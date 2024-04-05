Best kids badminton rackets to buy: Top 10 lightweight and durable picks that have smaller grip, shorter shaft
Looking for the perfect badminton racket for your child? Check out our list of the top 10 kids badminton rackets to make an informed decision.
Choosing the right badminton racket for your child is crucial for their development in the sport. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice.
Kids' badminton rackets are specifically designed with lightweight materials and smaller grips to suit young players. These rackets are durable yet easy to manoeuvre, allowing children to develop their skills with comfort and control. Featuring vibrant colours and playful designs, they make the game more enjoyable for young players. With a focus on usability and safety, kids' badminton rackets are the perfect choice to introduce children to the sport and encourage active play.
In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 kids' badminton rackets available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
Whether your child is a beginner or an intermediate player, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect badminton racket for your little one.
1. Yonex ZR101LIGHT Aluminium Badminton Racquet
The Yonex ZR101LIGHT is a lightweight and durable badminton racket designed for kids. It features an aluminum frame that provides excellent stability and control. With a comfortable grip and sturdy construction, this racket is perfect for young players looking to improve their skills on the court.
Specifications of Yonex ZR101LIGHT Aluminium Badminton Racquet
- Aluminum frame
- Comfortable grip
- Sturdy construction
- Lightweight design
- Ideal for beginners
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable construction
May not be suitable for advanced players
Lightweight for easy handling
Comfortable grip for extended play
2. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton
The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i is a high-quality badminton racket designed for junior players. It features a lightweight and aerodynamic design that allows for swift and powerful shots. The Nanoray technology provides increased repulsion and speed, making it an ideal choice for young athletes looking to enhance their game.
Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton
- Nanoray technology
- Lightweight and aerodynamic design
- Increased repulsion and speed
- Ideal for junior players
- Powerful and swift shots
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Enhanced repulsion and speed
May not be suitable for advanced players
Aerodynamic design for powerful shots
Ideal for junior players
3. Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet
The Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet is a high-performance racket designed for children. It features a lightweight graphite frame that provides excellent maneuverability and control. With a comfortable grip and durable construction, this racket is suitable for young players at various skill levels.
Specifications of Senston Graphite Badminton Racquet
- Graphite frame
- Lightweight and maneuverable
- Comfortable grip
- Durable construction
- Suitable for various skill levels
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance graphite frame
May not be suitable for advanced players
Lightweight and maneuverable
Comfortable grip for extended play
Also read: Best Yonex badminton rackets: Top 10 options for players across levels
4. Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock
The Jaspo Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes a durable racket and feather shuttlecocks. It is designed for kids and beginners, providing a well-balanced combination of power and control. With a sturdy construction and quality materials, this set is perfect for young players looking to enjoy the game of badminton.
Specifications of Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock
- Complete set with shuttlecocks
- Durable racket construction
- Ideal for kids and beginners
- Well-balanced power and control
- Quality materials
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Complete set with shuttlecocks
Shuttlecocks may wear out over time
Durable construction
Well-balanced power and control
5. HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket
The HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket is designed for young players seeking power and precision. It features an aluminum frame that provides stability and control, allowing for accurate shots and improved performance. With a comfortable grip and durable construction, this racket is an excellent choice for kids looking to excel in the game.
Specifications of HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket
- Aluminium frame
- Stability and control
- Comfortable grip
- Accurate shots
- Durable construction
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stability and control for accurate shots
May not be suitable for advanced players
Comfortable grip for extended play
Durable construction
6. Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium
The Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium is a high-quality racket designed for young athletes. It features a graphite frame with premium tension that provides excellent repulsion and power. With a comfortable grip and lightweight design, this racket is suitable for kids looking to enhance their skills on the court.
Specifications of Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium
- Graphite frame with premium tension
- Excellent repulsion and power
- Comfortable grip
- Lightweight design
- Ideal for young athletes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Excellent repulsion and power
May not be suitable for advanced players
Comfortable grip for extended play
Lightweight design for easy handling
Also read: Best badminton rackets: Top 8 options under ₹3000 in India for the ardent players in you
7. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton
The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton Racket is designed for young players seeking a balance of power and speed. It features a superlite design that allows for quick and agile movements on the court. With a durable construction and comfortable grip, this racket is suitable for kids looking to elevate their game.
Specifications of Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Unstrung Badminton
- Superlite design
- Balance of power and speed
- Quick and agile movements
- Durable construction
- Comfortable grip
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Balance of power and speed
May not be suitable for advanced players
Quick and agile movements
Comfortable grip for extended play
Top features comparison of kids badminton racket:
|Product Name
|Lightweight
|Aerodynamic Design
|Maneuverable
|Quick and Agile
|Stability and Control
|Comfortable Grip
|Yonex ZR101LIGHT
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yonex Nanoray Light 18i
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Senston Graphite
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Jaspo Badminton Racket
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Graphite Badminton Racquet
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Li-Ning G-Force Superlite
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Best value for money:
The Jaspo Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttlecock offers the best value for money, providing a complete set with durable construction and quality materials. It is an ideal choice for kids and beginners looking for a well-balanced combination of power and control.
Best overall product:
The Yonex ZR 100 Light Aluminium Badminton Racquet stands out as the best overall product for badminton enthusiasts. Crafted from durable aluminum, it offers lightweight maneuverability and strength for precise shots. Made in India with meticulous attention to detail, it ensures quality performance. Complete with a full cover for protection, and featuring a striking blue design, this rackets offers reliability, durability, and style, making it the top choice for players of all levels.
How to find the perfect kids badminton racket:
When choosing the perfect kids badminton racket, consider the specific needs and skill level of your child. Look for a racket that offers a balance of power and control, a comfortable grip, and durable construction. Take into account the unique features and specifications of each product to make an informed decision.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.