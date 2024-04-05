 Best kids badminton rackets to buy: Top 10 lightweight and durable picks that have smaller grip, shorter shaft | Health - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best kids badminton rackets to buy: Top 10 lightweight and durable picks that have smaller grip, shorter shaft

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 06, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Looking for the perfect badminton racket for your child? Check out our list of the top 10 kids badminton rackets to make an informed decision.

Choosing the right badminton racket for your child is crucial for their development in the sport. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. 

Kids' badminton rackets are specifically designed with lightweight materials and smaller grips to suit young players. These rackets are durable yet easy to manoeuvre, allowing children to develop their skills with comfort and control. Featuring vibrant colours and playful designs, they make the game more enjoyable for young players. With a focus on usability and safety, kids' badminton rackets are the perfect choice to introduce children to the sport and encourage active play.

Best kids badminton rackets should be beginner-friendly and affordable.
Best kids badminton rackets should be beginner-friendly and affordable.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 kids' badminton rackets available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Whether your child is a beginner or an intermediate player, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect badminton racket for your little one.

1. Yonex ZR101LIGHT Aluminium Badminton Racquet

B082VDLRLQ

The Yonex ZR101LIGHT is a lightweight and durable badminton racket designed for kids. It features an aluminum frame that provides excellent stability and control. With a comfortable grip and sturdy construction, this racket is perfect for young players looking to improve their skills on the court.

Specifications of Yonex ZR101LIGHT Aluminium Badminton Racquet

  • Aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Sturdy construction
  • Lightweight design
  • Ideal for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction

May not be suitable for advanced players

Lightweight for easy handling

Comfortable grip for extended play

2. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton

B07BY89TQY

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i is a high-quality badminton racket designed for junior players. It features a lightweight and aerodynamic design that allows for swift and powerful shots. The Nanoray technology provides increased repulsion and speed, making it an ideal choice for young athletes looking to enhance their game.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton

  • Nanoray technology
  • Lightweight and aerodynamic design
  • Increased repulsion and speed
  • Ideal for junior players
  • Powerful and swift shots

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Enhanced repulsion and speed

May not be suitable for advanced players

Aerodynamic design for powerful shots

Ideal for junior players

3. Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet

B073SWVYKB

The Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet is a high-performance racket designed for children. It features a lightweight graphite frame that provides excellent maneuverability and control. With a comfortable grip and durable construction, this racket is suitable for young players at various skill levels.

Specifications of Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet

  • Graphite frame
  • Lightweight and maneuverable
  • Comfortable grip
  • Durable construction
  • Suitable for various skill levels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance graphite frame

May not be suitable for advanced players

Lightweight and maneuverable

Comfortable grip for extended play

Also read: Best Yonex badminton rackets: Top 10 options for players across levels

4. Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock

B09MW8MTQB

The Jaspo Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes a durable racket and feather shuttlecocks. It is designed for kids and beginners, providing a well-balanced combination of power and control. With a sturdy construction and quality materials, this set is perfect for young players looking to enjoy the game of badminton.

Specifications of Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock

  • Complete set with shuttlecocks
  • Durable racket construction
  • Ideal for kids and beginners
  • Well-balanced power and control
  • Quality materials

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Complete set with shuttlecocks

Shuttlecocks may wear out over time

Durable construction

Well-balanced power and control

5. HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket

B0CGNF3TFL

The HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket is designed for young players seeking power and precision. It features an aluminum frame that provides stability and control, allowing for accurate shots and improved performance. With a comfortable grip and durable construction, this racket is an excellent choice for kids looking to excel in the game.

Specifications of HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket

  • Aluminium frame
  • Stability and control
  • Comfortable grip
  • Accurate shots
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stability and control for accurate shots

May not be suitable for advanced players

Comfortable grip for extended play

Durable construction

6. Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium

B0CCL9HCB3

The Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium is a high-quality racket designed for young athletes. It features a graphite frame with premium tension that provides excellent repulsion and power. With a comfortable grip and lightweight design, this racket is suitable for kids looking to enhance their skills on the court.

Specifications of Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium

  • Graphite frame with premium tension
  • Excellent repulsion and power
  • Comfortable grip
  • Lightweight design
  • Ideal for young athletes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Excellent repulsion and power

May not be suitable for advanced players

Comfortable grip for extended play

Lightweight design for easy handling

Also read: Best badminton rackets: Top 8 options under 3000 in India for the ardent players in you

7. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton

B091DX8VTD

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton Racket is designed for young players seeking a balance of power and speed. It features a superlite design that allows for quick and agile movements on the court. With a durable construction and comfortable grip, this racket is suitable for kids looking to elevate their game.

Specifications of Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton

  • Superlite design
  • Balance of power and speed
  • Quick and agile movements
  • Durable construction
  • Comfortable grip

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Balance of power and speed

May not be suitable for advanced players

Quick and agile movements

Comfortable grip for extended play

Top features comparison of kids badminton racket:

 

Product NameLightweightAerodynamic DesignManeuverableQuick and AgileStability and ControlComfortable Grip
Yonex ZR101LIGHTYesNoNoNoYesYes
Yonex Nanoray Light 18iYesYesNoNoNoNo
Senston GraphiteNoNoYesNoNoYes
Jaspo Badminton RacketYesNoNoNoNoNo
HUNDRED Aluminium PowertekNoNoNoNoYesYes
Graphite Badminton RacquetNoNoNoNoNoYes
Li-Ning G-Force SuperliteYesNoNoYesNoYes

Best value for money:

The Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock offers the best value for money, providing a complete set with durable construction and quality materials. It is an ideal choice for kids and beginners looking for a well-balanced combination of power and control.

Best overall product:

The Yonex ZR 100 Light Aluminium Badminton Racquet stands out as the best overall product for badminton enthusiasts. Crafted from durable aluminum, it offers lightweight maneuverability and strength for precise shots. Made in India with meticulous attention to detail, it ensures quality performance. Complete with a full cover for protection, and featuring a striking blue design, this rackets offers reliability, durability, and style, making it the top choice for players of all levels.

How to find the perfect kids badminton racket:

When choosing the perfect kids badminton racket, consider the specific needs and skill level of your child. Look for a racket that offers a balance of power and control, a comfortable grip, and durable construction. Take into account the unique features and specifications of each product to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On