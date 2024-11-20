Smog season wellness guide: Fight pollution and stay healthy with air purifiers, humidifiers, and more

Come winters, and most parts of North India, including the national capital region, are engulfed under a thick blanket of smog. The AQI levels of Delhi and surrounding cities have surpassed the 400 mark, making it extremely unhealthy. Smog alert: Products to tackle smoggy weather

Severe pollution levels make it difficult for us to step out, putting a break on our day-to-day activities. While there doesn't seem any respite from the smoggy weather conditions soon, here is a detailed list of products that you can bring home to minimise the hazards caused by smog.

From young kids to elders, it's time you bring home these products and put a step forth towards staying safe during this hard time. First, let us understand what smog is and how it affects your health.

What is smog?



In plain terms, smog is a mix of fog and smoke with other pollutants in the air.

What are the effects of smog?

Health: Can cause or worsen respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, irritate the eyes and throat, and lead to long-term health issues like asthma or bronchitis.

Environment: Reduces visibility, damages crops, and harms wildlife by altering ecosystems.

Climate: Contributes to warming through greenhouse gas emissions and can alter local weather patterns.

What should I buy to fight air pollution?

Air Purifiers: This one is a no-brainer! You need to bring home an air purifier to reduce the worsening effects of smog and stay safe and healthy. Air purifiers remove harmful pollutants, allergens, and toxins from indoor air, creating a healthier and more breathable environment. They are perfect for reducing dust, smoke, and odours, offering improved air quality for families and individuals with allergies or asthma.

Check out top air purifiers:



Humidifiers: As the weather is dry and moistureless outside, you need humidifiers at your home. These humidifiers add moisture to dry indoor air, preventing issues like dry skin, sinus problems, and respiratory discomfort. Ideal for improving comfort in arid climates or during winter, they support overall well-being and healthy skin.

Check out top humidifiers:

Also Read: Best air purifiers for your home: 10 options to beat the smoggy weather

Steamer and vapourisers

Smog alone brings with it a plenty of ailments like cold, cough, and allergies from pollutants. In such a scenario, a steamer or vapouriser becomes important. It emits a gentle, warm mist to moisturise the skin, clear nasal passages, and alleviate respiratory issues. Ideal for facials, it opens pores, promoting deep cleansing and improved skin hydration. The device is also helpful for relieving colds, congestion, and sinus discomfort through inhalation therapy. Compact and easy to use, it’s a must-have for skincare routines and soothing respiratory wellness.

Check out top steamers and vapourisers:

Fitness tracker: Fitness trackers have been ruling the world since they arrived. And when it's smoggy outside, you need to keep a tab on your fitness regime. Hence, a fitness tracker should be there in your bucket list. A fitness tracker is a wearable device that monitors physical activity, heart rate, sleep patterns, and calorie burn. It helps you achieve fitness goals by providing personalized insights and encouraging an active lifestyle.

Check out top fitness trackers:

Also Read: 8 best fitness trackers under ₹10000: Comprehensive guide

Smart ring: A smart ring is a compact wearable device that tracks health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels. It also offers discreet notifications, blending technology with style for convenience on the go.

Check out top smart rings:

Also Read: Discover what smart rings can do with our review of the Pebble Iris

N95 mask: Unless you are from another planet, you need a face mask this season! N95 masks are respiratory protective devices designed to filter out 95% of airborne particles, including bacteria, viruses, and dust. They ensure high-level protection, especially in polluted or high-risk environments.

Check out top N95 face masks:

Indoor air purifier plants: One of the greenest things you can do to beat the pollution and keep these pollutants away from you is bringing indoor air purifier plants at home. These indoor plants enhance home aesthetics while improving air quality by reducing toxins and increasing oxygen levels. They promote a calming atmosphere, boost mood, and require minimal care, making them ideal for any living space.

Check out top indoor air purifier plants:

Home gym equipment: When the advice is to stay indoors, hitting the gym might not be a great idea. So, why not bring home all the home gym equipment and keep yourself fit. Home gym equipment includes weights, resistance bands, treadmills, and more, allowing convenient workouts. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, it enables versatile exercise routines without the need for a gym membership.

Check out Home gym equipment:

Also Read: Transform your home gyms into complete workout studios with our top 6 picks for home gym equipment sets

Anti smog skincare: In case you don't know, but smog which is actually a mix of fog and pollution does affect your skin as much it affects your lungs and body. It not only dehydrates and dry out your skin but also aggregate acne and pimples. In that case, following a proper anti-smog skincare routine could be a great help. Anti-smog skincare products shield the skin from pollution and environmental aggressors. Enriched with antioxidants, they detoxify, hydrate, and protect against damage, ensuring a radiant and healthy complexion.

Check out anti smog skincare products:

Also Read: Prevent your skin from sunburn, premature ageing and UV rays with the best sunscreen for oily skin

Similar stories for you:

Best Honeywell air purifier: Top 6 quiet, efficient, and stylish choices for clean and fresh air at home and office



Top 5 life-saving air purifier features to combat extreme pollution levels

A guide on how to optimise air purifiers for poor AQI conditions and high pollution levels

How to keep your air purifier fighting fit during smog season

FAQ on smog What causes smog? Smog is caused by pollutants released into the atmosphere from: Vehicle emissions Industrial activities Burning of fossil fuels Agricultural activities Natural sources like wildfires and volcanic activity

What are the effects of smog on health? Smog can cause: Respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and shortness of breath Eye, nose, and throat irritation Worsening of heart and lung diseases Long-term exposure can lead to reduced lung function and premature death

How does smog affect the environment? Reduces visibility, impacting transportation Damages crops and forests by affecting photosynthesis Contributes to acid rain, which harms aquatic life and infrastructure Enhances global warming by trapping heat

How can we reduce smog? Use cleaner energy sources like solar, wind, or hydroelectric power Promote public transportation, carpooling, and cycling Implement stricter emission regulations for vehicles and industries Avoid burning waste or agricultural residues Increase green spaces to absorb pollutants

What is the difference between smog and haze? Smog: A mix of pollutants and particles caused by human activities and natural sources. Haze: Typically consists of fine particles or dust, often caused by natural sources like wildfires or wind-blown dust, and has less chemical reaction involvement compared to smog.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.