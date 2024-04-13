Transform your home gyms into complete workout studios with our top 6 picks for home gym equipment sets

Setting up a home gym can be a great idea for staying healthy and fit. One smart way to start is by getting home gym equipment sets. These sets usually include different gear like dumbbells, resistance bands, and maybe even a yoga mat. Buying sets is cool because you get everything you need in one go, saving time and hassle. Best home gym equipment to work out in the comfort of your home.(Pexels)

Working out at home has heaps of benefits. First off, it's super convenient. No need to rush to the gym or wait for your turn on the machines. Plus, you can exercise whenever you want, even if it's raining cats and dogs outside. It's also way cheaper in the long run. As for the best home gym equipment, it depends on what you like doing. If you're into strength training, dumbbells and resistance bands are fantastic.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

No matter what your needs are, having a home gym can be very beneficial and to help you pick the best home gym equipment we have short-listed our top 6 picks to help you work out at home with ease.

1.

Kore PVC 30 Kg Home Gym Set With One 5 Ft Plain + One 3 Ft Curl Rod And One Pair Dumbbell Rods, Multicolour

B08WHDVMRQ

Get fit at home with the Kore PVC 20-100 Kg Home Gym Set. This set includes a versatile fitness bench and a range of equipment for a complete workout. With 30 Kg of PVC weights, 5 feet of plain rod, 3 feet of curl rod, and dumbbell rods, it's got all you need. Plus, you'll get locks and clippers for safety. Durable and built to last, it's your ultimate muscle-building companion. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, this set has everything to help you reach your goals. Start your fitness journey with the best home gym equipment set right away.

Specifications of Kore PVC 20-100 Kg Home Gym Set:

Weight set:30 kg

Plain rod:Yes

Curl rod:Yes

Amazon Rating: 3.4

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile fitness bench included Limited weight range compared to other sets Complete set for a range of workouts Mixed customer reviews on Amazon

2.

BULLAR Home Gym Set, 20KG Steel Home Gym Combo with 3Ft Curl, 5Ft Straight Rod, Pair Steelnut Dumbbell Rods, Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout

B097SWJRNQ

The BULLAR Home Gym Set commits to being your ultimate workout companion. This 20 Kg steel combo packs everything you need for a solid home workout. With a 3-foot curl rod, 5-foot straight rod, pair of steel nut dumbbell rods, and steel weight plates, it's a complete home gym equipment set. Made in India with quality in mind, the chrome-plated steel weight set ensures durability and reliability. Plus, you'll get essential gym accessories like gloves, a skipping rope, a hand gripper, and rod locks for safety. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness pro, this complete combo will help you achieve your goals.

Specifications of BULLAR Home Gym Set:

Weight set:20 kg

Plain rod:Yes

Curl rod:Yes

Amazon Rating: 4.5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quality steel construction Limited weight capacity compared to other sets Complete combo with essential accessories May not be suitable for advanced users

3.

Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set 10Kg Plate 3 Feet Curl Rod and Dumbbells Rods with Gym Accessories, for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts Dumbbells, Barbell Rod, Black

B08Y5K23DW

This set includes everything you need for a great workout at home. With 10kg of PVC plate weight, a 3-foot curl rod, and dumbbell rods, it's perfect for beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike. Made in India with quality in mind, Lifelong ensures durability and reliability. Plus, you'll get essential gym accessories like gloves, a skipping rope, hand grip, and rod locks for safety. Whether you're toning up or building muscle, this set has got you covered with a complete range that is perfect for home gyms and even regular workouts outside the home.

Specifications of Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set:

Weight set:10 kg

Plain rod:No

Curl rod:Yes

Amazon Rating: 3.6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid An affordable option for beginners Limited weight capacity may not suit advanced users Comes with essential accessories Mixed customer reviews on Amazon

Also Read: Best kids badminton rackets to buy: Top 10 lightweight and durable picks that have smaller grip, shorter shaft

4.

Leeway Steel Home Gym Set 10kg with 3Ft Curl (28mm), 5Ft Straight Rod (28mm), Dumbbell Rods, Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment Workout Fitness Exercise Kit ((2.5X4) 10kg Steel Home Gym Combo)

B077GSP4YS

The perfect home gym equipment set for anyone looking to load their home gym with a complete set of equipment. This bundle includes everything you need to kickstart your fitness journey. With a 3-foot curl rod, 5-foot straight rod, dumbbell rods, and steel weight plates, you're all set for strength training and more. Customize your weight selection with the 2.5kg plates, perfect for home gym setups. Plus, you'll get essential gym accessories like gloves, grippers, and a skipping rope for a complete workout experience. With a 31mm inner diameter, these steel weight plates are compatible with various gym equipment, ensuring versatility for your workouts.

