Unlock the future: Discover what smart rings can do with our review of the Pebble Iris

Lately, I’ve been feeling the need to stay fit and improve my health, so I started looking for an easy way to track my fitness goals and daily steps. While phone apps can do that, it meant carrying my phone everywhere, which wasn’t ideal—especially when I wanted to work out without something bulky in my pocket. Smartwatches seemed like a good option, but they can be a bit heavy on the wrist, and the constant notifications can get really distracting. Plus, I wanted to cut down on screen time. Say goodbye to bulky watches, and inaccurate phone apps with the Pebble Iris smart ring.(Hindustan Times)

That’s when I came across the Pebble Iris Smart Ring. After using it for a month, I’ve found it’s a hassle-free way to track my vitals and physical activity. I can confidently say, smart rings might just be the future of health monitoring.

Pebble Iris smart ring specifications

Specification Details Model Number PFB85 Generic Product Name Smart Ring Ring Sizes 9, 10, 11 Type Smart Ring Charging Wired Charger Bluetooth Version 5 Charging Time 120 minutes Water Resistance IP68 Health Monitoring Features Sleep Monitoring, Heart Rate, SpO2, Body Temperature Battery Life Up to 4 days Sports Modes Yes Other Features Smart Touch Control, Anti-Bacterial Stainless Steel Built, SOS Function

Design and comfort of Pebble Iris smart ring

Appearance:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring has a sleek, modern design that’s both practical and stylish. Made from antibacterial stainless steel, it’s got a smooth, polished surface with a black patch for easy touch controls. It feels solid yet lightweight, adding just the right amount of tech flair to your look without being over the top. Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, this ring blends in effortlessly.

Fit and comfort:

The ring is available in three sizes: 9, 10, and 11. This means you’ll need to measure carefully before selecting the right size. Despite following the size guide, I found mine slightly tighter than expected, and though it stayed secure on hot days, it felt a bit uncomfortable. Wearing the ring for long periods, including while sleeping and working out, proved slightly uncomfortable in the beginning, but eventually I got used to it.

Durability

The ring’s stainless-steel build ensures that it holds up well under daily use. Its IP68 water resistance rating means it can handle exposure to sweat and splashes without any issues. This made it easy for me to use, as I did not have to take it off every time I washed my hands.

The watch comes with a recommendation and warning to avoid wearing it in hot, steamy environments like showers, as steam might affect its performance. Overall, it withstands routine wear and tear and remains largely resistant to scratches even after a few mishaps at the gym, making it a durable option for regular use.

Sleek and modern design that will look stylish on your finger!(Hindustan Times)

Features and functionality of Pebble Iris smart ring

Core features:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring offers essential health and fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep, and body temperature assessment. It's a convenient option for users who prefer a compact alternative to fitness bands or smartwatches. While it provides notifications for calls and messages, the ring relies on subtle alerts. The smart touch function allows you to control music, navigate content, and activate an SOS alert.

User interface:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring uses gesture controls via its smart touch patch. It works well for scrolling apps and controlling music, though iOS performance can be inconsistent. An SOS feature is activated with a long press, adding a safety measure. The smart touch function is useful but could be improved for smoother performance.

Even then, I loved the customisation capabilities of the smart touch feature. I got it to take photos when long pressed and this was a game changer! No more struggling with the selfie button or needing 4 hands to hold your phone and click on a part of the picture to focus. Do everything with your right hand on your phone and use your left thumb to hit the long press on the ring and take that shot!

Long tap to snap a picture! Easy and quick for all photo enthusiasts!(Hindustan Times)

Battery Life Details Average Life Up to 4 days of continuous use Charging Time Approximately 120 minutes Charging Method Wired charger Endurance Reliable for daily wear and activity tracking, but may require more frequent charging if using notifications and smart touch heavily

Performance and accuracy of Pebble Iris smart ring

Fitness tracking:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring offers reliable fitness tracking, covering steps, calories, and different activity modes like walking, cycling, and running. You can set daily goals in the app, making it easy to monitor progress. Step counting is generally accurate, and the ring tracks calories burned effectively, offering a useful overview of daily activity.

Health monitoring:

The ring tracks key health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, and body temperature with good accuracy, though there's a slight lag depending on the app's refresh rate. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking, providing predictions for fertile days and upcoming cycles. These real-time readings, while delayed by a few minutes, were helpful for health management.

Sleep tracking:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring is comfortable enough to wear to bed, after a few days, at least — making it ideal for monitoring sleep patterns. It tracks sleep cycles, REM sleep, and overall sleep quality, providing a detailed analysis of your sleep and breathing. This feature is particularly useful for fitness tracking and can also be beneficial for ageing individuals to monitor their health with ease.

Software and app experience of Pebble Iris smart ring

Companion app:

The Pebble Iris Smart Ring uses the Aizo Ring app for configuration and control. The app syncs with the ring, allowing you to track fitness metrics, set goals, and receive notifications. It is essential for unlocking the ring's full functionality, as the ring itself lacks a display.

Ease of use:

The app is straightforward, with a simple interface that presents health data and activity tracking clearly. However, iOS users may find occasional issues with responsiveness, especially with features like smart touch, while Android users experience smoother operation.

Customisation options:

The app provides decent customisation options, allowing users to adjust notifications, and fitness goals, and configure smart touch gestures. You can personalise how the ring interacts with your phone, such as setting SOS gestures or managing app alerts, making it versatile for different user preferences.

What I love about the Pebble Smart Ring is how easy it to slip on after you get used to it, making it comfortable for daily use. It efficiently monitors key health metrics and fitness activities, providing reliable data. Plus, the seamless syncing with the phone app allows you to easily map and track your progress, making it highly convenient.

What I didn’t like about the Pebble Smart Ring is that in case of abnormal readings, the app sends notifications to the phone, but the ring itself lacks an inbuilt beeper. This could make it difficult to stay alert in an SOS situation, as you might miss important notifications without immediate sound or vibration feedback.

Who can use the Pebble Smart Ring?

This smart ring is ideal for anyone looking to monitor their basic health daily. It’s suitable for people just starting gym workouts, like me, and those in the early stages of their fitness journey. Additionally, older individuals who want to keep track of their heart rate, sleep patterns, and daily steps will find it helpful for staying aware and alert to their health.

