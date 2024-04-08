Embark on the adventure of your dreams with our picks of best electric bikes under 50000

Ready for an adventure? Electric bikes offer an exciting way to explore, bringing thrill to your everyday rides. With options under ₹50,000, they're more accessible than ever. Say goodbye to mundane commutes and hello to exhilarating journeys on two wheels. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a newcomer, these innovative bikes promise to inject excitement into your routine and open up new horizons. So, if you're ready to embrace the thrill of the ride, hop on an electric bike and let the adventures begin! Experience effortless rides with the best electric bike under ₹ 50,000.(Pexels)

Electric bikes are an alluring option for every biker, experienced or beginner, who wants to increase their rides or try something new. You may easily navigate difficult terrain and increase your bike range with their motorised help without exerting much effort. They are also a desirable option for anyone looking to spend wisely in their leisure and fitness endeavours due to their cost.

Thus, if you're thinking about making a switch and planning to buy a new bike, these electric bikes under ₹50,000 offer an appealing option. With the top electric bike options available on the market, prepare to explore the world of affordable adventure and uncover a world of exhilarating adventures. The top 5 options have been carefully selected for you to purchase with ease from Amazon, ensuring that each pick is tailored to provide you with the best biking experience possible.

E MOTORAD - RIDE THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION Youth X1 Mountain Electric Cycle (18 Inches Frame, 7.65Ah Li-Ion Removable Battery, Front Suspension, 250W Bldc Motor) (Bumblebee Yellow)

Experience the thrill of off-road adventures with the E MOTORAD Youth X1 Mountain Electric Cycle. Designed for young riders, this mountain e-cycle features an 18-inch frame, ensuring a comfortable fit for growing riders. Its 7.65Ah Li-Ion removable battery provides ample power for long rides, while the 250W BLDC motor effortlessly propels you through various terrains. Equipped with front suspension, it absorbs shocks for a smoother ride, enhancing control and comfort. Stand out on the trails with the vibrant Bumblebee Yellow colour option, adding a splash of excitement to your outdoor excursions. Whether you're tackling rocky trails or cruising through scenic paths, the E MOTORAD Youth X1 is ready for the challenge.

Specifications of E MOTORAD Youth X1 Electric Cycle:

Frame Size: 18 inches

Battery: 7.65Ah Li-Ion, Removable

Motor: 250W BLDC

Suspension: Front

Colour: Bumblebee Yellow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Motor Limited Frame Size Options Removable Battery Single Suspension Front Suspension Limited Colour Selection Eye-catching Colour Option

E MOTORAD - RIDE THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION Unisex X2 Mountain Electric Cycle (17 Inches Frame, 7.65Ah Li-Ion Removable Battery, Front Suspension, Lcd Display, 250W Motor) (Aqua Green)

Begin on an electrifying journey with the E MOTORAD Unisex X2 Mountain Electric Cycle. Engineered to conquer rugged terrain, this e-cycle features a sturdy 17-inch frame designed for both men and women. Its 7.65Ah Li-Ion removable battery ensures long-lasting power, while the 250W motor effortlessly propels you through any adventure. With front suspension, bumps and shocks are absorbed, offering a smooth and comfortable ride even on challenging trails. Stay informed and in control with the LCD, providing essential ride data at a glance. The refreshing Aqua Green colour adds a touch of style to your outdoor escapades, making you stand out on every trail.

Specifications of E MOTORAD Unisex X2 Electric Cycle:

Frame Size: 17 inches

Battery: 7.65Ah Li-Ion, Removable

Motor: 250W

Suspension: Front

Display: LCD

Colour: Aqua Green

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adaptable Frame Size Limited Customisation Options Enhanced Visibility Potential Weight Concerns LCD Display Convenience Terrain Limitations

Leader E-Power L7 27.5T Electric Cycle

Experience the perfect blend of power and performance with the Leader E-Power L7 27.5T Electric Cycle. Designed for urban commutes and off-road adventures alike, this e-cycle boasts a robust 27.5T frame with front suspension, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride on any terrain. Equipped with dual disc brakes, safety is paramount, providing reliable stopping power even in challenging conditions. Powered by a 250W BLDC motor and a Li-Ion battery, this electric cycle offers efficient and eco-friendly transportation. The front LED light illuminates your path, while the horn ensures you're heard on busy streets. Backed by a 1-year warranty on both the battery and motor, ride with confidence knowing your investment is protected.