Specifications of Leeway Steel Home Gym Set:

Weight set:10 kg

Plain rod:Yes

Curl rod:Yes

Amazon Rating: 4.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile equipment for strength training Some customers reported issues with durability Compatible with various gym equipment Limited weight plates compared to other sets

Also Read: Embark on the adventure of your dreams with our picks of best electric bikes under ₹50000

5.

Protoner Home Gym with 3 rods and Accessories (10 kg (2.5 kg x 4))

B0B5QTPCTG

If you are looking for a small home gym equipment set then this is the perfect choice for you. This set includes PVC weight plates, a 3-foot zigzag rod with locks, and 2 dumbbell rods with bolts. Plus, you'll receive essential accessories like gym gloves, a hand gripper, skipping rope, sweatbands, and a gym bag to keep you organized. The set will also make a great gift for fitness enthusiasts and people who live alone and are enthusiastic about working out. Perfect for people with space constraints and those who would want to store their workout equipment in compact spaces.

Specifications of Protoner Home Gym with 3 rods and Accessories:

Weight set:10 kg

Plain rod:Yes

Curl rod:Yes (zig-zag rod)

Amazon Rating: 3.5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and space-saving design Limited weight capacity compared to other sets Essential accessories included Mixed customer reviews on Amazon

Also Read: Bicycle for men: Ride into adventure and get your fitness mantra on track with our top 7 picks.

6.

Bodyfit Home Gym Combo, Home Gym Set, Gym Equipment, Weight Plates (8Kg-100Kg)Combo with 5Ft Straight,3Ft Curl Bar, 2 Dumbbell Rods,with Accessories (10KG Combo KIT)

B08X2SMN4G

This comprehensive home gym equipment set includes everything you need for a complete workout. With weight plates ranging from 8kg to 100kg, a 5-foot straight bar, 3-foot curl bars, and 2 dumbbell rods, you have endless options for your exercises. Each set comes with spring locks for safety and convenience. Whether you're toning your biceps or working on overall strength, this combo has you covered. Adjustable dumbbells ensure balanced limb workouts, making them ideal for everyone from boys and girls to seniors. Easy to assemble and compact for storage, it's the perfect addition to any home gym.

Specifications of Bodyfit Home Gym Combo:

Weight set:10 kg

Plain rod:Yes

Curl rod:Yes

Amazon Rating: 3.5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wide range of weight plates Some customers reported missing accessories Versatile equipment for various exercises Mixed customer reviews on Amazon

Best home gym equipment sets

Best home gym equipment sets Weights No. of Dumbbells Special Features Kore PVC Home Gym Set 30 kg 1 The versatile fitness bench includes a complete set for a range of workouts Bullar Home Gym Set 20 kg 1 Quality steel construction, Complete combo with essential accessories Lifelong PVC Home Gym 10 kg 0 An affordable option for beginners, Comes with essential accessories Leeway Steel Home Gym 10 kg 0 Versatile equipment for strength training, Compatible with various gym equipment Protoner Home Gym 10 kg 0 Compact and space-saving design, Essential accessories included Bodyfit Home Gym Combo 10-100 kg 2 Wide range of weight plates, Versatile equipment for various exercises

Best value for home gym equipment set

The best value-for-money product is the Leeway Steel Home Gym Set. It offers a comprehensive set of equipment for strength training and comes with essential accessories, all at a reasonable price.

Best overall home gym equipment set

The best overall product is the Kore PVC 20-100 Kg Home Gym Set. It provides a versatile and complete range of equipment for a comprehensive workout, suitable for both beginners and fitness enthusiasts.

How to pick the best home gym equipment sets

To choose the best home gym equipment, think about what you want to do with it and how much room you have. Decide how much money you can spend. Look for things that can do many different exercises, like a power rack with a pull-up bar. You should get basic stuff like dumbbells, resistance bands, and a yoga mat. Make sure the equipment is strong and will last a long time. If you like doing cardio, you might want a treadmill or a bike. Make sure the equipment is safe to use. Try out different equipment before you buy it if you can. Read what other people say about the equipment, and ask friends or family for advice. By thinking about these things, you can find the best home gym equipment for you.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.