuous use in home and office environments.

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers in India:

Best air purifiers in India Coverage Area Filters Special Features LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home 1095 square feet HEPA 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators SHARP Room Air Purifier 320 square feet HEPA Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 600 square feet HEPA H13 Filter + Activated Carbon Filter Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants, Remote Control Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier 355 square feet Special Green Anti Virus True HEPA Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom 215 square feet HEPA Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier Honeywell Air Purifier for Home 388 square feet HEPA 13 Filter + Activated Carbon 4 Stage Filtration process, Real Time PM2.5 level indicator Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 200 square feet HEPA 3-Stage Purification, Minimal Noise Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home 300 square feet HEPA Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, RoHS Certified AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home 400 square feet HEPA 7 Stage Purification system, 360 degree indoor air purification

Similar articles for you:

Smog season wellness guide: Fight pollution and stay healthy with air purifiers, humidifiers, and more

Best Sharp air purifiers deliver advanced filtration and stylish designs for healthier, cleaner indoor air

Best air purifiers for home: Top picks that will help you breathe clean and fresh air

Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 is ₹18000 off right now: Bring home a tech-driven solution for cleaner air at great price

Best air purifier for large rooms: Top 10 efficient, reliable and powerful picks for home

FAQs on Best air purifiers in India Which are the best air purifiers for home and office? Top models include HEPA-filter purifiers from Philips, Dyson, and AGARO, ideal for tackling air pollution in India.

How do air purifiers help with air pollution in India? They remove dust, allergens, smoke, and PM2.5 particles, ensuring cleaner indoor air.

Are air purifiers effective for allergies? Yes, they trap allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, reducing allergy symptoms.

Which is the best air purifier for home use? A HEPA-filtered purifier with good coverage and low noise is best for homes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.