Specifications of Leader E-Power L7 27.5T Electric Cycle:

Frame Size: 27.5T

Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: Li-Ion

Suspension: Front

Brakes: Dual Disc

Additional Features: Front LED Light, Horn

Warranty: 1 Year on Battery & Motor

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual Disc Brakes Limited Colour Options Front Suspension Front LED Light Horn for Safety 1 Year Warranty

HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Electric Cycle

Explore the city streets in style and comfort with the HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Hybrid Electric Cycle. Designed for urban commuters and leisure riders alike, this e-cycle blends functionality with modern aesthetics. Its 18.5-inch frame, suitable for riders aged 12 and above, ensures a comfortable and ergonomic riding position for both men and women. Equipped with a 5.8Ah IP67-rated battery, enjoy extended rides with reliable power and durability, while the 7-speed Shimano gears offer smooth and efficient pedaling on various terrains. Enhanced safety features include dual disc brakes, providing responsive stopping power in any weather condition. The vibrant orange colour adds a dash of personality to your ride, ensuring you stand out in the bustling cityscape.

Specifications of HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Electric Cycle:

Frame Size: 18.5 inches

Battery: 5.8Ah IP67 rated

Gears: 7-speed Shimano

Brakes: Dual Disc

Colour: Orange

Ideal Age: 12+ years

Assembly: 95% pre-assembled

Gender: Unisex

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for Age 12 plus Limited Colour Options Reliable IP67 Battery 7-Speed Shimano Gears Dual Disc Brakes 95% Pre-Assembled

EMotorad T-REX AIR Unisex Electric Bicycle 29" Wheel Size 16.5" Sturdy High Tensile Steel Frame 250W BLDC Motor Front Suspension 7 Speed Shimano Gears (29, Sundown Yellow)

Experience the ultimate freedom of riding with the EMotorad T-REX AIR Unisex Electric Bicycle. Crafted for adventure seekers and urban explorers, this e-bike combines power and versatility for an exhilarating ride experience. With a sturdy 16.5-inch high tensile steel frame and 29-inch wheel size, tackle any terrain with confidence and ease. Powered by a 250W BLDC motor, effortlessly conquers hills and rough paths while maintaining control and stability. The front suspension ensures a smooth ride, absorbing bumps and shocks for enhanced comfort. Equipped with 7-speed Shimano gears, tailor your ride to match your pace and preferences. Stand out from the crowd with the vibrant Sundown Yellow colour option, adding a touch of personality to your journey.

Specifications of EMotorad T-REX AIR Unisex Electric Bicycle:

Wheel Size: 29 inches

Frame: 16.5 inches, High Tensile Steel

Motor: 250W BLDC

Suspension: Front

Gears: 7-speed Shimano

Colour: Sundown Yellow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy High Tensile Steel Frame Limited Colour Options Powerful 250W BLDC Motor Front Suspension 7-Speed Shimano Gears Eye-catching Sundown Yellow Colour

Best 3 features for you

Products Frame Size Brakes Additional Features E MOTORAD Youth X1 17 inches Dual Disc Vibrant Bumblebee Yellow Colour, Removable battery E MOTORAD Unisex X2 17 inches Dual Disc LCD Display, Front LED Light, Horn Leader E-Power L7 27.5T 17 inches Dual Disc Front LED Light, Horn, 1 Year Warranty on Battery & Motor HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City 18.5 inches Dual Disc Ideal Age: 12+ years, 95% pre-assembled EMotorad T-REX AIR 16.5 inches Dual Disc Front Suspension, 7 Speed Shimano Gears

Best value for money

The HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Electric Cycle shines out as the best value-for-money product. With an 18.5-inch frame suitable for riders aged 12+, it offers versatility for a wide range of users. Equipped with a 5.8Ah IP67-rated battery, 7-speed Shimano gears, and dual disc brakes, it ensures reliable performance and safety. Its vibrant orange colour adds personality, while the 95% pre-assembly minimizes setup time. Combining quality construction, essential features, and an attractive price point, the HERO LECTRO C6E provides exceptional value for those seeking an efficient and enjoyable urban commuting or leisure riding experience.

Best overall product

The E MOTORAD Youth X1 Mountain Electric Cycle in Bumblebee Yellow stands out as the best overall product. With its durable 18-inch frame, powerful 250W BLDC motor, and long-lasting 7.65Ah Li-Ion removable battery, it offers exceptional performance for young riders. The front suspension ensures a smooth and comfortable ride on varied terrains, enhancing the overall riding experience. Its vibrant Bumblebee Yellow colour adds style and visibility. Whether tackling trails or navigating city streets, this electric cycle combines durability, power, and aesthetics, making it the ultimate choice for adventurous youth seeking an electrifying ride adventure.

How to find the best electric bike under ₹ 50,000?

When searching for the ideal electric bike under ₹50,000, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors to ensure you make a wise investment. Begin by outlining your specific needs and preferences, such as commuting distance, terrain, and desired features like battery capacity and motor power. Utilize online resources, reviews, and forums to compare different models available within your budget. Pay close attention to key features such as frame material, motor power, battery capacity, range, brakes, gears, and additional features like suspension and display. If possible, test ride different electric bike models to evaluate their comfort, handling, and performance firsthand. Prioritize reputable brands known for quality construction and reliable performance, and check for warranty coverage and after-sales service options. Lastly, consider the overall value proposition offered by each electric bike, factoring in factors like durability, performance, features, and long-term costs.

